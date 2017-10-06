NCAA volleyball: Marquette upsets Creighton, BYU and USD win

Conference play in NCAA Division I college volleyball is always tough.

Just ask No. 12 Creighton, which got swept Thursday night at Marquette, ending the Bluejays’ 28-match Big East win streak.

The two other ranked teams in action Thursday, No. 8 BYU and No. 19 San Diego, both won their respective West Coast Conference matches in five sets.

North Dakota, the No. 10 team in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll, was knocked off at Sacramento State, which left the winners alone atop the Big Sky overall standings.

And No. 23 Colorado State won in five at Boise State.

A deeper look at Thursday’s matches follows, but first Friday’s schedule.

No. 1 Florida, the nation’s only unbeaten team, is off, but the SEC’s other ranked team, No. 10 Kentucky, plays host to Alabama. If you missed it, watch our video chat with Kentucky outside hitter Leah Edmond.

Also in the SEC, LSU plays host to Mississippi State and Georgia plays at South Carolina, which enters its first match with a new coach.

Just two of the Big Ten’s ranked teams play Friday. No. 3 Penn State is at Ohio State, while No. 18 Purdue is at Illinois. Also, Rutgers goes to Maryland and Indiana goes to Northwestern.

All the Pac-12 teams play Friday with two showcase matches. No. 2 Stanford goes to No. 16 Oregon and No. 17 Utah is at No. 9 Washington. Also, No. 13 UCLA goes to Arizona State, No. 15 USC plays at Arizona, No. 25 Colorado is at Washington State and Cal goes to Oregon State.

In the ACC two teams remain unbeaten— Pittsburgh and NC State at 4-0 — in a league in which no team is ranked. Pittsburgh goes to Florida State, which was ranked, and NC State plays host to Wake Forest. Also, Duke goes to North Carolina, Louisville is at Virginia Tech, Notre Dame plays at Virginia, Clemson is at Syracuse and Georgia Tech is at Boston College. Clemson, Virginia and BC are still looking for their first league wins.

The Big 12 has the night off.

No. 24 Wichita State has an American Athletic match at Tulane.

And here’s a reminder that VolleyballMag.com has all the TV and streaming listings every day for every match that is being shown.

Marquette upsets Creighton: The Bluejays, No. 2 in the VBM Poll, hadn’t lost in the league since 2015, but they had just 27 kills and hit .093 as Marquette won 25-16, 25-15, 25-21.

If left the Golden Eagles 12-5 overall and and alone atop the standings at 6-0 in the Big East, while Creighton dropped to 11-5, 4-1.

Allie Barber had 21 kills and hit .541. Hope Werch added nine kills, three blocks and 13 digs and Anna Haak had 19 digs to go with five kills.

Creighton got eight kills from Jaali Winters, who hit an uncharacteristic 067. Creighton hadn’t lost to Marquette since the 2013 Big East tournament title match.



BYU, USD win: BYU won at Saint Mary’s 22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10 as Veronica Jones-Perry had 24 kills and 11 digs. She also had three blocks, one solo. Cosy Burnett had 12 kills and hit .360 to go with five blocks. And Taylen Ballard had eight kills, hit .368 and had two digs and four blocks.

BYU, the top-ranked team in the VBM Mid-Major Poll, is 16-1, 5-0 in the WCC. Saint Mary’s is 5-11, 1-5.

“I’m proud of our team’s fight tonight,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said. “Things weren’t going well for us, but we just never gave up. Saint Mary’s played well and Rob (Browning) does a great job, so we knew his team would be prepared. We had some players step up and execute when it mattered, which was nice to see.”

Lindsey Knudsen led with 17 kills as she hit .455 and had 16 digs. Sienna Young had 15 kills.

USD, No. 3 in the VBM Poll, improved to 11-4, 4-1, with a 25-20, 30-28, 21-25, 21-25, 15-5 win at Pacific (7-10, 2-4). Jayden Kennedy led with 19 kills and added four blocks. Lauren Fuller had 16 kills, six digs and two blocks and Roxie Wiblin had 10 kills, three aces and 11 digs.

Pacific got 16 kills apiece from Ashlyn Fleming and Kaitlyn Lines.

UND falls to Sacramento State: The 25-20, 24-26, 25-15, 22-25, 15-12 victory left the Hornets alone atop the league and the Big Sky South Division at 14-7, 5-0 . UND fell to 19-3, 4-1. but still sits in a tie for first place with Idaho in the North Division.

Mikaela Nocetti led Sacramento State with 21 kills and 18 digs. Lana Brown and Shannon Boyle had 13 kills each and Boyle had an incredible 35 digs. Brie Gathright added 11 kills, four digs and five blocks, one solo.

UND’s Ashley Brueggeman had 14 kills and four digs, Faith Dooley had 12 kills and 11 blocks and Jordan Vail added 10 kills and three blocks.

Colorado State prevails: The Rams rallied from being down 0-2 to win the key Mountain West match 21-25, 11-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-15. Boise State led 15-14 in the fifth but a service error tied it, Kirstie Hillyer had a block and Breana Runnels had her 17th kill to end it.

CSU (15-2, 5-0 MW) also got 15 kills from Jasmine Hanna. Hillyer had 12 kills and seven blocks, one solo, and Paulina Jensen-Hougaard had 10 kills, hit .571 and had three blocks.

“It was highly competitive and spirited match from the beginning to the end,” Colorado State coach Tom Hilbert said. “It was a good thing for this team to go through and a signature moment for them. I have a lot of respect for my players’ abilities and they weathered a lot of storms during this match.”

Boise State (11-6, 4-1) was glad mark the return of leading attacker Sierra Nobley and she had a big match after being out four matches with an illness. She led the Broncos with 24 kills and 12 digs and had four blocks, two solo. Janell Walley and Sabryn Roberts had 13 kills each. Walley had seven digs and four blocks and Roberts had nine digs and four blocks, two solo.

“I think that was the battled that we expected, it’s disappointing. We’ve come up on the short side on some really good, tough matches against some ranked teams,” Boise coach Shawn Garus said. “I think the thing that got away from us was our serving. We made too many errors down the stretch. We had to serve tough because Colorado State is so tough offensively, but we made too many errors.”