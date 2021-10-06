NCAA volleyball: Purdue plays Illinois, Mississippi St. faces UK, AVCA Poll, both Loyolas win

Please participate in our VolleyballMag.com Readership Survey. It requires no heavy lifting, and you can win a $250 Amazon gift card. Just go to: VolleyballMag.com/readership-survey and fill in a few things. It takes just a couple of minutes, we will really appreciate it, and you can get in a drawing to win the gift card. Thanks!

There are only 15 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches on the Wednesday schedule, but the list includes No. 6 Purdue at Illinois in a Big Ten match a week after the Boilermakers lost at home to the Illini; No. 4 Wisconsin at Iowa also in the B1G; and a highly anticipated SEC match when Mississippi State goes to No. 5 Kentucky.

Twelfth-ranked Baylor goes out of the Big 12 to play Conference USA’s North Texas, and No. 20 Western Kentucky steps away from C-USA to play at the ASUN’s Eastern Kentucky for the first time since 1995.

In the ACC, Florida State goes to Miami — see our story on the Chacon sisters — and also in the SEC Missouri is at LSU and Arkansas is at Ole Miss.

Want to watch a match? We have the links.

AVCA POLL, PLAYER — The top three — all unbeaten — stayed the same with Texas, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. Then Wisconsin jumped a spot to No. 4 and Kentucky did the same at No. 5. Baylor dropped three spots, up-and-down Utah jumped four spots to No. 15, and no one dropped out. Click here for the poll.

The AVCA player of the week is Skylar Fields of Texas. Click here for more.

MONDAY — Loyola Chicago beat Northern Iowa in four in the Missouri Valley to improve to 12-5 and, at 5-0, remain the only team unbeaten in conference play. Addie Barnes led with 15 kills, 14 digs, and two blocks … Second-place Valparaiso (13-3, 4-1) beat Drake in five as Rylee Cookerly had 26 digs, six assists, and an ace. Haley Bush had 19 kills for Drake …

In the SWAC, Alabama A&M got its first victory after opening with 14 losses as it swept Mississippi Valley, Jackson State got 22 kills from Alexis Williams as it beat Alabama State in four, Arkansas-Pine Bluff swept Alcorn State, and Grambling beat Southern in five behind 17 kills from Gillian Jones.

TUESDAY — The match of the day was in the Big West when UC Irvine (11-4 4-1) won in five at UC San Diego (6-10, 3-2). Joy Umeh led with 17 kills and hit .308 to go with two digs and two blocks. Onye Ofoegbu had 12 kills, two ades, and six blocks, one solo. UCSD got 16 kills from Sabire Karacaova …

In the Big Sky, Weber State‘s Sam Schiess had 11 kills with no errors in 16 attacks and two blocks, one solo, as the Wildcats swept Idaho State to improve to 10-5 overall and stay atop the league at 5-0 …

Peyton Thompson had 18 kills, three aces, and three digs for Charleston Southern, but Presbyterian won the Big South match in four …

There were two Horizon League matches as Wright State swept Youngstown State as it hit .320 and 12 players had kills, nine by Megan Alders … Northern Kentucky beat Robert Morris in four behind 29 kills by Reilly Briggs, who hit .531 and had a dig and two solo blocks … UNLV swept San Diego State in the Mountain West as Mariena Hayden had 12 kills, hit .312, and had two aces, eight digs, and five blocks, two solo … Aubrey Lapour had 14 kills and Caroline Kennedy 13 as Bryant swept Rhode Island in the Northeast Conference … Megan Schulte had 17 kills, an ace, digs, and three blocks for Lehigh of the Patriot League in a four-set win over the NEC’s Fairleigh Dickinson …

In a Patriot match, Loyola Maryland (13-4, 5-1) continued to roll, this time with a sweep of American despite 24 kills from Zeynep Uzen, who hit .353 and had five digs. Loyola’s Lauren Link had 23 kills and hit .465 to go with an assist, an ace, and 10 digs … Loyola, tied for the league lead with Lafayette and Colgate, beat American last season to end a 28-match losing streak to its Washington, D.C., neighbor … In the Ohio Valley, SIUE beat Eastern Illinois in four as Savannah Christian had 15 kills, hit .542, and had two digs and two blocks …

In the Summit League, Omaha swept Oral Roberts to move into sole possession of first place while give ORU its first conference loss, and Western Illinois swept St. Thomas … Little Rock beat Arkansas State in four in the Sun Belt as Laura Jansen led with 24 kills, two aces, 17 digs, and three blocks, one solo. ASU’s Macey Putt had 22 kills, hit .308, and had two assists, 15 digs, and four blocks.