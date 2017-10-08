The ranked teams in NCAA Division I college volleyball action Saturday all came away unscathed — unless they were playing another ranked team.

Such was the case for No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 22 Michigan, who were knocked off by other ranked teams in the Big Ten. There were plenty of other results to note around the country, but first a look at Sunday schedule.

Speaking of the Big Ten, there is just one match when No. 18 Purdue goes to Northwestern.

The SEC has a full slate, including top-ranked Florida, the last unbeaten team remaining, which plays host to Georgia. No. 10 Kentucky entertains Auburn in a match that could further separate the top two teams from the pack. Both Florida and UK are 4-0, while Auburn is third at 3-1. Also in the SEC, Alabama goes to Tennessee, Ole Miss is at Georgia, Arkansas is at LSU and Mississippi State plays at Texas A&M.

There is only one match in the Big 12, but it has No. 5 Texas playing for the first time in eight days when the Longhorns go to TCU.

The Pac-12 has five ranked teams in action as No. 2 Stanford goes to Oregon State, No. 9 Washington plays host to No. 25 Colorado, No. 17 Utah goes to Washington State, and No. 16 Oregon entertains Cal.

And the ACC is busy, with league-unbeaten Pittsburgh at Miami and the other team undefeated in the league, NC State, entertains Duke. Also, Notre Dame is at Virginia Tech, Wake Forest goes to North Carolina, Georgia Tech plays at Syracuse, Clemson is at Boston College and Louisville goes to Virginia.

Also, No. 24 Wichita State has an American Athletic match at Houston.

Remember that VolleyballMag.com has all the TV and streaming listings every day for every match that is being shown.

Big Ten: Big wins for Michigan State, Minnesota

No. 14 Michigan State did it again, beating No 7. Wisconsin for the second time this season. The Spartans won this won at home 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 to sweep the season series for the first time since 2012. Michigan State, which was coming off a loss to Nebraska, is 12-3 overall, 5-1 in the B1G, while Wisconsin is 11-4, 2-4 after losing its third in a row.

Autumn Bailey and Holly Toliver led MSU with 16 kills each. Bailey had 13 digs and Toliver nine plus four blocks. Brooke Kranda had 12 kills and six of her team’s seven aces and Alyssa Garvelink had 11 kills, hit .667 and had four blocks.

“We were all unhappy with our execution in the first set, but I was really pleased with what we did after that,” Michigan State coach Cathy George said. “We were more intentional, more purposeful. We were not happy with the way we played on Wednesday at Nebraska, and I think that’s a sign of a pretty focused, mature team that we were able to regroup and come together against a good team like Wisconsin.

“We knew that this was going to be a challenge —- we beat them at their place to start Big Ten play — and I’m sure that they were coming here to try to avenge that. It was a strong way for us to rebound and add to our resume with a third win over a top-10 team in three weeks.”

Wisconsin got 17 kills from Tionna Williams, who hit .696 and and had three blocks. Lauryn Gillis had 16 kills and Kelli Bates seven and 14 digs.

“We gave away too many points in our serve and pass game,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “With the number of errors that we had passing and the number of errors we had serving, which was an issue. A lot of our serves that were in wasn’t getting them out of system what so ever. We spent the afternoon with our setter on the run.

“This team, especially at home, their serving is unbelievable. They had us on our heels the entire afternoon passing and I’m not sure we did enough behind the service line to cause them a whole lot of issues as well.”

No. 6 Minnesota won at No. 22 Michigan 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 as the Gophers hit .354 and had 14 blocks. They improved to 15-2, 4-2, as Michigan dropped to 12-6, 2-4.

Alexis Hart led Minnesota with 14 kills while hitting .324 and getting three blocks. Jasmyn Martin added 10 kills and hit .400, and Stephanie Samedy had seven kills and nine blocks, one solo.

Michigan’s Cori Crocker had 12 kills, hit .320 and had two blocks. Claire Kieffer-Wright had 10 kills and hit .353.

No. 3 Penn State won at Maryland 25-17, 25-11, 25-23 as Haleigh Washington had 11 kills, hit .588 and had seven blocks, three digs and two aces. Simone Lee had 10 kills and hit .44 as Penn State improved to 15-1, 4-1.

Maryland (13-5, 2-4) got nine kills each from Gia Milana and Erika Pritchard as the Terps hit just .133.

No. 4 Nebraska (13-3, 6-0) remained atop the league with its 25-18, 25-17, 25-20 win at Iowa (13-6, 2-4). Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke had 10 kills, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Annika Albrecht added nine kills and Briana Holman had eight and three blocks. Taylor Louis led Iowa with 11 kills. The Hawkeyes hit .115 as it broke its home attendance record with 4,729 fans.

Illinois (13-4, 4-2) beat visiting Indiana (11-7, 0-6) 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-22. Ali Bastianelli had 16 kills, hit .553 after having no errors in 30 attacks and had seven blocks, one solo. Beth Prince had 15 kills. Indiana’s Kamryn Malloy had 15 kills and eight digs.

Ohio State (10-7, 3-3) beat visiting Rutgers (5-13, 0-6) 25-15, 25-12, 26-24. Ashley Wentz had 18 kills. Rutgers hit .038.

Big 12: KU wins, Baylor stays hot

No. 11 Kansas won at Oklahoma 25-18, 25-19, 24-26, 25-11. The Jayhawks (16-0, 5-0 Big 12) won their 19th league match in a row as Kelsie Payne had 13 kills, hit .333 and had nine digs, MMachi Nwoke had 11 kills with no errors in 14 swings to hit .786 to go with five blocks and Zoe Hill had 10 kills with no errors in 13 attacks to hit .769. She had five blocks, two solo.

“Getting our middle offense going early really opened up everything for us tonight,” Kansas coach Ray Bechard said. “I don’t know how often you get 21 kills and no errors out of your middles, but I love it. The other thing we paid special attention to was our blocking — 12 blocks. When we have a good middle offense, are low-error and our blocking is on-point, we are a hard team to beat.”

Oklahoma (4-14, 1-4) got 16 kills and 11 digs from Alyssa Enneking.

Baylor (15-4, 5-1), coming off a sweep of Iowa State, beat visiting West Virginia 25-20, 25-18, 25-12. The Bears had a balanced attack, with Aniah Phil and Yossiana Pressley leading with nine kills each.

West Virginia (12-6, 1-4) hit minus -.011.

Kansas State held on for a 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11 win over visiting Texas Tech. K-State (9-9, 2-3) got 16 kills from Bryna Vogel, who hit .324 and had nine blocks, one solo. Peyton Williams had 11 kills, hit .474 and had seven blocks.

Texas Tech (12-6, 1-4) got 21 kills from Chandler Atwood, who had seven digs.

USC, UNI, CSU all win: USC, coming off a loss at Arizona, went across the state and beat Arizona State 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 to improve to 13-4, 5-1 in the Pac-12, while ASU is 10-8, 0-6.

Brittany Abercrombie led USC with 18 kills while hitting .405. Niki Withers had 15 kills and hit .312, and Danielle Geiger had 11 kills and hit .471.

ASU’s Carmen Unzue had her best match with 13 kills while hitting .571. She also had six blocks, two solo.

No. 21 Northern Iowa won at Evansville 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 and is 16-4 and tops the Missouri Valley at 6-0. Piper Thomas and Karlie Taylor had 11 kills each. Mildrelis Rodriguez had 12 kills and eight digs for Evansville (6-12, 0-6).

Also in the Valley, Drake (17-3, 6-0) kept pace with UNI by sweeping Indiana State. Drake won its 10th in a row, is off to its best start since 1996 and has matched last year’s overall win total.

No. 23 Colorado State swept Utah State 25-19, 25-19, 26-24 to improve to 16-2 overall, 6-0 in the Mountain West. Jasmine Hanna led with 13 kills and had no errors in 27 swings to hit .481. Sanja Cizmic had 12 kills, hit .320 and had six blocks and three digs. Kirstie Hillyer added nine kills to five blocks and two digs.

Utah State (11-7, 3-3) got 11 kills from Lauren Anderson.

Around the nation: Torrey Van Winden had 25 kills as Cal Poly rallied at Hawai’i on Saturday, beating the Rainbow Wahine 16-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-9 to take over first in the Big West. Cal Poly is 16-2, 6-0, while Hawai’i is 11-6, 5-1.

Van Winden hit .312 and had 13 digs. Her sister, Adlee, had 14 kills and 17 digs, and Raeann Greisen had 12 kills, two digs and three blocks, one solo.

Hawai’i’s McKenna Granato had 20 kills and eight digs. Casey Castillo and Emily Maglio had 11 kills each and Maglio had 10 blocks, four solo.

Hawai’i had won nine in row, while Cal Poly’s only losses this season are to Washington and Oregon.

Sacramento State is 6-0 in the Big Sky after sweeping Northern Colorado. Sacramento, the only unbeaten team in league play, leads the South Division by a game over Portland State, while Idaho is atop the North at 5-1. Portland State beat visiting North Dakota in four on Saturday, while Idaho won in five at NAU …

Northeast is 6-0 in the Colonial and got to 13-6 overall by beating visiting James Madison in five … IUPUI beat Green Bay in four and is atop the Horizon at 5-1. Kori Waelbroeck had 13 kills, 13 digs and six blocks, one solo, for IUPUI, which is 9-10 overall … Princeton’s Maggie O’Connell had 17 kills and hit .519 as Princeton improved to 12-3, 5-0 to stay atop the Ivy …

High Point now has a two-game lead in the Big South standings after sweeping Gardner-Webb to improve to 13-6, 6-0 … Fairfield has won eight in a row and stands 12-6 overall, 7-0 in the Metro Atlantic after sweeping Quinnipiac. Freshman middles Kaylie Butts and Luci Albertson combined for 18 kills on 23 errorless swings …

Bryant is 14-8, 5-0 in the Northeast Conference after its 19-25, 17-25, 32-30, 25-18, 17-15 comeback against Sacred Heart.

“That was one of the most exciting comebacks in my 24 years at Bryant,” coach Theresa Garlacy said. “It was a total team effort – every team member contributed to this win with 13 out of 14 getting playing time. This amazing group of strong women continue to strive for their goals every time they take the floor. The coaching staff could not be prouder.”

Julia Flynn led with 16 hills and Ally Lunsford had nine kills and seven blocks …

In the ASUN, Jacksonville stands alone at 5-0, while Kennesaw State and FGCU are 4-1. Jacksonville beat visiting Lipscomb in four, while Kennesaw won in four at North Florida and FGCU swept visiting NJIT …

Eastern Kentucky (7-13, 5-1 Ohio Valley) won in four at Austin Peay (17-3, 5-1) to end the Govs’ 11-match winning streak and create a tie atop the OVC … Navy is 16-3, 6-0 in the Patriot League after hitting .326 in a blowout of Bucknell. It was Navy’s seventh win in a row, the longest streak the program has had since joining Division I in 1991 …

Furman is 12-7 but 6-0 in the SoCon. The Paladins beat UNC Greensboro in four as Courtney Hoffman had 11 kills and hit .500 …

And the 13-team Southland Conference is totally up for grabs. Sam Houston State leads at 6-0 after beating McNeese in four, while Houston Baptist is 6-1, Central Arkansas is 4-1 and Stephen F. Austin is 4-1.