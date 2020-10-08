NCAA volleyball: Georgia Tech sweeps FSU, more postponements and cancelations

Brazilians led the way Wednesday — Julia Bergmann had 17 kills and Mariana Brambilla 15 — as Georgia Tech swept Florida State in the ACC opener for the Seminoles, who finally got to play a match.

It was the only match of the day, but there are six more in NCAA Division I on Thursday. That includes FSU back at Georgia Tech for a 4 p.m. Eastern start that can be seen on the ACC Network.

Also in the ACC, Miami goes to Clemson, which finally opens its season.

Florida State was supposed to open the season last weekend against Clemson, but those matches were postponed at Clemson’s request.

Clemson, meanwhile, was scheduled to open its season against Wake Forest and that was postponed, too.

For that matter, the ACC slate was adjusted when Virginia had to beg off for positive coronavirus tests and injuries and now Duke instead will play at North Carolina on Friday and Sunday.

There are three Big 12 matches Thursday, including Texas Tech at TCU, Oklahoma at Baylor, and Iowa State at Texas, at 7 p.m. Central that can be seen on the Longhorn Network.

Also on tap is a Sun Belt match when Louisiana-Monroe goes to Arkansas State.

Friday’s schedule is busy, with six more matches in the ACC, for more in the Big 12, and eight in the Sun Belt, where teams are playing twice Friday and once Saturday. That includes the season debut — another finally — for Texas-Arlington, which goes to Little Rock. UTA’s season-opening matches against Arkansas State in September and at Texas State last weekend were postponed and rescheduled due to quarantine protocols and positive COVID-19 tests by UTA team members.

Georgia Tech sweeps — Bergmann, one of the nation’s top freshmen in 2019, had 17 kills and hit .342 in the Yellow Jackets’ 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 victory. Bergmann had three kills in a row to end the match.

She added an assist, an ace, and 11 digs. Brambilla had 15 kills, hit .314, and had an ace and 10 digs. Erin Moss had seven kills in 11 errorless attacks and added two assists, and three blocks, one solo. Mikaila Dowd had eight kills, an ace, 11 digs, and two blocks. Matti McKissock was good on her only hitting attempt and had 38 assists and six digs. Georgia Tech, which hit .333, is 2-1.

Emma Clothier had 15 kills for Florida State and had no errors in 22 swings to hit .682. She had an assist, an ace, two digs and four blocks, one solo. Jasmyn Martin had eight kills and hit .348 to go with three digs and a block.

Cajuns hurricaned out — Hurricane Delta, moving into Louisiana on Friday, forced Louisiana to postpone its three Sun Belt matches with visiting Texas State. Louisiana (11-0) and Texas State (8-1) will now play October 16-17.

SFA cancels two — The Ladyjacks, members of the Southland Conference, which postponed its volleyball season to the spring, nonetheless went 8-2 this fall. But now Stephen F. Austin canceled its matches Friday at Central Arkansas and at home October 15 against Louisiana Tech and won’t play again until the spring.