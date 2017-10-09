NCAA roundup: Upset-free Sunday, Pittsburgh, NC State stay atop ACC

It was an upset-free Sunday in NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball.

The SEC’s two ranked teams, No. 1 Florida and No. 10 Kentucky, won.

In the Pac-12, four ranked teams won, No. 2 Stanford, No. 16 Oregon, No. 17 Utah, and No. 9 Washington beat No. 25 Colorado.

The only ranked Big Ten team in action Sunday, No. 18 Purdue, also won. Same for No. 5 Texas of the Big 12.

And No. 24 Wichita State won again as the Shockers improved to 6-0 in the American Athletic Conference.

There are just seven matches on tap for Monday involving four mid-major conferences. You can get the TV and streaming links on VolleyballMag.com’s daily listings.

ACC: Pittsburgh, NC State ahead of the pack

Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row and now stands 13-4 overall, 6-0 in the ACC, tied with NC State (11-6, 6-0) atop the league standings.

Pittsburgh went to Miami and came away a 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24 winner. The Hurricanes were 9-0, but now are 9-3, 3-3.

Mariah Bell led Pittsburgh with 17 kills, hit .333 and had eight digs. Nika Markovic had 16 kills, hit .364 and had six blocks, one solo. And Stephanie Williams had 14 kills, hit .385 and eight digs. Their team is on the program’s longest winning streak since 2003.

“Absolutely proud of our team for finding a way to win today, even though things got tough down the stretch,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Fisher said. “This was a big road trip for us and I am happy we were able to leave Florida (after also beating Florida State with two wins.”

Olga Strantzali led Miami with 16 kills.

NC State beat Duke (11-6, 3-3) 25-23, 27-25, 25-18.

“Our team is really developing a pretty relentless identity, just a lot of fight in them,” coach Linda Hampton-Keith said. “I know we were down 16-10 in the second set, and then 24-19. Our team just continues to show that they know how to gut out a win, even from behind. I was really impressed with them again today. Our confidence is growing and building. Today was another example of that, so I’m pretty proud of them.”

Julia Brown led NC State with 16 kills and six digs. She had three blocks, one solo. Bree Bailey added 11 kills and hit .364.

Duke got 10 kills each from Payton Schwantz and Cadie Bates, who had 13 digs.

Louisville (11-5, 5-1) and Syracuse (13-6, 5-1) are just a game back in the standings.

Maggie DeJong had 10 kills, hit .562 and had five blocks as Louisville beat Virginia (4-13, 0-6) 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17. Syracuse beat Georgia Tech (7-10, 2-4) 25-18, 27-25, 25-19 as Anastasiya Gorelina and Ella Saada 16 kills each.

Also in the ACC, Notre Dame (13-4, 3-3) beat Virginia Tech (7-10, 2-4), North Carolina (7-7, 4-2) got past Wake Forest (10-8, 2-4) in five and Boston College (5-11, 2-4) swept visiting Clemson (5-13, 0-6).

SEC: Florida, Kentucky stay unbeaten

Florida is 13-0 overall, 5-0 in the SEC after beating Georgia 25-13, 25-23, 27-25, as the Gators came back from being down 24-19 in the fifth.

Rhamat Alhassan had 14 kills, hit .571, had an ace, four blocks — one solo — and three digs. Carli Snyder had 10 kills, two blocks and eight digs and Rachael Kramer had seven kills and seven blocks.

Georgia (12-7, 2-4) hit .075, the fourth time this year a Florida foe has hit less than .100. Incredibly, the Bulldogs had 10 players with three kills each and one with one kill.

Leah Edmond had 25 kills and hit .438 as Kentucky beat visiting Auburn 25-19, 25-14, 30-32, 25-21. Edmond also had eight digs and a block.

Emily Franklin added 12 kills while hitting .476 and had six blocks, one solo. Avery Skinner added nine kills, three digs and four blocks. Kaz Brown had nine kills, hit .444 and has six blocks.

Auburn (11-4, 4-2) got 12 kills from Breana McIlroy, who had seven digs. Shaina White had 11 kills and hit .409 to go with three blocks, Anna Stevenson had 11 kills and four blocks, one solo, and Courtney Crable had 10 kills.

LSU was down 24-22 in the fourth set to visiting Arkansas, came back to win, and then won the match in five, 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 27-25 and 15-12, to improve to 13-4 overall, 4-2 in the SEC, a half game back of Auburn. Arkansas is 12-6, 2-3.

Freshman Taylor Bannister led with 22 kills and five blocks. Sophomore Jacqui Armer had the best match of her career with 17 kills while hitting .571 and 11 blocks, one solo.

The other middle, Olivia Beyer, had 11 kills, hit .400 and had six blocks. Gina Tillis added 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks.

Arkansas got 21 kills from NCAA-leader Pilar Victoria, but she hit just .101. She had three aces and 14 digs. The other outside, Hailey Dirrigi, had 17 kills while hitting .314.

Also in the SEC on Sunday, Missouri (11-7, 4-1) swept Ole Miss (12-7, 3-3) to maintain ground with the leaders, and Texas A&M (5-7, 2-3) did the same to Mississippi State (9-12, 0-6). Alabama (13-6, 2-4) won in five at Tennessee (8-7, 1-5).

Pac-12: Plummer leads Stanford, Huskies, Utah win

Kathryn Plummer had 17 kills as Stanford improved its all-time record against Oregon State to 65-0. The 25-15, 25-18, 29-27 victory left the Cardinal 13-2 overall and alone atop the league at 6-0 in the Pac-12. Oregon State is 11-7, 1-5.

Plummer also had 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Merete Lutz had 10 kills and Audriana Fitzmorris nine.

Oregon State’s Mary-Kate Marshall had 12 kills.

Washington beat visiting Colorado 26-24, 25-22, 25-14 as five different players had six or more kills. Crissy Jones and Tia Scambray had 11 each. Jones had five blocks and hit .500, while Scambray had 10 digs, an ace and three blocks. The Huskies are 14-3, 4-2.

Colorado (12-5, 2-4) got 13 kills from Frankie Shebby, who had 13 digs.

Utah won at Washington State 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 as Adora Anae had 20 more kills to become the school’s all-time leader with 1,635. Kim Turner had 1,620 from 2000-03. And there’s plenty of time left this season for Anae to pad that number.

Her team is 14-3, 5-1. Anae also had 16 digs. Dani Barton added 12 kills and three blocks and Tawnee Luafalemana had nine kills, hitting .500.

Washington State (13-5, 2-4) got 14 kills from Taylor Mims, but she hit .018. Mims had 12 digs and six blocks.

And Oregon (10-4, 3-3) defeated Cal 25-19, 25-19, 25-19. The three identical set scores left Cal 11-6, 2-4. Taylor Agost led Oregon with nine kills. Cal’s Mima Mirkovic had 10.

Texas, Purdue, Wichita State win: The Longhorns are 12-2, 4-0 in the Big 12 after beating TCU 25-22, 25-12, 25-21. Micaya White had 12 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Lexi Sun had nine kills and hit .412 and Ebony Nwanebu had eight kills, hit .500 and had four blocks.

TCU (9-7, 1-4) got 11 kills from Abigail Buckingham, who hit. 400.

Purdue won at Northwestern 27-25, 25-13, 25-23 to improve to 15-2, 5-1 in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 12-6, 2-4.

Purdue, which came from being down 20-12 in the first set, got 13 kills from Sherridan Atkinson, who hit .667 and had three blocks, and 12 kills from Danielle Cuttino, who hit .435.

Northwestern’s Symone Abbott had 10 kills.

Wichita State won at Houston 25-14, 25-8, 25-18 to improve to 14-3 overall, 6-0 in the AAC. Houston is 6-8, 2-4.

Abbie Lehman had 16 kills while hitting. 652, and had five blocks, one solo, while Tabitha Brown had 15 kills, hit .324, and had 15 digs.

Houston hit .056. Also in the AAC, SMU is also 6-0 in the league after sweeping UCF. The Mustangs, 12-5, got 10 kills each from Kelly Brunstein and Meryn Kennedy.

Around the nation: VCU is 19-2, 5-0 in the Atlantic 10 after sweeping LaSalle for its 16th victory in a row. Vicky Giommarini led with 12 kills as she hit .435 and got seven digs and three blocks …

Northeastern had to go five to beat Elon, but now is 14-6, 7-0 in the Colonial after Amy Underdown had 18 kills, 12 digs and two aces …

Louisiana-Lafayette is 13-7 and tied with South Alabama at 6-0 atop the Sun Belt after sweeping Louisana-Monroe for its eighth win in a row. Volleyball Baton Rouge product Hanna Rovira had seven kills and hit .500 and former VBR teammate Sydney Davis, the Sun Belt defensive POW the past two weeks, had 15 digs, five assists and an ace.