NCAA volleyball: Nebraska rallies, CU upsets Oregon, big win for BYU

Of course there were upsets.

Eighth-ranked Nebraska trailed 0-2 before coming back to beat No. 7 Wisconsin in the Big Ten.

Unranked Colorado upset No. 12 Oregon in the Pac-12.

But otherwise the higher-ranked teams won on a busy Saturday of NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball where No. 9 BYU won at No. 17 San Diego in a key West Coast Conference match and No. 5 Texas swept Kansas State in the Big 12.

Saturday’s roundup follows, but first a look at some of the key matches on Sunday’s 60-match NCAA schedule.

In the SEC, No. 1 and unbeaten Florida is back in action when the Gators play host to LSU. No. 10 Kentucky goes to Mississippi State. Also, Tennessee is at South Carolina, Missouri at Alabama, Arkansas at Auburn and Georgia at Ole Miss.

There are three Pac-12 matches, including No. 6 Washington at No. 20 USC and Washington State at No. 13 UCLA. Arizona is at Cal.

There is one match in the Big Ten, when Illinois goes to Rutgers. The Big 12 is off.

The ACC has a full slate, including No. 21 Florida State at Notre Dame. Also, Boston College is at Duke, Syracuse is at Wake Forest, NC State goes to Clemson, Virginia Tech plays at Pittsburgh and North Carolina goes to Georgia Tech. And Miami, one of three undefeated teams left in the nation, plays at Louisville.

The other unbeaten, James Madison, plays visiting College of Charleston in a Colonial Athletic Association match.

VolleyballMag.com has all the TV and streaming listings every day for every match that is being shown.

WCC: Big win for BYU

The league came down to these two teams last year and will likely again this season, and BYU won the first round, beating San Diego on its home court 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18.

It left the Cougars 15-1 overall and 4-0 in the WCC, while USD is 10-4, 3-1. They play again October 27 in Provo.

“I’m very proud of the team and how they played on the road against a very good San Diego team,” BYU coach Heather Olmstead said.

“We talked after set two about playing a bit cleaner in the back row. I thought our blocking went well the first two sets. After the first two sets we had eight blocks. I knew if we could pick up a few more digs it would help us, and it did.

“We came out in sets three and four a bit more scrappy in the back row and served a little tougher and that helped us..”

BYU is back in California on Thursday when it plays at Saint Mary’s and then Pacific next Saturday.

“I feel like we have the right people in the right places,” Olmstead said. “We’re always going to look for some upgrades and some tweaks, not necessarily going to change a whole lot, but we want to keep getting better. Whatever comes with that, we’re always open to that. We’re always looking for ways to get a little bit better, one or two percent better, and I think we did that in this match today.

Click here for the BYU recap and here for the USD recap.

Big Ten: Wisconsin only ranked team to lose

And that’s because all the other ranked teams in the league played and beat unranked opponents. Nebraska and Michigan State are the only teams unbeaten in B1G play.

Nebraska’s 22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-8 victory in front of a season-high crowd of 8,453 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center left the Huskers 11-3 overall and 4-0 in the B1G a day after sweeping Minnesota. Annika Albrecht had a monster match with 18 kills, 12 digs and two blocks, one solo. Wisconsin is 11-2, 2-2. Click here for the Nebraska account and a link to coach John Cook’s post-match news conference and click here for the Wisconsin recap.

No. 3 Penn State beat visiting Northwestern 26-24, 25-14, 25-14. The Nittany Lions are 13-1, 2-1, while Northwestern is 11-5, 1-3. Click here for the Penn State recap.

Third-ranked Minnesota, coming off the loss to Nebraska, took it out on Iowa 25-23, 25-22, 25-19. The Gophers are 13-2, 2-2, while Iowa is 12-5, 1-3. Click here for the Minnesota recap.

No. 16 Michigan State dispatched visiting Ohio State 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 to improve to 11-2, 4-0, while Ohio State is 9-6, 2-2. MSU won for the sixth time in a row. The MSU recap is here.

No. 19 Purdue went to Indiana and won the Monon Spike for the 10th year in a row by spanking the Hoosiers 25-23, 25-13, 25-19. Purdue is 13-2, 3-1, while Indiana dropped to 11-5, 0-4. The Purdue recap is here.

And No. 23 Michigan beat Maryland 25-19, 19-25, 25-15, 25-21 as Claire Kieffer-Wright had 15 kills and hit .500. Michigan is 12-4, 2-2, while Maryland is 12-4, 1-3. Click here for the Michigan recap.

Pac-12: Buffs rebuff Oregon, Utah, USC win

Frankie Shebby, who transferred from Oregon, had 16 kills, nine digs and three blocks against her former team as Colorado upset the visiting Ducks 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18. CU is 12-3, 2-2 in the Pac-12, while Oregon is 9-3, 2-2. Click here for the CU recap and here for the Oregon account.

No. 15 Utah rolled past visiting Oregon State 27-25, 25-16, 25-17 to improve to 12-3, 3-1, while the Beavers are 10-6, 0-4. Click here for the Utah recap.

No. 20 USC held off Washington State 25-15, 25-27, 25-12, 25-19 to improve to 11-3, 3-0, while the Cougars are 12-3, 1-2. Khalia Lanier had 23 kills, nine digs and three blocks for USC. Click here for the USC recap.

Big 12: Texas, Kansas roll on

The Longhorns made short work of visiting Kansas State 25-17, 25-12, 25-16 to improve to 11-2, 3-0 Big 12 as Micaya White had 14 kills, 10 digs and three blocks. K-State is 8-8, 1-2. Click here for the Texas recap.

No. 11 Kansas took care of visiting TCU 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 and stands 14-2, 3-0, while TCU is 8-6, 0-3. Click here for the KU recap.

And Baylor had to go four to beat Oklahoma 25-10, 19-25, 25-14, 25-23 as Katie Staiger had 26 kills and hit .444. Baylor is 13-4, 3-1, while the struggling Sooners are 3-13, 0-3. Click here for the Baylor recap.

Creighton, UNI, Colorado State all win: No. 14 Creighton improved to 11-4, 4-0 in the Big East by winning at St. John’s 25-15, 25-20, 25-19. Not even a fire alarm with CU three points from victory could slow down the Bluejays, who have now won 28 straight Big East matches. Taryn Kloth led with 16 kills while hitting .469. St. John’s is 9-10, 1-3.

Northern Iowa, ranked 22nd, rallied to beat Illinois State 20-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-21 to improve to 14-4, 4-0 in the Missouri Valley. Bri Weber had 21 kills and 15 digs and Karlie Taylor had 13 kills and 22 digs. Illinois State is 9-9, 2-3. Also in the Valley, Missouri State (13-5, 5-0) stayed in the lead with a sweep of Evansville.

No. 24 Colorado State overpowered Air Force 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 to improve to 14-2, 4-0 Mountain West.

Around the nation: VCU is 16-2, 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 after sweeping Davidson for its 13th win in a row. Vicki Giommarini had 13 kills … Kennesaw State is 9-3, 3-0 in the Atlantic Sun after sweeping Stetson as Anaiah Boyer had 13 kills and six digs … North Dakota swept Eastern Washington to win its 17th in a row at home and improve to 19-2, 4-0 Big Sky. Also in the league, visiting Sacramento State swept Portland State, which left the winners 13-7, 4-0 and dropped Portland State to 12-4, 3-1 in the battle to keep pace with North Dakota. Idaho is also 3-1 after beating Northern Colorado …

High Point is alone atop the league as it put an end to Radford’s seven-match winning streak by sweeping the visiting Highlanders 25-19, 25-16, 25-20. It left High Point 11-6, 4-0 in the Big South, while Radford is 12-2, 3-1 …

Cal Poly keeps rolling in the Big West where the Mustangs got to 15-2, 5-0 with a sweep of CSUN. Torrey Van Winden had 16 kills, hit .452 and had seven digs as her team won its 10th in a row. Hawai’i kept pace and is 10-5, 4-0 after winning at UC Riverside in five …

The Ivy League’s top teams squared off and Princeton (10-3, 3-0) won at Yale (8-4, 2-1) in four. Natasha Skov had 16 kills as Princeton won at Yale for the first time since 2007 … Western Michigan is the only team left unbeaten in Mid-American play after beating Eastern Michigan in four. WMU is 11-4, 4-0 …

The Govs won again. Austin Peay is 16-2, 4-0 in the OVC after sweeping Tennessee Martin for its 10th victory in a row. Ashley Slay had 15 kills, hit .565 and had four blocks, one solo … Lehigh beat Lafayette in four to get to 12-5 overall, 3-0 in the Patriot League. Ana Spangenberg led with 16 kills and hit .452 as her team hit .371 … The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are 10-7 overall and off to their best Sun Belt start ever at 4-0 after beating Little Rock. Libero Sydney Davis had an ace and 19 digs …

And check out this match score: CSU Bakersfield had four players with 12 or more kills to beat Utah Valley 28-26, 22-25, 23-25, 25-16, 17-15 and is 10-8, 4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. Utah Valley is 7-11, 2-1.