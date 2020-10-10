NCAA volleyball: Lund has 25 kills for Pitt, Eggleston continues to lead Texas

No matches went five Friday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

In the ACC, Pitt, North Carolina, Miami, and Louisville were the winners.

In the Big 12, Texas stayed unbeaten with another sweep, while Texas Tech, Baylor and West Virginia got victories.

And in the Sun Belt, there were four day-night doubleheaders as Texas-Arlington beat Little Rock twice, Arkansas State went 2-0 against Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama beat App State twice, and Coastal Carolina took two from Georgia State.

All the recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule. To watch any match that is being broadcast or streamed, go to our VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

The ACC has two matches, Syracuse back at Louisville and Boston College at Pitt.

In the Big 12, the lone first serve has West Virginia back at Kansas. And in the Sun Belt, Troy is at Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina at Georgia State, South Alabama at App State, and UTA at Little Rock.

ACC — Kayla Lund had a career-high 25 kills for Pitt as the Panthers (1-2) beat visiting Boston College (0-3) 25-9, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19. Lund hit .348 and had one of Pitt’s eight aces, a block, and three digs. Sabrina Starks had 10 kills with no errors in 13 attacks to hit .769 as the Panthers won their 35th match in a row inside Fitzgerald Field House and improved to 33-1 all-time against BC. Chinaza Ndee had eight kills, two aces, six digs, and six blocks, one solo.

BC hit .129. Katrina Jensen led with 10 kills, an assist, three blocks, and a dig. Izzy Clavenna had nine kills and two blocks …

Louisville (3-1) overpowered visiting Syracuse (2-3) 25-15, 25-12, 25-21 by hitting .310 and holding the Orange to minus .023. Louisville only had 33 kills, but Syracuse had 29.

Aiko Jones led with 11 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, two aces, two digs and six blocks. Claire Chausee and Amaya Tillman had dive kills each and Anna Stevenson and Tori Dilfer four apiece. Dilfer had 25 assists, an ace, and three digs.

“Our big focus this week was to be better defensively,” Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly said “We held Syracuse to a negative hitting percentage so we executed really well. The challenge is far from over as we know Syracuse will be much better tomorrow.”

Polina Shemanova led Syracuse with 10 kills but hit .120. She had six digs and two blocks, one solo …

Thursday, Clemson swept Miami. Friday, the visiting Hurricanes swept the Tigers 25-16, 25-18, 25-10 to improve to 4-2. Elizaveta Lukianova had 13 kills but hit .108 and had five digs and three blocks. Lauren Tarnoff had 12 kills, hit .400, and had two digs and four blocks. Janice Leao had 10 kills with no errors in 16 attacks to hit .625 and added two aces, three digs, and six blocks.

Clemson (1-1) hit .045. Cate Long had 13 kills, an assist, and three digs …

North Carolina (2-1) beat visiting Duke (3-1) 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16 as Amanda Phegley had 13 kills and Parker Austin and Aziah Buckner 12 each.

The Tar Heels, down 19-12 in the first set before staging a big comeback, also got nine kills each from Destiny Cox and Kaya Merkler. Phegley, who hit .600 after having one error in 20 swings, had four blocks. So did Cox, Merkler, and Carly Peck, who had three kills.

Duke, which hit .161, got 16 kills from Ade Owokoniran, who had an ace, three blocks, and 15 digs. Gracie Johnson had 10 kills, an ace, and five digs.

Big 12 — Logan Eggleston continued to tear it up as Texas (6-0) swept Iowa State (2-4) for the second time in as many nights. The Longhorns have lost one set all season.

Eggleston led with 16 kills and hit .417 after having one error in 36 attacks. She also had three aces, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo.

Brionne Butler had nine kills and hit .375 to go with three blocks, one solo. Molly Phillips had eight kills in 14 errorless swings. Jhenna Gabriel had 37 assists, two blocks, and 10 digs.

Iowa State’s Candelaria Herrera had 10 kills and hit .368 and had an ace, a dig, and two blocks, one solo. Iowa State, which hit .202, was outblocked 9-2 …

Baylor (5-1) won its fifth in a row, a 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of visiting Oklahoma (0-4) after having to go five to beat the Sooners the night before.

Yossiana Pressley led with 18 kills and hit .308. She had three blocks and three digs. Five other Bears combined for 19 kills. Setter Callie Williams had two of them on five errorless attempts to go with 27 assists and nine digs.

“We’ve been training very well. I like how we continue to train and learn,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “I think that life just has us all struggling a little bit, but that’s something we had talked about as a family. We multiply joy and continue to (build confidence) and tonight I think you saw a lot of celebrating. I feel like today was one of our best steps forward.”

Oklahoma, whose four losses came twice each to Texas and Baylor, hit .030. Guewe Diouf led with 10 kills but hit .026. Sarah Sanders had five kills but hit .000 and had six blocks …

Texas Tech (3-3) bounced back from a five-set loss the night before to the Horned Frogs to win at TCU (1-3) 21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. Samantha Sanders had a big match, with 24 kills while hitting .364. She also had four assists, an ace, a block, and 12 digs. She had 20 kills on Thursday.

Caitlin Dugan had 17 kills and hit .389 and added two assists, four blocks, and four digs. Karrington Jones had eight kills, hit .429, and had eight blocks, one solo. Alex Kirby had three kills, 41 assists, two blocks, and nine digs.

TCU’s Afedo Manyang had 15 kills, two digs, and two blocks, and Julia Adams had 14 kills and three blocks, one solo, to go with three digs …

West Virginia (2-3) beat visiting Kansas (1-4) 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12. We looked everywhere for stats and/or a boxscore and couldn’t find one. Kansas has lost four in a row since that season-opening victory over Baylor,

“We never gave up,” WVU coach Reed Sunahara said. “I’m proud of the way we played. We were down 8-5 in the fifth. We battled. I told our team that we had to make plays and convert those plays into points, and that’s what we did at the end. We made plays down the stretch. Kansas is a good team, but we didn’t back down. We had ourselves a battle, and luckily, we came out on top.”

Sun Belt — Texas-Arlington (2-0) waited a long time to finally play and the Mavericks won twice at Little Rock (1-7), winning the opener 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26 and the nightcap 25-19-, 26-24, 25-15. In the first match, Brooke Townsend had 17 kills, hit .317, and had an assists, 13 digs, and two blocks. Brianna Brown had 10 kills and four blocks, and Michaela Wright had four kills and nine blocks, one solo. Nicole Medlin and Nedima Kamberovic had 10 kills each for Little Rock, and Medlin had five blocks, one solo.

In the second match, Townsend had 16 more kills and hit .538. Brianna Ford had 12 kills, three aces, 15 digs, and two blocks. Laura Jansen had 13 kills for Little Rock …

App State (0-2) also opened its season, as South Alabama (3-5) won 25-23, 25-18, 25-13 and then 25-14, 25-19, 25-16. Hannah Harris had 13 kills and hit .407 for USA in the opener, while App State hit minus .011. In the second match, Hannah Maddux led the Jaguars with 14 kills as she hit .385 and had an ace, a block and three digs. USA hit .365 while App State hit .112 …

Coastal Carolina (2-0) opened with two victories at Georgia State (2-7), 25-16, 25-12, 31-29 and 25-12, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21. In the opener, Anett Nemeth led with 13 kills, an ace, and nine digs. GSU hit .050. In the nightcap, Nemeth had 13 more kills and she had two aces, a solo block and six digs. Ani Bozdeva also had 13 kills and .524 to go with two aces, an assist, four digs, and five blocks, four solo. Clara Bednarek had 15 kills and hit .407 for Georgia State and she had two blocks. Mesheia Griffin had 10 kills, two digs, and four blocks, two solo.

Arkansas State improved to 4-1 with two wins over visiting Louisiana-Monroe (1-10), 25-11, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, and then 25-11, 25-12, 25-8. In the first match, Paulina Sobolewska had 13 kills, 10 digs, and four blocks, one solo, while ULM’s Shaska Davis had 17 kills, hit .424, and had two assists and three digs. In the second match, ASU’s Madison Brown had 11 kills. ULM hit minus .117 …