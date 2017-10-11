Tantalizing slate of NCAA volleyball matches on tap for Wednesday

There are only 21 matches on Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball schedule, but many are well worth noting.

Start with the top two teams in the Big 12, when No. 5 Texas goes to No. 9 Kansas. Also in the Big 12, No. 23 Iowa State plays host to Kansas State.

In the Big Ten, No. 4 Nebraska goes to No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 16 Purdue is at No. 6 Minnesota and Iowa is at Indiana.

The SEC has No. 8 Kentucky playing host to Texas A&M, while Tennessee is at Georgia.

There is only one match in the Pac-12, but it features No. 15 Oregon at No. 14 Washington.

The ACC has one match, with Syracuse at Boston College.

No other ranked teams play Wednesday.

Remember that VolleyballMag.com has all the TV and streaming listings every day for every match that is being shown.

Texas State thumps TCU: Junior middle Madison Daigle had 13 kills, hit .500 and the product of Volleyball Baton Rouge had eight blocks, one solo, as the Bobcats of the Sun Belt knocked off visiting TCU of the Big 12 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 25-16.

Texas State (14-7) won its sixth in a row and beat a Big 12 opponent for the first time in four years. Megan Porter led with 14 kills and had 13 digs. Amy Plughaupt had 10 kills and 18 digs and setter Erin Hoppe had 39 assists, three kills and 14 digs. Jaliyah Bolden added nine kills and eight blocks.

“This team has shown so much resilience and confidence during this winning streak,” Texas State coach Karen Chisum said. “I cannot say enough right now about Erin Hoppe. She is doing a great job of distributing the ball.

“We don’t have a star on the floor. That’s what I like about this team. We have four or five hitters and a great defense around them. That was a huge win. That was fun. We knew TCU was going to come back after we won the first two sets because they are a good team. But I’m so proud of this team for coming back and taking that fourth set.”

TCU (9-8) got 12 kills from Allye Beth Deaton, who added 11 digs. Abigail Buckingham and Anna Walsh had 11 kills each as their team hit .121.

WKU blasts Austin Peay: Western Kentucky set a program record by hitting .549 and won its fifth in a row by sweeping visiting Austin Peay 25-20, 25-15, 25-18.

WKU of Conference USA is 19-2. Rachel Anderson led with 13 kills. She had one error in 15 attacks and hit .800. Setter Jessica Lucas not only had 32 assists, but eight kills while hitting .500 to go with six digs. Alyssa Cavanaugh added seven kills, three blocks, two of which were solo.

“I thought that we handled the ball really well tonight on first contact and when you do that and have an All-American setter, you’ll put yourself in a pretty good position to score and we did that for most of the night,” WKU coach Travis Hudson said. “

We always pride ourselves with being able to come at teams from multiple positions. There have been times this year when Alyssa’s had to carry us, or Rachel, but when we’re really unstoppable is when we can come at teams from everywhere and tonight was one of those nights.”

Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference is 17-4. Christina White led with 13 kills while hitting .375.

Around the nation: Navy is 7-0 in the Patriot League after its 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18 win over Lehigh. Navy (17-3 overall) got 15 kills from Maggie Phillips, who hit .433 and had eight digs. Maddi Sgattoni had 10 kills and six of her team’s nine aces. She also had 10 digs. Tara Dotzauer had 11 kills.

Lehigh is 14-7, 5-2 …

Dayton notched its sixth consecutive win with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 sweep of Xavier as Jessica Sloan led with 15 kills. The non-conference win left Dayton of the Atlantic 10 14-6, while Xavier of the Big East dropped to 7-14 …

High Point improved to 14-6, 7-0 in the Big South for the first time in nine years, with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Liberty (6-13, 3-3). Molly Livingston led HP with 14 kills and hit .500. Also in the Big South, Campbell (13-8, 3-4) swept Winthrop (12-8, 3-3) for its third win in a row as Allena Heath had 17 kills and Jessica Stocking had 15 …

Stony Brook of America East beat Iona of the Metro Atlantic in four to improve to 13-7 a Liz Pulver had 16 kills, hit .324 and had three blocks and two digs …

Lipscomb of the ASUN won the battle of Nashville, downing Belmont of the OVC in four. Both teams are 9-9 … FGCU of the ASUN swept FIU of Conference USA in a match that was rescheduled from last month because of Hurricane Irma …

Utah State and Boise State are both 3-4 in the Mountain West after Utah State (12-7) came away with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 victory. Senior outside Rachel Gale-Hammond led the way with a season-high 15 kills, hitting .344.