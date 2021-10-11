NCAA volleyball: GT wins at previously unbeaten Pitt, LSU knocks off Florida, Oregon tops Stanford, 34 more kills for Newblatt

Top-ranked and unbeaten Texas, nearly upset at Kansas on Saturday, stormed back with a 25-11, 25-16, 15-18 victory over the Jayhawks on Sunday.

But No. 2 Pittsburgh, which was also undefeated, is no more after No. 18 Georgia Tech won their ACC match in five.

LSU hadn’t beaten a ranked team in two years or Florida since 1992. But Sunday in Baton Rouge, the Tigers beat the No. 20 Gators in four to break a 19-match SEC losing streak in the series.

And, what’s new, but what a day in the Pac-12, including Oregon’s first win over Stanford in 10 years.

Line of the day: Well, call it the line of the weekend, because Marist sophomore Jordan Newblatt, who had a school-record 31 kills and 21 digs against Canisius on Saturday, had 34 more kills and 22 digs Sunday in a Metro Atlantic victory over Niagara. And teammate Gabriella Heimbauer had 26 kills Sunday.

The recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Monday’s very light schedule.

There are three SWAC matches, Prairie View vs. Bethune-Cookman, Alcorn State vs. Alabama State, and Southern vs. Florida A&M. In the Missouri Valley, Southern Illinois is at Indiana State, and in the Big Sky, North Dakota is at South Dakota.

ACC — Now just Louisville remains unbeaten in the conference after Georgia Tech (13-3, 4-2) won at Pittsburgh 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 15-9. It’s the highest-ranked team GT has ever beaten. Julia Bergmann led with 24 kills, hit .386, and had two aces, six digs, and four blocks, one solo. Mariana Brambilla had 19 kills, an ace, three blocks, and four digs. Matti McKissock had 58 assists, an ace, a block, and six digs, and Paola Pimentel had 19 digs, five assists, and two aces. Chinaza Ndee led Pitt (15-1, 5-1) with 17 kills, hit .406 and had an assist, a block, and two digs. Kayla Lund had 16 kills, hit .333, and had three assists, three aces, two blocks, and five digs. Leketor Member-Meneh had 13 kills, two aces, three blocks, and 13 digs …

Third-ranked Louisville (16-0, 6-0) took over sole possession of first place with its sweep of Syracuse (14-3, 3-3). The Cardinals (36) had fewer kills than the Orange (39) in the 26-24, 26-24, 25-18 victory. Anna DeBeer had 10 kills, and Anna Stevenson nine. Polina Shemanova had 17 kills for Syracuse … Idle Miami (14-2, 5-1) is tied for second, and Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Notre Dame are all 4-2. Florida State (11-4, 4-2) won in four at Duke (11-6, 2-4) as Khori Louis had 14 kills and four blocks, and Morgan Chacon and Emma Clothier had 12 kills each. Duke’s Ade Owokoniran and Moorea Wood had 14 kills each … Notre Dame (7-9, 4-2) won its fourth in a row, a sweep of Boston College (12-7, 2-4) as five players had seven or more kills and the Irish hit .327 … Clemson (11-6, 3-3) won in five at Virginia (8-8, 1-5) as Kaylee Martin had 17 kills, and Camryn Hannah 16 … North Carolina (13-4, 2-4) hit .433 and swept visiting Virginia Tech (9-9, 0-6). Nia Robinson had 18 kills, hit .424, and had six digs and two blocks … NC State (9-8, 3-3) hit .330 and swept visiting Wake Forest (10-7, 1-5). Melissa Evans and Taylor Rowland had 11 kills each.

PAC-12 — When the dust cleared, No. 14 Oregon and No. 16 UCLA were tied for the conference lead at 5-1, and No. 11 Washington, No. 15 Utah, No. 17 Stanford, and Washington State were tied for second at 4-2.

UCLA (12-5, 5-1) hit .337 in a sweep of visiting Utah (11-4, 4-2). Freshman Charitie Luper had 20 kills with four errors in 40 attacks to hit .400 and added an ace, seven digs, and three blocks, one solo, in the 25-23, 25-14, 25-18 victory. Mac May added 12 kills, and Shelby Martin had two kills in three errorless tries, an ace, six digs, and two blocks. Utah hit .167. Dani Drews led with 16 kills, an assist, four blocks, and nine digs …

Oregon (14-2, 5-1) held off visiting Stanford (9-5, 4-2) 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-11 for its first win over the Cardinal since 2011. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 22 kills, 19 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Taylor Borup had 19 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 17 digs. Georgia Murphy had 26 digs, an ace, and five assists. Stanford’s Kendall Kipp had 15 kills and six blocks, Sami Francis had 15 kills and three blocks, Holly Campbell had 11 kills and eight blocks, and Caitie Beard had 10 kills, four aces, 16 digs, and seven blocks, two solo. McKenna Vicini had 10 blocks, and Elena Oglivie 26 digs and two assists. Kami Miner had three kills, 47 assists, three blocks, and nine digs …

Washington (11-3, 4-2) hit .315 and won in five at Arizona State (8-9, 1-5) as Claire Hoffman had 25 kills in the 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 17-15 victory. Hoffman had four errors in 54 attacks to hit .389 and had an assist, two aces, a block, and eight digs. Samantha Drechsel had 14 kills, three assists, five blocks, and seven digs. Madi Endsley had 13 kills, an ace, two blocks, and seven digs. Marin Grote had seven kills in 18 errorless swings, and Lauren Sanders had five kills and 10 blocks, one solo. Ella May Powell had three kills in eight errorless tries, 56 assists, three aces, 11 digs, and three blocks, one solo. Lauren Bays had 23 digs, seven assists, and two aces. Iman Isanovic had 22 kills and hit .373 for ASU and had an assist, an ace, and 12 digs. Marta Levinska had 16 kills, hit .313, and had an assist and five digs. Ella Snyers had two kills, 51 assists, two aces, a block, and 16 digs …

USC (7-8, 3-3) upset No. 24 Colorado (11-4, 2-4) 25-19, 27-25, 20-25, 25-23 behind 15 kills each by Candice Denny and Shannon Scully and 11 each by Brooke Botkin and Emilia Weske. CU’s Maya Tabron had 18 kills, four assists, and 16 digs … Washington State (10-6, 4-2) swept at Arizona (11-6, 3-3) as Pia Timmer had 19 kills and hit .444 in the 25-18, 25-20, 25-29 victory. Puk Stubbe had 16 kills and hit .467 for Arizona … And Oregon State (3-13, 1-5) swept visiting Cal (7-10, 0-6) behind 16 kills by Kateryna Tkachenko in the 25-23, 25-15, 25-18 victory.

BIG TEN — Seventh-ranked Ohio State (14-2, 4-2) swept visiting Michigan (10-5, 3-3) before a record crowd of 4,098 in the Covelli Center. Ohio State, which hit .319, got 12 kills from Emily Londot and 10 from Gabby Gonzales. Londot hit .321 and had 14 digs and two blocks. Gonzales hit .471 and had an assist, three aces, seven digs

Jess Mruzik led Michigan with 11 kills, an ace, three digs, and a block. Rylee Rader had nine kills in 15 errorless swings and seven blocks.

No. 10 Nebraska (12-3) cruised at Rutgers (8-9, 0-6) as Madi Kubik had 11 kills and Lindsay Krause nine in a 25-19, 25-9, 25-12 victory. Rutgers hit .042.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC — Houston, Cincinnati, and UCF all won Sunday and are tied for first at 5-1. Tulane and Tulsa are 4-2.

UCF (12-6, 5-1), which lost in five to Houston on Friday, knocked Tulane (11-7, 4-2) out of the first-place tie with a four-set win. McKenna Melville led with 14 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 19 digs. Lexie Douglas had 14 kills for Tulane … Houston (15-3, 5-1) won in four at South Florida (6-11, 0-6) as Abbie Jackson had 16 kills, an assist, an ace, 18 digs, and five blocks, two solo. Kate Georgiades had 28 digs, a kill and six assists … Cincinnati (10-4, 5-1) beat Temple (4-13, 0-6) in four. Maria Mallon led with 18 kills, hit .355 and had two assists, all six of Cincinnati’s aces, a block, and eight digs. Temple’s Miray Bolukbasi had 19 kills, hit .359, and had a solo block and two digs … Tulsa (9-6, 4-2) beat Memphis (8-10, 1-5) in four behind 15 kills from Aysu Dalogullari, who had an assist, an ace, and 11 digs … Brylee Kelly had 29 kills, the second most in program history, and hit .361 as Wichita State (9-6. 3-3) won in five at SMU (7-9, 3-3). Kelly also had an assist, three digs, and three blocks.

COLONIAL — Three teams are tied with two losses, but Elon holds a two-game lead in the win column after sweeping James Madison. Elon (11-7, 6-2) bounced back from losing to JMU (10-4, 4-2) the day before with a sweep, highlighted by Leah Daniel’s 16 kills. She had two errors in 36 attacks, a a block and a dig. Miette Veldeman had 16 kills and 13 digs for JMU. The other team with two losses, Northeastern, was off. …College of Charleston (11-4, 4-4) beat visiting Towson (17-3, 5-3) in five. Lexi Wierzbicki led with 13 kills, four blocks, and three digs. Molly Russell had six kills and eight blocks, one solo. Towson’s Fay Bakodimou had 18 kills, four aces, and seven digs … Hofstra swept William & Mary as Ana Martinovic had 17 kills … Delaware got 17 kills from Lani Mason, who hit .448, and swept UNCW.

MEAC — Delaware State (18-1, 6-0) is running away from the field. Sunday the Hornets crushed visiting South Carolina State (0-15, 0-5) for their 14th win in a row. Kristi Gomez led with 12 kills and had one error in 19 attacks and four digs … Four teams are tied for second at 3-2, and they met in two matches Sunday. Coppin State (9-8, 3-2) beat Howard (6-11, 3-2) in five as Miajavon Coleman had 21 kills, three aces, and 14 digs … North Carolina Central (4-10, 3-3) was swept at UMES (8-8, 3-2). Maryland Eastern Shore’s Marina Cruz had 12 kills in 19 errorless attacks, eight digs, and three blocks … Norfolk State (6-11, 2-4) beat visiting Morgan State (3-16, 2-4) in four. Paola Matos led with 14 kills.

SWAC — Jackson State (7-10, 7-0) leads the league, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-13, 5-1) is alone in second after a busy Sunday that had 11 matches, six in Tallahassee and five in Jackson. JSU, which beat Texas Southern and UAPB on Saturday, swept Grambling (6-10, 3-3) on Sunday as the Tigers hit .374. Alexis Williams led with 16 kills as she hit .333 and had nine digs. Click here for the complete SWAC schedule with links to boxscores.

AROUND THE NATION — In Sunday’s only Big 12 match, Texas (13-0, 4-0) hit .417 and won 25-11, 25-16, 25-18 at Kansas (11-6, 3-3). Brionne Butler had 13 kills and hit .550 to go with an assist, two blocks, and a dig. Logan Eggleston had 12 kills with no errors in 23 attacks to hit .522. Skylar Fields added 10 kills, and Asjia O’Neal had 10 kills with no errors in 12 swings, a dig, and two blocks, one solo. Kansas had 18 kills as it hit .038 …

There were two SEC matches Sunday, including the 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 upset by LSU (7-9, 3-4) of Florida (11-6, 5-2). Kylie Deberg led LSU with 21 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks, and 11 digs. Taylor Bannister had 15 kills, two aces, four blocks, and 11 digs. Ella Larkin had six kills in eight errorless tries, 41 assists, an ace, a block, and 19 digs. Her team hit .267. Libero Raigen Cianciulli had 26 digs, an ace, and eight assists. Florida, which hit .170, got 15 kills from T’Ara Ceasar, who had an assist, four blocks, and 13 digs. Thayer Hall had 13 kills, an assist, and 10 digs. Marle Monserez had four kills in six errorless attempts, 39 assists, a block, and 23 digs. Elli McKissock had 22 digs, three assists, and three aces … Also in the SEC, Arkansas (14-4, 5-2) turned it around in a big way after the second set and beat visiting Auburn (10-6, 2-4) in five. Taylor Head had 20 kills in the 20-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-7 victory and added three assists, an ace, 16 digs, and a block. Maggie Cartwright had 16 kills, an assist, two aces, 13 digs, and two blocks. Rebekah Roth led Auburn with 20 kills, an ace, 10 digs, and five blocks …

No. 19 Creighton (17-2, 5-1) beat Marquette (14-3, 5-1) and is now tied for the Big East lead, a game ahead of UConn and Xavier. Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth got her 400th victory in the four-set win. Creighton’s Norah Sis led with 22 kills, hit .429 and had three blocks and 14 digs. Jaela Zimmerman had 20 kills, an assist, two blocks, and 15 digs. Kendra Wait had four kills, 54 assists, three aces, two blocks, and 13 digs. The Bluejays hit .316. Hope Werch had 16 kills for Marquette, Taylor Wolf had 13 kills, hitting .407, and had 24 assists and 21 digs, and Savannah Rennie had 10 kills and hit .438 to go with three digs and two blocks, one solo …

Jamie Peterson had 25 kills as Dayton (13-5, 7-0) knocked Saint Louis (12-7, 5-1) out of the Atlantic 10 lead with a four-set victory at home. Peterson had two errors in 45 attacks to hit .511 and had four aces, 11 digs, and three blocks … Also in the A10, Duquesne had five players with nine or more kills, 18 by Morgan Kelly, as it beat visiting Davidson, which got 22 kills from Isabel Decker. Decker hit .316 and had two aces, 12 digs, and a block …

FGCU (15-4, 7-0) stayed unbeaten and atop the ASUN with a sweep of Liberty. Erin Shomaker led with 10 kills, an assist, an ace, three digs and four blocks, two solo … Camryn Luginbuhl had 19 kills for Hartford in its America East win at Binghamton and added an assist, two aces, 14 digs, and two blocks … Also in the AE, Albany won at NJIT as Danielle Tedesco had 12 kills, four digs, and nine blocks …

Oakland won its Horizon League match in five over Green Bay behind 17 kills each from Jamie Walling and Patti Cesarini …

Marist sophomore Jordan Newblatt, a 6-foot-1 outside from Clarkston, Michigan, entered this season with a career high of 16 kills. Saturday in a four-set victory over Canisius she had a program-record 31 kills and 21 digs. Sunday, in a four-set victory over visiting Niagara, Newblatt had 34 kills while hitting .311 and added 22 digs, and a solo block. Teammate Gabriella Heimbauer had 26 kills, a block, and two digs. Marist is 11-9, 6-3 in the Metro Atlantic … Also in the MAAC, Ella Loussia had 21 kills and hit .447 for Canisius in its five-set win at Siena … Patriot League leader Colgate (8-2, 7-1) had three players with eight kills and two with seven in a sweep at Bucknell.

