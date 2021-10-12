NCAA volleyball: Tuesday schedule, AVCA Poll, NIVC returns, Monday’s results

This Tuesday report has a look at the day’s light schedule, the AVCA Poll, the return of the NIVC, and the recaps of Monday’s five NCAA Division I women’s volleyball matches.

In the Big Sky, Idaho goes to Northern Colorado.

There are three Big South matches as Presbyterian goes to North Carolina A&T, UNC Asheville is at USC Upstate, and Winthrop goes to Campbell.

In the Big West, CSU Bakersfield is at Cal Poly.

First-place Milwaukee highlights the Horizon League schedule by playing host to UIC. Also in the HL, Oakland is at IUPUI and Cleveland State is at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Missouri State plays a Missouri Valley Conference match at Evansville.

There is one Mountain West match when Nevada goes to San Jose State.

The Ohio Valley has Belmont at Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri at UT Martin.

ETSU is at Chattanooga in the SoCon.

There’s a Summit League match when North Dakota State goes to South Dakota State.

In the Sun Belt, Louisiana-Lafayette is at Louisiana-Monroe.

AVCA POLL — Texas is still No. 1, but Pittsburgh dropped two spots to No. 4. Louisville moved up to second and Wisconsin went up a notch to third. Kentucky stayed No. 5. Purdue held steady at No. 6 and so did Ohio State at No. 7.

Colorado, which was No. 24, dropped out, and Washington State moved in at No. 25.

The biggest fall was by Minnesota, dropping four spots to No. 12. The biggest jump was made by San Diego, up three spots to No. 22.

Click here for the complete AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll.

NIVC RETURNS — After a year off, the NIVC will be back at then end of this NCAA Division I women’s volleyball season. The field will be announced right after the NCAA sets its bracket on November 28.

“Modeled after the NIT and WNIT college basketball tournaments, the NIVC will feature 32-40 teams in a single-elimination format designed to reward deserving programs with a separate postseason experience. For 2021, Rounds 1 and 2 will be held Dec. 2-5, with Round 3 set for Dec. 6-8,” the NIVC said in a news release.

“The semifinals will fall between Dec. 8-11, with the championship match slated for either Dec. 13 or 14. All matches are held on campus locations.”

Click here for more on the NIVC.

MONDAY’S RESULTS — Indiana State (10-6, 2-4) beat visiting Southern Illinois (5-10, 0-7) in four in the Missouri Valley Conference. Karinna Gail and Mallory Keller had 10 kills each. SIU’s Nataly Garcia had 16 kills …

In the Summit League, South Dakota (9-7, 6-1) swept visiting North Dakota (1-19, 0-8) as five players had six or more kills …

There were three SWAC matches. Prairie View, winless after 19 matches, broke through with a four-set win over Bethune-Cookman (3-14,3-3) to improve to 1-19 overall, 1-5 in the SWAC as Kimira Coffee had 20 kills, four aces, three blocks and 10 digs … Alabama State (6-14, 3-2) swept Alcorn (2-17, 1-5). Alexis Ratliff led with 12 kills as she hit .409 … And Florida A&M (13-5, 5-1) swept Southern (3-10, 2-5) behind 17 kills by Dominique Washington.