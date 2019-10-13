NCAA volleyball: No. 13 Creighton beats No. 10 Marquette, Texas, Baylor win

The biggest match of the year in the Big East lived up to its billing as No. 13 Creighton needed five sets and extra points in two sets to get past No. 10 Marquette on Saturday night. Both teams entered the meeting undefeated in conference play.

The Big 12’s leading teams, Texas and Baylor, both dismissed their Saturday opponents in straight sets.

On the West Coast, Hawai’i rebounded nicely from a loss to Cal Poly on Friday to sweep previously unbeaten-in-conference UC Santa Barbara.

And in what was the most interesting match of the night statistically, or perhaps even of the season to date, Bradley and Drake combined for 243 digs and players set records and new personal bests on both sides of the net as Bradley won in four sets.

More on that and the rest of the results from around the nation, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule.

In the ACC, there’s seven matches, headlined by No. 3 Pitt going to Boston College in a battle of conference unbeatens.

The Big Ten has two really big contests with No. 5 Nebraska hosting league-undefeated Michigan, and No. 6 Minnesota playing No. 7 Wisconsin in Madison.

The Pac-12 schedule features No. 11 Washington versus Oregon, No. 16 Cal versus Arizona, No. 18 Utah versus USC, No. 24 Washington State versus Oregon State, and UCLA versus Colorado.

Texas A&M has a tough match ahead in SEC action as it hosts No. 14 Florida, and Georgia, after upsetting Kentucky on Friday, has LSU. Ole Miss will look to stay undefeated in SEC play as it plays at home versus Auburn.

No. 21 Rice plays Middle Tennessee, and CAA-undefeated Towson has a tough Elon squad.

Houston, which is undefeated in AAC play, has a tough match on deck versus Tulsa, while Cincinnati, also undefeated in league, takes on Temple.

The Big Sky and Big West conferences each have just one match Sunday, with Sacramento State facing Weber State and CSUN playing UC Davis.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Creighton gains top spot in Big East: Despite coming into Saturday’s match with Marquette (15-3, 5-1) as an underdog per the national rankings, Creighton (13-3, 6-0) arrived in Milwaukee having won the past five head-to-head meetings and 24 Big East contests in a row.

Well, make that six and 25 as Keeley Davis set a new career-high with 31 kills in Creighton’s five-set victory (25-21, 25-23, 27-29, 29-31, 15-8), just one away from a new school record. Libero Brittany Witt’s 35 digs also represented a new personal best, as did Naomi Hickman’s 11 blocks, and Madelyn Cole’s 63 assists and 14 digs.

Creighton made zero errors in the fifth set, hitting .545 while holding Marquette to a .087 average.

Allie Barber led Marquette with 23 kills

Texas blanks Oklahoma: Oklahoma may have won football’s Red River Showdown, but Texas (11-2, 5-0) volleyball won in the rivals meeting on Saturday night in Austin. The sweep (25-17, 27-25, 25-20) of Oklahoma (11-5, 3-2) was closer than the scoreline might indicate with 17 ties or lead changes throughout the three sets.

Logan Eggleston led the Longhorn with 12 kills in the sweep, and Brionne Butler had 10 kills, hitting .471, with three blocks. Setter Jhenna Gabriel collected 34 assists and set a new career-high with four aces.

Baylor extends set win streak: TCU (6-9, 1-4) pushed the nation’s No. 1 team almost 10 points past 25 in the third set, but Baylor (15-0, 5-0) still escaped from Fort Worth with a sweep (25-18, 25-20, 34-32) to extend its win streak to 28 sets in a row.

Yossiana Pressley led the way with 18 kills, hitting .433, and Shelly Stafford was the night’s most efficient hitter with 12 kills and just two errors, hitting .526. Baylor setter Hannah Lockin recorded three kills, 36 assists, eight digs, and a match-high-tying seven block assists.

As a team, Baylor out-blocked TCU 14 to five.

Hawai’i recovers with defeat of UCSB: Freshman outside hitter Hanna Hellvig had 14 kills in Hawaii’s (14-3, 4-2) sweep of UC Santa Barbara (15-2, 5-1) on Saturday (25-20, 25-22, 25-19). Despite UCSB leading in aces (6-4) and blocks (7-5), Hawai’i ran a more potent and efficient offense, collecting 44 total kills, hitting .286. (UCSB had 34 kills, hitting .175.)

McKenna Ross also had a nice night for Hawai’i, collecting 12 kills, hitting a personal season high of .300, to go with six digs and two blocks. Hawai’i setter Norene Iosia led the match with 14 digs and recorded her sixth consecutive double-double with 16 assists.

The defeat is UCSB’s first in the Big West this season, but Hawai’i’s 10th-straight victory on the road in Santa Barbara.

Bradley and Drake play epic defensive match: Bradley (8-9, 4-2) and Drake (7-13, 1-6) had a combined 243 digs in a four-set win (29-27, 26-24, 25-27, 25-13) for Bradley.

Drake’s 117 digs, led by 34 from Kylee Macke marks the fourth-most in program history, while Bradley’s 126, led by 48 from Emma Raleigh and 32 from Hannah Thompson, is second-most in program history. Raleigh’s total represents a new MVC match record and is the most digs by any player at the DI level since 2016.

Thompson added 16 kills to stretch her streak of double-doubles to 15 in a row (a school record), but it was Drake’s Emily Plonck who had 28 kills, a new career-high, to lead all players offensively. The 6-2 junior opposite also had 14 digs. Drake’s Madi Ford set a new season-high with 22 digs, and Bradley’s Rachel Pranger tied her career-best with 19 kills.

Power Five results: West Virginia (9-8, 1-4) finally got its first victory of the Big 12 season, beating Kansas State (6-11, 1-4) in four (18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19). WVU’s Katelyn Evans had 22 kills in the contest, hitting .375 …

Texas Tech (13-6, 3-2) went to Iowa State (11-6, 2-3) and won in four (25-22, 26-24, 15-25, 25-17). Tech setter Alex Kirby logged 37 assists and had five kills with zero errors to hit .556 …

There were no surprises in the Big Ten on Saturday. No. 17 Illinois (9-6, 4-2) swept Indiana (1-5, 12-7), holding the Hoosiers to a -.024 team hitting percentage and serving nine aces.

Freshman Maddy Chinn had three solo blocks as No. 20 Purdue (11-4, 3-3) beat Northwestern (9-9, 0-6) 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-18).

Ohio State (9-9, 2-4) fell in three (25-12, 25-20, 25-19) to No. 8 Penn State (12-3, 5-1), hitting just .073 to PSU’s .368. PSU senior Tori Gorrell had the most efficient night with nine kills, hitting .571.

And finally, Maryland (10-8, 2-4) beat Rutgers (6-11, 0-6) in four (23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11), and Erika Pritchard logged her seventh double-double of the season with 14 kills and 11 digs.

Around the nation: No. 15 Colorado State (16-1, 6-0) made just seven hitting errors, the team’s lowest error total of the season, as it swept San Diego State (9-8, 2-4) (25-19, 25-15, 25-16), hitting .406 as a team in the match. Kirstie Hillyer and Breana Runnels tied for the match-high with 12 kills apiece …

No. 9 BYU (16-2, 7-0) has now won 10 in a row, thanks to a sweep (25-16, 25-12, 25-10) of Santa Clara (12-7, 2-4). McKenna Miller had seven kills, hitting .700. The Cougars held the Broncos to a season-low -.095 hitting percentage …

Dayton (11-7, 1-3) remains undefeated in the A10 with a sweep (26-24, 25-15, 25-21) of George Washington (9-9, 2-3). Sophomore Jamie Peterson led the Flyers with 23 kills, hitting .378 …

La Salle played its second five-set match in two days, but this time, the Explorers got the victory, coming back from down 0-2 to beat Villanova 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 18-16 in a nonconference contest. Devin Corah had 19 kills for La Salle, while on the opposite side of the net, Clare Delaplane collected 17 for Villanova. La Salle’s freshman libero Rachel Hess had 26 digs …

Three of five Big Sky matches went to five sets Saturday. In fact Sacramento State (9-10, 4-2) had now played five five-set matches in a row, winning the last three. Against Weber State (11-6, 2-4), Sacramento’s Sarah Davis topped 20 kills for the fifth consecutive match, finishing with 22 kills, 15 digs, two aces, and two blocks as her team won 25-21, 17-25, 25-19, 15-25, 15-11. The 5-10 senior leads the Big Sky with 4.22 per set (4.93 in league matches) …

Haylie Keck had 20 kills and 22 digs for Idaho State (4-14,3-3) as the Bengals beat Portland State (7-10,2-4) in five (25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 13-25, 16-14). Sophomore libero Mahala Braburn scooped 29 digs. Portland State’s Toni McDougald had 20 kills and 20 digs and Ellie Snook had 31 digs in the losing effort …

Northern Arizona (10-8, 3-3) had to come back from down 0-2 to best Montana (2-15, 1-5) in five (22-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-13). The meeting marked NAU’s fourth five-set match in a row.

The Lumberjacks served 11 aces in the victory without letting their opponents get even one. Ryann Davis and Sydney Lema each scored four points from behind the service line …

Thirteen block assists from Kyra Plambush wasn’t enough to lift Idaho (8-10, 2-4) over Northern Colorado (12-6, 6-0) in a match between the top two teams in the conference. UNC won 15-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23 with three players contributing 15 or more kills. Setter Daisy Schultz finished the match with 62 assists, one shy of a new career best …

Montana State (8-7, 4-2) libero Allyssa Rizzo had 31 digs, but her team lost in four (25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-23) to Southern Utah (11-7, 4-2) …

Julia Crawford had 20 kills to help lift Cal State Fullerton (9-7, 1-4) over UC Irvine (4-13, 1-4) in four (19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 30-28) …

William & Mary (5-12, 3-3) lost in straight sets (25-16, 26-24, 27-25) to James Madison (9-7, 3-3), but Kate Dedrick had 21 kills for the Tribe. Dedrick’s performance marked the most kills by any CAA player in a three-set match so far this season …

Elon (9-10, 4-2) beat Delaware (11-5, 3-2) in five sets (21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 15-13) and Leah Daniel led the Phoenix with 22 kills. Delaware’s Maria Bellinger had 20, but made 13 errors to hit just .108. Blue Hens libero Andie Hanus collected a match-high 31 digs …

Twenty kills from Natasha Skov led Princeton (7-6, 3-1) to a four-set victory (25-21, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16) over Brown (9-6, 1-4) …

Canisius’ (9-9, 6-0) five-set win (19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12) over Marist (6-11, 4-3) was a defensive showcase as Marist libero Sophia Theriot set a new career-high with 38 digs, and two Canisius players—Bree Long and Hannah Nelson—finished the match with 24 digs. The Griffs collected 23 block assists, a team season-high …

The University of the Incarnate Word (4-16, 2-4) couldn’t pull off the upset of Nicholls State (9-8, 6-0), but Julia Monday posted an impressive 23 kills in the losing effort (25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 14-25, 15-8) …

Houston Baptist (11-10, 3-3) snuck past McNeese (8-10, 1-5) in five (25-21, 26-28, 25-13, 27-29, 15-9), and junior outside Mikayla Vivens became just the fourth HBU player to achieve a 20-20 statline with 22 kills and 21 digs …

Miami of Ohio’s (9-8, 4-2) Abigail Huser collected a season-high 25 digs in her team’s five-set victory (21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 15-7) over Northern Illinois (6-14, 3-3) …

In another five-set MAC match, Megan Kern had 31 digs for Central Michigan (16-2, 6-0) as her team beat Toledo (7-11, 0-6). CMU’s 16 wins so far in 2019 already represents an improvement on 2018’s total of 15 wins. Sixteen is also the most wins in head coach Mike Gawlik’s tenure at CMU …

Cassie Haut had a season-high 21 kills, but it wasn’t enough for Eastern Michigan (7-11, 2-4) to defeat Ball State (10-8, 4-2). Sydne VanBeek led the Cardinals with 19 kills and Allison Hamaker had 18 with just two errors to hit .400 in Ball State’s 20-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8 victory …

UNI (12-9, 6-1) lost its first MVC match of the season, as Illinois State (11-7, 4-2) won 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 19-17. UNI’s Karlie Taylor led all players with 23 kills. Sydney Holt and Kaylee Martin each had 16 for Illinois State. Both teams’ liberos had a good night, as UNI’s Abbi Staack recorded 31 digs, and Kaity Weimerskirch scooped 24 for ISU …

Utah State (2-16, 2-4) had 18 team blocks in a five-set victory (19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-11) over New Mexico (5-13, 0-6)—Autumn Spafford had eight block assists and one solo, and Bailey Downing and Corinne Larsen each had nine blocks assists …

Boise State’s Jannell Walley led the match with 21 kills and hit .500, but the Broncos (12-5, 4-2) lost to UNLV (8-9, 4-2) in five (23-25, 18-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13). Two Rebel players, Paris Oliveira and Shelby Capllonch, had 20 or more digs and BSU libero Allison Casillas led the match with 23 …

Rachel McDonald had 10 kills and 28 digs in SIUE’s (9-9, 4-2) five-set victory (16-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-20, 21-19) over Southeast Missouri State (12-8, 4-2) …

Despite 21 kills and 16 digs from Maddi Sgattoni and 27 digs from Emily Solis, Navy (8-8, 3-2) lost in five (25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8) to American (11-7, 4-1) …

In Holy Cross’ (3-16, 0-5) five-set loss (27-25, 25-19, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10) to Bucknell (13-5, 2-4), libero Sophie VanSevern had 29 digs …

Colgate (13-5, 6-0) remains on top of the Patriot League with a five-setter (25-18, 25-27, 19-25, 27-25, 15-7) over Lafayette (11-9, 0-4). Alex Stein led with 21 kills and 14 digs, her 11th double-double of the season …

Gylian Finch and Maia Rackel each had 20 kills for Chattanooga (5-14, 0-6), but the Mocs lost to Furman (2-15, 2-4) in five (25-27, 16-25, 33-31, 25-23, 15-11). Chattanooga’s junior setter Maddie Halsey had a career night with 52 assists and 19 digs …

Lauren Bandera of Georgia State (6-11, 2-4) and Madelyn St. Germain of UT Arlington (11-8, 3-4) tied for the match-high with 24 digs each as GSU beat UTA in five (25-13, 25-22, 29-31, 20-25, 15-12) ..

With 20 kills, Alicia Harrington led Kansas City (9-7, 5-1) to a five-set defeat (25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-10) of Seattle (10-10, 1-5).