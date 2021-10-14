NCAA: Nebraska, Minnesota, Illini, GT get victories; big day ahead in WCC, Pac-12

IT ENDS SOON: Please participate in our VolleyballMag.com Readership Survey. It requires no heavy lifting, and you can win a $250 Amazon gift card. Just go to: VolleyballMag.com/readership-survey and fill in a few things. It takes just a couple of minutes, we will really appreciate it, and you can get in a drawing to win the gift card. Thanks!

Ninth-ranked Nebraska swept Indiana, No. 12 Minnesota swept Northwestern, and Illinois swept Iowa in the Big Ten; No. 16 Georgia Tech swept its ACC match at Clemson; and Mississippi State beat South Carolina in the SEC on a light Wednesday schedule in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

Thursday’s schedule is relatively light, too, but has some key matchups, especially in the West Coast Conference, when No. 22 San Diego (12-3, 6-0) goes to No. 24 Pepperdine (13-2, 5-1) , and No. 9 BYU (16-1, 6-0) goes to Loyola Marymount (14-2, 5-1) as all four top teams play each other.

Four of the top six teams play each other in the Pac-12, where No. 13 Oregon and No. 14 UCLA are tied for first at 5-1 and No. 10 Washington, No. 17 Utah, No. 18 Stanford, and No. 25 Washington are all 4-1. Washington goes to Oregon and Utah is at Stanford.

There are four Big 12 matches, including No. 11 and second-place Baylor playing host to Kansas, which took Texas to five last week. Top-ranked and unbeaten Texas is home for TCU, while Texas Tech goes to Oklahoma and West Virginia is at Kansas State.

There is one match in the SEC when No. 5 Kentucky goes to LSU, which is coming off its upset of Florida. The ACC is off.

BIG TEN — Nebraska (13-3, 7-0) swept visiting Indiana (8-11, 2-5) as the Huskers hit .367 in the 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 victory. Madi Kubik had 16 kills, hit .308, and had an assist, three blocks, and five digs. Lindsay Krause had 10 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, two blocks, and two digs. Indiana hit .057 …

Minnesota (10-5, 5-2) overpowered visiting Northwestern (7-11, 2-5) 25-20, 25-10, 25-14, Airi Miyabe led with 11 kills as she hit .409. Stephanie Samedy had 10 kills, hit .304, and had an assist, four blocks, and 12 digs. Shea Rubright had five kills in nine errorless swings and six blocks. Northwestern hit .070 …

Illinois (12-6, 4-3) swept Iowa (2-15, 0-7) as four players had eight or more kills. The Illini hit .326 in the 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 victory. Kennedy Collins had five kills in nine errorless attacks and seven blocks, one solo. Iowa hit .099.

SEC — It was a good Wednesday for both Mississippi schools.

Mississippi State (13-5, 4-2) beat visiting South Carolina (11-6, 3-4) as Gabby Waden had 18 kills and Shania Cromartie had 17 in a 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 25-22 victory. Sania Petties had six kills in 11 errorless attacks and an ace, two blocks, and three digs. Lilly Gunter had 22 digs and eight assists. Kyla Manning had 16 kills for South Carolina to go with four assists, two aces, six digs, and three blocks, one solo …

Ole Miss (13-4, 2-4) broke a four-match losing streak with a 25-18, 29-27, 16-25, 24-26, 15-13 victory at Texas A&M (11-5, 4-3). Anna Bair led with 22 kills as she hit .380 and had three blocks and eight digs. Kylee McLaughlin had 51 assists, an ace, 13 digs, and three blocks, one solo. A&M’s Ciera Hecht had 15 kills and 22 digs …

Something had to give at the bottom of the standings as Alabama (9-9, 1-5) won in five at Missouri (3-15, 0-5). Kennedy Muckelroy had 18 kills, an assist, a block, and 10 digs in the 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13 victory. Missouri’s Anna Dixon had 24 kills, hit .333, and had two assists, four blocks, and seven digs.

AROUND THE NATION — Georgia Tech (14-3, 5-2) won at Clemson (11-7, 3-4) as Julia Bergmann had 14 kills, hit .379, and had an assist, eight digs, and a solo block in the 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 ACC victory. Erin Moss had 11 kills and Bianca Bertolino 10. Bertolino hit .444 and had an assist, two aces, and 10 digs. Clemson’s Camryn Hannah had 13 kills …

UCF swept its American Athletic match at South Florida. McKenna Melville led with 16 kills, hitting .367, and had an assist, two aces, seven digs, and three blocks …

Dayton of the Atlantic 10 swept the Big East’s Xavier and Jamie Peterson led with 19 kills. She had one error in 31 attacks to hit .581 and added an assist, an ace, four digs, and four blocks, one solo …

In the Metro Atlantic, Fairfield swept Siena and Iona beat Saint Peter’s in four. KJ Johnson had 13 kills for Fairfield with one error in 29 attacks. The Stags hit .375 …

The lone Mid-American match of the day saw Akron win at Buffalo in four behind 20 kills by Alexis Adleta. She had two errors in 37 attacks to hit .486 and had two assists, four aces, 17 digs, and a block …

Austin Peay beat visiting Murray State in five in the Ohio Valley. Mikayla Powell had 16 kills and hit .441 and Brooke Moore had 15 kills, two assists, an ace, 17 digs, and a block. Murray State had four players with 12 or more kills, 17 by Brooke Watts …

Zeynep Uzen had 17 kills as American swept its Patriot League match at Navy …

In the Southern Conference, Mercer swept visiting Samford and UNC Greensboro won in four at Western Carolina. UNCG’s Kayla White had 22 kills and 18 digs …

NORTH DAKOTA — The team is 1-19, 0-8 in the Summit League, and on Wednesday third-year coach Jeremiah Tiffin was “placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately.”

The athletic director, Bill Chaves, said in a one-sentence statement that, “Upon learning of some potential issues within the program, we felt that a review of these issues be conducted immediately.”

UND has lost 18 matches in a row since beating Seton Hall on August 27.