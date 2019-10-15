NCAA volleyball: AVCA top five stays the same, NCAA RPI, Monday’s results

Status quo.

The results on the court might be up and down, but the poll doesn’t necessarily reflect that. When the weekly AVCA Division I Coaches Poll was announced Monday, the top five teams stayed exactly the same — Baylor, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Texas and Nebraska.

And the team at No. 6, Wisconsin, moved up one notch but not past Nebraska, which it beat in three in Lincoln on October 5 and then this past Sunday beat visiting No. 7 Minnesota in three as well.

Penn State stayed No. 8, BYU is still No. 9 and Washington moved up one spot to No. 10.

Otherwise, movement was minimal. Kentucky dropped four spots to No. 16, Washington State is up three spots to No. 21, and Western Kentucky is in for the first time this season at No. 24.

Florida State, which was 23rd, dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA top 25.

NCAA RPI: The top five is no surprise — Baylor, Stanford, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Texas — but then there are some numbers that get your attention. Like Kentucky at No. 8, Hawai’i at No. 9, Louisville at No. 11, and, at the other end, Penn State at No. 17. Also, Notre Dame comes in at No. 20.

Click here for the complete NCAA RPI.

Tuesday’s schedule: There are only 14 matches on the slate, many involving HBCUs.

There’s one power-five conference team in action when West Virginia of the Big 12 goes to Morehead State of the Ohio Valley Conference.

There are three Southland Conference matches as Northwestern State goes to Central Arkansas, McNeese is at New Orleans, and Southeastern Louisiana plays host to Southern of the SWAC.

In the Big Sky, Portland State goes to Sacramento State, while in the WAC Chicago State is at Utah Valley.

Three Patriot League matches are on tap as Lehigh goes to Loyola, Bucknell is at Navy, and Lafayette is at Army West Point.

Denver goes to Omaha for a Summit League match and in the Northeast Conference, Central Connecticut is at Bryant.

In the MEAC, Delaware State is at Maryland Eastern Shore, while Florida A&M of the MEAC goes to North Florida of the ASUN.

Monday’s results: There were two WAC outcomes as Utah Valley (7-12, 2-5) swept visiting Chicago State (4-16, 2-4) and Cal Baptist (9-10, 1-5) won in a sweep at Seattle U (10-11, 5-2). Kazna Tarawhiti had 16 kills, hit .538, and had two assists, eight digs and three blocks for Utah Valley …

Fresno State (11-8, 4-3 Mountain West) swept visiting San Diego State (9-9, 2-5) as the Bulldogs hit .349. Amilya Thompson led a balanced attack with 11 kills, while Grace Doyle had 10 kills in 16 errorless swings to hit . 625 go to with five blocks, and Rebecca Rendahl had nine kills and hit .615 and had four blocks. Hannah Turnland had 19 kills and hit .361 for SDSU …

The Citadel of the Southern Conference (6-13) beating visiting NC Central of the MEAC (3-17) in four as Mellanie King had 15 kills and 15 digs, Maddy Cardenas had 14 kills with no errors and hit .778, and Sharlissa De Jesus had 13 kills, 16 digs and two blocks, one solo. Christine Alcox had 14 kills for NC Central …

In the MEAC, Maryland Eastern Shore (7-13, 2-3) kept South Carolina State (0-18, 0-5) winless despite 18 kills from Alexus Holt. UMES hit .453, including 10 kills and five digs each by Tatjana Trifkovic and Illina Spasova …

In the SWAC, Texas Southern (6-12, 5-4) beat visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-18, 2-6) in five as Danielle Lilley had 24 kills … Alabama A&M (9-11, 3-4) swept at Jackson State (10-14, 3-5) behind 11 kills from Terra Brooks, who had a block and 10 digs … And Alcorn State (4-15, 2-7) swept visiting Mississippi Valley State (3-21, 0-8) … And Norfolk State (1-14, 1-5) broke through into the win column with a sweep of Morgan State (8-11, 2-4) as Anna Rupertova and Jannel Ezeagwu had nine kills each. Ezeagwu had no errors in 19 swings, hit .474, and had a dig and three blocks, two solo …

William & Mary (6-12, 2-5) swept a Colonial League match over visiting Delaware (11-6, 3-2). Katie Dedrick had 19 kills and hit .333 for W&M to go with an assist, an ace, a block and seven digs. Maria Bellinger had 17 kills for the Blue Hens.