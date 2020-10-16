NCAA volleyball: Victories for Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and two for Coastal Carolina

Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest again, West Virginia went five for the fifth match in a row and held off TCU, and Coastal Carolina got two victories Thursday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule. To watch any match that is being televised or streamed, get the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Friday’s ACC slate shows Florida State at Miami, Boston College at Miami, Virginia at Virginia Tech, North Carolina at NC State, and, on ESPN2, Pitt at Notre Dame.

The Big 12 lists TCU back at West Virginia, Kansas at Oklahoma, Baylor at Texas Tech, and also on ESPN2, Texas at Kansas State.

The SEC gets under way when Tennessee goes to Kentucky.

And in the Sun Belt, Texas State plays twice at Louisiana-Lafayette, Coastal Carolina is back at South Alabama, Texas-Arlington is home for two matches against Arkansas State, and Central Arkansas of the Southland visits Louisiana-Monroe.

WVU wins in five — The 25-18, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22 and 15-11 over TCU (1-4) left the Mountaineers 5-4.

Natali Petrova led with 15 kills, Kristin Lux had 13, and Audrey Adams 10 as West Virginia won despite hitting .183. Petrova had 19 digs and two blocks and Adams had five blocks. Briana Lynch also had five blocks and added six kills. Lacey Zerwas, who had four kills in nine errorless attacks to hit .444, had 38 assists, three blocks, and three digs.

“It was a good win for us, and I guess, they like playing five sets,”WVU coach Reed Sunahara said. “The second and third sets were bad for us. We couldn’t point score. Our defense wasn’t coming through. We weren’t digging balls. We weren’t transitioning. We weren’t scoring. It started at the service line. It changed a little bit in the fourth, and I thought we built some momentum heading into the fifth.

“TCU is a good team. I thought they played well, and it could have gone either way. We have to get some rest.”

Julia Adams had 21 kills for TCU to go with three blocks and four digs. Afedo Manyang had 12 kills, a block, and two digs. Sarah Swanson had nine kills, hit .318, and had four blocks and a dig. McKenzie Nichols had three kills, 49 assists, two blocks and seven digs. Dani Dennison had 24 digs. TCU hit .208.

“Our team battled back from a very slow start to the match.” TCU coach Jill Kramer said. “I saw a lot of good things from our squad tonight. We’ve made some big improvements on the blocking and defensive side of the ball. We’re looking forward to competing again tomorrow.”

Georgia Tech routs Wake — The Yellow Jackets (5-1) hit .367 and cruised to a 25-17, 25-6, 25-14.

Julia Bergmann led with 14 kills as she hit .400. She had four of her team’s eight aces, a block, and 13 digs. Mariana Brambilla had 10 kills, hit .381, two assists, three aces, two blocks and nine digs. Erin Moss was perfect on six attacks and had two blocks and a dig, and Matti McKissock had two kills, 29 assists, a block and six digs.

On Wednesday night, Georgia Tech also swept the Demon Deacons.

Peyton Suess had eight kills on Thursday as Wake hit .035. Olivia Franke had two solo blocks, Wake’s only blocks of the match.

Coast sweeps USA twice — Coastal won the first match 25-22, 25-15, 26-4, and then took the nightcap 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 to improve to 5-0 and drop the Jaguars to 4-7.

In the second match, Anett Nemeth led the Chanticleers with 12 kills as she hit .333 and had two of Coastal’s 10 aces and five digs. Ani Bozdeva had eight kills, an assist, two solo blocks and a dig, and Jelena Prolic had six kills in 15 errorless swings to go with an assist, two aces and three digs.

USA’s Hannah Maddux had 10 kills.

In the opener, Coastal won despite hitting .190 as Nemeth led with eight kills, two assists, two aces, three blocks and three digs. USA hit .086. Maddux led again with 10 kills but hit .000.