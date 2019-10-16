NCAA volleyball: WVU beats Morehead, 5 ranked teams play Wednesday

West Virginia was among the winners Tuesday in NCAA Division I volleyball as a handful of teams played non-conference matches.

The results follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s schedule.

There are three matches in the Big Ten. While No. 5 Nebraska plays host to No. 20 Purdue, Indiana goes to Maryland and Iowa is at Ohio State.

There is one match in the ACC as No. 23 Louisville goes to Notre Dame, unranked in the AVCA Poll but No. 20 in the NCAA RPI.

Three Big 12 matches are on tap as Kansas goes to Texas Tech, TCU is at Iowa State, and Kansas State plays at Oklahoma.

The two SEC matches include No. 13 Florida home for South Carolina and No. 16 Kentucky at Tennessee.

The two Big East matches have Georgetown home for St. John’s and Seton Hall at Villanova, while in the Metro Atlantic Manhattan goes to Saint Peters and Rider plays at Iona.

A Northeast Conference match has St. Francis Brooklyn going to LIU.

Three Southern Conference matches start with ETSU at Western Carolina. Both teams are 6-0 and tied with idle Samford for the league lead. Also, UNCG is at Furman and Wofford is at The Citadel.

In the Sun Belt, Coastal Carolina, the only team unbeaten in league play and atop the East Division, plays host to Appalachian State.

And FGCU of the ASUN plays at FIU of Conference USA, Elon of the Colonial goes to NC Central of the MEAC.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Tuesday’s results: West Virginia of the Big 12 (10-8) went to Morehead State of the Ohio Valley (14-5) and came away with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-11. Katelyn Evans led WVU with 21 kills and hit .370. She had four blocks and four digs. Olivia Lohmeier had 21 kills — including her 1,000th — for the home team to go with an ace, two blocks and four digs …

Sacramento State (10-10, 5-2) scored a 25-15, 25-23, 27-25 Big Sky victory over visiting Portland State (7-11, 3-4) as Sarah Davis had 18 kills and Cianna Andrews 17. Davis had three aces, a block and 11 digs, while Andrews hit .538 and had two digs and three blocks, one solo. Parker Webb and Toni McDougald had 10 kills each for Portland State …

Lydia Bartalo had 21 kills as Denver (12-6, 4-2) beat Summit League foe Omaha (10-11, 3-4) 19-25, 28-26, 24-26, 25-19, 15-10. Bartalo hit .341 and had two assists, a block and 16 digs. Tina Boe added 14 kills and hit .571 to go with an ace, four digs and three blocks, one solo, and Amanda Green had 13 kills and hit .379. She had four of her team’s nine aces, seven digs and two blocks, one solo. Isabella Sade led Omaha with 16 kills, three digs and five blocks, one solo. Anna Blaschko hit .500 as she had 15 digs to go with an ace, two digs and four blocks, and Rachel Fairbanks had 13 kills and two blocks …

Bryant (11-3, 6-2) went the distance for its 17-25, 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 15-13 in its Northeast Conference win over Central Connecticut (7-11, 3-3). Riley James led with 17 kills, an ace, 11 digs and a block. Caroline Kennedy had 14 kills, hit .375, and had five blocks, and Alysa Wright had 11 kills, hit .308, and had an ace, a dig and six blocks, one solo. Haley O’Brien added eight kills and five blocks. Isaballe Roufs led Central Connecticut with 15 kills as she hit .483 after having just one error in 29 swings. She had a dig and two blocks, one solo. Madelyn Kaprelyn had 13 kills, 24 assists, nine digs and two blocks …

In the Patriot League, Army West Point (14-6, 5-2) beat visiting Lafayette (12-10, 1-5) in four behind 14 kills by Emmy Barnhorst, who hit .407 and had an ace, two digs and six blocks, one solo. Allie Strong had 13 kills, three aces, 14 digs and four blocks, and Monica Eckford had 10 kills and six blocks, one solo … Navy (9-8, 4-2) beat visiting Bucknell (13-6, 2-5) 25-16, 25-23, 25-19. Amanda Montag led a balanced attack with 10 kills … And Loyola (10-10, 3-3) was swept at home by Lehigh (10-11, 3-4), which blocked the Greyhounds into submission. Hannah Wright led Lehigh with 11 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Julia Pressly had 10 kills with no errors in 17 swings and hit .588 and had three digs and four blocks. Emily Poole had seven kills with no errors in 14 attacks to hit .500 and had three digs and six blocks. Four others had blocks, including Lauren Bright, who had six, one solo. Ann Ernst had 16 kills and 14 digs for Loyola …

In the Southland Conference, Northwestern State (14-7, 6-1) stayed a game back in the loss column behind idle SFA and Sam Houston with 27-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22 victory at Central Arkansas (8-12, 2-5). Hannah Brister led with 20 kills and had two assists, three of her team’s six aces, 10 digs and a block. Alexis Warren had 14 kills, 13 digs and two blocks, Reagan Lee had 11 kills with no errors in 17 swings and hit .647 to go with two blocks, and Kourtney Seaton had six blocks and five kills. Central Arkansas’s Abbie Harry had 21 kills and teammate Lexi Miller had 20 and hit .410 … Also in the Southland, New Orleans (11-10, 3-4) swept visiting McNeese (8-11, 3-4) as Shelby Pullins had 11 blocks, three solo, to go with her three kills … and Southeastern Louisiana (9-11) swept visiting Southern of the SWAC (7-15) as Jodi Edo had 11 kills, hit .500 and had three blocks …

North Dakota State (8-11, 3-4) took a 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 25-23 Summit League match at North Dakota 9-11, 1-5), beating its in-state rival for the first time since 2014. The Bison won in Grand Forks for the first time since 2003 as Alexis Bachmeier had 16 kills, an ace, and 14 digs. Ashley Brueggeman had 18 kills and hit .304 for North Dakota to go with two assists, a block and 17 digs …

In the MEAC, Maryland Eastern Shore (8-13, 3-3) beat visiting Delaware State (8-13, 3-3) in four. Tatjan Trifkovic led with 18 kills and had two aces, two digs and three blocks … And North Florida of the ASUN (9-12) beat visiting Florida A&M of the MEAC (5-14). Solimar Cestero had 19 kills for UNF and Maria Yvette Garcia had 19 for FAMU.