NCAA volleyball: Nebraska, Florida, UK, Louisville get victories

It was an upset-free Wednesday in NCAA Division I volleyball, as ranked teams Nebraska, Florida, Kentucky and Louisville all won. There were two five-setters in the Big 12 and a few teams took over the lead in their respective conferences.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Thursday’s schedule, where things are busy west of the Mississippi.

There’s a full slate in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga is at Santa Clara, Saint Mary’s plays host to Loyola Marymount in a battle of two teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last year, second-place Pepperdine goes to Pacific and Portland is at San Francisco. WCC leader BYU, ranked No. 9 and riding a 10-match winning streak, is off until a much-anticipated Saturday match with visiting San Diego, the last team outside the AVCA Poll this week. Both teams are 7-0 in league play.

There are five matches in the Mountain West, including No. 14 Colorado State at Boise State. CSU leads the lead at 6-0, Wyoming is 5-1, and Boise State is tied with Nevada and UNLV at 4-2. Wyoming goes to Utah State, Nevada is home for New Mexico, UNLV goes to San Jose State, and Fresno State is at Air Force.

In the Big Sky, league-leader Northern Colorado (6-0) goes to second-place Sacramento State (5-2). Southern Utah, Montana State and Idaho are all tied at 4-2. SUU is at Eastern Washington, Montana State is home for Weber State, and Idaho plays host to Northern Arizona.

In the WAC, conference-leader NM State (6-0) goes to second-place Kansas City (5-1), UT Rio Grande Valley is at Chicago State, and Grand Canyon goes to CSU Bakersfield.

The Southland Conference schedule includes 18-1 Stephen F. Austin home for Nicholls State. Houston Baptist is at Incarnate Word, Southeastern Louisiana is at Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State goes to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Central Arkansas is at Lamar.

There are two SWAC matches as Grambling plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Jackson State goes to Mississippi Valley.

The one Northeast Conference match has league-leader Robert Morris at last-place Merrimack and the Sun Belt match of the night puts Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Southern.

Big Ten: There were three matches Monday as No. 5 Nebraska beat visiting No. 20 Purdue in four, Maryland held off visiting Indiana in five and Ohio State went to Iowa and swept.

Nebraska (14-2, 6-1 B1G) won 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15 as freshman Madi Kubik had a career-high 22 kills, dropping Purdue to 11-5, 3-4. Kubik hit .314 and had two blocks and four digs. Lexi Sun added 11 kills and hit .321, had two blocks, an ace and an assist, and led the Huskers with 15 kills. Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills, hit .375, and had an assist, an ace, three blocks and three digs. Nicklin Hames had four kills, hit .333, and had 48 assists, an ace, a block and 11 digs. Caitlyn Newton had 17 kills for Purdue, which hit .099. Shavona Cuttino had seven kills and six blocks …

Maryland (11-8, 3-4) won the hard way, coming back from 0-2 to beat Indiana (12-18, 1-6) 25-27, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-12. Katie Myers had a career—high 21 kills and hit .366 for the Terps, who won despite hitting .166. Myers had an assist, two of her team’s four aces, a dig and seven blocks. Jada Gardner had 13 kills, a dig and seven blocks, one solo. Rainelle Jones added 11 kills and four blocks. Breana Edwards has 14 kills for Maryland, which hit .105. Hayden Huybers had 12 kills and Megan Sloan 10 …

Ohio State (10-9, 3-4) swept visiting Iowa (7-11, 1-6) 25-22, 25-23, 26-24. Jenaisya Moore led with 16 kills, three digs and a block and Elle Sandbothe had 12 kills and hit .526. Griere Hughes had 12 kills for Iowa.

SEC: Two of the league’s three ranked teams were in action as No. 13 Florida swept visiting South Carolina and No. 16 swept at Tennessee.

Florida (14-3, 5-1) won 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 as Thayer Hall had 11 kills and hit .409 and had five digs. Rachael Kramer and Lauren Dooley had eight kills each. Kramer hit .429 and had two blocks, while Dooley hit .583 and had four blocks, two solo. Mikayla Robinson had 12 kills for South Carolina (11-8, 3-4). She hit .556 and had two blocks …

Kentucky (12-5, 4-2) won at Tennessee (9-8, 3-4) 25-23, 25-17, 30-28 as Alli Stumler led with 19 kills, five digs and a block. Leah Edmond had 14 kills, a solo block and nine digs and Madison Lilley had four kills in seven errorless attempts, 42 assists, two blocks and nine digs. Lily Felts led Tennessee with 13 kills and hit .375. She added an ace, an assist, nine digs and a block.

Big 12: Oklahoma (12-5, 4-2) had to come back against visiting Kansas State (6-12, 1-5) for a 20-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 16-14 victory. Sarah Maras led with 20 kills and hit .373, but OU hit .180 as a team. Maras added an ace, a block and eight digs. Ashlynn Dunbar had 15 kills, two assists, three of her team’s seven aces, 18 digs and two blocks, one solo. Sarah Sanders had 10 kills and five blocks. Anna Dixon led K-State with 22 kills and had four digs and block. Gloria Mutiri had 13 kills, two blocks and five digs and Brynn Carlson had 10 kills, five blocks and six digs. The Wildcats hit .187 …

Texas Tech (14-6, 4-2) held off visiting Kanas (5-10, 1-4) 25-22, 16-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-11 as coach Tony Graystone won his 500th career match. Caitlin Dugan and Emily Hill had 16 kills apiece for the Red Raiders. Dugan had four blocks and two digs, while Hill had two assists, three aces, a block and 13 digs. Brooke Kanas had 13 kills and three blocks, one solo. Karrington Jones had 10 blocks, one solo, and six kills. Camryn Ennis had 13 kills and 11 digs to go with three blocks for Kansas, which hit .160. Zoe Hill had 11 kills and seven blocks — one solo — and Rachel Langs, who had six blocks, and Ashley Smith had 10 kills each …

Graystone, in his fourth year at Tech, previously coached at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and West Texas A&M …

And Iowa State (12-6, 3-3) swept visiting TCU (6-10, 1-5) 25-23, 25-23, 25-12 as Candelaria Herrera led a balanced attack with 10 kills. She had no errors in 15 attacks and hit .667 to go with two blocks and two digs. Eleanor Holthaus had eight kills and five blocks. Katie Clark had 10 kills for TCU, which hit .093.

Around the nation: In the only ACC match of the night, No. 23 Louisville (14-3, 7-0) won in five at Notre Dame (13-4, 6-1) as the Irish lost their first league match. It left the Cardinals one game ahead of idle No. 3 Pittsburgh (6-0). Louisville hit just .219. Aiko Jones had 16 kills, an ace, four blocks and nine digs. Claire Chaussee added 12 kills, hit .435, and had an ace, a block and 12 digs. Anna Stevenson had nine blocks, one solo, to go with eight kills, an assist and a dig. Carolina Meuth had 20 kills and Charley Niego 19 for the Irish, who hit .158. Meuth had an asssist, three blocks and 12 digs, while Niego had her team’s only ace, 19 digs and two blocks, one solo …

In the Big East, St. John’s (13-8, 5-3) won in four at Georgetown (11-9, 1-5) as Efrosini Alexakou had 20 kills and hit .311 to go with an assist, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Rachele Rastelli had 18 kills, an assist, seven digs and four blocks, one solo .. Also in the Big East, Villanova (12-5, 3-2) beat visiting Seton Hall (7-14, 2-5) in four behind 14 kills by Mallory Potts and 12 from Allie Olsonoski. Potts hit .462 and had a block and three digs, while Olsonoski had two assists, three digs and five blocks, two solo. The Wildcats hit .373. Amanda Rachwal led Seton Hall with 12 kills …

The Sun Belt’s Coastal Carolina improved to 17-2 overall, 7-0 in the conference, with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 win over visiting Appalachian State (9-11, 2-5). The Chanticleers drew 1,757, the largest crowd ever to watch a volleyball match at the HTC Center. Anett Nemeth had 20 kills, hit .318, and added an ace, six digs and three blocks, one solo. Kyla Manning had 11 kills, four digs and two solo blocks. Emma Longley had 12 kills for App State …

There were three Southern Conference matches and the results left just two teams unbeaten as ETSU (16-3, 7-0) beat Western Carolina (12-4, 6-1), while idle Samford stands 12-4, 6-0.

ETSU, 7-0 in the league for the first time since 1991, won 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 as Sara Esposito led a balanced attack with 13 kills while hitting .571. She had an ace, three digs and five blocks. Lauren Hatch had 11 kills and Kaela Massey and Olivia Cunningham 10 each. Massey had five blocks, one solo … Also in the SoCon, Furman (3-15, 3-4) beat visiting UNC Greensboro (8-13, 2-5) in four as Courtney Hoffman had 17 kills and Nicole Mack added 16 and Neci Harris and Gabby Howard had 12 each … And The Citadel (7-13, 1-6) broke through in the league win column by beating visiting Wofford (10-11, 3-3) in four as Sharlissa De Jesus had 22 kills, hit .452, and had four assists, an ace, two blocks and 12 digs. Makaya Middleton had 16 kills and hit .351 and had a block and 10 digs. Catie Cronister had 17 kills for Wofford …

There were two matches in the Metro Atlantic as Manhattan beat Saint Peters in four and Rider did the same to Iona. Alanis Alvarado and Angeleyshka Curbelo had 19 kills each for Saint Peters, while Rider’s Morgan Romano had 22 kills, 15 digs and two blocks …

In the Northeast Conference, LIU beat St. Francis Brooklyn in four behind 14 kills by Kora Schabert …

And in non-conference play, FGCU of the ASUN swept FIU of Conference USA as Erin Shoemaker had 14 kills, and Elon of the Colonial won in four at NC Central of the MEAC as Jenn Krzeminski had 11 kills in 17 errorless attacks to hit .647 to go with three blocks.