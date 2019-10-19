Ninth-ranked BYU not only got upset by San Diego, the Cougars lost a West Coast Conference home mach for the first time in two years.

Cal continues to astound as the No. 15 Bears held off visiting Utah in five to stay tied for first in the Pac-12.

Sixth-ranked Wisconsin won again, but had to go five to beat visiting No. 17 Illinois to remain the only team unbeaten in Big Ten play.

League leaders in a handful of conferences also got knocked off Friday, including Tulane stunning Cincinnati and Green Bay beating Wright State.

Carolina Meuth had 26 kills and hit .423 in Notre Dame’s win at Virginia Tech, Kaylin Korte had 30 for Clemson in a five-set win over Duke, Iva Vujosevic had 29 kills for Georgetown in a five-set win over DePaul, and Katie Crowe had 28 kills for Purdue Fort Wayne in its five-set win at South Dakota State.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Saturday’s NCAA Division I volleyball schedule.

In the Big 12, the league leaders are both in action as top-ranked Baylor is home for Texas Tech and No. 4 Texas goes to West Virginia. Both teams are 5-0, two games up in the loss column on Oklahoma and Texas Tech, both 4-2. Also, Oklahoma is home for Iowa State and TCU goes to Kansas.

There are four Big Ten matches, highlighted by No. 17 Illinois at No. 7 Minnesota. Fifth-ranked Nebraska is at Maryland, No. 20 Purdue is at Ohio State and Rutgers is at Michigan.

The ACC, Pac-12 and SEC are all off.

The four WCC matches include Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s, Loyola Marymount goes to Pacific, Portland goes to Santa Clara and Gonzaga is at San Francisco.

There’s a huge Big West match among the leaders in Santa Barbara when Cal Poly (6-0) goes to UCSB (5-1). Also UC Irvine is at Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton goes to CSUN.

Colorado State, ranked 14th, has a Mountain West match at Utah State. New Mexico is at San Jose State, UNLV is at Nevada, Wyoming goes to Boise State, and San Diego State is at Air Force.

Some separation could occur in the Horizon League when league Wright State (16-3, 5-2) goes to league leader Milwaukee (19-2, 6-1) and Green Bay (13-6, 5-2) plays Northern Kentucky (10-9, 3-4).

SFA (19-1), featured here Friday, is home for a Southland Conference match against Southeastern Louisiana. Another hot team, Grand Canyon (15-4) has a WAC match at California Baptist.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got you covered. Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Pac-12: Cal and Stanford won and lead the league at 6-1, while Washington State, Washington and Utah are tied for second at 5-2.

Cal (16-1, 6-1) won 28-26, 15-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-6 as Mima Mirkovic has 18 kills, hit .341, and had two assists, two aces, a block and 11 digs. The Bears, who have now surpassed their win total for 2018, got 13 kills from Lauren Forte, who hit .435 and had four blocks, three solo, and a dig. Maddie Haynes had 11 kills and Preslie Anderson nine and five blocks, three solo. Dani Drews had 25 kills for Utah (13-5, 5-2) as she hit .306 and had five aces, 12 digs and a block. Berkeley Oblad had 11 kills, hit .308 and added an assist, two blocks and two digs. Utah hit .183 …

Second-ranked Stanford (12-3, 6-1) swept visiting Colorado (8-9, 0-7) 25-22, 25-12, 25-14 as Audriana Fitzmorris had 10 kills and hit .316 to go with three aces, four blocks and four digs. Kendall Kipp had nine kills and Stanford hit .342 as reigning national player of the year Kathryn Plummer sat out with an injury. Colorado hit .084 …

Kara Bajema had 21 kills as No. 10 Washington (14-3, 5-2) beat visiting Arizona State (10-8, 2-5) 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22. Bajema added two assists, a block and 19 digs. Samantha Drechsel had 19 kills, hit .333, and had two aces, two blocks and five digs, and Lauren Sanders had 12 kills, hit .391, and had two digs and seven blocks, two solo. Ella May Powell had four kills in 10 errorless attempts, 48 assists, six blocks and 16 digs. Claire Kovensky had 15 kills for ASU and Iman Isanovic had 13 …

No. 22 Washington State (16-3, 5-2) kept pace with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 win over visiting Arizona (11-8, 1-6) as Alexcis Lusby led with 13 kills and hit .524. She had three blocks and a dig. Magda Jehlarova had nine kills and no errors in 16 attacks, hit .563 and had a dig and four blocks, two solo. Paige Whipple had 13 kills for Arizona, which hit .134 and had one block …

Oregon (6-10, 2-5) broke its four-match skid with a sweep of visiting UCLA (9-7, 4-3). Willow Johnson had 11 kills and Brooke Nuneviller nine in the 25-23, 26-24, 25-16 victory. Mac May led UCLA with 22 kills …

And USC (10-7, 4-3) came away with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 victory at Oregon State (8-10, 2-5) as Khalia Lanier had 21 kills, nine digs, an ace and two blocks, her fourth match in a row with 20 or more kills. Jasmine Gross added 10 kills, hit .562, and had five blocks, one solo. Emilia Weske had 11 kills, hit .375 and had 12 digs. Amy Underdown had 12 kills for Oregon State.

Big Ten: Wisconsin (11-4, 7-0) stayed atop the league with two lopsided set victories in its 25-12, 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-4 win over visiting Illinois (9-7, 4-3). Molly Haggerty led with 14 kills, hit .306, and had a dig and two blocks. Dana Rettke had 12 kills, hit .333, and had two aces, two digs and three blocks, one solo, and Grace Loberg had 14 kills, hit .412, and had five digs and four blocks. Jacqueline Quade had 19 kills for the Illini but hit .129. She added eight digs and three blocks, one solo. Megan Cooney had 14 kills but hit .068. Ashlyn Fleming had nine kills and three blocks …

Seventh-ranked Minnesota (12-3, 6-1) kept pace with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Northwestern (9-10, 0-7). Stephanie Samedy led with 10 kills as she hit .474 and had a block and three digs …

No. 8 Penn State (13-3, 6-1) stayed tied with Minnesota with a 25-23, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22 win at Michigan (12-5, 5-2). Kaitlyn Hord led with 16 kills and hit .419 to go with six blocks, one solo. Jonni Parker had 15 kills, three aces, 11 digs and two blocks, and Tori Gorrell had 10 kills, hit .308, and had four blocks and a dig. Gabby Blossom had two kills in six errorless attempts, 51 assists, two aces, two blocks and seven digs. Sydney Wetterstrom and Paige Jones had 16 kills each for Michigan. Wetterstrom had three blocks and 13 digs, while Jones had two aces, three blocks and eight digs. Mackenzie Welsh had four kills in 12 errorless attempts, 48 assists, a block and 12 digs …

And Michigan State (13-4, 4-3) routed visiting Rutgers (6-12, 0-7) 25-21, 25-18, 25-11 as Meredith Norris had 11 kills and hit .471.

San Diego upsets BYU: In the only West Coast Conference match of the night, San Diego (15-4, 8-0) took over first place with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-10 victory that left BYU 16-3, 7-1 after suffering its first home loss since October 27, 2017, also to USD.

Thana Fayad led USD with 19 kills and added two assists, an ace, three blocks and seven digs. Megan Jacobsen had 13 kills and hit .370 to go with an assist and three blocks, Grace Frohling had 12 kills, six blocks and two digs, and Katie Lukes had 11 kills, hit .333, and had a block and three digs. Anna Newsome had five kills in nine errorless attempts to hit .556 and had 49 assists, an ace, a block and 13 digs. Madelyn Robinson led BYU with 18 kills and hit .326. She had three assists, four blocks and three digs. McKenna Miller had 13 kills, two aces and six digs. Kennedy Eschenberg had nine kills, hit .421, and had four blocks.

The rematch is November 15 in San Diego, but in the meantime idle Pepperdine (10-8, 6-1) is now right in the WCC mix.

ACC: Third-ranked Pittsburgh swept North Carolina while the league’s only other ranked team, No. 23 Louisville, was off, so they’re tied for the league lead at 7-0. Notre Dame won to stay a game back in the loss column and Florida State dealt Boston College a loss that knocked it into a tie with the Seminoles at 5-2.

Pittsburgh (18-1, 7-0) put an end to North Carolina’s four-match winning streak 25-22, 25-25, 25-23. Layne Van Buskirk and Kayla Lund led the Panthers with identical hitting lines, nine kills, one error in 15 attempts, and a .533 hitting percentage. Van Buskirk had three blocks and a dig, while Lund had an assist, an ace and 10 digs. North Carolina (7-10, 4-3) hit .125 …

Notre Dame (14-4, 7-1) won at Virginia Tech (7-13, 0-7) 19-25, 25-11, 25-22, 27-25 behind Meuth’s big line. Her 26 kills came in 52 swings as she hit had just four errors and hit .423 to go with 12 digs …

Florida State (11-5, 5-2) had to go overtime in two of the three sets as it beat visiting Boston College (14-6, 5-2) 26-24, 25-20, 31-29. Payton Caffrey led with 16 kills, hit .438, and had six digs and a block. Jewel Strawberry had 16 kills for BC to go with an assist, and an ace, nine digs and two blocks …

Miami (8-7, 3-4) beat visiting Syracuse (5-9, 3-4) in four as Janet Kalaniuvalu had 17 kills and hit .405 to go with four aces, two blocks and four digs, and Prince Kennedy had 16 kills, two assists, a block and six digs. Paulina Shemanova had 22 kills and hit .304 for the Orange and had two blocks and seven digs … Clemson (8-10, 2-5) beat visiting Duke (8-12, 1-6) in five as Kaylin Korte had 30 kills for Clemson and Ade Owokoniran had 24 for Duke. Korte had the most kills by a Clemson player since Brittany Ross had 32 in 2005 … Georgia Tech (11-7, 4-3) swept visiting Wake Forest (11-7, 1-6) and NC State (8-11, 3-4) won in four at Virginia (9-11, 3-4) as Jessica Kemp had 14 kills, five aces, four blocks and two digs.

SEC: Ole Miss beat Arkansas to remain the only team unbeaten in league play. Ole Miss (14-3, 6-0) won 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 as it won for the 14th time in a row, tying the school record. Anna Bair led with 14 kills and Emily Stroup had 13 despite hitting .093 to go with four assists, an ace, and 12 digs. Jillian Gillen had 15 kills for Arkansas (6-12, 0-6) …

No. 25 Missouri (11-4, 3-2) won in four at Auburn (6-11, 0-6) as Kylie Deberg had 18 kills, an ace and 11 digs. Dariana Hollingsworth had 15 kills, hit .462 and had an assist, an ace and 15 digs …

Texas A&M (12-5, 4-3) won in four at Mississippi State (11-8, 0-7) as Hollann Hans had 21 kills, two assists, two aces, six digs and five blocks … LSU (10-7, 4-3) held off visiting Alabama (11-6, 3-3) in four behind 13 kills by Samarah Hill, who added two assists, five aces seven digs and three blocks, two solo. Setter Karli Rose had three kills, 40 assists, 10 digs and three blocks …

Big East: Both ranked teams won as No. 11 Creighton swept Butler and No. 12 Marquette did the same to Villanova.

Megan Ballenger led a balanced attack for Creighton (14-3, 7-0) with 10 kills and hit .750 after having one error in 12 tries. She added three blocks and a dig. Keeley Davis had nine kills, an assist, two blocks and six digs … Marquette (16-3, 6-1) got 18 kills from Allie Barber, who hit .484 and had three digs … Xavier won in four at Providence as MaryAnn O’Toole had 16 kills and 13 digs, and Georgetown held off visiting DePaul in five as Iva Vujosevic had 29 kills and took 77 swings. She had a block and 11 digs.

Rice, WKU roll on: The No. 19 Owls (17-1, 6-0 Conference USA) won their eighth in a row with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 sweep at Marshall. Nicole Lennon led with 23 kills, hit .302, and had 14 digs and a solo block …

No. 24 Western Kentucky (20-1, 6-0) kept pace by sweeping Middle Tennessee to win 20 matches for the 20th year in a row. Lauren Matthews led with 10 kills, hit .400, and had three blocks and three digs … Also in the C-USA, North Texas swept Charlotte, UTEP beat FIU in four and UTSA beat Southern Miss in five.

Big West: No. 22 Hawai’i (15-3, 5-2) stayed two games off the lead with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-12 sweep of visiting UC Riverside (5-13, 1-6). Amber Igiede led with 11 kills and had one error in 14 swings to hit .714 and had a dig and three blocks, one solo. Hanna Helvig and McKenna Ross had 10 kills each …

Cal State Fullerton (10-7, 2-4) swept at Long Beach State (5-13, 2-4) behind 15 kills by Julia Crawford, who hit .314 and had two blocks and eight digs … and CSUN (7-11, 2-4) beat visiting UC Irvine (4-14, 1-5) in five as Lexi McLeod led a balanced attack with 13 kills, an assist, four aces, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo.

American Athletic: With Cincinnati at Houston looming large on Sunday, Tulane kept that from being a battle of unbeatens.

Houston is alone atop the West at 13-9, 7-0, holding a two-game lead over SMU (12-5, 5-2), Tulsa (12-8, 5-2), and now Tulane (15-5, 5-2). Cincinnati (14-5, 6-1) is now tied for the East lead with UCF (13-6, 6-1).

Tulane not only beat the Bearcats, it won in a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 sweep as Lexie Douglas had 14 kills, hit .370, and added an assist and seven digs. Jordan Thompson was held to eight kills for Cincinnati as she hit .067. She had five aces, 12 digs, and a block …

Conversely, Houston had to go a hard five to beat East Carolina 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 29-27, 16-14. Megan Duncan led Houston with 19 kills, two assists and seven digs, and Kendall Haywood had 17 kills, hit .371 and had four digs and two blocks. Natalie Tyson had 21 kills for ECU and hit .333 to go with 13 digs …

UCF won in four at Wichita State as McKenna Miller had 18 kills, an ace, six digs and three blocks, one solo … SMU swept Temple, Tulsa did the same to South Florida and Memphis beat UConn in five as Hannah Flowers had 22 kills, 12 digs and six blocks. Caylee Parker had 23 kills for UConn, adding an assist, two aces, 16 digs and a block.

Around the nation: Towson (17-2, 7-0 Colonial) won its 11th match in a row, a four-set victory over visiting UNCW in which Lydia Wiers had 14 kills with no errors in 23 attacks to hit .609. She had seven blocks and three digs … also in the CAA, M’Kaela White had quite a line in a sweep for James Madison over Northeastern with 16 kills while hitting .517 go with six blocks …

All three Southern Conference matches Friday went five, which included ETSU (17-3 8-0) holding onto first place with a 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory at Samford (12-5, 6-1). Kaela Massey led ETSU with 19 kills, hit .421, and had four digs and three blocks, one solo. Lauren Hatch had 15 kills and 15 digs and a block, and Sara Esposito and Olivia Cunningham had 14 kills apiece. Kelsi Hobbs had 18 kills for Samford to go with an assist, an ace, seven digs and four blocks … Catie Cronister had 19 kills in Wofford’s win over Chattanooga. She had an assist, three aces, 17 digs and five blocks, two solo. Gylian Finch had 20 kills for Chattanooga … And Nicole Mack had 22 kills, two assists, an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo, for Furman in its win over Mercer …

As the Horizon League tightened at the top, Shannon Coughlin had 23 kills for Green Bay (13-6, 5-2) as it knocked Wright State (16-3, 5-2) out of the lead in a four-set victory. Coughlin hit .322 and had five digs and four blocks … Ari Miller and Carmen Heilemann had 11 kills each for Milwaukee (19-2, 6-1) as it took over sole possession of the lead in its sweep of IUPUI …

There’s no longer a tie atop the Big South as Winthrop (14-4, 6-0) swept High Point (13-9, 5-1) 26-24, 25-16, 25-20. Makayla Doyle led Winthrop with 14 kills and had one error in 23 swings to hit .565 and added three blocks. Nikkia Benitez added 10 kills, three aces and 11 digs. Maggie Salley led HPU with 10 kills as her team hit .113 …

Campbell (11-8) improved to 5-1 in the Big South a rout of College of Charleston. The Fighting Camels got 12 kills, seven digs and four aces from Allena Heath … Also in the Big South, Presbyterian swept Hampton and Radford did the same to Gardner-Webb behind 12 kills each by Esmadar Tavares and Hailey Flowers …

In the Missouri Valley, Northern Iowa (13-9, 7-1) took over sole possession of first with a sweep over Drake as Loyola (13-7, 6-1) lost in four at Illinois State (12-7, 5-2). Bradley (9-9, 5-2) kept pace with a sweep of Valparaiso. Karlie Taylor had 19 kills for UNI and added an assist, an ace, 19 digs and a block, and teammate Kaylissa Arndorfer had 17 kills, hit .414, and had four digs and two blocks … Bradley won despite hitting .124 as Valpo hit .015 …

Robert Morris (18-3, 8-0 Northeast Conference) won its eighth in a row as it beat Central Connecticut in four. Emma Granger and Alyssa Hudak had 15 kills each, Lauren Kolenik had 14 and Maria Alfano 13. Granger hit .533 with one error in 24 attacks, had an assist, two aces, two digs and eight blocks, one solo …

Colgate beat Navy in four in the Patriot League as Alli Lowe and Alex Stein had 17 kills apiece …

Two players had big numbers in the Summit. Katie Crowe had 28 kills for Purdue Fort Wayne in its five-set win at South Dakota State. She hit .300, had three assists, 17 digs and two blocks … Ashley Brueggemann had 23 kills for North Dakota in its Summit League win at Oral Roberts. She also had two assists, two aces, 22 digs, and two blocks …

There’s a five-way tie at 5-2 for the Ohio Valley Conference lead between Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, Jacksonville State, Murray State and SIUE, and Tennessee Tech and Austin Peay are right behind at 4-3. Friday’s results included Southeast Missouri sweeping Morehead State despite 19 kills by Morehead’s Olivia Lohmeier … SIUE beat Jacksonville State in four despite hitting .185 as Jacksonville hit .057 …

Akron and Central Michigan both won in sweeps to stay atop their respective Mid-American divisions. Akron’s Elya Karsner had 14 kills and hit .414 as the Zips beat NIU and added five digs and two blocks … CMU’s Kalina Smith had 13 kills, 18 digs and a solo block in a win over Bowling Green … Paulina Prokudina had 20 kills for Buffalo in a five-set win over Western Michigan …

Idle FGCU and Kennesaw State are both 6-1 atop the ASUN standings and Lipscomb is a game back at 5-2. KSU beat Liberty in four as Lauren Chastang had 23 kills, an assist, four aces, 10 digs and four blocks, one solo … Lipscomb’s Maddie Phillips had 14 kills, hit .571, and had an ace, three digs and three blocks, one solo …

Paige Rupiper had 18 kills and hit .333 in Idaho’s Big Sky win over Southern Utah. She added an ace, nine digs and five blocks, one solo …

In the MEAC, Zoe McBride had 25 kills for Morgan State in its five-set win at Bethune-Cookman. She had two aces and 15 digs … Miajavon Coleman had 24 kills and hit .312 for Coppin State in a four-set win over Florida A&M. She had two aces, and eight digs …

And in the Sun Belt, Coastal Carolina (18-2, 8-0) won its eighth in a row, a sweep of Appalachian State, as Anett Nemeth had 18 kills, hit .467, and added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and three digs … Also in the Sun Belt, UT Arlington beat South Alabama in four as Kylie Jedlicka had 20 kills, 11 digs and a solo block … and Cheyenne Huskey had 18 kills for Texas State in a sweep of Troy. She hit .552 and had three aces, 11 digs and five blocks, one solo. Coastal leads the East Division by a game and half over South Alabama, and Texas State is alone atop the West by four games in the loss column.