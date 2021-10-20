NCAA volleyball: Ball State wins, 5 B1G matches Wednesday, AVCA Poll

The schedule is light Wednesday in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, but there are five Big Ten matches.

Seventh-ranked Purdue plays host to Michigan State, and No. 9 Nebraska is at Iowa. Also, Illinois is at Northwestern, Michigan is at Indiana, and Rutgers is at Maryland.

In the SEC, No. 23 Florida plays host to Alabama, and LSU goes to South Carolina.

In the day’s only Big East match, league-leader Marquette has an unusual noon Central start when DePaul visits Milwaukee.

In the ACC, NC State goes to North Carolina.

The three Mid-American matches have East-leading Bowling Green, the only unbeaten in MAC play, at Miami, Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, and Kent State at Ohio.

In the Southern Conference, Wofford goes to Furman.

The Patriot League’s American plays at VCU of the Atlantic 10.

And can this be the day? Winless Merrimack of the Northeast Conference, 0-21 overall, goes to New Hampshire of the America East.

Want to watch a match? We have the links. Go to our VolleyballMag.com TV & Streaming listings to find any match that is being shown.

AVCA POLL — There was a preseason poll, and this is the eighth regular-season edition of the weekly AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25. And Texas is still No. 1.

That has been the only constant, but this week, the top five also stayed the same. with the only other unbeaten team, Louisville, at No. 2, and followed by Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Kentucky.

Ohio State and Purdue traded places at Nos. 6 and 7 after the Buckeyes beat the Boilermakers on Friday.

The next five teams — BYU, Nebraska, Washington, Baylor, and Minnesota, stayed the same. Penn State came in at No. 14, Georgia Tech moved up three spots to No. 13, and Stanford also moved up three to No. 15.

No one dropped out, and Marquette and Illinois were the next two looking in.

Click here for the complete AVCA Poll.

TUESDAY — Ball State (18-3, 8-1) maintained its lead atop the Mid-American West Division with a four-set win over visiting Toledo (15-6, 6-3). Natalie Mitchem led with 21 kills and hit .452 with only two errors in 42 attacks in the 19-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 victory. She had added four blocks. Jaclyn Bulmahn had 12 kills and a block, and Megan Wielonski had five kills with one error in nine tries, 43 assists, three aces, a block and 17 digs. Toledo’s Taylor Alt had 20 kills, an assist, a block and nine digs …

In the lone Big West match, UC Santa Barbara had five players with nine or more kills and hit .408 as it swept visiting CSUN. Briana McKnight had 10 kills with one error in 15 attacks …

In the Horizon, Northern Kentucky hit .376 and swept at Youngstown State, and Wright State hit .345 and swept at Robert Morris. UNK’s Anna Brinkman had 12 kills, hit .400, and had an assist, two aces, and seven digs …

In the lone Mountain West match. Utah State stayed a game back in second place behind idle Colorado State with a five-set win at Boise State. Utah State’s Kristy Frank had 18 kills, and Anna Mehmedovic had 17 while hitting .379. Mehmedovic added two aces and five blocks …

In the Big South, Campbell stayed a game behind idle High Point at the top of the standings with a four-set win at last-place Hampton. Chloe Cook led with 17 kills, an ace, 11 digs, and three blocks. Sarah Colla had 12 kills … Also in the Big South, USC Upstate won in four at Presbyterian as Kelly Wiedermann had 15 kills, an assist, four aces, and 15 digs. Naiya Sawtelle had 24 kills as North Carolina A&T won in five at Winthrop. Sawtelle hit .327 and had nine digs and three blocks …

The Sun Belt saw South Alabama sweep at Troy as it hit .375 and got 10 kills each from Carissa Bradford and Hanna Maddux …

In the lone Big Sky match, Sacramento State swept visiting Portland State …

Conference USA’s Louisiana Tech swept the SWAC’s Mississippi Valley State … Southeastern Louisiana of the Southland Conference won in five at SWAC-leader Jackson State as Cicily Hidalgo had 21 kills, hit .356, and added an assist, 12 digs, and a block. JSU had won eight in a row, all in the SWAC.