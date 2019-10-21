The Pac-12 is going to give its fans heart attacks.

Four of the six conference matches Sunday went five, including No. 2 Stanford coming back to beat visiting No. 18 Utah, No. 15 Cal having to go the distance to beat last-place Colorado, and unranked Arizona State coming back from 0-2 to win at No. 21 Washington State.

Third-ranked Pittsburgh won easily and Ole Miss is no longer the only unbeaten team in the SEC after losing in five to visiting Texas A&M, which got 32 kills from Hollann Hans.

Speaking of big numbers, Jordan Thompson had 37 kills as Cincinnati won at Houston. Read our separate match story about the big American Athletic Conference victory here.

No. 16 Kentucky crushed Alabama and Leah Edmond became the all-time UK kills leader, and Virginia Tech, previously winless in the ACC, upset No. 23 Louisville.

And the line of the day went to CeCe Madison of Oral Roberts, who had 29 kills to go with three assists, two aces, 19 digs and five blocks. But her team lost in five to North Dakota State.

The recaps follow but first a look at Monday’s schedule.

There are six matches on tap in NCAA Division I volleyball, starting with a big one in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The league leaders square off when Northern Iowa (13-9, 7-1) goes to Loyola Chicago (14-7, 7-1). Also in the MVC Southern Illinois is home for Missouri State.

In the WAC, CSU Bakersfield goes to Cal Baptist, South Dakota plays a Summit League match at Omaha, and Northern Arizona goes to Southern Utah for a Big Sky match. Also, George Washington of the Atlantic 10 plays at the MEAC’s Norfolk State.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got you covered.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

Pac-12: Cal and Stanford top the league standings at 7-1, Washington, which beat visiting Arizona in four, is a game back at 6-2, and Washington State, Utah, USC and UCLA are tied at 5-3.

Stanford (13-3), playing again without injured Kathryn Plummer, won its sixth in a row but did it the hard way, coming back against Utah (13-6, 5-3) 25-17, 20-25, 24-26, 25-18, 17-15. Not only did the Cardinal have to force a fifth set, they were down 14-12 before Audriana Fitzmorris almost single-handedly closed it out.

After a Utah service error, Fitzmorris, who finished with 18 kills, four digs, and eight blocks, tied the game at 14 with a kill. She gave Stanford a 15-14 lead with another kill, a service error tied it, and then Megan McClure and Fitzmorris had kills to end it. McClure had 14 kills and hit .333 and added an ace, two blocks and 14 digs. Kendall Kipp had 14 kills and Madeleine Gates 13 to go with an assist, an ace, five blocks and five digs. Jenna Gray had four kills in seven errorless attempts, 60 assists, an ace, 10 digs and five blocks, one solo. Morgan Hentz had 22 digs and six assists.

Dani Drews had 21 kills to lead Utah. She had two assists and 14 digs. Kenzie Koerber had 15 kills, five blocks and eight digs, and Berkeley Oblad had 13 kills, a dig and seven blocks, two solo. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had a kill, 57 assists, an ace, three blocks and 10 digs, and Brianna Doehrmann had 25 digs …

Arizona State (11-8, 3-5) won at Washington State (16-4, 5-3) 19-25, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12 as freshman Iman Isanovic had a career-high 20 kills. ASU beat the Cougars for the first time since 2015, first time in Pullman since 2014, and marked its first win over a ranked team this season. Jada Burse had 16 kills and hit .333 to go with four blocks, three solo. Pia Timmer led WSU with 14 kills and 14 digs. Penny Tusa had 13 kills …

No. 10 Washington (15-3) beat visiting Arizona (11-9, 1-7) 25-23, 25-14, 21-25, 25-18. Kara Bajema led with 19 kills and hit .300 to go with two assists, an ace, two blocks and 17 digs. Samantha Drechsel had 17 kills, two aces, five blocks — one solo — and two digs, and Shannon Crenshaw had 10 kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Shayne McPherson had 25 digs and five assists and setter Ella May Powell had two kills, 40 assists, two aces, a solo block and 16 digs. Arizona, which hit .080, got 14 kills from Paige Whipple, who had three blocks and eight digs …

Cal (17-1) won its seventh in a row but got all it could handle from Colorado (8-10, 0-8), which is still looking for its first Pac-12 victory. Mima Mirkovic led Cal with 19 kills and 20 digs, while Maddie Haynes had 19 kills, hit .462, and had two digs and three blocks, one solo. Bailee Huizenga had 15 kills and hit .375, Lauren Forte had 13 kills and five blocks, and Preslie Anderson had 11 kills, hit .409, and had three blocks and four digs. While Cal hit .357, the Buffs hit .302 as Justine Spann led with 27 kills. She hit .317 and had an assist, two aces, and seven digs. Elisa Alcantara had 19 kills, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Jenna Ewert had five kills and hit .364 and had 62 assists and 15 digs …

USC (11-7, 5-3) swept Oregon (6-11, 2-6) as Khalia Lanier had 15 kills in the 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 victory. Lanier added two aces, seven digs and a block. Jasmine Gross had 10 kills and hit .474 after having one error in 19 swings, and had an ace, two digs and two blocks. Oregon had five players with six or more kills, led by Brooke Nuneviller’s eight. She hit just .065 but had an assist, two aces, and 14 digs …

UCLA (10-7 5-3) won in five at Oregon State (8-11, 2-6) 25-23, 25-15, 28-30, 24-26, 16-14 as Lexi Hadrych had a career-high 15 kills and Emily Ryan had a career-high 11.

Mac May led with 19 kills and had 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Hadrych, who had 37 total kills this season before the match, hit .370, and Ryan hit .550 after having no errors in 20 swings go with seven blocks, two solo. Jenny Mosser had 13 kills and five blocks. The two setters, Cali Thompson and Devon Chang, combined for 60 assists and 21 digs. Maddie Goings led OSU with 17 kills and hit .385 to go with an ace, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Cecilee Max-Brown had 16 kills and hit .419 and had six blocks and eight digs, and Amy Underdown had 13 kills, two blocks and three digs.

Big Ten: Visiting No. 8 Penn State (14-3, 7-1) swept Michigan State (13-5, 4-4) 26-24, 25-11, 25-19 as Jonni Parker had 10 kills, hit .375, and had three blocks and two digs. Serena Gray had nine kills and hit .389 to go with an ace, two blocks and a dig; and Tori Gorrell, who had two aces and three blocks, and Kaitlyn Hord, who hit .467 and had eight blocks — two solo — had eight kills each. Gabby Blossom had two kills in as many tries and added 34 assists, a block and nine digs. Michigan State got nine kills from Meredith Norris and seven each from Alyssa Chronowski and Molly Johnson. Johnson hit .313 and had four blocks and a dig …

Iowa (8-11, 2-6) defeated visiting Indiana (12-9, 1-7) 20-25, 26-24, 25-9, 25-17 as Courtney Buzzerio had 15 kills, an assist, three aces, eight digs and six blocks. Kyndra Hansen had 11 kills, hit .379, and had an ace, two digs and two blocks. Blythe Rients had five kills and 11 blocks, one solo, the sixth most in Iowa history. Halle Johnston tied her career high with 30 digs. Breana Edwards led Indiana, which hit .087, with 16 kills, an assist, 13 digs and three blocks, one solo.

SEC: Four teams are tied for the lead, Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky, and Georgia.

A day after we featured Ole Miss for winning 14 matches in a row and remaining the only unbeaten team in the league, the Rebels (14-4, 6-1) ran into Hollann Hans and Texas A&M (13-5, 5-3). Hans went off for 32 kills, tying her career high, and hit .333 in the Aggies’ 20-25, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 15-12 victory.

Hans had 10 errors in 66 attacks, two assists, one of A&M’s two aces, and 14 digs. Lauren Davis had 11 kills, two digs and two blocks as the Aggies won despite hitting .187. Setter Camille Conner had seven kills, 52 assists, nine digs and two blocks, and Makena Patterson and Mallory Tabler had six kills and five blocks each.

Ole Miss hit .196. Emily Stroup led with 14 kills but hit .040. She added an assist, an ace, 13 digs and three blocks. Nayo Warnell and Anna Bair had 10 kills each. Warnell hit .529 and had two assists, two aces, three digs and eight blocks, three solo. Bair had a dig and four blocks. Setter Lauren Bars had three kills in five errorless attempts, 40 assists, an ace, eight digs and two blocks …

No. 13 Florida (15-3, 6-1) won 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 at LSU (10-8, 4-4) as Thayer Hall had 18 kills and hit .310 to go with six digs and a block. Holly Carlton had 12 kills and hit .421 and had two aces and 10 digs. Taylor Bannister had 20 kills for LSU and hit .381 to go with an ace and 10 digs …

No. 16 Kentucky (13-5, 6-1) overpowered Alabama (11-7, 3-4) 25-7, 25-17, 25-7 as Leah Edmond had 14 kills with no errors in 19 swings and hit .737. She added an ace, four digs and two solo blocks. Allie Stumler had 13 kills and hit .414 to go with two aces, eight digs and three blocks, two solo, and Kendyl Paris had six kills in eight errorless attacks and had four blocks, one solo. Alabama hit minus .022 …

No. 25 Missouri (12-4, 4-2) beat visiting Tennessee (9-9, 3-5) 25-14, 25-16, 18-25, 25-14 behind 17 kills by Kylie Deberg, 13 each by Leketor Member-Meneh and Dariana Hollingsworth, and 12 by Tyanna Omazic. Deberg had seven digs, two aces, and five blocks, four solo. Member-Meneh had no errors in 21 swings and hit .619 and had an ace, four digs and three blocks, one solo. Tessa Grubbs had 20 kills for the Vols, hitting .436 …

Also, Georgia (14-4, 6-1) kept pace with Florida, Kentucky, and Ole Miss as it won at Auburn (6-12, 0-7) in four and Arkansas (7-12, 1-6) did the same to Mississippi State (11-9, 0-8) for its first league win. Rachel Ritchie had 17 kills for Georgia, while Jillian Gillen stayed hot for Arkansas and had 22 kills and 12 digs.

ACC: Five of the seven matches Sunday were sweeps, but not Boston College’s five-set win over Miami or Virginia Tech’s 19-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 victory over visiting Louisville (14-4, 7-1).

Virginia Tech (8-13, 1-7) not only gave Louisville its first league loss, but beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2015. Kaity Smith and Cera Powell had 12 kills each for VT and Marisa Cerchio had 11. Smith had two assists, nine digs and three blocks, two solo. Aiko Jones led Louisville with 19 kills, Claire Chaussee had 11 and 13 digs, and Amber Stivrins had 10 kills, hitting .533 …

Pittsburgh (19-1, 8-0) is alone atop the league as Louisville dropped into a second-place tie with idle Notre Dame (14-4, 7-1). Pittsburgh routed visiting NC State (8-12, 3-5) 25-9, 25-16, 25-12. Pittsburgh hit .407 as 10 players had kills, four with seven or more. Stephanie Williams led with eight and had three assists, two aces, two blocks and eight digs. NC State hit minus .010 …

Boston College (15-6, 6-2) beat Miami (8-8, 4-4) as Jewel Strawberry had 18 kills, four aces, three blocks and 12 digs. Elizaveta Lukianova had 24 kills for Miami, hit .333, and had two block and three digs … Florida State got 15 kills from Payton Caffrey in its win over Syracuse, while the Orange’s Polina Shemanova had 17 kills, four assists, three aces, two block and four digs … Julia Bergmann had 12 kills and hit .409 for Georgia Tech in its win over Duke to go with a block and 15 digs … North Carolina’s win at Virginia saw Skylar Wine get 13 kills and hit .458 to go with an assist, two blocks and four digs, and in Clemson’s win over Wake Forest, Kaylin Korte had 13 kills, hit .455, and added seven digs and three blocks.

Wins for Creighton, Rice, UH, WKU: All the other ranked teams in action won Sunday, also Hawai’i had to go the distance against UC Davis.

No. 22 Hawai’i (16-3, 6-2 Big West) beat visiting UC Davis (12-8, 4-3) 22-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-12, which was playing its fourth five-set match in a row. Hanna Hellvig led Hawai’i with 16 kills, five digs and three blocks, one solo, and Mckenna Ross and Skyler Williams had 10 kills each. Ross had a block and nine digs, and Williams had no errors in 16 attacks and hit .625. She had an assist, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Mahalia White led UC Davis with 17 kills and hit .382 to go with three digs and two blocks, one solo. Lauren Matias had 15 kills and eight digs …

No. 11 Creighton (15-3) remained unbeaten in the Big East as it went to 8-0 with a sweep of visiting Xavier (7-11, 4-4) 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 for its 10th win in a row. Keeley Davis led with 14 kills and hit .407. Jaela Zimmerman had 10 kills, hit .333, and had an ace and seven digs. Xavier hit .060 …

No. 19 Rice is 18-1 and 7-0 in Conference USA after winning for the ninth time in a row, a 25-15, 25-14, 25-19 sweep at Louisiana Tech (11-9, 1-5). Nicole Lennon led with 18 kills, hit .394, and had an assist, an ace and nine digs …

And No. 24 Western Kentucky beat visiting UTSA 25-10, 25-13, 25-22 to improve to 21-1, 7-0 in Conference USA, as Lauren Matthews led with 13 kills. She hit .522 and had two digs and three blocks. Paige Briggs had 10 kills and hit .320 go to with an assist, an ace, five digs and five blocks, two solo.

WKU goes to Rice on November 10 for their only meeting.

Around the nation: Towson is 18-2, 8-0 in the Colonial, after winning its 12th in a row, a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 win over visiting Charleston (4-15, 1-6). Silvia Grassini and Olivia Finckel had 10 kills each for Towson as the Tigers beat Charleston for the first time since 2015. Grassini hit .389 and had eight blocks, Finckel had six blocks, one solo, and Lydia Wiers had nine kills, hit .333, and had four blocks. Annie Ertz had eight kills and six blocks, one solo. Also in the Colonial, Leah Daniel had 19 kills for Elon in its four-set win over William & Mary …

Fairfield (14-4, 9-0 Metro Atlantic) won its 12th in a row, a sweep of Cansius, as Joelle Battles and Mayda Garcia had 11 kills each. Also in the MAAC, Megan Fergus had 24 kills for Marist in its four-set win over Manhattan. She hit .389 and had nine digs and three blocks …

Also in the AAC on Sunday, East Carolina won at Tulane in five as Sydney Kleinman had 20 kills, three assists, eight digs and three blocks, one solo. As mentioned, UCF swept Tulsa as McKenna Miller had 16 kills, three assists, eight digs and two blocks. Teammate Kristina Fisher had 13 kills, hit .429, and had 13 digs. And in Wichita State’s sweep of USF, Megan Taflinger had 17 kills, hit .432, and added an ace, seven digs and three blocks, one solo …

Lipscomb (10-9, 6-2) won its fifth sweep in a row, a 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 that left it one game back of idle FGCU and Kennesaw State in the ASUN. Megan Kuper led the Bisons with 18 kills and had one error in 29 swings to hit .586. She added seven digs and three blocks …

New Hampshire (14-5, 4-1 America East) won its fourth in a row with a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 victory over visiting Stony Brook (7-13, 2-3) as Abby Sullivan had 15 kills with one error in 21 attacks and hit .667. Also in the AE Carmen Freeman had 17 kills for UMBC in a sweep of Binghamton as she hit .355 and had an ace, eight digs and a block …

In the only MAC match of the day, Central Michigan (17-3, 7-1) finally lost in league play as Miami, Ohio (10-9, 4-4), came away with a 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8. victory. Margaret Payne had 14 kills for Miami, hitting .345 with nine blocks, two solo. The Chippewas still hold a two-game lead in the MAC West …

There were three matches in the Summit League on Sunday, including South Dakota improving to 19-1 overall, 8-0 in the conference, with its 16th win in a row. South Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 25-22, 25-11, 26-24 as Elizabeth Juhnke led a balanced attack with 11 kills, three blocks, and 13 digs. Setter Madison Jurgens had two kills in four errorless attempts to go with 38 assists and 13 digs. Denver hit .402 in its sweep of Western Illinois as Lydia Bartolo had 12 kills and hit .611 to go with three aces, five digs and a block. And North Dakota beat Oral Roberts in five but ORU’s CeCe Madison was big, getting 29 kills in 69 swings to go with three assists, two aces, 19 digs and five blocks …

In a rare mid-season non-conference match, Sacred Heart of the Northeast Conference beat Hartford of the America East in five, but Hartford’s Jenna Bridges had 20 kills, hitting .325. Julie Murawinski had 17 kills for SHU, hitting .464 to with an assist, a dig and five blocks.