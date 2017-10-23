NCAA volleyball: Texas wins, USC rebounds, NC State knocks off Pitt

No. 3 Texas lost the first set but came to win in four at Oklahoma.

No. 19 USC bounced back in a big way at No. 12 Utah as both teams look up at No. 2 Stanford.

Pilar Victoria of Arkansas had 12 kills with no errors in 17 swings — in the first set alone — as the Razorbacks crushed Mississippi State. Victoria, who leads the NCAA in kills, finished with 19.

And just like that there’s a tie atop the ACC after NC State won at Pittsburgh.

Sunday’s recaps follow, but first a look at the NCAA Division I women’s college-volleyball schedule.

There is only match on the NCAA scoreboard for Monday, when James Madison goes to College of Charleston for an important Colonial Athletic Association match. Charleston (20-4, 9-1) leads the league, while JMU (15-3, 6-3) needs to get back into the race.

Tuesday’s schedule has just eight matches, but one of them is huge in the Big West when No. 23 Cal Poly (19-2, 9-0) plays at UC Irvine (18-2, 6-1). Cal Poly is No. 4 in the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll and UCI is No. 16.

Longhorns storm back: After a shaky first set, Texas won 24-26, 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 leaving the Longhorns 16-2 overall, 8-0 in the Big 12) and Oklahoma (5-16, 2-6). Freshman Lexi Sun led with 19 kills while hitting .333 to go with eight digs and two blocks.

Chiaka Ogbogu and Micaya White had 11 kills each. Ogbogu hit .474 and had nine blocks, one solo. White had seven digs, four blocks and two aces.

Alyssa Enneking had 15 kills and 23 digs for the Sooners.

USC, Washington win in Pac-12: USC had lost its last two matches — including getting swept at Colorado on Friday — but came away with a 21-25, 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9 win at Utah.

It left USC 15-6, 7-3, while Utah is 17-4, 8-2, two games back of Stanford.

Niki Withers led with 22 kills and hit .400 as she had three digs and four blocks. Brittany Abercrombie had 16 kills and seven blocks. USC once again played without Khalia Lanier, it’s leading attacker.

Utah got 14 kills from Adora Anae, who had 16 digs and two blocks. Berkeley Oblad had 13 kills and eight blocks, one solo.

Washington’s Tia Scambray had 13 kills and hit .407 while getting five blocks, one solo, and eight digs as the Huskies improved to 16-5, 6-3, breaking a two-match skid. Cal is 12-9, 3-7.

Carly DeHoog had eight kills and Avie Niece and Kara Bajema six each.

Antzela Dempi led Cal with 11 kills.

Kentucky, Florida get SEC victories: Sixth-ranked Kentucky (17-2 overall, 8-0 SEC) had to work hard but swept visiting Tennessee 25-21, 25-18, 30-28 as Kaz Brown became the school’s all-time blocks leader.

Brown had 13 kills, hit .370 and got six blocks, two solo. Leah Edmond had 19 kills, hit .343, and had a ace, a block and eight digs.

Tennessee (10-8, 3-6) got eight kills from Alyssa Andreno.

No. 4 Florida grinded to a 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 25-15 win at Auburn as Shainah Joseph had 13 kills and hit .632. Rachael Kramer added 12 kills while hitting .476. Carli Snyder had nine kills, three aces and 18 digs.

Auburn (11-8, 4-6) got 10 kills from Brenna McIlroy. Auburn has lost five in a row and six of eight.

Also in the SEC, the aforementioned Victoria hit .594 with those 19 kills after having no errors in 32 attacks. She also had seven digs as the Razorbacks improved to 15-6, 5-4 after beating State (9-15, 0-9) 25-18, 25-7, 25-18.

Ole Miss (14-9, 5-5) won at Texas A&M (6-10, 3-6) as Emily Stroup had 13 kills and 22 digs. Hollann Hans had 16 kills and 25 digs for A&M.

And Alabama (15-8, 3-6) held off South Carolina (10-10, 3-5) in five as Ginger Perinar had 23 kills.

Creighton, Wichita State win: No. 16 Creighton routed visiting Seton Hall 25-19, 25-17, 25-11 to improve to 16-5, 9-1 in the Big East. Taryn Kloth led with 12 kills.

Wichita State is 18-3 and riding high in the American Athletic at 1-0 after beating visiting East Carolina 25-16, 27-25, 25-19. Abbie Lehman led with 17 kills and hit .625, while Mikaela Raudsepp had 13 kills, 11 digs and three aces.

Big win for NC State in ACC: NC State had dropped out of a tie for first with a loss to North Carolina, but then knotted things up by giving Pittsburgh its first league loss 25-21, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18. It left both teams 9-1 as NC State improved to 14-7 and Pitt dropped to 16-5.

Bree Bailey led the Wolfpack with 13 kills. Julia Brown and Teni Sopitan had 11 each. Brown had 10 digs and four blocks, while Sopitan hit .318 and had three blocks.

Pittsburgh was led by Kayla Lund, who had 14 kills and hit .345. Nika Markovic had 12 kills, six digs and five blocks.

Louisville (14-6, 8-2) stayed close with a 27-25, 25-21, 25-20 sweep at Florida State (11-7, 5-5) despite hitting .188. Melanie McHenry led with 11 kills, three blocks and four digs, and Maggie DeJong had 10 kills, hit .412 and seven blocks.

FSU hit .092. Milica Kubura led with nine kills and three blocks, one solo.

Syracuse and idle North Carolina are two games back at 7-3 after the Orange swept Clemson 25-20, 25-15, 25-20. Syracuse, which hit .417, is 15-8 and got 17 kills and six digs from Anastasiya Gorelina. Clemson is 6-16, 1-9.

Notre Dame and Miami are 6-4 after the Irish won in five at Miami. Also in the ACC, Georgia Tech swept Boston College, Duke won in five at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest won in five at Virginia.

Michigan beats Ohio State: Both teams are 4-6 in the B1G after the Wolverines (14-8) won at Ohio State (11-10) 25-23, 25-22, 26-28, 25-19. Carly Skjodt led with 18 kills while hitting .350. She added 11 digs. Three players, Claire Kieffer-Wright, Adeja Lambert and Katherine Mahlke, had 10 kills each. Ohio State’s Ashley Wenz had 18 kills, four digs and eight blocks.

Around the nation: There’s quite a race in the Atlantic 10 where VCU beat Rhode Island to get to 23-2, 9-0, while Dayton beat George Washington and is 17-6, 8-0.

VCU has won 20 matches in a row after its 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 victory in which Toni Baldwin had six kills and four blocks, one solo. Dayton got 11 kills from Kendall Brown, who hit .529 in a 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 win …

Rice won its eighth in a row and stands 18-5, 8-1 after beating UTEP in five, but is still a game back of Western Kentucky (23-2, 9-0) in Conference USA. Rice won 25-8, 22-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-12 as Grace Morgan had 15 kills and 10 blocks. WKU has won 50 conference matches in a row at home and won this time 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 as Alyssa Cavanaugh had 20 kills and hit .459 …

Fairfield won again. The Stags are 16-6, 11-0 in the Metro Atlantic after sweeping Iona. Skyler Day had 18 kills, hit .500 and had nine digs and two blocks …

Temple beat visiting SMU and now both teams are 8-2, two games back of Wichita State in the American Athletic.