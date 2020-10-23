NCAA volleyball: Brambilla, GT sweep Clemson, Texas, K-State, Florida, Mizzou get wins

Mariana Brambilla led Georgia Tech past Clemson on Thursday afternoon with 23 kills while hitting .710 in an ACC sweep for the Yellow Jackets.

Texas swept again, this time over Texas Tech, as Logan Eggleston got 20 more kills, and Kansas State swept Oklahoma.

The outcomes in the SEC included Florida sweeping Auburn for the second straight night.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule. To watch any match that is being televised or streamed, get the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

The ACC slate shows five matches including Notre Dame at Boston College, Louisville at Pitt, Clemson at Georgia Tech, and NC State at Virginia. Wake Forest at Florida State was postponed.

In the Big 12, Texas is home for Texas Tech, Oklahoma is at Kansas State, and Kansas at TCU was postponed.

There is one match in the SEC when Texas A&M goes back to Ole Miss.

And in the Sun Belt, there are day-night doubleheaders with Georgia State at App State, Arkansas State at Louisiana, Little Rock at Texas State, and UTA at ULM. Also, Troy plays at Coastal Carolina.

ACC — Brambilla had just one error in 31 attacks and added an assist, an ace, six digs, and two blocks — one solo — in Georgia Tech’s 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Clemson.

Georgia Tech (6-1), hit .407 and got 11 kills out of Julia Bergmann, who had eight digs and two blocks, one solo. Erin Moss had six kills, hit .444, and had four blocks, one solo.

Clemson (1-2) hit .169. Solei Thomas led with eight kills, two digs, and two blocks.

Worth noting in the ACC is that Florida State will not play again this season. From its news release earlier this week:

“The Florida State Volleyball team’s three scheduled matches this week vs. Wake Forest and Clemson have been postponed due to COVID-related issues. No makeup dates have been determined as of yet.

“The postponement of this week’s matches potentially ends the fall season for the Seminoles.

“As previously announced by the NCAA, the first allowable Division I regular-season volleyball match for the 2021 spring season is January 22; however, FSU’s spring volleyball schedule has not yet been finalized.

”Florida State student-athletes and staff in fall sports continue league-mandated testing schedules to remain in compliance with the ACC guidelines.”

Big 12 — Eggleston continues to dominate for Texas (9-0), this time with 20 kills while hitting .462 in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-12 win over visiting Texas Tech (3-6).

Eggleston had two errors in 39 attacks, an ace, two blocks, and eight digs. Asjia O’Neal added nine kills and had one error in 13 attacks to hit .615 to go with an ace, a dig, and three blocks, one solo. Brionne Butler had seven kills in 14 errorless swings and six blocks. Molly Phillips had seven kills and hit .353 and setter Jhenna Gabriel had 38 assists, an ace, and 10 digs. Her team hit .391.

Samantha Sanders had 11 kills to lead Texas Tech, which hit .161. Brooke Kanas had nine kills.

Aliyah Carter had 17 kills as Kansas State improved to 4-3 with its 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 win over visiting Oklahoma (2-5), which hit .092.

Carter had an assist, a block, and three digs. Brynn Carlson, who had two blocks, and Holly Bonde, who had an ace and two blocks, had eight kills each. Kadye Fernholz added seven kills while hitting .357 to with an ace, three blocks, and two digs. Shelby Martin had a kill, 39 assists, an ace, a block, and three digs.

Guewe Diouf led OU with nine kills, an ace, and four digs.

SEC — Florida (2-0) opened its season with a two-match sweep of Auburn, Missouri did the same to Alabama, and LSU beat Mississippi State again, and Texas A&M won at Ole Miss.

Florida beat Auburn 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 Wednesday as T’ara Ceasar led with 11 kills and hit .364 in her first match after transferring from Georgia. She added an ace, eight digs, and five blocks, three solo. Thayer Hall had nine kills and six digs. Marlie Monserez had 29 assists, an ace, a block, and 11 digs. Auburn hit .009.

On Thursday, it was more of the same as Florida won 25-14, 25-19, 25-21. Ceasar led again, this time with 12 kills while hitting .300 to go with an assist, two aces, and nine digs. Holly Carlton had seven kills, hit .385, an assist, an ace, four blocks, and a dig. Monserez had four kills in five attempts and hit .600, 33 assists, and three digs. Auburn hit .076. Lauren Dorrell had six kills, an assist, two blocks, and six digs.

Missouri won its Wednesday match at Alabama 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 28-26 behind 22 kills by Kylie Deberg. She hit .367 and had an ace, six digs, and six blocks, two solo. Anna Dixon had 11 kills and Kenna Sauer nine. Tyanna Omazic had seven kills, an assist, three digs, and five blocks. Andrea Fuentes had a kill, 39 assists, an ace, a block, and 14 digs. Alabama’s Kendy Reaugh had 16 kills, Kennedy Muckelroy had 15 and hit .500, and Doris Carter had 10 kills. Riley Fisbeck had 39 assists, an ace, a block, and eight digs.

Then on Thursday, Missouri hit .412 and won 25-16, 25-19, 25-19. Deberg, who hit .450, and Dixon, who hit .400, had nine kills each and Omazic (.462) seven. Deberg had an ace, three blocks, and nine digs, and Dixon had theree blocks, while Omazic had six blocks, one solo. Fuentes had two kills in four errorless attempts, 33 assists, two blocks, and two digs. Abby Marjama led Alabama with 13 kills as she hit .346 and had two aces.

LSU evened its record at 2-2 after its 25-17, 22-25, 25-11, 25-23 victory Wednesday and another four-set win Thursday, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-11, as Mississippi State dropped to 0-4.

On Wednesday, Taylor Bannister led LSU with 18 kills, an assist, six blocks, and 14 assists. Anita Anwusi had 14 kills, hit .370, and added two blocks. Samarah Hill had 10 kills, an assist, four aces, a block, and 12 digs. Karli Rose had kills in four errorless attempts, 52 assists, and 10 digs. Gabby Waden led State with 13 kills and hit .357, but her team hit .121, to go with a block and three digs.

Thursday, Bannister led again, this time with 22 kills as she hit .390. Bannister had three aces, two solo blocks, and seven digs. Hill had 11 more kills to go with three aces, a block, and 12 digs. Paige Flickinger had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, a solo block, and 12 digs. Jill Bohnet had three assists and 22 digs, and Rose had a kill, 38 assists, and seven digs.

Waden led State with 15 kills and hit .303 to go with two blocks, and two digs. Logan Brown had 12 kills and 12 digs, and Jessica Kemp had 11 kills, two aces, two blocks, and four digs.

Texas A&M improved to 3-1 as it dealt Ole Miss a 25-16, 25-17, 17-25, 26-24 defeat in its season opener. Morgan Christon led the Aggies with 12 kills, an assist, 11 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Morgan Davis had nine kills and five blocks, and Mallory Talbert had eight kills with no errors in 14 swings to hit .571 to go with two digs, and two blocks, one solo. Camille Conner had six kills, 34 assists, eight digs, and four blocks, one solo.

Samantha Schnitta led Ole Miss, which hit .117, with 10 kills, two assists, an ace, a block, and 12 digs. Aubrey Sultemeier and Lauren Thompson had nine kills each. Sultemeier had two assists, an ace, two blocks, and a dig, while Thompson had an assist and 13 digs.

Sun Belt — Coastal Carolina (9-0) swept Troy (4-4) in the morning, but had to go five to win the nightcap.

It was just the opposite at South Alabama as the Jaguars (6-8) beat visiting Georgia Southern (1-3) in five in the morning and then swept the second match.

In the morning match, Coastal Carolina’s Anett Nemeth had 18 kills and hit .381 as the Chanticleers cruised to a 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 victory. She added two blocks and seven assists. Ani Bozdeva had eight kills, hit .316, and had four digs and four blocks, two solo. Jelena Prolic had seven kills, three digs, and a solo block, and setter Brigitta Petrenko had three kills in five errorless attempts, 33 assists, the team’s only ace, two digs, and five blocks, two solo. Her team hit .347 while Troy hit .058.

Coastal won the second match 25-17, 24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14 as Bozdeva led with 18 kills — including the mach winner — Nemeth had 17, and Prolic 13. Bozdeva had an ace, a solo block, and 15 digs. Nemeth hit .325, had three assists, and added two aces, two blocks, and 12 digs. Prolic had two assists, two blocks, and seven digs. Petrenko had three kills, 49 assists, three aces, 17 digs, and four blocks, one solo. Cheyenne Hayes had 21 kills for Troy to go with two assists, a solo block, and 11 digs. Tori Hester had 12 kills, an ace, seven digs, and three blocks, one solo. Julia Brooks had six kills in 17 errorless swings and seven blocks, four solo.

South Alabama won an up-and-down first match, ultimately prevailing 25-18, 25-19, 17-25, 18-25, 17-15 after being down 11-6 in the fifth.

Rebecca Walk led with 14 kills and hit .520 after having one error in 25 attacks. She added three blocks and five digs. Hannah Johnson had 12 kills, hit .500, and had two blocks, one solo. Hannah Harris had 11 kills, two assists, a solo block, and 11 digs, and the other Hannah, Hannah Maddux, had nine kills, an assist, an ace, and 15 digs. Maddie Soboleski had six kills with one error in 11 swings, 36 assists, an ace, and 20 digs.

Mya Wilson and Maddie Bryant had 13 kills apiece for Georgia Southern, while Chamblee Russell and Baylor Bumford had nine each. Bumford had four kills, one solo, and Chamblee had three aces and nine digs. Madison Brown had four kills in seven errorless tries, 47 assists, two aces, a block, and seven digs.

In the second match, USA won 27-25, 26-24, 25-21 despite hitting .110. Harris led with 10 kills, an assist, an ace, a a solo block. Georgia Southern hit .037.