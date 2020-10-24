NCAA volleyball: 34 kills for ASU’s Brown, Pitt, ND, GT win in ACC, Texas rolls on

Madison Brown of Arkansas State had 49 kills Friday — 34 in a victory in her team’s second match of the day against Louisiana — for the stat of the day in NCAA Division I women’s fall volleyball.

Pitt, Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech got ACC victories; Texas won again, this time hitting .438; and Texas State won a couple of matches to improve to 13-1.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s schedule. To watch any match that is being televised or streamed, get the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

There are three matches in the ACC as Virginia Tech is back at Duke, NC State is at Virginia, and Notre Dame plays at Boston College.

The Big 12 slate shows just one match, when Baylor returns to Iowa State.

The Sun Belt has Georgia State at App State for a day-night twinbill, Little Rock at Texas State, Arkansas State at Louisiana, and UTA at ULM.

The SEC is off until Wednesday.

ACC — Pittsburgh (4-3) battled back from being down 24-22 in the first set and went on to beat visiting Louisville (4-2) 26-24, 25-21, 25-23.

Both teams hit below .200. Pitt, which hit .195, got 10 kills from Valeria Vazquez Gomez, who had two aces and seven digs. Chinaza Ndee had nine kills, four blocks, and a dig, and Kayla Lund and Chiamaka Nwokolo had eight kills each. Lund had an assist, two aces, 12 digs, and two blocks, one solo, while Nwokolo had no errors in 13 attacks to hit .615 and added an ace and a block.

Louisville, which hit .188, got seven kills each from Claire Chaussee, Aiko Jones, and Anna DeBeer. Jones had seven digs and five blocks, two solo. Amaya Tillman had six kills with no errors in 17 swings and five blocks, one solo. Tori Dilfer had three kills in four errorless tries, 31 assists, two aces, five blocks, and nine digs.

Notre Dame (5-1) won at winless Boston College (0-7) 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 behind 15 kills by Caroline Meuth, who had two aces, a block, and 11 digs. Charley Niego and Lindsey Miller had nine kills each. Niego had no errors in 19 swings and hit .474 to go with two assists, two blocks, and seven digs, and Miller hit .316 and had an ace, a dig, and four blocks, one solo. Zoe Nunez had a kill, 41 assists, two aces, and nine digs. Hattie Monson had 24 digs. ND hit .303. BC, which hit .138, got 10 kills from Clare Naughton, who had an ace, a solo block, and 12 digs.

Mariana Brambilla and Julia Bergmann led again as Georgia Tech (7-1) beat visiting Clemson (1-3). Brambilla added 11 digs and two blocks, one solo. Bergmann had nine digs and four blocks, two solo. Kayla Kaiser had 10 kills and hit .533 with two assists, four digs, and four blocks, one solo. Erin Moss had eight kills and four blocks. Clemson had three players with 10 kills each, Cate Long, Solei Thomas, and Camryn Hannah, and Colleen Finney had eight.

And Jade Parchment had 23 kills as NC State (1-4) got its first win with a 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21 victory at Virginia (1-4). Parchment hit .422 and had two assists, an ace, a block, and five digs. Melissa Evans added 16 kills, two aces, five blocks, and 11 digs, and Lydia Adam had 11 kills and five digs. Pam Chukwujekwu had four kills, an ace, four digs, and eight blocks, one solo. The Wolfpack hit .324. Virginia got 13 kills from Jayna Francis, 11 from Milla Ciprian, and 10 from Grace Turner.

Big 12 — Kansas State (5-3) came away with a 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory over visiting Oklahoma (2-6) as Shelby Martin had 11 kills, 38 assists, and 10 digs. She had only one hitting error in 13 tries and hit .769. Aliyah Carter had 17 kills, an assist, four digs, and six blocks, one solo. Holly Bonde also had 11 kills an added a block, and four digs. Kadye Fernholz had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, five blocks, and three digs. KSU hit .159, but OU hit .120. Sanaa Dotson led with 16 kills and hit .324 to go with three blocks, and eight digs. Guewe Diouf had 12 kills, an assist, four aces, four digs, and five blocks, one solo. Sarah Sanders had seven kills and five blocks, Sarah Maras had six kills and five blocks, Tyler Alcorn had four kills and eight blocks, and Kelsey Carrington had a kill and nine blocks as the Sooners held a 19-7 blocking advantage.

You may have heard this before, but Logan Eggleston led Texas (10-0) to another victory, this time with 13 kills as the Longhorns hit .483. Eggleston hit .324 and had eight digs and four blocks, one solo, in the 25-17, 25-15, 25-12, Texas’ eighth sweep of the fall season. Skylar Fields had 11 kills in 16 errorless attacks to hit .688 and added three digs and a block, and Asjia O’Neal had nine kills with errors, six blocks and three digs. Brionne Butler had six kills in 13 errorless swings, and Molly Phillips had six kills with one error in nine attacks. Samantha Sanders and Cadi Boyer had six kills each for Texas Tech, which hit .133.

Baylor (8-1) won at Iowa State (2-5) 25-20, 25-23, 25-16, hitting a season-low .255. Yossiana Pressley led with 11 kills and Marieke van der Marke had 10 and hit .500 to go with three blocks. Callie Williams had five kills in eight errorless attempts, 31 assists, two aces, and 13 digs. Iowa State, which hit .164, got 11 kills from Eleanor Holthaus, who had two blocks and three digs, and 10 kills from Brooke Anderson.

SEC — Lauren Davis had 14 kills to lead an efficient and balanced attack as Texas A&M is 4-0 after its 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12 victory at Ole Miss (0-2).

Davis hit .387 and her team hit .376 as she had two errors in 31 attacks. She also had a dig and a block. Treyaunna Rush had 12 kills with no errors in 23 swings to hit .522, Mallory Talbert had 11 kills and hit .450 to go with an ace, a two digs, and three blocks. Morgan Davis had 10 kills with no errors in 14 attacks to hit .714 and she had two blocks. And setter Camille Conner had three kills in eight errorless tries, 38 assists, an ace, nine digs, and a block.

Aubrey Sultmeier had 14 kills and hit .393 for Ole Miss to go with an ace, a dig, and a block. Samantha Schnitta had seven kills, two assists, four aces, eight digs, and a block.

Sun Belt — Texas State is 13-1 after winning twice Friday at Little Rock (1-10).

Texas State won its first match 25-19, 26-24, 25-14 behind 15 kills from Kenedi Rutherford, who hit .324 and had a block and three digs. Tyeranee Scott had 12 kills, hit .364, and had four blocks and a dig. Jillian Slaughter had 10 kills, hit .471, and had three blocks and four digs. Emily DeWalt had a kill, 45 assists, a block and seven digs. Laura Jansen had 10 kills, two blocks, and six digs for Little Rock.

The Bobcats won the nightcap 27-25, 25-20, 21-25, 28-26 behind 23 kills by Janell Fitzgerald, who hit .541 and had four blocks, and two digs. Scott had 17 more kills and nine blocks, one solo, and Slaughter had 11 kills, hit .450, and had three blocks, one solo. DeWalt had 64 assists, two aces, two blocks, and 13 digs.

Coastal Carolina is 9-0 after sweeping visiting Troy (4-4).

Anett Nemeth had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, seven digs, and three blocks, one solo, to lead Coastal Carolina to a 25-23, 25-8, 12-25, 25-21 win over Troy. Ani Bozdeva added eight kills, four assists, eight digs, and three blocks, one solo. Ilse Sinnige had seven kills, two aces, a dig, and seven blocks, one solo. The Chanticleers won despite hitting .189. Troy, which hit .095, got 11 kills from Halston Hillier and 10 from Ashley Guenveur, who added six digs and three blocks, one solo.

Louisiana (12-4) and Arkansas State (6-4) split their Friday matches.

Louisiana won the first match 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17 as Kara Barnes led with 16 kills while hitting .394 to go with two blocks, one solo, and two digs. Hali Wisnoskie had 13 kills, four digs, and four blocks, one solo. Kelsey Bennett, who had two aces and 14 digs, and Taylor Gates had 12 kills each. Avery Breaux got a kill in her only try and had 50 assists and 12 digs.

ASU’s Madison Brown had 15 kills and two blocks, and Kendahl Davenport had 14 kills, two digs, and nine blocks, three solo. Brianna Hollingshed had nine kills, hit .467, and had five blocks, one solo. Lauren Musante had a kill, 41 assists, two blocks, and eight digs.

Arkansas State came back to win 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 25-20 later behind the big performance by Brown, who had those 34 kills with seven errors in 80 attacks to hit .338

According to ASU, Brown’s 34 kills are the most by a player in Division I this season and the most by a Red Wolf since before 2010. Her mark was just five kills shy of the school record of 39 set in 1997 by Beth Cochran.

She added an assist, two blocks, and 15 digs. Her team hit .200 and her teammates combined for 15 kills. Musante had three kills in seven errorless tries, 41 assists, three aces, two blocks, and 11 digs. Hollingshed had two kills and seven blocks, one solo, and Davenport had two kills and eight blocks, two solo.

Wisnoskie had 13 kills and hit .34 for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and Lauren Tishkoff had 12 kills.

Texas-Arlington (7-1) won twice at Louisiana-Monroe (1-13).

UTA won the first match 25-15, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16 behind 13 kills by Brianna Brown, 12 from Simara Peyton, and 10 from Brooke Townsend. Peyton hit .435 and had four blocks, one solo. Devon Martinka had nine kills with no errors in 23 swings to hit .391 and had two blocks. Alli Wells had 21 digs. Haley Coulter had 12 kills for ULM, which hit .098.

Five players had six or more kills for UTA in the second match, a 28-26, 25-14, 25-17 win, including seven each by Michaela Wright and Martinka. Coulter and Ina Gosen had nine kills each for ULM.

And South Alabama (7-8) scored a 25-9, 25-18, 24-26, 25-14 win over visiting Georgia Southern (1-4), which hit minus .006. Hannah Harris had 16 kills, an ace, two blocks, and 11 digs for USA.