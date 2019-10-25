NCAA volleyball: Pepperdine knocks off San Diego, CSU, WSU get victories

Add the West Coast Conference to the list of leagues where nothing can be taken for granted.

That’s because Thursday night unranked Pepperdine knocked off No. 22 San Diego. That’s the same San Diego that entered the match not only the last team unbeaten in WCC play, but coming off an upset at then-No. 9 BYU.

Now USD and BYU are tied for the lead and Pepperdine is a game back with BYU coming to town on Saturday.

Two other ranked teams played Thursday as No. 14 Colorado State continued its Mountain West dominance with a sweep of San Jose State, and No. 24 Washington State swept a Pac-12 match with Colorado.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Friday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

There are five Pac-12 matches, including No. 2 Stanford at UCLA and No. 15 Cal at USC. Stanford and Cal are tied for the lead at 7-1. No. 9 Washington, alone in third at 6-2, goes to No. 18 Utah, Oregon State goes to Arizona, and Oregon is at Arizona State.

In the Big Ten, only No. 6 Wisconsin, at 8-0, is still unbeaten in conference play. The Badgers go to Michigan State. Fifth-ranked and third-place Nebraska, a game back, goes to Indiana. No. 7 Minnesota, tied with Nebraska, is at Indiana and No. 20 Purdue is home for Iowa.

Seven matches in the ACC include third-ranked Pittsburgh, the only team unbeaten in the league at 8-0, at Notre Dame, which is tied with Louisville for second at 7-1. Louisville is home for Virginia, Virginia Tech goes to Duke, Boston College is at NC State, Florida State goes to Georgia Tech, Syracuse is at North Carolina and Miami is at Clemson.

Two of the SEC’s three ranked teams are in action as No. 13 Florida is home for Alabama and No. 25 Missouri goes to Arkansas. Tennessee is at South Carolina and Auburn is at Mississippi State.

Both ranked teams in the Big East play Friday, as No. 10 Creighton goes to Providence and No. 11 Marquette is at St. John’s. Also, Villanova goes to Butler, DePaul is at Seton Hall, and Georgetown is at Xavier.

The lone Big West match pits No. 21 Hawai’i at Cal State Fullerton. There are five Conference USA matches, but No. 19 Rice is off.

There’s a big one in the Mid-American conference when the respective MAC leaders square off. Akron (14-5, 7-1), stop the East, goes to Central Michigan (17-3, 7-1), which leads the West.

West Coast Conference: Pepperdine certainly made things interesting with its 25-19, 27-25, 25-22 victory that left the Waves 11-9 overall, 7-2 in the league, while San Diego dropped to 15-5, 8-1.

Hannah Frohling led the Waves with 12 kills and had an ace, two blocks, one solo. Shannon Scully had 10 kills and hit .375 to go with an ace and nine digs. Rachel Ahrens had six kills and six aces to go with three blocks and a dig, and setter Isabel Zelaya had 37 assists, a block and seven digs. San Diego, which had won 13 matches in a row, got 12 kills from Thana Fayad, who had a block and 10 digs. Grace Frohling had eight kills and hit .438 and had an assist and seven digs. USD had just two blocks …

BYU (17-3, 8-1) bounced back with a 25-22, 25-12, 15-25, 25-22 win at Loyola Marymount (12-9, 6-3) despite hitting just .217. McKenna Miller led with 15 kills and hit .355 and had an ace, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Madelyn Robinson had 10 kills, three blocks and an ace, and Heather Gneiting had five kills with no errors in 12 swings and had an ace and six blocks to go with a dig. LMU hit .125. Megan Rice led with 18 kills, an assist, an ace, nine digs and six blocks. Savannah Slattery had 12 kills, two blocks, and eight digs …

Santa Clara (15-7, 5-4) won in four at Saint Mary’s (7-12, 3-6) as Julia Sangiacomo had 18 kills, four aces, three blocks and nine digs. Ashley Breyen led Saint Mary’s with 16 kills, an assist, three aces, a block, and 15 blocks … and Pacific (12-9) beat visiting San Francisco (5-15, 1-8) in four despite hitting .180 and USF’s Kathya Garcia getting 21 kills to go with an assist, an ace, a solo block and 12 digs.

Washington State, TCU win: Washington State (17-4, 6-3 Pac-12) made short work of Colorado (8-11, 0-9) 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 as Penny Tusa and Pia Timmer had 11 kills each and Jocelyn Urias added nine and hit .471 to go with two aces, three blocks and a dig. Colorado hit .060 …

TCU (7-11, 2-6 Big 12) broke a three-match skid with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 win over visiting West Virginia (10-10, 1-6) as five different Horned Frogs had six or more kills. Audrey Nalls led with 12 and added three blocks and nine digs, and Ashley Waggle had 11 kills and hit .329. Katelyn Evans had 13 kills for WVU.

Mountain West: Colorado State won its 18th match in a row and improved to 19-1, 9-0 with its 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of visiting San Jose State (7-13, 2-7). The Rams, who hit .311, had four players with eight or more kills. Paulina Hougard-Jensen led with 12 and hit .350 and had a solo block and a dig. Kirstie Hillyer had 11 kills with one error in 16 attacks and hit .625 and had six blocks, two solo. SJSU hit .067 …

Wyoming (13-7, 8-1) kept pace with its sixth win a row since losing to CSU, a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Nevada (14-7, 4-5). Wyoming, which hit .333, got 14 kills from Jackie McBride, who hit .591 and had five blocks and four digs. Nevada hit .070 …

Third-place UNLV (12-9, 8-2) is also streaking. The Rebels won their eighth in a row, a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 victory over visiting Air Force (7-14, 4-5). Mariena Hayden was superb, leading with not only 18 kills, but six of UNLV’s 12 aces, two blocks and seven digs. Shelby Capllonch added 10 kills, two aces and 12 digs … Boise State (13-7, 5-4) won in five at San Diego State (9-11, 2-7). Jessica Donahue had 14 kills, hit .321, and had five blocks, two solo, in Boise’s 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 victory. Lauren Ohlinger had 13 kills, three aces and seven digs, and Kiley Lewis had 12 kills, two aces, two blocks and five digs. Hannah Turnlund had 21 kills for SDSU to go with a block and seven digs … and Fresno State (12-9, 5-4 swept visiting Utah State (2-19, 2-7) 25-23, 25-16, 25-15 as Amilya Thompson had 13 kills and hit .385 to go with two aces, three digs and three blocks, two solo. Amaria Kelley had 12 kills. Utah State hit .059.

Big West: UC Santa Barbara (17-2, 7-1) swept at UC Davis (12-9, 4-4) 25-18, 25-23, 26-24 as Lindsey Ruddins had 18 kills with one error in 31 attacks to hit .548. She also had six digs. The Gauchos hit .394, including nine kills from Gigi Ruddins, who hit .444 and had a block and two digs. Lauren Matias led UC Davis with14 kills and had an ace, two blocks and six digs … Cal Poly (14-6, 7-1) stayed tied with UCSB — Cal Poly lost to UCSB last time out — for the lead with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 win at UC Riverside (5-14, 1-7). Maia Dvoracek led the Mustangs with 16 kills and hit .696 after having no errors in 23 swings. She added two assists, an ace, five digs and two blocks.

Western Athletic: NM State (18-3, 9-0) won its 10th match in a row, a 27-25, 26-28, 25-19, 25-13 victory over visiting Utah Valley (8-13, 5-4). Savannah Davison led the Aggies with 17 kills and had 18 digs and four blocks, one solo. Cat Kelly had 14 kills as NM State won despite hitting .188. Kazna Tarawhiti had 15 kills for Utah Valley to go with five blocks and nine digs …

Grand Canyon (17-4, 7-2) kept pace with a 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15 win over visiting Chicago State (4-19, 0-9). Melody Horton led with 15 kills, a block and 11 digs; Yeny Murillo had 14 kills, hit .394, and had a dig and five blocks, one solo; and Annabelle Kubinski had 13 kills and hit .346 to go with two digs and six blocks. Kaira Moss had 11 kills, hit .529, and had five blocks, one solo. Josi Borum had 18 kills, hit .333, and had 14 assists, an ace, three blocks and nine digs for Chicago State … Kansas City (11-8, 7-2) beat CSU Bakersfield (7-14, 2-7) in four as four players had 10 or more kills. Alicia Harrington led with 19 and added three assists, four blocks and three digs. Tyrecia Lukes had 14 kills, hit .383, and had an assist, a dig and eight blocks … And UT Rio Grande Valley (11-12, 5-4) swept visiting Seattle U (10-13, 1-8) as Victoire Nama had 10 kills and hit .318. Barbara Silva had nine kills with no errors in 13 swings and had three blocks.

Southland: Stephen F. Austin (21-1, 9-0) won its 14th in a row, 25-18, 25-14, 26-24 at Central Arkansas (9-13, 3-6). SFA came back from a 16-9 third-set deficit. Daron Dane led with eight kills while hitting .438 and four blocks. Abbie Harry had 15 kills for Central Arkansas … Also in the Southland, Incarnate Word beat New Orleans in four, Houston Baptist beat Southeastern Louisiana in four, Hannah Brister had 24 kills and hit .600 to go with 10 digs as Northwestern State swept Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beaet Nicholls State in five, and McNeese won in five at Sam Houston State.

Big Sky: Northern Arizona (13-9, 6-4) pulled off the upset by not only beating first-place Northern Colorado (14-7, 8-1), but came away with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 sweep. Taylor Jacobsen led with 14 kills and had one error in 27 attacks to hit .481. She added an assist, a solo block and six digs. Taylor Muff had 13 kills for UNC and hit .346 to go with a block and five digs … second-place Idaho (10-11, 6-3) also lost, falling in five at Weber State (14-6, 5-4) as Dani Nay went off for the home team with 24 kills. She added four aces, a block and six digs. Megan Gneiting had 15 kills and hit .344 and had a block and 16 digs. Kennedy Warren had 19 kills for Idaho and Avery Housley had 16 … Also, Eastern Washington swept Idaho State, Sarah Davis had 19 kills as Sacramento State beat Montana in four, and Toni McDougald had 17 kills, an ace and 19 digs as Portland State beat Montana State in four.