NCAA volleyball: 3 SEC matches on tap, POWs, B-C opts out of spring

NCAA Division I volleyball resumes Wednesday night with three SEC matches.

Read on for news and notes and the players of the week from the respective conferences playing this fall, the SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Sun Belt.

SEC — It’s a big-time exposure night for the Southeastern Conference, starting with Georgia at Tennessee on ESPNU. Auburn plays at South Carolina on the SEC Network, and then Kentucky is at Missouri and that one is also on ESPNU.

All three of those matches repeat themselves on Thursday with Kentucky-Missouri again on ESPNU.

Speaking of Missouri, the Tigers dominated the league’s POW, taking all four awards.

Kylie Deberg was the offensive player of the week after the senior outside hitter averaged 4.43 kills and 2.14 digs in two wins at Alabama. Senior middle teammate Tyanna Omazic was the defensive honoree after having 11 blocks in those two matches. The top setter is junior Andrea Fuentes, who averaged 10.43 assists and Mizzou hit .323. And Emily Brown averaged 3.43 digs to be the top freshman.

ACC — The next ACC matches are Thursday when Wake Forest goes to Clemson and Virginia Tech is at NC State.

Georgia Tech junior outside hitter Mariana Brambilla is the ACC POW and Louisville outside hitter Anna Debeer is the top freshman.

Brambilla had 23 kills and hit .710 against Clemson and then had 15 kills and 11 digs the next day. DeBeer had 29 kills, six blocks, and hit .333 in two matches against Pitt.

Big 12 — The league resumes play Thursday when West Virginia is at Baylor and Kansas State goes to Kansas.

It was a good week for Kansas State, which beat Oklahoma twice. Accordingly Shelby Martin is the Big 12 top offensive player and teammate Aliyah Carter the top rookie. The defensive honoree was Baylor middle Kara McGhee.

Martin had 11 kills — hitting .769 — 10 digs, and 38 assists against OU on Thursday for the program’s first triple-double in six seasons. McGhee had 14 blocks in two wins over Iowa State. And Carter had 17 kills in both matches against OU, averaging 4.25/set while also getting seven blocks.

Sun Belt — The Sun Belt is off until Friday when it has a full six-match slate, including Texas State at Texas-Arlington.

Not surprisingly, the SBC offensive POW is Madison Brown, a senior outside hitter who had 34 kills against Louisiana on Friday, the most of any player this fall. She also hit .338 and had 15 digs. She had 67 kills in three matches.

Texas State senior middle Tyeranee Scott is the SBC defensive POW after averaging 1.4 blocks.

Teammate Emily DeWalt averaged 14.8 assist and 3.2 digs and is the setter of the week for the fourth time this season and second straight week.

And the top freshman is Georgia State middle Clara Bednarek.

Bethune Cookman opts out — The school in Daytona Beach, which is leaving the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference after this school year to move to the Southwestern Athletic Conference, has canceled its remaining 2020-21 athletic season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bethune-Cookman resident E. LaBrent Chrite announced Tuesday.

“In the face of a surging COVID-19 spike across much of the country and the State of Florida, we have concluded that the risks are too great for our student-athletes and staff to travel and compete at this time,” Chrite said.

Bethune-Cookman finished 8-24 last season, 5-9 in the MEAC. Click here to read the school’s entire news release.

Cal beach — Meagan Owusu, who sat out last season on maternity leave, has stepped down and interim head coach Derek Olson will stay in that role for the 2021 season.

Owusu gave birth to triplets this past March 28.

Cal finished 9-1 before the 2020 spring season was cut short.

Click here for the entire Cal news release.