NCAA volleyball: K-State tops KU, Baylor sweeps, Florida, Clemson, Duke, NC State get wins

A day after losing at Kansas in four, Kansas State came back to win in five Friday, while in the other Big 12 match of the night, Baylor swept visiting West Virginia.

Clemson, NC State, and Duke were the ACC winners; Florida won the only SEC match of the night, and there were six outcomes in the Sun Belt.

The recaps follow, but first Saturday’s schedule.

There are two SEC matches with Alabama back at Florida, while Arkansas is home for Ole Miss.

Virginia — which will play three matches in three days — goes to North Carolina both Saturday and Sunday as the ACC fall slate comes to a close.

The only Big 12 match, Oklahoma at Iowa State, was postponed.

The Sun Belt has a full schedule with six more matches — all in the early afternoon — as Georgia State goes to Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina is at App State, Arkansas State goes to Little Rock, South Alabama is at Troy, Texas State is at UTA, and Louisiana-Monroe is at Louisiana-Lafayette.

To watch any match that is being televised or streamed, get the links at the VolleyballMag.com TV listings.

Big 12 — Aliyah Carter continued her hot fall as K-State (6-4) won at Kansas (2-8) 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 15-10. Carter had 23 kills, eight digs, and five blocks, one solo. Holly Bonde had 10 kills with one error in 25 attacks and hit .360 to go with three blocks and three digs, and Kadye Fernholz had nine kills, five blocks, and six digs.

“Their fight was tremendous,” K-State coach Susie Fritz said. “The commitment to competitiveness I thought was tremendous. We had to do it a little bit by committee tonight. There were a lot of ebbs and flows to the match and so you hope when you make those changes, they have productive results. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t.”

Jenny Mosser led Kansas with 21 kills and six of her team’s 11 aces. She also had 10 digs and four blocks, two solo. Caroline Crawford had 13 kills, the other five aces, two digs, and five blocks, one solo. Rachel Langs had 10 kills, hit .304, and had six blocks.

Baylor (11-1) hit .409 in its 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 over West Virginia (5-5). Yossiana Pressley had 17 kills with no errors in 26 swings to hit .654 and had three digs and four blocks, one solo. Lauren Harrison had 13 kills with one error in 22 attacks and hit .545 to go with an assist, three blocks, and two digs. Kara McGhee had six kills and seven blocks, one solo. West Virginia hit .032.

ACC — Clemson (3-1) beat visiting Wake Forest (0-6) 25-11, 22-25, 26-24, 25-8 as the teams ended their respective fall seasons. Clemson hit .320, which included 16 kills from Solei Thomas and 15 from Cate Long. Thomas had one error in 24 swings and hit .625 and added two digs, and four blocks. Long hit .394 and had an assist, three aces, a block, and five digs. Alyssa Deloney had eight kills, hit .462, and had two aces, two digs, and five blocks, and Colleen Finney had six kills and five blocks, one solo. Caroline Kuhn had 14 kills to lead the Demon Deacons and added an assist, an ace, two blocks, and five digs.

Duke (6-2) beat Virginia (1-6) 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 to end its fall season behind 10 kills each from Ade Owokoniran and Gracie Johnson, who had no errors in 21 attacks. Payton Schwantz had five kills in 16 errorless swings and added an assist, a solo block, and 13 digs. Grace Turner led Virginia with 11 kills and Milla Ciprian had eight, hit .313, and added three digs and three blocks, one solo.

And NC State (4-4) swept visiting Virginia Tech (5-4) 25-15, 25-19, 25-10 as the teams ended their fall seasons. Jade Parchment led the Wolfpack with 15 kills, hitting .407. She had two aces and 13 digs. Melissa Evans had nine kills, three assists, two aces, two blocks, and 12 digs. Virginia Tech hit .040.

SEC — Florida (3-0) hit .404 as it beat Alabama (1-2) 25-18, 25-22, 25-18. Thayer Hall led with 19 kills as she hit .472 and had a block and 11 digs. T’ara Ceasar had 13 kills, hit .333, and added two assists, seven digs, and three blocks, two solo. Holly Carlton had nine kills in 14 errorless attacks, two aces, and five blocks.

Abby Marjama led Alabama with 13 kills. Kennedy Muckelroy had nine and Alyiah Wells eight.

Sun Belt — Texas State (14-1) swept Texas-Arlington (8-2) as the Bobcats hit .342 in the 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 victory as Kenedi Rutherford led a balanced attack with 11 kills. Jillian Slaughter had 10 kills in 21 errorless attacks. Brooke Townsend and Brianna Ford had nine kills each for UTA.

Coastal Carolina (10-0) rolled on with a 25-19, 25-8, 30-28 win at App State (1-6). The Chanticleers hit .345, led by Anett Nemeth, who had 12 kills and hit .429, and Ani Bozdeva, who had 11 kills and hit .375. App State, up 24-22 in the third set, hit .086. McCall Denny led with nine kills.

Arkansas State (7-5) won in four at Little Rock (1-12) as Madison Brown had 17 kills; Georgia Southern (2-5) beat Georgia State (4-10) in four behind 22 kills by Leah Wilcox and nine kills and 11 blocks by Cierra Sillmon, while Chamblee Russell had 20 kills for Georgia State; Louisiana-Lafayette (14-4) swept Louisiana-Monroe (1-16) behind 10 kills from Kelsey Bennett; and South Alabama (8-9) won in five at Troy (5-4) as Hannah Harris led with 10 kills, four aces, a block, and three digs. Hannah Maddux had nine kills and six blocks, one solo, Hannah Johnson had four kills and eight blocks, one solo.