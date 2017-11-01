Penn State-Michigan State, Kentucky-Florida spice Wednesday slate

Two top-10 matchups highlight Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s college-volleyball scoreboard on what promises to be a great night of sports.

It will be a time for juggling channels and using multiple TVs, because at 7 p.m. Eastern No. 1 Penn State plays at No. 9 Michigan State in the Big Ten, while in the SEC No. 6 Kentucky plays host to No. 4 Florida in the rematch.

After that, No. 3 Texas plays at Kansas State. It will be during that game on ESPNU that the NCAA will reveal what it considers to be a current top 10 to create some interest about the NCAA Tournament.

And at around 8:15 p.m. game seven of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgeres begins.

There was a light schedule on Tuesday with some surprising results in the Southland Conference where Central Arkansas has forged into a tie for the lead.

First a complete look at Wednesday’s schedule, where you can find the TV and streaming listings every day here at VolleyballMag.com.

In their first meeting, October 13 at Penn State, the Nittany Lions beat Michigan State in four.

Also in the Big Ten on Wednesday, Rutgers goes to Michigan and Northwestern plays at Illinois.

In their first meeting at Florida, Kentucky knocked off the previously unbeaten Gators in four on October 15. The match has huge postseason implications, because there’s no guarantee the winner gets a top-four NCAA Tournament seed, but the loser definitely will not. Also in the SEC, Alabama is at Auburn.

In the ACC, Florida State goes to Miami.

The Big 12 also has TCU at Baylor.

There is one Pac-12 match, when Washington State plays at Colorado.

Ohio Valley leader Austin Peay steps out of conference to play Middle Tennessee of Conference USA.

Two other league leaders have conference matches, when Fairfield plays host to Marist in the Metro Atlantic and Furman plays a Southern Conference match against The Citadel.

And in the rematch of all rematches in the MAAC, Manhattan (1-25, 1-12) goes to Saint Peters (0-25, 0-13). When they met on October 14, Manhattan came away with a 3-0 victory for its only win.

Southland madness: Halloween night was something else as Abilene Christian went into Sam Houston and came away with a 3-0 win, while Texas A&M Corpus Christi did the same to Stephen F. Austin. Meanwhile, Central Arkansas was winning in five at Northwestern State.

Which led Central Arkansas at 22-3, 11-2 and tied with SFA (23-6, 11-2). Sam Houston (13-12, 9-3) fell a game back in the loss column.

Central Arkansas, which is the league’s highest-ranked team in the RPI at No. 74, won 27-29, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 15-5 as Samantha Anderson had 14 kills and 10 blocks, one solo.

Abilene Christian is 10-14, 5-6. The 25-23, 25-18, 25-22 upset was led by Marybeth Sandercox and Jacey Smith, who had 10 kills each.

TAMUCC is 11-13, 8-5 after winning 25-15, 25-20, 34-32. Brittany Gilpin led with 15 kills and 18 digs, while Madison Green had 13 kills and 13 digs and three blocks.

Radford beats Liberty: In the Big South, the Highlanders swept visiting Liberty to get to 21-3, 11-2, and stay two games back of idle league-leader High Point (20-6, 13-0). Maddie Palmer had 15 kills and eight digs.

The Big South is also a one-bid league. High Point has an RPI of 55, while Radford is 72.