NCAA volleyball: UNC, Florida, Arkansas, Texas State, Coastal Carolina win

The ACC fall NCAA Division I volleyball season, which turned out to be nothing like what was scheduled, concludes Sunday with Virginia at North Carolina. Five of the league’s 15 teams played fewer than the eight matches that were scheduled.

The SEC has a Sunday match, too, when Ole Miss plays at Arkansas. The Big 12 was supposed to, but Oklahoma at Iowa State was postponed.

Saturday, there were two matches in the SEC, one in the ACC, and six in the Sun Belt and none went five.

SEC — Florida (4-0) beat visiting Alabama (0-4) for the second straight day as the Gators set a program record with 19.5 blocks in a three-set match.

Florida, which hit .233, got 15 kills from T’ara Ceasar, who hit .344 and had two assists, three blocks, and seven digs. Thayer Hall had 11 kills, an assist, an ace, three blocks, and four digs. Their teammates combined for 11 kills.

Marlie Monserez had two kills in six errorless attempts, 28 assists, nine blocks, and eight digs. Nnedi Okammor nine blocks, one solo, and Lauren Dooley had 10 blocks, one solo.

Alabama, which hit .095, got 10 kills kills from Abby Marjama.

Jillian Gillen had 20 kills as Arkansas (3-0) defeated Ole Miss (0-3) 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17. Gillen added two assists, two of Ole Miss’s 13 aces, and 11 digs. Taylor Head had 15 kills, hit .375, and had two aces, and 10 digs.

Ole Miss, which trailed 18-9 in the third set before going on a 7-1 run and then winning the last six points, got 13 kills from Samantha Schnitta, who hit .357 and added two assists, two aces, three blocks, and five digs. Lauren Thompson had 11 kills, an assist, and 12 digs. Lauren Bars had two kills in seven errorless attempts, 31 assists, an ace, three blocks, and seven digs.

ACC — North Carolina (5-2) beat visiting Virginia (1-7) 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20 behind 22 kills from Parker Austin. Austin hit .429 and added two aces and five digs. Aziah Buckner had 10 kills with one error in 20 attacks to hit .450 and had two blocks and 13 digs. Destiny Cox had 10 kills, two blocks, and two digs. Annabelle Archer had a kill in two errorless attempts, 48 assists, a block, and 11 digs. Her team hit .312.

Sarah Billiard and Christine Jarman had 13 kills each for Virginia. Billiard hit .345 and had an ace, a block, and five digs, while Jarman had two blocks and three digs. Jayna Francis had seven kills, an ace, two blocks, and four digs.

As the conference heads into its final day, Georgia Tech finished with the best fall record at 7-1. Notre Dame was 6-1, Duke 6-2, and Louisville finished 5-2, currently tied with UNC. Miami was 5-3, Virginia Tech finished at 4-4 with NC State, Pitt, and Syracuse, Clemson ended 3-3, Florida State 1-3, Wake Forest 0-6, and Boston College 0-8.

Sun Belt — Texas State (16-1 overall, 11-0 SBC) and Coastal Carolina (11-0, all in SBC play) won by sweeps again, leaving them not only as the only teams unbeaten in conference play, but with almost insurmountable leads in their respective divisions this fall season.

Texas State overpowered Texas-Arlington (8-3, 7-3) 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 as Tyeranee Scott led with 13 kills while hitting .522. She had one error in 23 swings and also had two solo blocks and a dig. Janell Fitzgerald had 11 kills and hit .333 to go with six blocks, two solo, and a dig. Emily DeWalt had three kills in seven errorless tries, had 35 assists, and eight digs. Brooke Townsend had nine kills to lead UTA, which hit .092.

Coastal Carolina won at App State (1-6) 25-15, 25-17 25-20 as Anett Nemeth had 17 kills, two assists, two blocks, and five digs. Ani Bozdeva had eight kills, a block, and six digs. App State hit .054.

Georgia State (5-10, 4-9) won at Georgia Southern (2-6) 11-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 as four players had 11 kills or more. Leah Wilcox led with 13 kills and hit .324. Mya Wilson and Chamblee Russell had 12 kills each for Georgia Southern.

Arkansas State (8-5) won at Little Rock (1-13, 1-12) 25-13, 27-25, 25-23 behind 20 kills from Madison Brown, who hit .357 and had an ace, four blocks, and five digs. Laura Jansen had 16 kills for Little Rock to go with two assists, a block, and nine digs.

Louisiana-Lafayette (15-4, 9-4) won 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 over Louisiana-Monroe (1-17, 0-13) as Hali Wisnoskie led a balanced attack with 10 kills, three assists, and six digs. Kara Barnes had nine kills with no errors in 18 attacks, and two blocks. ULM got 10 kills from Ina Gosen.

And Troy (6-4) beat South Alabama (7-10, 7-6) 25-23, 25-16, 26-28, 25-17 behind 13 kills each from Julia Brooks and Caitlin Cooper. Brooks hit .393 and had two blocks, while Cooper hit .522 and had four blocks, and two digs. Halston Hillier had 11 kills with no errors in 23 swings and three blocks and three digs, and Cheyenne Hayes had 10 kills, an ace, a block, and 13 digs. Meagan Jones had 11 kills for USA, hitting .345, and Hannah Maddux had nine kills, four aces, a block, and five digs. Maddie Soboleski had six kills with no errors in 14 attacks, 34 assists, an ace, two blocks, and 14 digs.