NCAA volleyball: 50 kills for Jordan Thompson! Texas, Pitt, Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford, Minnesota all win

Jordan Thompson!

Last summer, she was a key player for the USA national team as it qualified for the 2020 Olympics.

Sunday, she finished her home career at Cincinnati with 50 kills — breaking her own school and American Athletic Conference mark of 44 — as the Bearcats beat visiting Connecticut in five sets. She also hit .530 and had 11 digs.

While that individual performance was one for the ages, take a second to ponder the Pac-12, where fifth-ranked Stanford now holds a two-game lead in the standings and no less than five teams are tied for second. That includes No. 17 Utah, which not only beat Arizona in five as Dani Drews had 25 kills, the Utes played their ninth five-setter this season, seventh in the Pac-12, and third in a row.

There was one upset as Texas A&M continued to astound, this time knocking off No. 24 Missouri. And the top six teams in the AVCA top 25 all won, Texas, Pittsburgh, Baylor, Wisconsin, Stanford and Minnesota.

And Polina Shemanova had 36 kills for Syracuse in its ACC victory over Louisville.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Monday’s schedule, which shows just seven matches.

There are two in the Missouri Valley Conference as Illinois State is at Indiana State and Bradley goes to Evansville.

In the SWAC, Alabama A&M plays Alcorn State, Alabama State faces Mississippi Valley State, Grambling plays Texas Southern, and Southern plays Prairie View.

And there is one Western Athletic Conference match as Kansas City goes to California Baptist.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got you covered. Click here for the complete NCAA.com scoreboard and to watch any match that is being broadcast, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings.

The Jordan Thompson Show: Cincinnati (20-5, 11-1 American Athletic Conference) beat UConn (9-15, 3-9) 25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 25-14, 15-7. Thompson got eight of her kills in the fifth set.

Thompson’s previous record was 44 kills last season at Wichita State. Cincinnati reported that she is just the seventh player in NCAA Division I history to get 50 or more kills in a match and is the first since September 10, 1999.

“I think for me, I try to stick with what I know, and sometimes I get tired really easily, so I try to remember the things that (the coaches) always tell me, which is like, just hit the court,” Thompson said. “Tonight was one of those games where I knew we were going to do a lot of reverse flow actions, so it was like I’ve got to get ready, and do what I’m supposed to do, and stick to it.

“They gave me a lot of opportunities to just hit the court and do what I’m supposed to do.”

Cincinnati, which remained tied for the East lead with UCF, got 16 kills from Maria Mallo, who had an assist, three aces, a block and 21 digs. Kennadi Jake-Turner led UConn with 23 kills and hit .522 to go with a block and two digs. Caylee Parker and Jasmine Davis had 11 kills each and Alexandria Garland had nine kills and five blocks …

UCF (18-6, 11-1) knocked SMU (15-7, 8-4) out of the West Division with a 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory that saw McKenna Melville get 20 kills, two assists, two aces, 12 digs and two blocks, one solo. Kristina Fisher and Anne-Marie Watson had 13 kills each. Fisher had 12 digs and Watson had eight blocks. Rachel Woulfe had 17 kills for SMU, hit .361, and had three blocks and three digs …

Also in the AAC, Houston (15-12, 9-3) took over sole possession of first in the West with a sweep of Wichita State as Megan Duncan led with 12 kills, four digs and a block … Tulane beat Tulsa in five as Lexi Douglas had 22 kills, hit .327, and had two assists and 12 digs. Dilara Gedikoglu led Tulsa with 19 kills, two assists, a block and 18 digs … Memphis beat USF in four as Hannah Flowers had 18 kills … and East Carolina swept Temple as Bri Wood had 18 kills and 14 digs.

Pac-12: Stanford, already playing without star outside Kathryn Plummer and now missing freshman outside Kendall Kipp, improved to 16-4 overall and 10-2 in the conference with its 25-18, 25-12, 28-26 victory over visiting Oregon (7-14, 3-9). Madeleine Gates led the Cardinal with nine blocks — two solo — and seven kills as she hit .353. Gates also had an ace and a dig. Audriana Fitzmorris had 10 kills, three blocks and a dig, and freshman Natalie Berty, who hadn’t played before this weekend, had seven kills and two blocks. Brooke Nuneviller, who had nine digs, and Willow Johnson had 11 kills each for Oregon …

No. 12 Washington (17-5, 8-4) swept visiting No. 25 UCLA (13-8, 8-4) 25-14, 25-14, 25-23 as Kara Bajema had 11 kills and Samantha Drechsel and Shannon Crenshaw 10 each. Bajema hit .310 and had two aces, two blocks and five digs. Drechsel hit .333 and had two aces, two blocks and six digs, and Crenshaw, who had just 71 kills this season and was hitting well below .200, hit .474 after having one error in 19 swings to go with two blocks and seven digs. Avie Niece had five kills with no errors in seven attacks and five blocks and setter Ella May Powell had a kill, 37 assists, an ace, two blocks and three digs. UCLA, which hit .091, got nine kills from Lexi Hadrych …

If Utah was playing the chances were pretty good the Utes (16-7, 8-4) would go five, even if Arizona (12-12, 2-10) is really struggling and had to play 5-foot-7 Kamaile Hiapo on the front, even in the middle on some rotations. Dani Drews led Utah with 25 kills, hitting .392, and had an ace and five digs. Zoe Weatherington had 13 kills, eight digs and three blocks, one solo, and Kenzie Koerber had 11 kills, six blocks and 10 digs. Berkeley Oblad had nine kills, an ace, five blocks and four digs, and setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had four kills and hit .429 to go with 52 assists, an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Arizona’s Katie Smoot had 19 kills, four blocks and six digs, and Paige Whipple had 17 kills, three blocks and seven digs. Devyn Cross added 12 kills, hit .400, and four digs and six blocks, one solo. Setter Julia Patterson had 10 kills with one error in 16 swings to hit .563, had 46 assists, a block and 13 digs …

Colorado (10-12, 2-1) got its second league win, a 25-14, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Arizona State (13-10, 5-7). Megan Hart led with 11 kills and hit .699 after having no errors in 18 attacks. She added two aces and a block. Justine Spann and Elissa Alcantara had seven kills each. ASU’s Iman Isanovic had nine kills …

And No. 22 Washington State (19-5, 8-4) beat visiting USC (13-9, 7-5) 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 27-25 to stay in that logjam in second place. Magda Jehlarova led a balanced WSU attack with 13 kills as she hit .455 and had a dig and six blocks. Penny Tusa had 12 kills, hit .320 and had 13 digs, and Pia Timmer had 11 kills and Alexcis Lusby 10. Khalia Lanier led USC with 23 kills and had an assist, an ace and 14 digs, and Jasmine Gross had 12 kills, three digs and four blocks.

ACC: The lead for Pittsburgh (23-1, 12-0) is now three games over Florida State (16-6, 9-3), Notre Dame (16-6, 9-3) and Georgia Tech (16-7, 9-3).

Pittsburgh beat Duke 25-18, 31-29, 25-10 for its eighth sweep in a row as it is off to its best start in its ACC history. Layne Van Buskirk led with 13 kills and hit .476. Chinaza Ndee had 10 kills and hit .533 to go with three blocks and two digs, and Stephanie Williams had 10 kills and five digs. Duke (11-14, 4-8) got nine kills from Ade Owokoniran …

Notre Dame knocked Boston College (17-8, 8-4) out of second with a 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-21, 15-5 road win that saw Charley Niego get 22 kills while hitting .308. She added two aces, three blocks and 11 digs. Sydney Bent had 19 kills, hit .310, and had an ace, two blocks and six digs, and setter Zoe Nunez had three kills in four errorless attempts, 54 assists, two aces, two blocks and six digs. Jewel Strawberry led BC with 18 kills, three blocks and 15 digs. Cat Balido had 14 kills, two blocks and 10 digs …

Georgia Tech had to go five to beat NC State (9-15, 4-8) as Maria Brambillla led with 21 kills and hit .388 to go with an ace, 12 digs and three blocks. Kodie Comby and Julia Bergmann had 10 kills each. Bergmann hit .000 but had 21 digs, three aces and two blocks …

Syracuse (8-11, 5-7) beat Louisville in five, also knocking the Cardinals (15-7, 8-4) out of second as Polina Shemanova went off with 36 kills as she hit .346 and had five assists, three blocks and 17 digs. Ella Saada had 16 kills, three assists, two aces, two blocks and 24 digs. Setter Elena Karakasi had six kills, 57 assists, nine digs and two blocks, one solo. Aiko Jones led Louisville with 18 kills, two aces and 10 digs, and Anna Stevenson had 13 kills, hit .600, and had an ace, three blocks and two digs …

Miami beat Virginia Tech in four as Janet Kalaniuvalu had 22 kills and hit .333 to go with eight digs and two blocks … North Carolina swept Clemson as Destiny Cox had 11 kills and hit .409 … and Virginia beat Wake Forest in four behind 11 kills each by Sarah Billiard and Jayna Francis and 10 from Mattison Matthews, who had no errors in 18 attacks.

Big 12: Top-ranked Texas (16-2, 10-0) swept visiting West Virginia (11-12, 2-8) 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 as Micaya White had 15 kills, hit .314, and had three digs. Logan Eggleston had 13 kills in 18 errorless attacks and hit .722 and had two blocks and 14 digs. Katelyn Evans had 10 kills for WVU … In the only other Big 12 match of the day, No. 3 Baylor (19-1, 9-1) swept visiting Iowa State (14-8, 5-5) as Yossiana Pressley had another big match, this time with 19 kills while hitting .419 to go with an assist, a solo block and seven digs. Marieke Van der Mark had 109 kills and hit .368 and had five digs and two blocks, one solo. Eleanor Holthaus had 16 kills for Iowa State.

Big Ten: There were only two matches, but No. 4 Wisconsin (16-4, 12-0) swept Indiana (12-13, 1-11) and No. 6 Minnesota (17-3, 11-1) beat No. 16 Purdue (15-6, 7-5) in four to stay one game back of the Badgers alone in second place.

Wisconsin is off to its best B1G start ever after its 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 victory that saw the Badgers hit .337 and Indiana .073. Madison Duello led a balanced attack with 11 kills, hit .500 after having one error in 20 swings, and added three blocks and a dig. Molly Haggerty had 10 kills, two blocks and three digs, and Dana Rettke had eight kills, hit .333, and had two digs and five blocks, one solo …

Alexis Hart had 19 kills and hit .467 for Minnesota in its 25-23, 16-25, 25-17, 25-19 victory at Purdue. Hart had a block and five digs. Adanna Rollins had 14 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, two solo. Grace Cleveland led Purdue with 15 kills and had two aces, four digs and five blocks, and Caitlyn Newton had 15 kills, two blocks and four digs.

SEC: Texas A&M (16-5, 8-3) is alone in fourth after upsetting No. 24 Missouri (14-6, 6-4), while No. 15 Kentucky (16-6, 9-2) stayed tied with Georgia (17-5, 9-2) after both won.

Texas A&M won its fifth in a row as Hollann Hans had 21 kills in a 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-22 win over Missouri. Hans hit .311 and had two aces, a block and eight digs. Treyaunna Rush had nine kills, two digs and four blocks. Kylie Deberg led Missouri with 14 kills, two aces, a block and eight digs …

Georgia won at Tennessee (10-12, 4-8) 26-24, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21 behind 23 kills by Kacie Evans, who hit .341 and had an assist, an ace, a block and seven digs. Rachel Ritchie had 15 kills and two blocks, and Sage Neves had 10 kills, hit .600, and had a dig and seven blocks. Tessa Grubbs had 25 kills and hit .373 for Tennessee …

Kentucky swept Arkansas 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 as Alli Stumler had 15 kills and hit .344 and had two aces and 20 digs, and Kendyl Paris had nine kills with no errors in 13 swings to hit .692. Arkansas hit .010 …

Taylor Bannister had 25 kills, 16 digs and two blocks as LSU beat Mississippi State in five, and Doris Carter had 17 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo, as Alabama beat Ole Miss in five.

Big East: No. 9 Creighton and No. 10 Marquette both won in sweeps.

Creighton (19-3, 12-0) won its 14th match in a row, a 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 blasting of visiting Seton Hall. Keely Davis had 14 kills with no errors in 25 swings to hit .560 and had an ace, two blocks and two digs. Erica Kostelac had 12 kills and hit .455 and had two aces and three digs …

Marquette (21-3, 11-1) stayed a game back with its 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 win at Butler. Allie Barber led with 13 kills and hit .357 to go with a block and five digs, and Hope Werch and Gwyn Jones had 11 kills each. Werch hit .500 and had two aces, an assist, and six digs, while Jones hit .625 and had an ace …

Xavier beat DePaul in four as Moriah Hopkins had 20 kills and hit .533 … St. John’s won in four at Providence behind 16 kills by Efronsini Alexakou, who hit .355 and had two assists, two aces, 10 digs and two blocks. Rachelle Rastelli also had 16 kills and hit .364 … and Villanova beat Georgetown in four as Kathleen Johnson had 13 kills and hit .867 after having no errors in 15 attacks. She also had five digs and two blocks.

Big West: Hawai’i (20-3, 10-2) moved into sole possession of first place, a half game ahead of Cal Poly (16-7, 9-2) and UC Santa Barbara (19-3, 9-2) after the Rainbow Wahine beat visting Cal Poly in four despite 29 kills by Maia Dvoracek.

Hannah Helving led Hawai’i with 13 kills in the 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 victory as she hit .313 and had four digs and five blocks, one solo. Brooke Van Sickle had 12 kills, 11 digs and two blocks, and McKenna Ross had 10 kills and 10 digs. Amber Igiede had seven kills and six blocks. Dvoracek added an ace, a block and 13 digs …

Conference USA: No. 18 Rice improved to 21-1 overall and 10-0 in Conference USA with its 12th win in a row, a 25-13, 25-22, 26-24 sweep at UAB. Anota Adekunle had 13 kills and hit .524 and added two digs and two blocks. Nicole Lennon had 11 kills, hit .400, and had 13 digs and two blocks, one solo … The other ranked C-USA team, No. 23 Western Kentucky (24-1, 10-0), was idle …

Valerie Valerian had 21 kills for North Texas in its five-set win over FAU … Marshall swept Charlotte as Ciara Debell had 17 kills, two aces, 15 digs and a block … UTEP beat Southern Miss in five behind 25 kills by Cheyenne Jones, who hit .465 and had four digs and six blocks, one solo … UTSA beat FIU in four as Hunter Coppola had 17 kills … and Middle Tennessee beat Louisiana Tech in four.

Around the nation: South Dakota (23-1, 12-0 Summit League) won its 20th in a row, a 21-25, 30-28, 25-15, 25-16 victory over second-place Denver (17-7, 9-3) that all but wraps up the regular-season title. Elizabeth Juhnke had 20 kills, hit .306, and had five digs and a block. Sami Slaughter added 16 kills, hit .414, and had two digs and two blocks, one solo. Lydia Bartolo led Denver with 14 kills …

Towson (22-2, 12-0 Colonial) swept Delaware for its 16th win in a row as Olivia Finckel had 15 kills and hit .448 …

Amelia Johnson had 29 kills for Liberty in its five-set ASUN win over North Alabama … Annalyse Kitzberger and Hattie Rodriguez had 17 kills each for Davidson in its four-set win over George Mason, which got 23 kills from ShaLi Niu …

Kaylie Butts had 19 kills and hit .667 for Fairfield in its Metro Atlantic win over Manhattan … Colgate’s Alex Stein had 19 kills in a five-set win over Holy Cross and added an assist, an ace, 18 digs and three blocks …

Louisiana-Lafayette upset Texas State in the Sun Belt as Hali Wisnoskie had 25 kills and hit .333 to go with two assists, seven digs and two blocks, one solo.