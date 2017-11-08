Penn State, Stanford, Texas, Nebraska, Kentucky all in action Wednesday

There are just 24 matches on the NCAA Division I women’s college-volleyball schedule Wednesday, but that includes a handful of ranked teams.

In the Big Ten, No. 1 Penn State is at Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska is home for Maryland. Also in the B1G, Ohio State goes to Rutgers.

Second-ranked Stanford tries to stay unbeaten in the Pac-12 when it goes to No. 13 Washington.

In the Big 12, third-ranked Texas is playing host to TCU, No. 11 Kansas plays host to Kansas State, while No. 24 Iowa State is at West Virginia. Also, Oklahoma goes to Texas Tech.

In the SEC, No. 7 Kentucky plays at Alabama while Missouri goes to South Carolina.

There is one match in the ACC when Duke goes to Wake Forest.

Also Wednesday, Ohio Valley Conference leader Austin Peay plays host to Murray State and Fairfield, atop the Metro Atlantic, is home for Siena. Horizon League leader Cleveland State goes to Northern Kentucky

To watch those and any NCAA matches, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings with times and links.

There was an even lighter schedule the past two days.

On Monday, Texas State rallied from 0-2 and won in five at Texas-Arlington, leaving the Bobcats 21-8 overall and at 12-2 in a tie for first in the Sun Belt West with Louisiana (19-9, 12-2). And the two teams play Friday at Texas State. In the 26-28, 17-25, 25-8, 25-21, 15-11 at UTA, Megan Porter had 16 kills and 12 digs and Madison Daigle had nine kills and eight blocks …

Also Monday, Towson won in five against James Madison. The Tigers (25-4, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association) got a school-record 45 digs from Anna Holehouse, breaking a 24-year-old program mark. Carola Biver added 16 kills and 22 digs in the 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10 win … And Alabama State is 18-0 in the SWAC after sweeping Jackson State. The Hornets (25-9) got 11 kills from Krysta Medearis and 10 from Candace Martin …

Tuesday, Radford, which can’t catch 15-0 High Point, improved to 23-2, 13-2 in the Big South with a 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 win over Campbell. Maddie Palmer had 16 kills and 26 digs. Radford and High Point close out the regular season on Saturday … Lehigh beat Navy in five and Ana Spangenberg had 26 kills, 15 digs and four blocks in the Patriot League match …

South Dakota stayed in striking distance in the Summit League. The Coyotes swept the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State 25-22, 25-22, 25-20 to improve to 16-9 and at 10-3 a game behind Oral Roberts and a half game back of Denver. Hayley Dotseth led with 14 kills and 11 digs.