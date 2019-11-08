NCAA volleyball: 40 kills for Lanier, 33 for Drews as Utah survives, Colorado stuns UCLA

If you read this roundup daily and have heard this before, well, the Pac-12 was at it again Thursday night. For example, USC’s Khalia Lanier had a record-setting 40 kills — and lost.

This time it was Colorado, which last month got swept by UCLA in Boulder. In the rematch, the visiting Buffs turned the tables and upset No. 23 UCLA as they won their third match in a row and climbed out of the Pac-12 cellar.

There were no other upsets in the conference, but No. 16 Utah got out of USC with a 25-19, 31-33, 23-25, 26-24, 18-16 victory after facing match point at 14-13 before Dani Drews closed it out with her school-record 33 kills.

Among the other winners Thursday were No. 5 Stanford — marking the return of Kathryn Plummer, albeit as a server — and No. 11 BYU, No. 13 Colorado State, No. 14 Washington, No. 20 Cal and No. 24 Washington State.

Central Michigan was riding high in the Mid-American Conference and still tops the division by two games, but the East leader was swept by Eastern Michigan.

And Stephen F. Austin had to go five to win a Southland Conference match at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as the Ladyjacks won their 18th in a row.

The recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Friday busy NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule.

There is only one match in the Big 12 as No. 1 Texas goes to Oklahoma. The Longhorns have a game lead over idle Baylor, while Oklahoma, three games back, gets its last shot at tightening the standings.

Second-ranked Pittsburgh heads up a six-match ACC slate as the Panthers play host to Georgia Tech, one of the three teams — along with Florida State and Notre Dame — tied for second three games back. And those two teams play in Tallahassee, meaning one will have a chance to stay in the race. Also, NC State goes to Wake Forest, Clemson is at Virginia, Louisville goes to Miami, and Virginia Tech is at Boston College.

In the Big Ten, No. 4 Wisconsin goes to Ohio State, No. 6 Minnesota is at Maryland, No. 8 Penn State is home for Indiana, and No. 15 Purdue goes to Rutgers.

All three ranked SEC teams play Friday as No. 12 Florida — holding a game lead in the loss column over Georgia and Kentucky — is at Ole Miss. One team will fall off the pace as No. 18 Kentucky goes to Georgia. Also, No. 25 Texas A&M is home for Arkansas, South Carolina is at Mississippi State, and Missouri goes to Alabama.

The Big West ledger shows No. 19 and league-leading Hawai’i at UC Davis, CSUN at Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State at UC Irvine.

The two ranked Big East teams top a five-match schedule that has No. 9 Creighton at Villanova and No. 10 Marquette home for DePaul. Providence goes to Georgetown, Butler is at Seton Hall, and Xavier is at St. John’s.

Conference USA’s two ranked teams, No. 17 Rice and No. 22 Western Kentucky, both play Friday before the league’s leaders meet in Houston on Sunday. Rice is home for Florida Atlantic, while WKU is at North Texas. Also, Marshall plays at FIU, Charlotte is at Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee goes to UTEP, and Southern Miss is at UAB.

Other matches around the nation include: The American Athletic East leaders, Cincinnati and UCF, tied for first in the East, in action before they play in Orlando on Sunday. Cincinnati is at USF, while UCF is home for East Carolina.

In a rare Friday West Coast Conference match, Loyola Marymount goes to Pepperdine. Towson puts is 16-match winning streak on the line in the Colonial Athletic Association when it plays at Charleston. And South Dakota, which has won 21 in a row, tries to clinch the Summit League outright when it plays host to North Dakota State, while Robert Morris goes for lucky 13 in a row when it plays a Northeast Conference match against Central Connecticut.

Pac-12: Utah’s Drews, who last year at USC set the school’s three-set kills record with 22, was coming a 25-kill effort Sunday against Arizona. At USC on Thursday, she had 66 attacks and hit .348 to go with four aces and seven digs as the Utes improved to 17-7 overall, 9-4 in the conference. The other left-hander, Kenzie Koerber, had 17 kills, hit .361 and had seven digs and four blocks, two solo. Zoe Weatherington had 15 kills and two blocks, and Berkeley Oblad had 14 kills, a block and a dig. Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had a kill, 67 assists, two solo blocks and 14 digs.

Lanier got her 40 kills in 82 swings and added an ace, three digs and two blocks, one solo as USC dropped to 13-10. 7-6. Emilia Weske had 12 kills and hit .524 after having one error in 21 attacks and added an assis, an ace, two blocks and three digs. Raquel Lazaro had a kill, a career-high 64 assists, five blocks and 12 digs.

From USC about Lanier: Lanier re-wrote the USC and Pac-12 record books with a career-high 40-kill match. The output is the second-highest in a single match in school history; behind only Asia Kaczor’s 45 kills (Nov. 16, 2007; vs. Washington); set during an era when sets 1-4 were played to 30 points. Lanier’s 42.5 points is also the second-highest total in school history behind Kaczor’s 47.5-point night in 2007. Lanier and Kaczor are the only two Trojans ever to register 40 kills in a single match. Her 40 kills also make her only the fifth player in Pac-12 history to reach the 40-kill mark; the first since Kaczor. She joins Kaczor (the Pac-12 record holder), Natalie Williams (43 in 1991) of UCLA, Bev Oden (41 in 1990) of Stanford, and Laurie Wetzel (41 in 1987) of Washington. Lanier’s 40 kills had the incredible distinction of being accomplished in the 25-point set era. Lanier also put up a new career high 82 attacks (tied for sixth highest in USC history) and had two blocks and a service ace to her line.

Stanford (17-4, 11-2) maintained its two-game lead in first place with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-10 win at Arizona State (13-11,5-8). Madeleine Gates led with 13 kills and hit .323 to go with seven blocks, two solo. Meghan McClure, Natalie Berty and Audriana Fitzmorris had nine kills each. ASU hit .078 …

Washington (18-5, 9-4) swept Oregon (7-15, 3-10) 25-19, 26-24, 25-20 as Kara Bajema led with 17 kills, hitting .333. She had an ace, three blocks and four digs … Cal (19-4, 9-4) kept pace in second place with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 victory at Arizona (12-13, 2-11) as Maddie Haynes had 19 kills and hit .484 to go with a block and three digs. Bailee Huizenga and Mima Mirkovic had 10 kills each and both hit over .400 … Paige Whipple had 15 kills and hit .343 for Arizona … Washington State (20-5, 9-4) won 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 at Oregon State (9-15, 3-10) behind 15 kills by Alexcis Lusby, who hit .462 and had six blocks. Jocelyn Urias had 10 kills, two blocks, and three digs. Haylie Bennett had 14 kills, four blocks and four digs for OSU, which hit .081 …

And Colorado (11-12, 3-10 stuck a 25-21, 28-26, 25-22 home loss on UCLA (13-9, 8-5). Elissa Alcantra led with 13 kills and hit .393, while Justine Spann had 10 kills as the Buffs hit .301. Mac May led UCLA with 20 kills and hit .366, but rest of the team combined for 21 kills as the Bruins hit .188.

West Coast: Mary Lake became BYU’s all-time digs leader as the Cougars (21-3, 12-1) won at Santa Clara (16-9, 6-6) 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18. Lake had 21 in a match that saw BYU get 15 kills from Madelyn Robinson and 14 from McKenna Miller. Julia Sangiacomo led SC with 14 kills …

San Diego (19-5, 12-1) stayed atop the league with BYU with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-14 sweep at San Francisco (6-17, 2-1). Thana Fayed led with 13 kills and 12 digs and kaite Lukes had 11 kills and hit .500. Kathya Garcia led USF with 13 kills … Saint Mary’s swept at Portland and Gonzaga won in five at Pacific as six players had five or more kills. Riley Patterson had 19 for Pacific.

Mountain West: Colorado State (23-1, 13-0) extended its winning streak to 22 matches with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 sweep at Fresno State (12-13, 5-8). Jessica Jackson led a balanced attack with 12 kills and hit .409. Breana Runnels had 10 kills. Fresno State hit .032 … Tabea Schwarz had 12 kills and Fernanda Vido and Thaliana Grajeda 11 each for San Jose State in its sweep of Air Force … Mariena Hayden continues to lead UNLV, this time with 23 kills, an assist, three aces, 11 digs and four blocks, three solo, in a five-set win at Boise State. Lauren Ohlinger had 15 kills for Boise State … New Mexico beat Utah State in four and Kaitlynn Siassou had 13 kills, three digs and four blocks … And Wyoming swept San Diego State as Jackie McBride led with 14 kills and Tara Traphagen and KC McMahon had 12 each.

Around the nation: There was one ACC match Thursday as North Carolina (12-11, 9-4), now alone in fourth place for a day, won at Duke (10-15, 4-9) 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-20. Lauren Harrison led UNC, which hit .195, with 19 kills and had a block and dig. Destiny Cox had 11 kills, two blocks and two digs, and Parker Austin had 10 kills, two aces, three assists, a block and 11 digs. Setter Hunter Atherton had four kills in seven errorless tries to hit .571, had 43 assists, a block and 13 digs. Duke, which hit .180, got 13 kills from Samantha Amos, who had a dig and five blocks, one solo. Gracie Johnson had 10 kills, an assist, four block and 15 digs, and Payton Schwantz had nine kills, an ace, a block and 20 digs …

In the WAC, NM State just keeps rolling. The Aggies (22-3, 13-0) won 30-28, 21-25, 27-25, 25-17 at CSU Bakersfield (8-17, 3-10) for their 14th victory in a row. Savannah Davison led with 15 kills, an assist, two aces, four blocks and nine digs. clinch the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship with a win at Grand Canyon on Saturday. Grand Canyon (21-4, 11-2) had to go five to hold off visiting UTRGV (13-14, 7-6). Melody Horton led with 17 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, an ace, 10 digs and four blocks, one solo. Debora Nazario had 22 kills for UTRGV to go with an assist, two aces and six digs. Also in the WAC, Eve Kerschenbaum had 18 kills and hit .300 for Seattle U in a five-set win at Chicago State. She added four aces, six digs and two blocks. And Melanie Brecka had 20 kills for Kansas City in a four-set win over visiting Utah Valley and teammate Alicia Harrington had 18 …

Central Michigan (20-5, 10-3) was ready to celebrate clinching a tie its first MAC West title since 2003, but was stunned by visiting Eastern Michigan (9-15, 5-8), 25-18, 27-25, 25-22. Cassie Haut led EMU with 16 kills, hit .333, and had two blocks and four digs, while Franki Strefling had 11 kills, two assists, a block and 14 digs. Kalina Smith led CMU with 13 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo. Also in the MAC, Tia Jimerson had 18 kills with no errors in 21 swings to hit .857 in Ohio’s sweep of Kent State. It was the second-highest attack percentage in program history …

Southeast Missouri improved to 19-8, 11-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference, with a five-set win over visiting Austin Peay that gave it sole possession of first place by a half game over idle Morehead State. Maggie Adams led a balanced attack with 16 kills, hit .355, an had seven blocks and a dig. Laney Malloy had 13 kills, four assists, four block and 18 digs, and Mikayla Kuhlmann had 12 kills, six block and four digs. Austin Peay had four players with 11 or more kills, including Brooke Morgan 18, an ace, 17 digs and three blocks, one solo. Tegan Seyring had 17 kills …

In the Big Sky, league-leader Northern Colorado (18-7, 12-1) al but wrapped up the regular-season title as it won in four against second-place Weber State (18-7, 9-5). Kailey Jo Ince led with 17 kills in the 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15 victory and hit .324 to go with an assist, two blocks and two digs. Taylor Muff had 14 kills, hit .324, and had an assist, an ace, three solo blocks and 12 digs. Rylin Roberts had 14 kills and hit .500 for Weber State and had three aces, a block and nine digs … Also in the Big Sky, Evi Wilson had 19 kills for Montana State in its four-set win at Eastern Washington as she hit .368 and had an ace, eight digs and a solo block; and in Montana’s five-set win at Idaho, Amethyst Harper had 17 kills, an ace, 11 digs and five blocks, one solo …

In the Southland Conference, SFA improved to 25-1, 13-0 and clinched a share of the league title with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9 win at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. SFA, playing in a five-set conference match for the first time in more than two years, got 16 kills from Xariah Williams, who hit . 448 an dhad two blocks and five digs. Madison Green had 18 kills, 27 assists, three aces, a block and 16 digs for TAMUCC … Also in the Southland, Ehize Omoghibo was huge for New Orleans in a fve-set loss to Nicholls State as she led with 28 kills, hitting .396, a d had three digs and three blocks, one solo. Emily Gauthreaux had 21 kills for Nicholls and Katie Jones had 20 … Julia Monday had 24 kills, 14 digs and two blocks for Incarnate Word in its five-set win over Abilene Christian, Mikayla Vivens had 20 kills, an ace, 13 digs and three blocks, one solo, but Houston Baptist lost to Central Arkansas in five, Ashley Lewis had 21 kills for Sam Houston in its five-set win over Northwestern State, while Hannah Brister had 18 kills, 12 digs and four blocks for the Demons, and Caroline Laskoskie had 21 kills for Southeastern Louisiana in a four-set victory over McNeese. She hit .383 and had five digs and a block.

Northeastern won a five-set Colonial match at UNCW as Athena Ardila had 22 kills, hit .356, and had an assist, 20 digs and a block … Caroline Leitch had 19 kills, 12 digs and four blocks for Niagara in a Metro Atlantic win over Canisius …

Danielle Lilley had 26 kills for Teas Southern in its five-set SWAC win over Houston-area rival Prairie View. She hit .382 and had a dig and three blocks. Alexis Austin had 18 kills. PVU’s Victoria Pearson had 18 kills and Tamaira Armstrong had 17.