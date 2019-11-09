Wisconsin wasn’t likely going to go through the Big Ten season unbeaten in conference play.

But you had to be surprised that the No. 4 Badgers lost in four at Ohio State — a team that with the victory is still below .500 in the B1G — on Friday night.

More surprising, however, was No. 9 Creighton getting swept at Villanova. Creighton hadn’t lost in the Big East in nearly two years.

There no other upsets of AVCA ranked teams Friday, although No. 2 Pittsburgh had to go five to beat visiting Georgia Tech and No. 12 Florida did the same at Ole Miss. Robert Morris won its 14th match in a row, but had to go five against Central Connecticut.

And South Dakota is the first regular-season champion as the Coyotes won the Summit League.

The recaps and highlights follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

Wisconsin has to bounce back at Maryland as one of six Big Ten matches on the ledger. No. 7 Nebraska goes to Iowa, No. 8 Penn State is home for No. 15 Purdue, No. 21 Illinois is at Michigan, and Northwestern goes to Michigan State.

No. 3 Baylor is back in Big 12 action at Texas Tech, Kansas goes to TCU and Iowa State is at Kansas State.

The three Pac-12 matches include No. 5 Stanford at Arizona, No. 16 Utah at No. 23 UCLA and Colorado at USC.

The ACC and SEC have football Saturday off.

Both Creighton and Villanova get no rest as Creighton goes to Georgetown and Villanova is home for Providence. The other ranked Big East team, No. 10 Marquette, is at DePaul and Xavier is at Seton Hall.

No. 11 BYU has a West Coast Conference match at San Francisco, San Diego is at Santa Clara, Gonzaga is at Saint Mary’s and Portland goes to Pacific.

The five-match Mountain West slate includes No. 14 Colorado State at San Diego State.

Also, Robert Morris puts its 13-match winning streak on the line in a Northeast Conference match against St. Francis Brooklyn, league-leading Morehead State plays Jacksonville State — a game back — in the Ohio Valley, SFA goes for its 19th in a row when it plays a Southland Conference match at Incarnate Word, and NM State tries to extend its 14-match winning streak with a WAC contest that pits the league leader against second-place Grand Canyon. NM State holds a two-game lead in the standings.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got you covered.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com schedule and to watch any match that is being shown, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings. One click will take you right to the broadcast.

Big Ten: While Wisconsin was losing, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue were all sweeping.

Wisconsin dropped to 16-5 overall, 12-1 in the B1G after Ohio State (13-12, 6-7) pulled off the 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24 upset. Wisconsin hit a season-low .202, while Ohio State hit just .170 but had 10 aces.

Gabby Gonzales led with 14 kills but hit .036 and had an assist, an ace, 10 digs and five blocks, two solo. Elle Sandbothe had 12 kills, hit .409, and had four blocks, one solo. Jenaisya Moore, who had four aces and seven digs, and Madison Smeathers had eight kills each.

Molly Haggerty led Wisconsin with 13 kills but hit .109 and had seven digs. Madison Duello had 12 kills, two digs and five blocks, and Dana Rettke had 12 kills, an assist, three aces, three blocks and three digs. Grace Loberg had 13 kills, an assist, a dig and block.

“We weren’t on the attack from the very beginning behind the service line and they were. I thought they were really putting pressure – our passers were feeling a lot of pressure. It was the first time in a long time that we got totally dominated in the serve-pass game. I thought defensively we were playing hard, trying to work through some things but that part, we could never get going, Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said.

“We got blocked quite a bit but a lot of that had to do with we weren’t passing that well. We had a lot of attack errors. It was an uncharacteristic match of our team. Hand it to Ohio State, they outplayed us.”

Minnesota (18-3, 12-1) moved into a tie with Wisconsin for first with its 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 win at Maryland (12-13, 4-9) as Adanna Rollins had 13 kills, an assist, an ace, and 12 digs. Alexis Hart had 10 kills and hit .333 … Penn State (19-3, 11-2) beat Indiana (12-14, 1-12) 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 as Kaitlyn Hord had 12 kills and hit .611 after having one error in 18 swings. She had six blocks, one solo. Serena Gray and Tori Gorrell had 10 kills each. Breana Edwards had 12 kills for Indiana … Purdue (16-6, 8-5) won 25-19, 25-12, 25-21 at Rutgers (8-16, 2-11) as Caitlyn Newton had 11 kills and Grace Cleveland 10, hitting .400, to go with four aces, two digs and five blocks, one solo.

ACC: Pittsburgh (24-1, 13-0) survived a battle with Georgia Tech (16-8, 9-4) 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-13. Pitt, which had won 26 sets in a row, got 19 kills from Chinaza Ndee, who hit .500 and had two blocks and three digs. Kayla Lund had 14 kills, three assists, two aces, four blocks and eight digs, and Stephanie Williams had 12 kills, hit .379, and had three assists, two aces, two blocks and 23 digs. Layne Van Buskirk had 11 kills, three blocks and two digs. Setter Lexis Akeo, featured here Friday, had 43 assists, two aces and seven digs.

While Pitt hit .311, GT hit .293, led by Julia Bergmann — also featured here last week — who had 24 kills, an assist, an ace, 15 digs and three blocks, two solo. Mariana Brambilla had 15 kills, hit .324, and had an assist and 17 digs. Mikaila Dowd had 13 kills, 13 digs and a solo blocks, and Matti McKissock had a kill, 50 assists, two blocks and eight digs …

Pitt still holds a three-game lead in the standings, but Notre Dame (17-6, 10-3) broke the deadlock for second with a 25-20, 27-25, 25-19 sweep at Florida State (16-7, 9-4). The Seminoles are now tied for third with Louisville, Georgia Tech, and North Carolina. Charley Niego led ND with 17 kills, hitting .325, and had 10 digs. Sydney Bent had 13 kills, three blocks and three digs. Payton Caffrey led Florida State with 14 kills, four digs and two blocks …

Louisville (16-7, 9-4) won in five at Miami (9-12, 5-8). Aiko Jones led with 20 kills, two ace, seven digs and five blocks … NC State won in five at Wake Forest as three players had 10 kills each … Virginia swept Clemson as Jayna Francis had 11 kills and hit .400 to go with an assist, an ace, eight digs and three blocks, one solo … Boston College swept Virginia Tech behind 17 kills from Clare Naughton, who hit .333 and had nine digs and a block.

Big 12: There was only match as No. 1 Texas (17-2, 11-0) won in four at Oklahoma (15-7, 7-4) 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 before 2,442, the second-largest crowd in OU history. Micaya White led Texas with 20 kills as she hit .333 and had an ace, 15 digs and two blocks. Logan Eggleston had 15 kills, hit .297, and had an assist, five aces, seven digs and four blocks. Ashlynn Dunbar led OU with 19 kills and had 11 digs and two blocks. Sarah Sanders had 12 kills and hit .600 and had two digs and four blocks.

SEC: Florida (19-3, 10-1) won at Ole Miss (14-9, 6-6), which lost its sixth in a row. Thayer Hall had 23 kills for Florida and 14 digs and five blocks, two solo. Rachael Kramer had 18 kills, hit .500, and had three digs and four blocks, while Holly Carlton had 12 kills, six digs and seven blocks, two solo. Paige Hammons had 11 kills, an ace, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Marlie Monserez had a kill to go with her 63 assists, 11 digs and two blocks. Emily Stroup led Ole Miss, which hit .109, with 14 kills. She had 15 digs and two blocks. Anna Bair had 12 kills, two digs and three blocks, one solo. Naya Warnell had seven kills and seven blocks, one solo …

No. 18 Kentucky (17-6, 10-2), got 22 kills from Leah Edmond as the Wildcats won 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 at Georgia (17-6, 9-3) to break a tie for second in the league behind Florida. Edmond hit .435 and had five digs and a block. Her teammates combined for just 17 kills. Kacie Evans led Georgia with 12 but the Bulldogs hit .115 …

Missouri (15-6, 7-4), which fell out of the rankings, won in five at Alabama (12-10, 4-7) as Leketor Member-Meneh and Kylie Deberg had 21 kills each in the 25-22, 20-25, 23-25, 25-22, 18-16 victory. Member-Meneh had an assist, two aces — including the match-winner — two solo blocks and nine digs, while Deberg had an ace, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Kayla Caffey added 13 kills with no errors in 19 attacks to hit .684 and Andrea Fuentes had a kill in her only try, 62 assists, an ace, a block and seven digs. Doris Carter had 23 kills and hit .375 for Bama to go with an ace, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Eva Borrowdale had 12 kills and Alyiah Wells 11 …

No. 25 Texas A&M (17-5, 9-3) kept pace with its sixth win in a row, 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 over visiting Arkansas (8-16, 2-10). Hollann Hans led with 13 kills and hit .375 and had two assists, an ace, and 10 digs. Makena Patterson had nine kills and hit .667 and had three assists, a dig and eight blocks, one solo. Treyaunna Rush had eight kills, hit .583, and had four blocks. Camille Conner had three kills, 29 assists, four blocks and eight digs. Arkansas hit minus .011 …

And South Carolina swept Mississippi State as Mikayla Shields had 15 kills, hitting .394, to go with three assists, three aces, 13 digs and five blocks.

Big East: Creighton’s loss enabled Marquette to pull back into a tie for the league lead.

Creighton (19-4, 12-1) lost 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 at Villanova (19-6, 10-3).

“Hats off to Villanova,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “I thought they played a great game. They were really low error and we were high error. I thought they outworked us tonight.”

Kathleen Johnson led Villanova with 13 kills and had one error in 18 swings to hit .667. Her team hit .333.

“She played like she’s been playing for four years in the program,” Villanova coach Josh Steinbach said. “She has no fear, is taking big swings and is just getting after it. She’s a special kid.”

Allie Olsonoski had eight kills, hit .412, and had three blocks and five digs.

Creighton, which had won 31 Big East matches in a row, hit .134. Jaela Zimmerman led with 15 kills, hit .323, and had an assist, two aces and six digs.

Marquette (22-3, 12-1) won 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 as Allie Barber had 11 kills against DePaul (11-14, 3-10) … Georgetown swept Providence as Iva Vujosevic had 10 kills … Butler won in five at Seton Hall as Shanice Horn had 15 kills, while Julia Wilkins had 16 for Seton Hall … And St. John’s swept Xavier behind 16 kills by Rachele Rastelli, who hit .423.

Conference USA: Both the leaders won Friday, setting up the big match in Houston on Sunday between No. 22 Western Kentucky at No. 17 Rice.

Rice (22-1, 11-0) won its 13th match in a row, 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 over visiting Florida Atlantic (13-9, 7-4). Rice, which has won 33 of 34 C-USA sets this season, got 15 kills from Nicole Lennon, who hit .324 and had two aces, two blocks and 16 digs. FAU hit .078 …

WKU (25-1, 11-0) won 25-16, 23-25, 25-11, 25-19 at North Texas (15-9, 9-3) for its 21st victory in a row. Paige Briggs led with 21 kills, hit .476, and had two assists, two blocks and 11 digs. Lauren Matthews had 19 kills, hit .516, and had an assist, five blocks and two digs. Valerie Valerian had 15 kills for North Texas to go with an ace and 10 digs …

The kills were coming when Marshall won in five at FIU. Marshall’s Ciara DeBell led with 27 kills, hit .311, and had an assist, 13 digs and five blocks, two solo. Sarah Schank had 22 kills, hit .364, and had an assist and 19 digs. Gina Lipscomb had 22 kills, two assists, an ace, 13 digs and a block for FIU and teammate Sidney Henderson had 21 kills … Sydney Rowan had 19 kills for Charlotte in its five-set win at Louisiana Tech, but Tech’s Madeline Davis had 24 kills and Carter Minich had 21 to go with 29 digs … UAB swept Southern Miss and UTEP beat Middle Tennessee in four.

Big West: The three matches included No. 19 Hawai’i maintaining its league lead with a 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15 win at UC Davis (14-12, 6-7). Hanna Hellvig led the Rainbow Wahine with 17 kills and Brooke Van Sickle had 12. Josephine Ough — who hit .579 and had four blocks, one solo — and Lauren Matias had 13 kills each for UC Davis …

Long Beach State swept UC Irvine as Kashauna Williams had 17 kills and hit .448 to go with two assists, three digs and two solo blocks … CSUN beat Fullerton in four behind 17 kills by Nicole Nevarez, who hit .312 and had two aces, 11 digs and four blocks.

American Athletic: Cincinnati and UCF both won to stay tied for the East lead, but in the West Tulane knocked off Houston, which is now tied with SMU for the lead.

Cincinnati (21-5, 12-1) swept at South Florida (7-20, 1-12) behind 21 kills for Jordan Thompson, who hit .357 to go with an assist, eight digs and a block… UCF (19-6, 12-1) swept visiting East Carolina (18-9, 5-8) as McKenna Miller had 18 kills with no errors in 33 swings to hit .545 to go with two aces and 14 digs. Teammate Kristina Fisher had 14 kills, an assist, an ace and 12 digs …

Tulane (18-8, 8-5) got 11 kills from three different players against Houston (15-13, 9-4), which got 13 kills from Megan Duncan … SMU (16-7, 9-4) won in four at Wichita State (7-18, 4-9) as Rachel Woulfe had 22 kills, hit .405, and had four digs and two blocks … UConn beat visiting Temple in four and Tulsa did the same to Memphis as Turkish freshman Dilara Gedikoglu had 26 kills, an assist, 10 digs and a block.

ASUN: In a match between the top two teams in the conference, Kennesaw State (17-8, 10-3) closed the gap on league-leader FGCU (24-4, 12-2) with a 28-30, 30-28, 25-21, 25-21 victory. Lauren Chastang led with 23 kills and had an ace and 10 digs. Quin Sutphin had 15 kills and four blocks, three solo. Cortney VanLiew had 16 kills for FGCU …

Lipscomb (13-11, 9-4) moved into a tie for third with idle Liberty as the Bisons swept NJIT, hitting .325 … North Florida beat Jacksonville in four as Solimar Cestero had 24 kills, hit .432, and had five digs and a block.

America East: Albany kept its one-game lead over New Hampshire as both won. Albany (12-10, 7-1) beat Hartford in four as Akuabata Okenwa had 16 kills and hit .393 to go with a dig and five blocks, one solo. Jenna Bridges had 20 kills for Hartford (13-12, 4-4) … UNH (16-7, 6-2) swept winless Binghamton (0-21, 0-8) and UMBC (6-15, 3-5) beat Stony Brook (9-14, 4-4) in four. Carmen Freeman had 16 kills for UMBC and Maria Poole had 16 for Stony Brook.

Atlantic 10: VCU and Dayton both won to stay tied for the league lead.

VCU (20-5, 11-0) swept at Fordham for its 14th win in a row, while Dayton (18-7, 11-0) won in four at La Salle (12-12, 6-6) as Jamie Peterson had 16 kills, hit .318, and had three assists, an ace, six digs and five blocks, one solo …

Saint Louis (15-9, 9-2) kept pace with a sweep at Duquesne as Sien Gallop had 14 kills, an assist, an ace, 10 digs and a block … Rhode Island swept Davidson and George Washington did the same to George Mason as Skylar Iott had 15 kills.

Big South: Winthrop (20-4, 12-0) had to give five to beat visiting USC Upstate (7-17, 3-8) to keep its one-game lead in the loss column in the standings. High Point (18-10, 10-1) kept pace with a sweep at Campbell (13-11, 7-4).

Jace Kieffner led Winthrop with 16 kills and Makayla Doyle added 15 kills and hit .333 to go with two digs and three blocks … High Point’s Megan Kratzer and Annie Sullivan had 10 kills each …

Hampton beat Radford in five as Sydney Summer had 21 kills, an assist, an ace, 16 digs and a block … Brooke Monssen had 25 kills and 20 digs as Charleston Southern beat Presbyterian in five. She also had an assist and a block … UNC Asheville swept Gardner-Webb as Julie Borges had 20 kills and hit .500 to go with two assists, seven digs and two solo blocks.

Colonial Athletic: Towson won its 17th in a row to improve to 23-2 overall, 13-0 in the CAA with its four-set win at Charleston. Towson, which leads the league by three games, had four players with 12 or more kills, including 14 each by Olivia Finckel and Lydia Wiers. Lauren Freed had 15 kills for Charleston (6-19, 3-10) …

Second-place James Madison (16-7, 10-3) swept Elon (12-16, 6-8) as Briley Brind’Amour had 11 kills, an assist, four digs and three blocks, one solo … Delaware (13-11, 5-8) beat William & Mary (7-18, 3-10) as the Blue Hens hit .476. Maria Bellinger had 14 kills with one error in 18 attacks and hit .722.

Horizon League: There’s a new leader after Wright State (22-4, 11-3) beat UIC (19-8, 8-5) in four and and Milwaukee (23-4, 11-3) was knocked off by Oakland (14-12, 7-7) in four. Green Bay (10-3) stayed in second as it swept Youngstown State (8-19, 2-12).

Taylor Gibson and Nyssa Baker had 13 kills apiece for Wright State, which won despite hitting .133. But UIC hit .075. Baker also had two digs and eight blocks, one solo …

Milwaukee, which has lost two of its last three matches, hit .162 against Oakland. Taylor Dellinger had 16 kills and for blocks for Oakland. Milwaukee’s Shari Volpis led with18 kills and hit .368 …

Green Bay’s Taylor Wolf had 11 kills, an assist, 10 digs and two blocks.

Ivy League: Princeton continues to lead Yale by a game after both won Friday.

Princeton (14-6, 10-1) swept Dartmouth (7-14, 2-9) as Devon Peterkin had 18 kills and hit .556 to go with two assists, 13 digs and a block … Yale (13-7, 9-2) beat Cornell (15-5, 8-3) in four as four players had 10 or more kills, including 14 by Rebekah Nemeth, who hit .355 and had two digs and a block … Brown (13-8, 5-6) beat Columbia (11-10, 4-7) in four as Sophia Miller had 24 kills, hit .327, and added an assist, six digs and three blocks … Penn (10-10, 3-8) beat Harvard (5-15, 3-8) in four.

Mid-American: Miami (16-8, 11-2) built on its East lead with a four-set win at Akron, while West leader Central Michigan had the night off.

Miami’s Avarie Powell led with 15 kills and hit .429 to go with four digs and three blocks, and Margaret Payne had 14 kills, hit .440, and had three digs and two blocks, one solo. Three players had 12 kills each for Akron (16-8, 9-4) …

Buffalo (10-15, 6-7) beat Bowling Green (14-11, 8-5) in four despite 24 kills by Katelyn Meyers … Ball State (14-11, 8-5) won at Western Michigan (13-12, 4-9) in four as Natalie Risi had 18 for the winners and Rachel Bontrager 18 for WMU … Toledo (8-17, 1-12) finally broke through as it won in four at NIU (8-19, 5-8) as Emma Swope had 14 kills, three digs and three blocks.

Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa (19-9, 13-1) is up by two games. The Panthers won at Illinois State (14-11, 7-6) in four, while second-place Loyola (1-8, 11-2) did the same at Missouri State (8-20, 5-9).

UNI’s Karlie Taylor led with 22 kills and she had two assists, two aces, 23 digs and five blocks, two solo. Kaylee Martin had 18 kills for Illinois State … Heather Kocken led Loyola with 13 kills and hit .440 and had five blocks …

Evansville (15-10, 6-8) swept Indiana State (5-19, 3-11) as four players had 10 or more kills … Valparaiso (11-16, 6-7) beat Southern Illinois (13-15, 5-9) in five as Peyton McCarthy had 25 kills, hit .512 after having three errors in 43 swings, and had three aces and two digs … Emily Plock had 24 kills as Bradley (13-11, 9-4) swept Drake (9-18, 3-11). Plock hit .360 and had two assists, a block and 14 digs.

Ohio Valley: Things are tight at the top after Morehead State (20-6, 11-2) beat Tennessee Tech (10-16, 6-7), Southeast Missouri (19-9, 11-3) lost to Murray State (16-9, 10-3) and Jacksonville State (16-9, 10-3) beat Eastern Kentucky (9-18, 4-9).

Olivia Lohmeier had 22 kills for Morehead State to go with four digs and four blocks, one solo. Lauren Rokey had 17 kills and hit .302 and had three digs and four blocks … Murray State’s Rachel Giustino had 20 kills, an ace and 16 digs … Lena Kindermann and Sadie Anderson had 12 kills each for Jacksonville State … in Austin Peay’s five-set win over UT Martin, Tegan Seyring had 18 kills, while Logan Wallick had 19 for UT Martin. Wallick hit .326 and had two assists, eight digs and three blocks.

Summit League: South Dakota (25-1, 14-0) won not only its 22nd match in a row, a sweep of North Dakota State, but clinched the league regular-season title. With a crowd of 1,758, South Dakota won 25-22, 25-18, 28-26 as Sami Slaughter had 21 kills and hit .600 and Elizabeth Juhnke had 16 kills, hit .333, and had three blocks and 13 assists. Syra Tanchin had 15 kills and hit .333 for NDSU …

CeCe Madison had 21 kills for Oral Roberts in its five-set win over Western Illinois, but WIU’s Mariah Mitchell had 24 kills, hit .405, and added an assist, three digs and three blocks … Omaha beat Purdue Fort Wayne in four as Sadie Limback had 19 kills, two aces, 10 digs and six blocks … Denver swept North Dakota as nine players got kills, 10 by Lydia Bartalo.

Sun Belt: South Alabama (20-8, 11-3) still leads the East Division by a half game after winning at Troy. Coastal Carolina (20-5, 10-3) kept pace with a sweep at Georgia State.

Iva Durdanovic had 16 kills for South Alabama and hit .538. She had an ace, six digs and six blocks, three solo. Caitlin Cooper had 16 kills for Troy (21-6, 10-4), which was knocked out of first … Anett Nemeth led Coastal with 21 kills and hit .439 and added 10 digs and a block against Georgia State (8-16, 4-9) …

Texas State (20-8, 12-2) has complete control over the West. The Bobcats got 14 kills from Cheyenne Huskey …

Kara Spicer had 19 kills for Appalachian State in its four-set win at Georgia Southern … Louisiana-Lafayette beat Louisiana-Monroe as Celeste Darling had 17 kills, hit .333, and had four digs and a block … Arkansas State beat UT Arlington in five as Macey Putt had 18 kills, an assist, three aces, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Paulina Sobolewska had 15 kills, hit .324, and had an assist, four aces and 11 digs. Bre Walp and Madison Hill had 15 kills each for UTA.

Around the nation: In the only West Coast Conference match of the day, Pepperdine (14-10, 10-3) swept Loyola Marymount (13-12, 7-6) 25-7, 25-13, 25-18 as eight players had kills, five with six or more. Tarah Wylie led with eight and hit .462, adding six of her team’s 14 aces, four digs and a block. Rachel Ahrens had five of those aces. LMU hit .069 …

Robert Morris (23-2, 13-0) won its 13th in a row, holding off Northeast Conference opponent Central Connecticut in five. Emma Granger led with 26 kills and had three assists, three digs and eight blocks … Also in the NEC, Madi Tyus had 23 kills when Saint Francis of Pennsylvania beat St. Francis Brooklyn in five. She had four aces, 10 digs and a block …

ETSU is 21-4 after its four set SoCon win at The Citadel. ETSU, 12-1 in the league, had four players with 11 or more kills as it kept pace with Samford (18-5, 12-1). Samford won in four at UNC Greensboro as Kelsi Hobbs had 22 kills and hit .360 to go with an ace, five blocks and four digs … Also in the SoCon, opposing players had 25 kills each as Furman beat Chattanooga. Nicole Mack had 25 for Furman and hit .340 with 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Maia Racket had 25 for Chattanooga and hit .314 to with nine digs and three blocks …

In the only Big Sky match of the night, Eastern Washington beat Montana in five as four players had 13 or more kills, led by Ashlyn Blotzer, who had 18, hit .378, and had two blocks … In the MEAC, Maria Yvette Garcia had 28 kills for Florida A&M in a four-set win loss to Bethune-Cookman. She had two assists, two aces, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo …

American (19-7, 12-1) was off but Colgate (19-6, 12-1) won to pull back into a tie for the lead as Taylor Flaherty and Alli Lowe had 10 kills each in a sweep of Lafayette.