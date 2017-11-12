NCAA: Another Purdue upset, Baylor stuns KU, Colo St. loses, USC wins again

Purdue did it again. This time the No. 21 Boilermakers knocked off No. 10 Wisconsin.

No. 23 Baylor served further notice in the Big 12 by sweeping No. 11 Kansas in Lawrence.

No. 19 Colorado State saw its 15-match Mountain West winning streak ended at San Jose.

NC State won and took a half-game lead atop the ACC.

No. 17 USC won again to maintain sole possession of second in the Pac-12.

Among Saturday’s NCAA women’s college volleyball highlights was Cal Poly winning the Big West, Kennesaw State doing the same in the Atlantic Sun and VCU wrapping up the Atlantic 10.

The recaps follow, but first a look at Sunday’s schedule with a reminder that you can watch the match of your choice by going to the VBM TV and streaming daily listings.

There is one match in the Pac-12 when No. 16 Oregon goes to Arizona.

In the Big Ten, No. 6 Nebraska is home for Rutgers.

In the ACC, the two teams a half-game back of NC State are in action as Louisville plays host to Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh is home for Duke. Also, Syracuse goes to Miami, Boston College is at Florida State and Virginia plays at Notre Dame.

The Big 12 is idle Sunday, but the SEC has five matches, including No. 4 Florida home for Missouri in the Tigers’ last chance to close the two-game gap at the top. No. 7 Kentucky a half-game back but tied with Florida with one loss in the league, goes to Auburn. Also, Arkansas goes to South Carolina, Tennessee is at Alabama and Texas A&M plays at Ole Miss.

No. 14 Creighton can clinch the Big East title when it plays at at Butler, while Missouri State can do the same in the Missouri Valley when it plays at Drake.

No. 20 Wichita State has an American Athletic Conference match at Cincinnati.

Big Ten: Another upset for Purdue, Penn State rolls, Gophers rebound

A day after stunning No. 5 Minnesota, Purdue (20-7, 10-6) swept visiting Wisconsin (17-8, 8-8) to move into sole possession of fifth place in the B1G. The 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 victory saw three Boilermakers with 13 or more kills.

Sherridan Atkinson led with 14 kills. She hit .480, had five digs and five blocks, one solo. Azariah Stahl had 13 kills, hit .478, and had six digs and Danielle Cuttino had 13 kills, hit .300 and had two digs and four blocks. Purdue hit .318, while Wisconsin hit .194.

“I think we did a really good job of staying focused on what we needed to do,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. “You can just see the evolution of our defense. From tough serving, to blockers getting to where they need to be, and to the backcourt players being disciplined making plays, playing harder, expanding their range. Then the ability to transition out of that because we have a really good setter and the hitters getting more confidence in a variety of shots.”

Wisconsin, swept for the first time this season, got 11 kills from Dana Rettke, who hit .364, had two aces and three blocks. Madison Duello had seven kills, hit .636 and had four digs and a block.

“I thought our serving and passing got better as the match went on. We didn’t handle their short serves very well coming out of the gates. I thought we did a lot better job of that in the third. That was the biggest difference, their bigs just going over our blockers. I think we could’ve played better than we did tonight, but that was the biggest factor,” Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said.

“Atkinson, that’s a big block over there. She got five blocks herself. It wasn’t a block we wanted to go after a whole lot in system. We went after it a little bit but they made some nice digs. Out of system there’s just not much room to hit around.”

Top-ranked Penn State (25-1, 15-1) moved a half game ahead of idle Nebraska with its 25-14, 25-21, 25-16. win over Maryland (16-12, 5-11). Simone Lee had 10 kills, hit .320, and had two aces, 13 digs and two blocks, one solo. Alli Frantti and Tori Gorrell had five kills each. Frantti had six digs and five blocks, two solo, and Gorrell hit . 714 and had three blocks. Maryland hit .047, but Gia Milana had 14 kills and hit .333 to go with nine digs and two blocks.

Minnesota (24-3, 13-3) bounced Indiana 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 as Stephanie Samedy had 17 kills, hit .536 and had four digs and four blocks, two solo. Alexis Hart had 11 kills. Indiana (12-16, 1-15) got nine kills from Deyshia Lofton, who hit .667.

No. 8 Michigan State (19-6, 12-4) beat Northwestern 25-18, 26-24, 25-9 as Holly Toliver had 13 kills while hitting .522 to go with six aces and seven digs and two blocks. Alyssa Garvelink and Autumn Bailey had eight kills each. Northwestern (14-14, 4-12) got 11 kills from Nia Robinson.

Michigan (17-11, 7-9) had to go the distance to beat visiting Illinois 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13. It was the first time the Wolverines won in five this season and was the third match in a row in which they went five. Carly Skjodt had 18 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Claire Kieffer-Wright had 15 kills and six blocks, one solo. Illinois (18-9, 9-7) was led by Jacqueline Quade, who had 21 kills while hitting .541. She had one error in 37 swings and added five digs and five blocks, one solo. Jordyn Poulter not only had 52 assista, but 11 kills while hitting .529 to go with three blocks and five digs.

And Iowa broke a 15-match losing streak to Ohio State with a 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 win that left the Hawkeyes 17-12, 6-10, while Ohio State is 14-13, 7-9. Taylor Louis led Iowa with 17 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Kelsey O’Neill and Jess Janota had 11 kills each. Luisa Schirmer had 18 kills for Ohio State to go with an ace and four digs.

Big 12: Baylor tops KU, Texas downs Iowa State

Baylor (21-5, 11-2 Big 12) won its fifth in a row with the upset of Kansas and took over second place in the conference as Yossiana Pressley had 19 kills while hitting .410. She also had an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Shelly Fanning had 12 kills while hitting .407 and added two aces, four digs and eight blocks. And Aniah Philo had 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks.

What’s more, it was Baylor’s first win over Kansas since 2012 and first at KU since 2010.

“Yossi had another outstanding performance. Offensively, she was virtually unstoppable and reliable for us. I thought we got good production from our middles, both a combination of our blocking and offensively attacking. Good offensive night for us,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said.

Kansas (21-5, 10-3) hit .126. Ashley Smith led with 10 of her team’s 32 kills.

No. 3 Texas (21-2, 13-0) took care of business at No. 24 Iowa State 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18 as Micaya White had 15 kills, 13 digs and six blocks, one solo. Chiaka Ogbogu added 14 kills, five digs and seven blocks. Iowa State (18-6, 8-5) got 12 kills from Jess Schaben and 11 from Grace Lazard.

Also in the Big 12, TCU (11-14, 3-10) won in five at Kansas State (9-17, 2-11) as four players had 10 more kills. Abigail Buckingham led with 16 kills in the 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 17-25, 16-14 road victory.

And West Virginia (16-11, 4-9) beat visiting Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10) 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-11 as Morgan Montgomery had 11 kills and Katelyn Evans had 10. Emily Hill had 17 kills for Texas Tech.

Pac-12: Stanford, USC, Oregon State get victories

No. 2 Stanford (22-3, 15-1), coming off its first loss in league play, lost a set at Washington State (15-13, 4-12) and nearly the second, but eventually won in Pullman 19-25, 32-30, 25-16, 25-21. Kathryn Plummer had 22 kills, 13 digs and a block, while Meghan McClure and Audriana Fitzmorris had 13 kills each. McClure hit .344 and had 17 digs, while Fitzmorris hit .423 and had seven blocks, one solo. Taylor Mims led WSU with 25 kills, 14 digs and four blocks, one solo.

USC (20-7, 12-4) grinded out a 20-25, 25-17, 27-29, 25-11, 15-11 win over visiting No. 25 Colorado (19-8, 9-7) for its fifth win in a row and sixth in seven matches. Khalia Lanier led with 21 kills while hitting .333 to go with four aces and 14 digs. Brooke Botkin had 14 kills, Brittany Abercrombie 11 and two blocks and Niki Withers 10 kills and three blocks, one solo. Frankie Shebby had a big match for the Buffs with 21 kills, an ace, 12 digs and six blocks, one solo. Alexa Smith had 11 kills and 13 digs.

Oregon State (19-9, 9-7) won at Arizona State (xxx) 19-25, 25-17, 24-26, 25-19 and 15-11 as Mary-Kate Marshall had 21 kills and Maddie Goings 17. Arizona State (10-18, 0-16) got 26 kills from Oluoma Okara, who hit .351, had an ace, two solo blocks and 16 digs.

ACC: NC State takes the lead

The Wolfpack (19-8, 14-2) moved a half game ahead of idle Pittsburgh and Louisville with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Georgia Tech (12-15, 7-9). Julia Brown had 17 kills six digs and a block while Bree Bailey and Kaitlyn Kearney had 10 kills each. Gabriela Stavnetchei had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Yellow Jackets.

North Carolina swept visiting Clemson 25-20, 25-18, 25-12 to get to 14-10, 11-5, while Clemson dropped to 7-21, 2-14. Holly Carlton led with eight kills, eight digs and seven blocks. Clemson’s Kaylin Korte had 12 kills and 11 digs.

BYU, San Diego keeping winning in WCC

No. 9 BYU won at Portland 25-13, 25-20, 25-20 as Veronica Jones-Perry had 14 kills and hit .343. She had two aces, eight digs and four blocks, one solo, as the Cougars improved to 25-2, 14-1 in the West Coast Conference. McKenna Miller added 13 kills and hit .417 as BYU hit .385 overall, including six kills for Cosy Burnett, who hit .500 and had four blocks. Hannah Troutman had 16 kills for Portland (14-13, 5-10).

No. 12 San Diego (21-4, 14-1) won at Gonzaga 25-16, 25-23, 25-11 as Roxie Wiblin had 10 kills and hit .556 while getting eight digs. Jayden Kennedy and Kaity Edwards had nine kills each. Gonzaga (13-14, 8-7) hit .071.

Around the nation: Creighton not only won its 10th in a row with its 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 victory at Xavier, but the Bluejays (21-5, 14-1) can win their fourth consecutive Big East title with a win at Butler on Sunday. Against Xavier (10-19, 5-10), Jaali Winters had 12 kills and six digs and Marysa Wilkinson had 10, hit .400 and had five blocks, one solo …

No. 19 Colorado State stumbled at San Jose State 20-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11. The Rams (25-3, 15-1) had already clinched the Mountain West title. San Jose State (17-10, 9-7) had four players with 10 or more kills, led by Fernanda Vido, who had 18 and 10 digs. Kirstie Hillyer led CSU with 13 kills and six blocks, one solo …

No. 22 Cal Poly swept UC Irvine 25-11, 25-20, 25-16 to win the Big West and improve to 24-2, 14-0. It guarantees the Mustangs their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007. Torrey Van Winden led with 12 kills and hit .520. UCI is 21-6, 9-5 …

VCU not only won its 25th match in a row, but the Rams (28-2, 14-0) won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title for the first time. In their 25-10, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22 win over Davidson, Gina Tuzzolo had 15 kills and six blocks and Jasmin Sneed had 14 kills with no errors in 28 swings to hit .500. She also had eight blocks, two solo. Davidson hit .035.

Also in the A-10, Dayton (22-7, 13-1) finished a game back with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 win at George Mason. Jessica Sloan had 17 kills for the Flyers …

Kennesaw State (19-4, 13-1) repeated as Atlantic Sun champs with a 12-25, 30-28, 29-27, 25-18 win over Florida Gulf Coast (20-9, 10-4). Sydni Shelton had 12 kills and seven blocks and Liesl Engelbrecht had 12 kills and six blocks for the Owls. Jacksonville (18-9, 12-2) finished a game back after winning in five over USC Upstate. Mallory Mattingly had 19 kills and 17 digs and Cristina Finan had 16 kills and 29 digs for the Dolphins …

In Conference USA, Western Kentucky (27-3, 13-1) was idle, but North Texas (26-2, 13-1) was beating Middle Tennessee to claim a share of the regular-season title. North Texas got the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament. The Mean Green won 25-11, 25-21, 25-11 Saturday Valerie Valerian had 14 kills and hit .609 …

High Point (23-6, 16-0 Big South) put an exclamation point on the regular season with a 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 win over Radford (23-4, 13-3) as Haley Barnes had 16 kills, hit .382 and had four aces and 13 digs …

The MAC ended its regular season and Ball State clinched the West title by beating Northern Illinois 13-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-13 to improve to 18-10, 10-5 as four players had 10 or more kills. Ellie Dunn led with 13 and Sydnee Vanbeek had 12 and seven blocks, one solo. In the East, Miami and Bowling Green both finished 11-3 after Bowling Green swept Akron and Miami beat Buffalo in four. Both teams get byes, however, into the MAC tournament semifinals …

Missouri State earned at least a share of its second consecutive Missouri Valley Conference championship with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of Northern Iowa. It left the Bears 23-5, 15-0 in the MVC, while UNI is 23-7, 13-3. Lily Johnson led with 14 kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Lynsey Wright had 10 kills and four blocks. Piper Thomas had 13 kills, three digs and three blocks for UNI. Missouri State can wrap things up Sunday when Drake comes to Springfield …

Austin Peay clinched the Ohio Valley title with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 win over Morehead State. The Govs are 27-5, 14-2 OVC after Brooke Moore had 16 kills. Austin Peay will be the host for the OVC tournament that starts Thursday …

Furman (20-9, 14-2) swept Mercer 25-22, 25-18, 25-13 and clinched the Southern Conference regular-season title. Nicole Mack had 15 kills and five digs. At the same time, ETSU (16-11, 12-4) was losing to Wofford …

In the Southland, SFA won the regular-season title by sweeping Lamar to finish 26-6, 14-2 as Danae Daron had 11 kills. Central Arkansas (24-4, 13-3) finished a game back after sweeping Nicholls State …

In the Ivy League, which doesn’t have a tournament, Princeton and Yale will play off on Saturday to decide which team gets the league’s automatic NCAA bid. Princeton (17-7, 10-4 Ivy) swept Harvard on Friday but lost in five on Saturday to Dartmouth, while Yale (16-7, 10-4 Ivy) got swept by Cornell on Friday but bounced back with a five-set win at Columbia on Saturday.