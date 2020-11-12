NCAA volleyball: Two SEC delays, Florida sweeps again, this week’s POWs

COVID-19 took some shots at the SEC this week, but in the case of volleyball, it has only caused one-day delays.

The league got a volleyball match in as scheduled Wednesday when Florida swept South Carolina.

But four of its seven football games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed.

The league announced on Wednesday that the two LSU-at-Alabama matches were postponed by a day, now scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

And Thursday morning the league announced that the two matches Kentucky was planning to play at Mississippi State on Thursday and Friday were postponed to Friday and Saturday.

More on the Florida victory later and we’ve also got the players of the week, but first a look ahead at the schedule for the three conferences remaining that are still playing NCAA Division I women’s fall volleyball.

In the SEC, Florida is back at South Carolina for a 3 p.m. Eastern Thursday first serve. It marks the last match of the fall season for South Carolina, while Florida still has matches next week against Georgia.

On Friday, Kentucky plays at State and Texas A&M goes to Arkansas.

There are two matches Thursday in the Big 12 when Texas is at West Virginia and Oklahoma goes to Texas Tech. Because of postponements, OU hasn’t played since October 23. Friday, the league slate shows Texas back at West Virginia and Oklahoma at Texas Tech, and Kansas at Iowa State and TCU at Kansas State.

There are three Sun Belt matches Thursday when Troy plays at Georgia Southern twice and App State goes to Coastal Carolina. Friday, App State is back at Coastal Carolina, Troy returns to Georgia Southern, and Texas-Arlington is at Texas State. On Saturday, UTA is back at Texas State and then the conference prepares for its tournament that starts Wednesday in Foley, Alabama.

How to watch? Go to the VolleyballMag.com TV and streaming listings.

FLORIDA SWEEPS AGAIN — The Gators (5-0) haven’t lost a set this fall season.

Thayer Hall led with 13 kills in the 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 victory. Hall hit .400 and had an assist, three blocks, and four digs. Holly Carlton had 10 kills and hit .500 to go with an assist, four blocks, and a dig. T’ara Ceasar had nine kills, two assists, an ace, and 10 digs. Marlie Monserez had six kills in 10 errorless attempts, 29 assists, a block and five digs, and Nnedi Okammor had three kills and four blocks, one solo, and Lauren Dooley had three kills and five blocks. Florida hit .319.

South Carolina (4-3) hit .114. Riley Whitesides led with nine kills and Kyla Manning and Mikayla Robinson had seven each.

SEC POWS — A Mississippi State player cracked the list when Callie Minshew was named defensive player of the week. Kylie Deberg of Missouri was the overall and offensive POW, Kentucky’s Madison Lilley was the top setter, and the freshman of the week is Missouri’s Emily Brown. Click here for the SEC news release.

BIG 12 POWS — Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley made it back to back as the offensive POW after her spectacular two matches at Texas, the defensive POW is Brionne Butler of Texas, and the rookie of the week is Kansas State freshman Jayden Nembhard. Click here for the Big 12 news release.

SUN BELT POWS — The honors went to Janell Fitzgerald of Texas State, who is the offensive player of the week; Lina Perugini of Coastal Carolina, who is the defensive player; Louisiana’s Avery Breaux was named top setter; Georgia State’s Erin Watt is the top freshman. Click here for the Sun Belt news release.