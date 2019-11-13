NCAA volleyball: Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan in action Wednesday

There are just 17 matches on Wednesday’s NCAA Division I women’s volleyball schedule, but they include three of the top six teams in this weeks AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.

Sixth-ranked Nebraska has a Big Ten match when goes to Michigan State, and Michigan, back into the AVCA Poll this week at No. 23, is home for Iowa.

Seventh-ranked Wisconsin and No. 5 Minnesota are tied for the league lead at 13-1 and they play at Minnesota on Thursday. Nebraska and No. 8 Penn State are a game back at 12-2, while Michigan is alone in fifth at 10-4.

Top-ranked Texas is home for Kansas State in the Big 12, while No. 3 Baylor plays host to Kansas. TCU goes to Virginia and Texas Tech is at Oklahoma.

There are two SEC matches as Texas A&M, which fell out of the rankings but stands No. 10 in the NCAA RRPI, is home for last-place Auburn, and Tennessee goes to Arkansas.

Three teams are tied for first in the Ohio Valley Conference and one of them, Morehead State, is at Eastern Kentucky, while fourth-place Murray State — a game back — is home for Austin Peay.

In the Southern Conference, ETSU, tied for the league lead with idle Samford, is home for Western Carolina.

Tuesday’s results: No power-five or ranked teams were in action as 11 matches were played around the country. For that matter, the only match involving a team leading its respective conference was Howard’s five-set MEAC win at Norfolk State.

Howard (16-2, 13-1) got a surprisingly tough battle from the Spartans (1-23, 1-13), who have now lost nine in a row. Kailyn Williams had 19 kills in Howard’s 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16, 15-12 victory. She hit .319 and had two assists, a block and 11 digs. Myca Mitchell had 12 kills, two assists, two aces, and 13 digs. Tamar Wells added 10 kills, hit .350, and had three blocks and two digs. Setter Semira Blair had six kills and hit .500 to go with 49 assists, an ace, four blocks and six digs. Anna Rupertova had 17 kills and 17 digs to lead Norfolk State, and Bojana Bolozan had 15 kills, hit .429, and had three aces, four blocks and three digs …

In the Southland, Southeastern Louisiana, having its best season in 15 years and perhaps having the biggest positive turnaround in the country, beat visiting Nicholls State in four. The Lions, up to 14-15 overall and 8-7 in the league, were led by Caroline Golden and Jodi Edo. Golden had 22 kills, hit .360, and had 11 digs. Edo had 21 kills, hit .581, and had a dig and three blocks, one solo. Setter Baylee Laskoskie had four kills in six errorless attempts, 51 assists, three aces and 13 digs. Emily Gauthreaux led Nicholls with 15 kills while hitting .333 and had two digs and a block. Aaliyah Burras had 11 kills and Katie Jones 10 to go with two digs and three blocks. …

In the Sun Belt, Georgia State won in five at Georgia Southern as Leah Wilcox led with 16 kills and 29 digs. She hit .319, and had an assist, an ace, and three blocks. Teammate Meisheia Griffin had 13 kills, an ace, three digs and six blocks, and Madelyn Ott had 12 kills, hit .400, and had a dig and two blocks. Mya Wilson and Carly Turner had 13 kills each for Georgia Southern, and Skylar Ball had 11 …

There were three Patriot League matches.

Loyola Maryland won in four at Lehigh behind 21 kills by Abby Hamilton, who had an assist, two aces, a block and 16 digs. Ann Ernst had 19 kills, a solo block, and 23 digs, and Mgan Bukala had 10 kills. Hannah Wright led Lehigh with 14 kills, two aces, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Emily Poole had 11 kills, hit .333, and had nine blocks, five solo … Navy won in four at Bucknell as Avery Stowell had 14 kills and Maddi Sgattoni 12. Stowell had two assists, three aces, 10 digs and three blocks, while Sgattoni had two assists, two aces, 12 digs and two blocks. Sofia Hruby had 10 kills with no errors in 13 attacks and hit .769 and added two digs and three blocks. Lisa Zoch had 13 kills and 16 digs for Bucknell … And Army West Point swept at Lafayette as Allie Strong had 12 kills and Monica Eckford 11. She hit .400 …

There was one match in the Mountain West as San Diego State swept visiting Fresno State. SDSU, which hit .337, got 15 kills from Victoria O’Sullivan, who hit .423 and had three digs. Desiree Sukhov led Fresno with 14 kills, hit .323, and had six digs and a block …

In the Big Sky, Idaho beat visiting Eastern Washington in four. Avery Housley led with 14 kills and hit .342 to go with a dig and a solo block. Kennedy Warren had 12 kills, five digs and three blocks, one solo. Makenna Davis had 10 kills for EWU, which hit .074 …

Summit League action saw North Dakota State beat visiting North Dakota in four as Syra Tanchin led with 17 kills while hitting .308. Emily Halverson had 13 kills and hit .464 and had an assist, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Alexis Bachmeier had 11 kills and 11 digs. Ashley Brueggeman led NDSU with 18 kills, hit .395, and had two assists, 13 digs and two blocks …

The one Southern Conference match saw Furman win at UNCG in four despite 22 kills by Hannah Knier, who hit .432 and had an ace and four digs. Furman’s Nicole Mack led with 16 kills and she had an assist, an ace, a block and 14 digs. Neci Harris had 15 kills and three blocks, one solo, and Courtney Hoffman had 11 kills, hit .321, and had a dig and four blocks …

In the lone ASUN match of the day, Liberty swept at Stetson as Casey Goodwin had 18 kills and Amelia Johnson had 16. Goodwin hit .308 and had two aces, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo, and Johnson hit .419 and had an ace, nine digs and two blocks. Hannah Morris had 43 assists, a kill and six digs. Three players had eight kills each for Stetson.