NCAA: Stanford crushes USC, Michigan upsets MSU, UT beats Kansas

Stanford won the Pac-12 regular-season championship on Wednesday.

And the fourth-ranked Cardinal did it by simply pulverizing second-place and 14th-ranked USC.

In the Big Ten, Michigan not only upset No. 8 Michigan State, it swept the Spartans. No. 1 Penn State is a half game ahead of idle Nebraska again by sweeping Indiana and No. 15 Purdue swept Rutgers.

No. 3 Texas and No. 19 Baylor made sure there was no upset forthcoming atop the Big 12 as Texas swept No. 16 Kansas on its home court and Baylor beat Kansas State. Also in the Big 12, No. 23 Iowa State swept Oklahoma.

In the SEC, No. 3 Florida swept Texas A&M and LSU beat Auburn.

Colorado State, ranked No. 24, beat Fresno State in the Mountain West.

Many conference tournaments begin Thursday, the start of a weekend in the quest for the respective leagues’ automatic NCAA Tournament bids.

Stanford wins Pac-12: The defending national-champion Cardinal manhandled visiting USC 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 and won its first league title since 2014. Stanford is 23-3 overall and 16-1 in the Pac-12 after hitting .461 and holding USC to an .023 attack percentage.

Now Stanford has to turn right around and play host to the other Los Angeles school from the Pac-12, UCLA. Against USC, Kathryn Plummer led with 11 kills while hitting .500. She had an ace and three blocks. Meghan McClure and Merete Lutz added eight kills each. McClure hit .583 and had three blocks and four digs, while Lutz hit .368 and had seven blocks. Tami Alade had six kills and five blocks and Audriana Fitzmorris had six kills and 10 blocks, one solo.

USC (20-8, 12-5), which had won five matches in a row, got nine kills from Niki Withers and eight from Brittany Abercrombie, who had two blocks.

Michigan, Penn State, Purdue win in B1G: Michigan stunned its in-state rival 25-20, 29-27, 25-23 as the Wolverines improved to 18-11, 8-9 and dropped Michigan State to 19-7, 12-5. Sophomore Sydney Wetterstrom had a career-high 15 kills while hitting .423. Carly Skjodt led with 17 kills while hitting .351 to go with an ace and 12 digs.

The Spartans were led by Autumn Bailey, who had 14 kills, 11 digs and three blocks, one solo. Brooke Kranda had 11 kills and hit .476 and Alyssa Garvelink had nine kills, hit .467 and had six blocks, one solo.

MSU and Michigan have now split their two regular-season meetings in each of the last eight seasons.

Penn State (26-1, 16-1) beat visiting Indiana 25-21, 25-16, 25-16. Haleigh Washington, who hit .667, led with 10 kills and five blocks, one solo. Indiana (12-17, 1-16) hit .083. Kendall Beerman had 10 kills and seven digs.

Purdue (21-7, 11-6) won its fourth in a row with a 25-19, 25-11, 25-18 victory at Rutgers (5-24, 0-17), which hit .043. Sherridan Atkinson and Danielle Cuttino had 10 kills each for Purdue.

No upsets in the Big 12: Texas clinched a share of the league title with its 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 win over visiting Kansas. Texas (22-2, 14-0) got 14 kills from Chiaka Ogbogu, who hit .545 and had two digs and two blocks.

Texas, which won its 16th in a row, got 12 kills each from Lexi Sun and Micaya White. White added an ace, 11 digs and a block.

Kansas (21-6, 10-4) dropped two games behind Baylor and is a game ahead of Iowa State in third place. The Jayhawks were led by Kelsie Payne, who had 13 kills and five digs. Jada Bursa had nine kills and two blocks.

Baylor (22-5, 12-2) has sole possession of second place after beating visiting Kansas State 25-14, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19. Yossiana Pressley continued her impressive run with 24 kills while hitting .347 and she had 10 digs and a block. Katie Staiger had nine kills and hit .389.

K-State (9-18, 2-12) got eight kills and nine digs from Kylee Zumach.

Iowa State (19-6, 9-5) won at Oklahoma 28-26, 25-18, 25-22 as Jess Schaben had 18 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Avery Rhodes had 10 kills, hit .571 and had eight blocks, one solo. Alexis Conaway added nine kills, three blocks and seven digs.

Oklahoma (7-19, 4-9) got 13 kills from Alyssa Enneking.

Texas Tech (15-12, 4-10) swept TCU (12-14, 4-10) 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 as Sarah Redding had 11 kills and hit .450.

Florida, LSU win in SEC: The Gators (23-1, 15-1) are tied with idle Kentucky (22-3, 13-1) in the loss column but are two up on the win side after winning at Texas A&M 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.

Rhamat Alhassan had 13 kills with no errors as Florida won its ninth in a row. Alhassan, who hit .765, had five blocks, one solo. Carli Snyder added 10 kills, two aces and 10 digs.

A&M (7-15, 4-11) hit .128. Kiara McGee led the Aggies with 12 kills and nine digs.

LSU (19-7, 10-5) maintained its hold on fourth place in the SEC, a game behind idle Missouri, with a 25-15, 25-16, 20-25, 25-20 win over visiting Auburn (14-8, 7-8). The home Tigers got 15 kills from Taylor Bannister, who hit .300 and had six blocks. Toni Rodriguez added 11 kills, three aces, four digs and four blocks, two solo and Gina Tillis had nine kills and 16 digs.

Auburn hit .073. Shaina White led with 10 kills.

Colorado State rolls on: The Rams (26-3, 16-1), who already clinched the Mountain West, swept Fresno State 25-21, 25-22, 25-12. Paulina Hougaard-Jensen, who hit .588, and Kirstie Hillyer, who hit .429, led CSU with 11 kills each. Hillyer added an ace, four digs and two blocks, one solo.