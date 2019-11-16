NCAA volleyball: USD beats BYU again, UCLA upsets Cal, 39 kills for IU’s Edwards

San Diego has BYU’s number. The 23rd-ranked Toreros did it again, this time at home, upsetting their West Coast Conference rival, dealing 10th-ranked BYU an 18-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 15-9 that broke a first-place tie between them.

It was one of two upsets Friday as unranked UCLA swept No. 20 Cal in the Pac-12.

The line of the night went to Indiana’s Breana Edwards, whose team lost in the toughest of fashions, 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-21 to Maryland. But Edwards had 39 kills in 88 attacks and hit .386 and added seven digs and two solo blocks.

The recaps and notes follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule.

There is only one match in the ACC, but it’s between No. 2 Pittsburgh and Duke.

In the Big Ten, No. 5 Minnesota is home for No. 23 Michigan, No. 6 Nebraska is home for Iowa, and No. 7 Wisconsin, coming off that victory at Minnesota that left it alone atop the standings, is home for Michigan State. No. 25 Illinois is home for Rutgers and Ohio State is at Indiana.

The three matches in the Big 12 include No. 1 Texas home for TCU, Kansas State at Kansas and Texas Tech at West Virginia.

The Pac-12 and SEC are off.

The Big East’s Creighton, ranked 14th, goes to Xavier, and No. 10 Marquette is home for Villanova.

No. 12 Colorado State has a Mountain West home match against Boise State.

Conference USA wraps up its regular season with six matches, including No. 19 Western Kentucky home for UAB and No. 21 Rice at UTEP.

Among the other matches on Saturday’s schedule, Robert Morris of the Northeast Conference goes for victory No. 16 in a row when it goes to Long Island to end the regular season, and 27-1 Stephen F. Austin of the Southland Conference goes for 21 in a row when it plays host to McNeese.

Want to watch a match? We’ve got you covered.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com schedule and to watch any match that is being shown, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings. One click will take you right to the broadcast.

San Diego tops BYU: The Toreros (21-5, 14-1 WCC) hit .450 in the fifth set as it dropped BYU to 22-4, 13-2. Megan Jacobsen led USD with 15 kills and hit .480 and had two digs and four blocks, two solo. Katie Lukes also had 15 kills, hit .367, and had an assist, two digs and two blocks. Grace Frohling had 13 kills, an ace, six digs and a block. Anna Newsome had 56 assists, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo.

“I feel like at times we struggled, but the fact that we had so much determination, so much perseverance, confidence to keep pushing forward even when we were behind,” USD coach Jennifer Petrie said. “I felt like we played from behind quite a bit tonight, in the fourth game we finally settled down a little bit, and played better defense. Defense was key for sure, our serving got better as the match went on.”

USD hit .215, but BYU finished at .178. Heather Gneiting had 11 kills and six blocks, and McKenna Miller and Kennedy Eschenberg had nine kills each. Miller, who hit .128, had two aces, two digs and four blocks, one solo. Eschenberg had no errors in 16 swings and hit .562 and had six blocks, one solo.

It was the first time San Diego won both regular-season matches against BYU since 2011. San Diego finishes the regular season with three more matches at home, against Gonzaga, Portland and Loyola Marymount.

“We’re so excited,” Jacobsen said. “Since we’ve been here, we’ve only shared the West Coast championship title once with BYU, so so having it to our own would be amazing.”

Pac-12: Stanford’s lead atop the league stayed at two games as the fourth-ranked Cardinal (19-4, 13-2) beat visiting USC (14-11, 8-7) 25-12, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20.

Kathryn Plummer led with 17 kills and had an ace, four digs and three blocks. Madeleine Gates had 11 kills, hit .429, and had a dig and seven blocks, one solo. Megan McClure had nine kills, four assists, an ace, seven digs and three blocks, one solo. Jenna Gray had five kills in seven errorless attempts to hit .714, had 39 assists, 12 digs and four blocks. Khalia Lanier had 19 kills for USC to go with three assists, an ace, 10 digs and three blocks. Jasmine Gross had seven kills and six blocks, and Kalen Owes had 10 kills, two digs and two blocks …

No. 20 Cal (20-5, 10-5) fell out of the tie for second place when visiting UCLA (14-10, 9-6) came away with a 25-17, 25-18, 26-24 sweep. Savvy Simo, who had no errors in 19 attacks and hit .526, and Mac May led UCLA with 10 kills each. Simo had three aces, nine digs and a solo block, while May had two aces, five digs and two blocks, one solo. Lexi Hadrych had nine kills, hit .368, and had two digs. UCLA hit .347. Maddie Haynes and Preslie Anderson had eight kills each for Cal. Haynes had an ace, three digs and two blocks, while Anderson hit .700 and had three blocks …

No. 15 Utah (19-7, 11-4), tied with Washington for second place, won at No. 22 Washington State (21-6, 10-5) 27-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19. Dani Drews had 22 kills, two aces, four blocks and 10 digs for the Utes. Zoe Weatherington had 11 kills, a block and a dig, and Kenzie Koerber had nine kills, three blocks and seven digs. Berkeley Oblad had eight kills, hit .316, and had five blocks and a dig. Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres had two kills, 47 assists, two blocks and eight digs. WSU, which hit .122, got 12 kills each from Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova. Timmer had four digs and three blocks, one solo, and Jehlarova hit .417 and had a dig and six blocks, two solo …

No. 13 Washington (20-5, 11-4) swept visiting Colorado (11-14, 3-12) 25-22, 25-17, 25-19. Samantha Drechsel had 12 kills for the Huskies and hit .346 to go with an ace and two digs. Kara Bajema had 10 kills, two assists, a block and six digs, and Claire Hoffman had 10 kills, hit .381, and had two blocks and three digs. Ella May Powell had two kills in four errorless tries, 33 assists, 12 digs and six blocks. Sterling Parker had nine kills and hit .438 for the Buffs and had two blocks and a dig …

Arizona State (14-12, 6-9) won in five at Oregon State (9-17, 3-12) as Claire Kovensky had 15 kills with one error in 39 swings to hit .359. She had two assists, an ace, three blocks and 13 digs. Ivana Jeremic had 14 kills, three assists, an ace, two blocks and 11 digs. Oregon State’s Haylie Bennet had 22 kills and hit .349 and Amy Underdown had 17 kills …

Paige Whipple had 18 kills and six digs as Arizona (13-14, 3-12) swept at Oregon (7-17, 3-12). Devyn Cross added 10 kills and had no errors in 13 swings and hit .769. Ronika Stone and Willow Johnson had 12 kills each for Oregon.

Big Ten: No. 8 Penn State (20-4, 13-2) swept No. 25 Illinois (12-12, 7-8) 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 as Jonni Parker led a balanced attack with 12 kills in 26 errorless swings. She hit .462 and had three blocks and 10 digs. Kaitlyn Hord had 10 kills and hit .429 and had eight blocks and a dig. Jacqueline Quade had 11 kills for the Illini, who hit .081 …

Blake Mohler had 19 kills and hit .607 as No. 16 Purdue (17-7, 9-6) rallied to beat visiting Ohio State (13-14, 6-9) 28-30, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17. Mohler had two digs and four blocks, one solo. Grace Cleveland had 17 kills and hit .378 and had an assist, three aces, six blocks and three digs. Hayley Bush had two kills, 52 assists, a block and 14 digs. Jenaisya Moore led Ohio State with 17 kills and had an assist, an ace, a solo block and 14 digs. Gabby Gonzales had 13 kills and nine digs …

Maryland (13-13, 5-9) not only came back from 0-2 to win in five at Indiana (13-15, 2-13) but went extra overtime in the fifth for the 18-25, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-21 victory. Erika Pritchard led Maryland with 16 kills and had an assist, two aces, a block and 13 digs. Rainelle Jones had 14 kills, hit .423, and had seven blocks and two digs. Katie Myers had nine kills and seven blocks, two solo, and Rebeka Rath had nine kills and three blocks.

Edwards’ school-record kills and line were noted above and Megan Sloan had 12 kills and three blocks, one solo for the Hoosiers …

Northwestern (11-16, 2-13), which was knocked off earlier this season by Rutgers, swept the visiting Scarlet Knights (8-18, 2-13) 25-14, 25-22, 25-10. Nia Robinson led with 15 kills and hit .387 and had an ace, three blocks and two digs. Rutgers hit .079.

SEC: The four-match slate saw No. 11 Florida (21-3, 12-1) sweep LSU (13-11, 7-7) and No. 17 Kentucky (19-6, 12-2) do the same to South Carolina (16-9, 8-5).

Paige Hammons led Florida’s 25-20, 25-19, 25-18 win with 13 kills and hit .440 as the Gators hit .387. She had an assist, two aces, eight digs. Thayer Hall also had 13 kills and had two aces and six digs. Holly Carlton had 11 kills and hit .500 and had four blocks and Rachael Kramer had nine kills, hit .400, and had two blocks. Taylor Bannister led LSU with 13 kills and hit .407 to go with three aces, four digs and four blocks …

Kentucky won 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 as Leah Edmond had 13 kills, hit .393, and had three aces and a dig. Azhani Tealer had a career-high 12 kills and hit .688 and had two digs and three blocks, and Alli Stumler had 10 kills, two assists, an ace, eight digs and a block. Mikayla Shields had 12 kills and hit .400 for South Carolina and had an assist, an ace, five digs and two blocks …

Missouri (17-6, 9-4) swept Alabama (12-12, 4-9) as four players had 10 or more kills, including Kayla Caffey with 11 while hitting .714. Alabama hit .071 … Georgia (18-7, 10-4) dealt Ole Miss (14-11, 6-8) its eighth loss in a row. Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 14 kills. Ole Miss hit .045.

ACC: None of the top five teams played, as Pittsburgh holds a four-game lead over Florida State, Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. In the four matches that were played, two went five, starting with NC State (11-16, 6-9) winning at Miami as Melissa Evans had 23 kills. Janet Kalaniuvalu had 22 for Miami …

Virginia Tech (10-18, 3-12) won in five at Clemson (10-16, 4-11) behind 15 kills by Kaity Smith. Kaylin Korte had 18 kills and 17 digs for Clemson… Wake Forest (12-14, 2-13) beat Virginia (11-17, 3-12) in four as three players had 13 kills apiece, and sixth—place Louisville (17-8, 10-5) swept Syracuse (10-12, 7-8) as Amber Stivrins and Claire Chaussee had 10 kills each.

Around the nation: The only other ranked team in action was No. 9 Marquette (24-3, 14-1 Big East) as the Eagles beat visiting Georgetown 25-11, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17 and Allie Barber became the program’s all-time kills leader. Barber led with 22 and hit .308 and had an ace, two blocks, and five digs. Hannah Vanden Berg and Hope Werch had 11 kills each. Georgetown (13-16, 3-12) got 11 kills from Elissa Barbosa …

Also in the Big East, St. John’s not only swept Seton Hall, coach Joanne Persico got her 500th career victory …

Towson swept Elon to improve to 25-2, 15-0 in the Colonial, for its 19th victory in a row. Olivia Finckel had 13 kills and hit .480 to go with three blocks and four digs … Also in CAA, Briley Brind’Amour had 17 kills and hit .394 to go with a solo block for James Madison in its sweep of Hofstra ….

Wright State, which swept Youngstown State, and idle Green Bay are now tied for the Horizon League lead. Nyssa Baker and Teddie Sauer had 11 kills each for Wright State. Baker had no errors in 13 swings and hit .846 and Sauer hit .450 to go with six digs, three blocks — two solo — and an ace … Milwaukee stayed a game back with a sweep of UIC …

Cincinnati won its ninth in a row and is 23-5 overall, 14-1 in the American Athletic, after sweeping East Carolina behind 18 kills by Jordan Thompson, who hit .418 … Lexi Douglas had 17 kills, two blocks and 17 digs for Tulane in a five-set AAC win over SMU …

Atlantic-10 co-leader VCU won its 16th in a row, but had to go five to get that victory at Saint Louis. Vicky Giommarini led with 17 kills and hit .389. She had five digs and three blocks, one solo … Dayton kept pace with a sweep of Davidson as Jamie Peterson led an attack that hit .370 with 11 kills … Fordham beat George Washington in five in an A-10 match, but Skylar Iott had 26 kills and 14 digs for GW …

Northern Colorado, which had already clinched the Big Sky title, swept Idaho as Jadyn McCartney had 14 kills and hit .429 and had 10 digs …

Winthrop maintained its lead in the Big South with a sweep of Gardner-Webb while second-place High Point stayed a game back in the loss column with a four-set win over Charleston Southern as Megan Kratzer had 15 kills, hit .344, and had an assist, seven aces, nine digs and block …

No. 18 Hawai’i was off but Cal Poly is a half game back of the Rainbow Wahine in the Big West, even in the loss column, after its sweep of CSUN. Mia Dvoracek led a balanced attack with 12 kills and hit .393 … UC Santa Barbara fell off the pace when it was upset by Long Beach State as Tia Chavira had 14 kills and hit .375 in the sweep. She had 10 digs and two blocks …

Central Michigan won in five at Toledo to hold onto its one-game lead over Ball State, which beat Eastern Michigan in four, in the Mid-American West Division. Lisberth Rosaria-Martinez had 15 kills for CMU …

Howard improved to 17-12, 14-1 in the MEAC, with a sweep of South Carolina State as the Bison hit .566. Myca Mitchell led with nine kills, hit .487, and had two aces and four digs …

Missouri Valley leader Northern Iowa swept at Drake for its ninth win in a row. Karlie Taylor had 17 kills and 17 digs as the Panthers beat Drake for the 47th consecutive time … Evansville’s four-set MVC win over Missouri State saw Alondra Vazquez get 29 kills and Melanie Feliciano get 22. Vazquez hit .364 and had an assist, 12 digs and block, while Feliciano hit .455 and had an assist, 12 digs and a block. Gabriela Macedo had 34 digs … Kaylee Martin had 24 kills for Illinois State in its five-set MVC win at Valparaiso …

Morehead State was, but Jacksonville State swept Belmont to pull into a tie atop the Ohio Valley Conference. Southeast Missouri dropped a game back and is tied with idle Murray State after getting swept by SIUE …

The two league leaders, American and Colgate, both won in the Patriot League. Zeynep Uzen had 17 kills and hit .417 for American in its win over Holy Cross, while Alli Lowe had 18 kills for Colgate in its sweep of Navy …

Samford swept Western Carolina and pulled into a first-place Southern Conference tie with idle ETSU. Grace Tiesman had 12 kills and 12 digs for Samford … Also in the SoCon, Chattanooga beat The Citadel in five as Gylian Finch had 22 kills, hit .373, and had four aces, 12 digs and three blocks, one solo …

Anett Nemeth had 30 kills as Coastal Carolina took back first place in the Sun Belt East with a four-set win over Troy as South Alabama dropped a game back by losing in four at Appalachian State. Nemeth had five errors in 55 swings and hit .455 and had two assists, three aces, 13 digs and seven blocks, one solo … Also in the Sun Belt, Louisiana-Monroe won in five at Little Rock as Ina Gosen had 21 kills and hit .462. Carol Barbosa had 22 kills for Little Rock …

WAC-leader NM State swept Chicago State as Savannah Davison had 16 kills and 11 digs …

Samantha Rubal had 17 kills with no errors in 25 swings to hit .654 for Lipscomb in its four-set ASUN win over North Florida. UNF’s Solimar Cestero had 25 kills and hit .316 …

Albany swept Binghamton and won the America East regular-season title. Danielle Tedesco led with 10 kills and hit .692 and had two digs and three blocks as her team hit .307 … Kennedi Smith had 20 kills for New Hampshire in its AE win over Stony Brook …

Dartmouth beat Columbia in five in the Ivy League, but Columbia’s Emily Teehan had 23 kills and 12 blocks — one solo — and 16 digs and Chichi Ikwuazom had 22 kills … Megan Fergus had 20 kills for Marist in its four-set Metro Atlantic win over Iona …

Alabama A&M beat Alabama State in five as Jaelin Grant had 21 kills and 15 digs, while Bayle Bennett had 21 kills for ASU …