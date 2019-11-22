Colorado State had to go five, but ultimately the No. 11 Rams held off San Jose State on Thursday to claim the Mountain West title outright with their 26th victory in a row.

The Pac-12 delivered another upset, this time as Arizona State beat No. 22 Washington State in five.

A rundown of every NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conference follows, except the Patriot League, which doesn’t resume tournament play until Saturday.

Pac-12: The four-match schedule is highlighted by No. 16 Utah at No. 4 Stanford. No. 10 Washington goes to Arizona, No. 24 Cal plays host to Colorado, and Oregon is at UCLA.

Stanford (20-4, 14-2) leads by two games over Washington (21-5, 12-4), Utah is alone in third (19-8, 11-5) and Washington State is fourth (22-7, 11-7).

Arizona State (16-12, 8-9) beat visiting WSU 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21. Andrea Mitrovic led with 11 kills and had an ace and a dig. Megan Beedie had 10 kills, two blocks and two digs, and Ivana Jeremic had 10 kills, hit .310, and had an assist, nine digs and four blocks, one solo. “It’s pretty exciting,” ASU coach Sanja Tomasevic said. “I just told the girls that it’s kind of cool that after 2015, this is the first year we will be NCAA eligible and how awesome to do that on a senior night? Especially for these girls who have worked their butts off since their freshmen year to be here – we’re proud of them.”

Pia Timmer led the Cougars with 13 kills and had an assist, a block and 10 digs. Kalyah Williams had 11 kills, hit .360, and had a block and five digs …

USC (16-11, 10-7) had to go the distance to beat visiting Oregon State (9-19, 3-14) 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13. Khalia Lanier led USC with 15 kills, an assist, 10 digs and three blocks, one solo. Kalen Owes had 14 kills, hit .333 and had a dig and two blocks. Emilia Weske had 12 kills, an assist, two aces, a dig and two blocks. Jasmine Gross had nine kills, hit .350, and had five blocks, and setter Raquel Lazaro had three kills, 51 assists, 12 digs and five blocks.

Amy Underdown led OSU with 20 kills. She had 10 digs and a block. Maddie Goings had 15 kills, hit .353, and had four assists, an ace and 10 digs.

West Coast Conference: League-leading San Diego (22-5, 15-1), ranked No. 20, won its seventh in a row, a sweep of visiting Gonzaga (10-18, 4-12). Thana Fayad had 12 kills and hit .429 for USD. Megan Jacobsen had 11 kills with no errors in 17 attacks and hit .647. Gonzaga hit .092 …

No. 13 BYU (22-4, 13-2) overpowered Portland State 25-15, 25-14, 25-17. Taylen Ballard-Nixon led with 11 kills and hit .321 and had a dig and three blocks, two solo. McKenna Miller had nine kills and hit .444 and had an ace, three digs and three blocks, and Heather Gneiting had seven kills with no errors and hit .700 and had three blocks, one solo.Visiting Portland State (11-16, 3-13) hit .071 …

Pepperdine (17-10, 13-3) stayed a half-game back of second-place BYU with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-23 win at Santa Clara (18-11, 8-8). Shannon Scully led with 17 kills and hit .484 and had nine digs. Hannah Frohling had 11 kills and Isabel Zelaya had 38 assists, 17 digs and a block. Pepperdine hit .324. SC’s Julia Sangiacomo had 12 kills and hit .400 and Kathryn Decker had 11 kills and hit .357. Their team hit .317 …

San Francisco (8-19, 4-12) beat Loyola Marymount (15-13, 9-7) for its first victory over the Lions in six years. Kathya Garcia had 14 kills in the 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory.

There is one WCC match Friday as Saint Mary’s plays at Pacific.

Big Ten: There are four matches, including No. 6 Nebraska going to No. 7 Minnesota. They’re tied for third, a game back in the loss column. Fifth-ranked Wisconsin, which holds a one-game lead over idle Penn State, is home for Iowa, No. 25 Illinois goes to Maryland, and Northwestern is at Ohio State.

ACC: In the only match of the night, surging North Carolina swept visiting Duke. Friday, league-winner Pittsburgh is home for Florida State, Boston College goes to Virginia, Notre Dame is at Louisville and Clemson goes to Georgia Tech.

North Carolina (15-11, 12-2) won its fifth in a row and took over sole possession of second place, a half game ahead of Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. Lauren Harrison led UNC with 12 kills and had a dig and two blocks, one solo. Parker Austin had nine kills, hit .320, and had six digs and two blocks, and Carly Peck had eight kills, hit .323, and had four digs and two blocks. Aristea Tonai had seven blocks.

Duke (12-17, 5-11) hit .073.

Big 12: Last-place West Virginia goes to third-place Oklahoma. There were no matches Thursday.

SEC: There are four matches on tap but the top teams, No. 14 Kentucky and No. 15 Florida, are off. Alabama goes to Tennessee, South Carolina is at Georgia, Mississippi State is at Texas A&M, and Ole Miss is at Arkansas.

Big East: Time for the rematch as the conference leaders battle in Omaha when No. 9 Marquette (25-3, 15-1) goes to No 12 Creighton (22-4, 15-1). Creighton won the first meeting. Its loss was to Villanova, which plays at Seton Hall. Also, Georgetown is at St. John’s, DePaul is at Providence, and Butler is at Xavier.

Big West: No. 18 Hawai’i won the only match of Thursday, a sweep of visiting CSUN, and plays again Friday when Long Beach State visits. Also Friday, Cal State Fullerton is at UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine goes to Cal Poly.

Against CSUN, Hawai’i (23-13-2) clinched a share of the league title by hitting .398. Mckenna Ross led with 11 kills and hit .429.

Nicole Nevarez had 11 kills for CSUN (12-16, 7-9).

Conference USA: The league tournament begins with No. 19 and top-seeded Western Kentucky facing Middle Tennessee and No. 21 and second-seeded Rice play UTEP. Marshall plays FAU and North Texas plays UTSA.

Mountain West: Colorado State (27-1, 17-0) won at San Jose State 18-25, 25-17, 25-22, 17-25, 15-11. Kirstie Hillyer led with 21 kills and hit .543 as she had two errors in 35 attacks. She had four blocks. Breana Runnels had 16 kills, three aces, two blocks and nine digs, and Paulina Hougaard-Jensen had 10 kills, four blocks and a dig. SJSU (10-18, 5-12) got 13 kills from Makayla Lewis, who had 16 digs, an assist, two aces and three blocks, one solo. Fernanda Vido had 13 kills, 12 digs, two assists, two aces and a solo block …

Wyoming (20-8, 14-2), which will finish second, also won in five as four players had 11 or more kills in the victory at Nevada. Jackie McBride had 12 kills, two assists and five blocks …

Lauren Ohlinger had 12 kills, an assist, five blocks and six digs as Boise State swept Fresno State … San Diego State won in four at Utah State. Victoria O’Sullivan had 17 kills, seven digs and a solo block, and Andrea Walker had 13 kills and six blocks. Bailey Downing had 11 kills and 13 blocks for Utah State, five solo … New Mexico swept Air Force as Lauren Twitty and Tai Bierra had 10 kills each.

American Athletic: This is the league’s first tournament and it’s being held at UCF in Orlando. Tulsa plays UCF on Friday, while the winner plays second-seeded SMU on Saturday, while Tulane and Houston square off Friday for the right to play top-seeded Cincinnati.

ASUN: Lipscomb (16-12) advanced and will play top-seeded FGCSU in one semifinal, while Liberty gets Kennesaw State in the other. Lipscomb lost the first set but then won in four as four players had 10 or more kills. Samantha Rubai had 16 kills and hit .361, and had three blocks, one solo. Stetson’s season ended 12-15. Eva Diesa led with 15 kills, 13 digs, and three blocks.

Liberty (19-10) beat North Florida (15-18) in four. Casey Godwin led with 19 kills and had 15 digs and eight blocks. Amelia Johnson had 18 kills, an assist, 14 digs and two blocks. Kailey Macy had three kills and 10 blocks. Stetson hit .092.

America East: The semifinals begin Friday with New Hampshire playing Hartford and Stony Brook facing Albany.

Atlantic 10: Play Friday as George Washington faces La Salle with the winner getting VCU on Saturday, and Saint Louis plays Davidson with the winner playing Dayton.

Big Sky: The regular season continued and conference-winner Northern Colorado swept Portland State as Jo Ince Kailey had 16 kills, hit .355, and had a block and two digs … Southern Utah swept Idaho and Shannon Webb went off for 25 kills. She had one error in 46 attacks and hit .522 and had an assist, an ace and 16 digs … NAU won its fifth in a row, a sweep of Eastern Washington, behind 13 kills by Taylor Jacobsen, who hit .346 and had 16 digs … Kira Thomsen had 18 kills as Montana State swept Idaho …Weber State beat Montana in four behind 18 kills by Dani Nay, who hit .500.

Big South: The tournament gets under way when Presbyterian plays UNC Asheville for the right to play Winthrop and Campbell plays Charleston Southern, with the winner getting High Point.

Colonial Athletic: The tournament begins as top-seeded Towson awaits the Friday winner of the match between Northeastern and Elon, while James Madison gets the Hofstra-Delaware winner.

Horizon League: Conference-winner Wright State plays Saturday against the Friday winner of Green Bay and Oakland, while Milwaukee gets the Northern Kentucky-UIC winner.

Ivy League: The league’s automatic NCAA bid goes to the winner of Friday’s one-match playoff between Yale and Princeton. They split their matches, with Princeton winning at home in a sweep, and Yale winning in five last Saturday in New Haven.

Metro Atlantic: The tournament starts with quarterfinals Friday. Top-seeded Fairfield awaits Friday’s Marist-Niagara winner, while Canisius gets the Rider-Quinnipiac winner.

Mid-American: The seasons ended Thursday for Kent State (14-15), which lost in five to Ohio, and Akron (16-12), which got swept by Buffalo. Ohio faces Ball State, with the winner playing top-seeded Miami on Saturday, and Buffalo faces Bowling Green and the winner getting second-seeded Central Michigan.

Ohio had five players with eight or more kills against Kent State. Maggie Nedoma led with 15 and had two aces, seven digs and four blocks. Dahlias Bouyer had eight kills and nine blocks. Savannah Matthews had 17 kills and 21 digs for Kent State and also had three blocks, one solo … Buffalo’s Rachel Sanks had 13 kills, two digs and two blocks, one solo.

MEAC: The tournament gets underway as N.C. Central plays Coppin State, South Carolina State faces top-seeded Howard, NC A&T plays Maryland-Eastern Shore, and Morgan State plays Bethune-Cookman.

Missouri Valley: Regular-season action continues as league-leading Northern Iowa is home for Loyola, Southern Illinois goes to Missouri State, Evansville plays at Bradley, Indiana State is at Illinois State, and Valparaiso goes to Drake. UNI, Loyola, Illinois State, Bradley and Valpo have clinched five of the six spots in the MVC tournament that begins November 28. Evansville leads Indiana State in the race for sixth.

Northeast Conference: The tournament gets underway with top-seeded Robert Morris playing Central Connecticut, and Sacred Heart playing LIU.

Ohio Valley: The semifinals are set as all four top seeds won. Top-seeded Jacksonville State plays Morehead State, while Southeast Missouri State plays Murray State.

Jacksonville State (20-9) swept SIUE (14-15) as Kaylie Milton had 14 kills, hit .333, and had two aces, eight digs, and a solo block … Morehead State (22-8) ousted Austin Peay (11-20) in four behind 19 kills by Lauren Rokey, who had two digs and a block. Olivia Lohmeier had 16 kills, two aces, three digs and four blocks, one solo …

Southeast Missouri (21-10) beat Tennessee Tech (13-17) in four. Mikayla Kuhlmann led a balanced attack with 13 kills and Laney Malloy had 11 kills, an assist, three aces, 14 digs and three blocks, one solo. Taylor Dorsey had 17 kills for Tennessee Tech and hit .353 … Murray State (19-10) swept UT Martin (13-19) as Rachel Giustino had 18 kills, an assist, an ace, 19 digs and two blocks, one solo.

SWAC: The tournament gets underway in Itta Bena, Mississippi, the home of Mississippi Valley State, which didn’t make the eight-team field. Top-seeded Alabama A&M plays Grambling, second-seeded Prairie View plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Southern faces Alabama State, and Jackson State plays Texas Southern. Valley, by the way, went 3-31 this season, 0-18 in the SWAC.

Southern Conference: The Citadel advanced by beating Chattanooga on Tuesday and now plays top-seeded Samford on Friday as the tournament begins with an eight-team field. Second-seeded ETSU plays UNC Greensboro. Furman plays Wofford and Mercer plays Western Carolina.

Southland: All eyes will be on Stephen F. Austin as the Ladyjacks, who have won 21 in a row and stand 28-1, open against New Orleans. Second-seeded Sam Houston plays Southeastern Louisiana, Houston Baptist plays Northwestern State, and Texas A&M-Corpus-Christi plays Central Arkansas.

Summit League: Tournament play opens with two quarterfinal matches as Omaha plays North Dakota State, with the winner getting South Dakota, which ran away with the conference title, and Purdue Fort Wayne facing Oral Roberts with a match against second-seeded Denver on the line.

Sun Belt: Arkansas State (17-12) beat Louisiana (14-16) in five, while UT Arlington (17-12) ousted Appalachian State (13-17) in four. The respective division winners, Texas State and Coastal Carolina, wait as Arkansas State plays Troy and UTA plays South Alabama.

In Arkansas State’s victory, four players had 12 or more kills. Paulina Sobolewska led with 18 and 11 digs and four blocks. Madison Brown had 16 kills and hit .344. Hali Wisnoskie had 19 kills for Louisiana to go with three assists, 11 digs and four blocks, one solo … UTA had four players with 11 or more kills, led by Brooke Townsend with 16. She hit .414 and had five digs and two blocks. Emma Longley had 17 kills for Appalachian State.

Western Athletic: Kansas City (17-10) beat Seattle U (13-18) in four, while Utah Valley (11-18) swept UTRGV (14-17), putting Kansas City in a semifinal match Friday against second-seeded Grand Canyon, while Utah Valley gets top-seeded NM State.

Alicia Harrington had 24 kills for Kansas City and hit .488. She had three assists, three aces, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo. Melanie Brecka had 12 kills, hit .400, and had an ace, six digs and four blocks, one solo. Setter Alli Schomers had four kills in six errorless tries, 50 assists, seven digs and two blocks. Eve Kerschenbaum had 15 kills for Seattle … Kazna Tarawhiti led Utah Valley with 14 kills and had an assist, an ace, three digs and four blocks, one solo.