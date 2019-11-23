Sixth-ranked Nebraska went to No. 7 Minnesota, won the first two sets Friday and ultimately came away with a Big Ten victory — 15-3 in the fifth — to keep pace with first-place Wisconsin.

Hawai’i swept visiting Long Beach State and the No. 18 Rainbow Wahine not only won the Big West title, but continued to bolster their case for being a first-round NCAA Tournament host.

Among Friday’s big winners were No. 4 Stanford, who held off No. 16 Utah in a big Pac-12 match, No. 12 Creighton beat No. 9 Marquette in a battle of the Big East leaders, and, of course there were upsets, including Colorado beating No. 24 Cal and Central Connecticut knocking off Robert Morris in the Northeast Conference tournament.

And Princeton is in: The Tigers won a one-match playoff with Yale and not only won the Ivy League title, but the automatic NCAA Tournament bid that goes with it.

The winners also included Western Kentucky, which won in the Conference USA tournament for its 25th victory in a row, and Stephen F. Austin, who did the same in the Southland Conference with its 22nd victory in a row.

A rundown of every NCAA Division I women’s volleyball conference follows but there’s another full day of regular-season and conference-tournament play ahead Saturday.

Big Ten: Nebraska (23-3, 15-2) edged No. 7 Minnesota (20-5, 14-3) at Maturi Pavilion 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 11-25, 15-3 as the Huskers won their seventh straight match, picked up their 25th straight victory in the month of November, and won at Minnesota for the first time since 2014.

Madi Kubik led Nebraska with 20 kills and had 17 digs and two blocks. Lexi Sun had 18 kills, an assist, three aces, a block and 10 digs. Jazz Sweet had 12 kills, two blocks and two digs, and setter Nicklin Hames had 56 assists, an ace, two blocks and 15 digs.

Minnesota marked the return of setter Kylie Miller, who missed quite a bit of time with an undisclosed injury. She had two kills, 36 assists, an ace and 15 digs. Alexis Hart led with 18 kills and hit .400 and had a block and a dig. Regan Pittman had 12 kills, hit .360, and had an ace, three digs and six blocks. Stephanie Samedy had 11 kills, two assists, 10 digs and eight blocks …

Dana Rettke ran a virtual clinic at Wisconsin (20-5, 16-1) had a senior night sweep over Iowa (9-19, 3-14) 25-18, 25-13, 25-15. The Badgers hit for their second-highest percentage of the season at .410, while Iowa hit just .131.

Rettke not only had 15 kills, but hit .591 and had three aces, an assist, a dig and eight blocks. Danielle Hart had 11 kills, hit .688, and had two blocks and a dig.

Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio had eight kills, 14 assists, eight digs, a block and an ace …

No. 25 Illinois (14-12, 9-8) swept Maryland (13-16, 5-12) 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 behind the play of seniors Jacqueline Quade and Ashlyn Fleming. Quade had 15 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, one solo. Fleming had eight kills and hit .571, adding three digs, three aces and four blocks, two solo. Maryland’s Erika Pritchard led her team with 10 kills and had three digs, two blocks and two assists …

Northwestern (12-17, 3-12) not only spoiled senior night at Ohio State (14-15, 7-10), but swept the Buckeyes 25-16, 25-21, 27-25. Temi Thomas-Ailara had 12 kills and five blocks, while Nia Robinson had 11 kills and two blocks. Madison Smeathers led Ohio State with 13 kills and three blocks. Jenaisya Moore had five kills, 12 digs and two blocks.

Pac-12: Stanford (21-4, 15-2) went to Salt Lake City and came away with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 win over No. 16 Utah (19-9, 11-6). Kathryn Plummer started off slowly with only one kill in the first set, but finished with 24, 15 digs, two blocks and an ace. Audriana Fitzmorris was a force on the right side with 16 kills, five blocks and a dig. Morgan Hentz broke the Stanford record for career digs, finishing with 20 and now has 2,147, good for fifth place in Pac-12 history.

Utah’s Dani Drews led with 26 kills in 66 swings for a .242 percentage, 11 digs, two blocks, an ace and three assists. Berkeley Oblad and Zoe Weatherington had 10 kills apiece. Oblad had six blocks and hit .308, while Weatherington had two blocks and hit .071 ..

No. 10 Washington (22-5, 13-4) got a road win at Arizona (14-15, 4-13) 24-26, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13. The Huskies’ Kara Bajema had 22 kills while hitting .315, and had 14 digs, and two aces. Libero Shayne McPherson had 21 digs with four assists. Paige Whipple had 18 kills, 11 digs, and three assists for Arizona …

Smarting from a previous loss at No. 24 Cal (20-7, 10-7) earlier this year, Colorado (12-15, 4-13) gained redemption with a 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18 home victory.

Both teams had three hitters in double figures as the Buffs’ Sterling Parker had 14, Meegan Hart 13, and Justine Spann 12. The Bruins’ Lauren Forte had 13, Makana Meyer 11 and Preslie Anderson 10 …

UCLA (15-11, 10-7) beat visiting Oregon (7-19, 3-14) 24-26, 25-17, 18-15, 25-23, 15-6 as Savvy Simo got her 1,000th career dig. Simo had 14 kills, hit .244 and had an ace. Mac May had 22 kills, hit .340, and had eight digs, four blocks and three aces. Oregon’s Ronika Stone had 13 kills but hit .058 with three digs and a solo block.

ACC: League-champion Pittsburgh (27-1, 16-0) took care of business at home, defeating Florida State (17-9, 10-6) 25-19, 26-28, 25-19, 25-22 for coach Dan Fisher’s 250th career victory. Fisher is now 250-50 (.833) in nine seasons, seven at the helm of Pitt volleyball.

Three Panthers had double-doubles: Stephanie Williams tied her season-high 16 kills with 12 digs, Kayla Lund produced 14 kills and 16 digs, and setter Lexis Akeo recorded 48 assists and 14 digs.

Florida State’s Morgan Chacon and Payton Caffrey both led with 11 kills. Chacon added 16 digs and two blocks, one solo, while Caffrey contributed seven digs, two solo blocks and an assist …

Virginia (12-18, 4-13) swept Boston College (19-10, 10-6) 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 as Virginia’s seniors took advantage of their final home match. Virginia senior Chino Anukwuem had a career-high 10 blocks with six kills for a .417 percentage. Jelena Novakovic led the Cavaliers with 11 kills, four blocks and an ace. BC’s Claire Naughton led her team with 12 kills and nine digs.

Louisville (18-8, 11-5) swept Notre Dame (18-8, 11-5) 25-21, 25-18, 25-14 to give the two teams identical records. Aiko Jones led UofL with 11 kills, five blocks, five digs and two aces. Amber Stivrins had nine kills and a .438 percentage, with a block. Charley Niego and Caroline Meuth had seven kills each for ND, Niego with four digs and an assist, Meuth with three digs and two blocks …

Georgia Tech (19-8, 12-4) overcomes first-set loss to defeat Clemson (11-17, 5-12) 25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 25-14. GT’s Mariana Brambilla hit for .459 with 20 kills, six digs, and two blocks, one solo, while Julia Bergmann hit .312 with 15 kills, 14 digs, three assists and a solo block. Solei Thomas led Clemson with 14 kills, four blocks and two digs …

Big 12: In the only Big 12 match of the evening, Oklahoma (18-18, 10-5) swept West Virginia (11-16, 2-12) on Senior night 25-21, 25-17, 25-22, OU’s fourth Big-12 sweep of the year. Oklahoma’s Ashlynn Dunbar and Sarah Sanders finished in double-digit kills, with 13 for Dunbar along with six digs and two blocks. Sanders’ 11 kills came along with two blocks while hitting .435. West Virginia’s Katelyn Evans led all attackers with 16 kills, plus five digs and a block …

SEC: Tennessee (13-12, 7-8) defeats Alabama (12-14, 4-11) 26-24, 25-16, 25-18, the third consecutive time the Lady Vols have swept the Crimson Tide. Tessa Grubbs led the match for Tennessee, putting down 14 kills in 21 attempts for a .571 percentage with a dig. Danielle Mahaffey wasn’t far behind with 12 kills, a dig and a block. Hayley McSparin led Alabama with nine kills, a .563 percentage, and four blocks, two solo …

South Carolina (17-10, 9-6) avenged an early-season loss to Georgia (19-8, 11-5) with a 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13 road win. The Gamecocks saw double-doubles from Courtney Koehler (43 assists, 14 digs, 6 blocks, 4 kills and an ace) and Mikayla Shields (24 kills, 12 digs, two blocks, an ace and an assist). Mikayla Robinson had a career night on the block with 14 blocks, five solo, plus six kills and two digs. Georgia’s Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs with 24 kills, a .254 percentage, 16 digs, an ace and a block …

Texas A&M (19-6, 11-4) swept Mississippi State (13-15, 2-14) 25-19, 25-14, 22-25 for the Aggies’ fifth consecutive home win, 10-1 this year. Hollann Hans advanced to fourth in kills in A&M history with her 13 kills, 1,526 career. She added six digs, two blocks, three aces and two assists. Mississippi State ran a balanced offense with Callie Minshew with 10 kills, Gabby Waden with nine, Amarrah Cooks with eight, and Paige Shaw with seven …

Arkansas (10-17, 4-11) upset Ole Miss (14-12, 6-9) in five at home 25-17, 33-35, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12. Senior setter Rachel Rippee had a season-high 39 assists, making her the all-time assists leader during the rally era with 3,679 total assists. Rippee also contributed eight digs, two kills, and a block. Jillian Gillen produced 31 kills, hitting .226, with eight digs and two aces. Emily Stroup led Ole Miss with 25 kills, a .323 percentage, 18 digs, two aces and a block …

Big East: No. 12 Creighton (23-4, 16-1) upset No. 9 Marquette (25-4, 15-2) to win at least a share of its sixth consecutive regular-season Big East crown 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17. The win is the program’s first home win over a top-10 program in nine tries, clinching the top seed in next week’s Big East championship. Creighton’s Jaela Zimmerman led all spikers with 18 kills, along with 10 digs, three assists and an ace. Keeley Davis finished with 12 kills, nine digs, three blocks and an ace.

Marquette had three players in double-digit kills as Allie Barber led the Golden Eagles with 13, a dig and a block, Hope Werch had 12 kills, 10 digs, a block and an ace, and Hannah Vanden Berg had 11 kills, 10 digs and two solo blocks …

St. John’s (20-10, 12-5) sweeps Georgetown (13-18, 3-14) 25-21, 25-18, 25-14, the program’s sixth consecutive win with the last five in straight sets. The Johnnie’s Efrosini Alexakou and Rachele Rastelli led the match with 12 kills apiece. Alexakou also contributed eight digs, and two blocks, while Rastelli added three digs, three blocks, two solo and an ace. Charlotte Kelly led Georgetown with 11 kills and a dig …

DePaul (14-15, 6-11) defeated Providence (6-24, 1-16) 25-27, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 for the Big East road win. The Blue Demons’ Brittany Maxwell led the match with 15 kills, four digs, an ace, and two blocks, one solo. Both Emma Price and Avarie Evans-Allen had 10 kills, Maxwell adding four digs, an ace, and two blocks, one solo. Evans-Allen also contributed three blocks and a dig …

Butler (13-16, 10-7) swept Xavier (11-16, 8-9) 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Setter Megan Ramseyer posted 32 assists and 10 digs for the Bulldogs’ balanced offense, featuring Anna Logan and Melody Davidson with nine kills, Brooke Gregory and Shay Horn with eight. Lauren Hanlon tallied nine kills for the Musketeers, with Moriah Hopkins and Norah Painter eight each.

The two teams will play again Saturday night, this time at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse.

WCC: St. Mary’s (10-17, 6-11) defeated Pacific (13-16, 5-12) in the only WCC match of the day 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16. Breyan Ashley led the Gaels with 13 kills, followed by Aubrey Pitts with 12, Sienna Young with 11. Riley Patterson led Pacific with 12 kills but had 12 errors for an .000 percentage …

Big West:

Hawai’i (24-3, 14-2) swept Long Beach (12-16, 9-7) 25-18, 25-12, 25-20 at the Stan Sheriff Center, locking up the Big West title. The Rainbow Wahine won their 11th consecutive match dating back to October 12.

UH outhit the 49ers .333 to .130, paced by McKenna Ross and Brooke Van Sickle with nine kills each. Van Sickle hit for .350 with eight digs, two aces and two blocks, one solo, while Ross added six digs, an ace and a solo block …

UC Santa Barbara (21-5, 11-4) swept Cal State Fullerton (12-14, 4-11) 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 in the penultimate regular season match. The Gauchos were paced by Lindsey Ruddins’ 15 kills, .367 percentage, four digs and two blocks. Fullerton was led by Julia Crawford and Tyler Fezzey, who both had eight kills …

Cal Poly (19-8, 12-3) extended their national-record home winning streak to 31 matches with a 27-25, 25-15, 25-22 win over UC Irvine (5-22, 2-13). Cal Poly outhit UC Irvine .265 to .156 as well as outblocking them nine to four.

Maia Dvoracek led the Mustangs with 16 kills, six digs, three aces, and two blocks. Avalon DeNecochea set 36 assists, four digs, and ace and two blocks, one solo.

Three Anteaters tallied six kills: Abby Marjama, Joy Umeh, and Onye Ofoegbu.

Conference USA: No. 17 Western Kentucky (29-1, 14-0) swept Middle Tennessee (13-17) 25-14, 25-14, 25-15 in the first round of the C-USA tournament. WKU’s Paige Briggs led all attackers with 14 kills in 21 attempts and only two errors for a .571 percentage. Briggs also added six digs, two blocks, an ace and an assist. Lady Topper’s Lauren Matthews pitched in 10 kills in 17 events without an error for a .588 percentage, with three blocks.

Samira Lawson-Body led the Blue Raiders with seven kills in 22 attempts with three errors for a .182 percentage with a dig …

No. 21 Rice (25-2) defeated UTEP (13-15) 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18 to advance to the conference semifinals. The Owls matched their season high in blocks (13), while Nicole Lennon recorded a match-high 21 kills, 18 digs, three aces and two blocks. Alianza Darley led UTEP with 12 kills, a .257 percentage and six digs …

Florida Atlantic (16-10) swept Marshall (18-10) for its first conference tournament win since 2005 25-15, 25-23, 25-17. The Owls dominated both sides of the ball, outhitting the Herd .336 to .163 and outdigging them 58-38. FAU’s Massiel Matos (16), Sydney Nemtuda (12) and Zuri Smith (11) finished in double-figure kills, while Marshall’s Ciara DeBell led with 8 kills …

Sixth-seeded UTSA upset third-seeded North Texas 25-23, 25-19, 32-34, 26-24 in the final C-USA quarterfinal. The semifinal is the program’s sixth such appearance in seven years.

UTSA was led by Brianna McCulloch (15 kills, Hannah Lopez (13 kills, and Hunter Coppola (12 kills). On the North Texas side, Valerie Valerian led all scorers with 23 kills, 20 digs, three blocks and an ace …

Mountain West: The Mountain West was off Friday, with five matches set for Saturday. League-leader Colorado State goes to Nevada, UNLV goes to Air Force, Fresno State plays at Utah State, San Diego State heads to Boise State, and Wyoming is at San Jose State.

American Athletic: UCF (22-7, 14-2) defeated Tulsa (18-9, 11-5) in four sets 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-18 at The Venue in Orlando, Fla. UCF’s first-team All Conference player McKenna Melville tallied her 1,000th career kill with 13 total, 12 digs, two aces and an assist. Lache Harper scored 11 kills while hitting a remarkable .818, adding three digs, three blocks, and an ace. Anne-Marie Watson pitched in 12 kills, and six blocks for the Knights. Diara Gedikoglu put down 16 kills in 48 attempts with 14 digs for the Golden Hurricanes.

UCF will face second-seeded SMU, the West Division Champions …

Tulane (21-9, 10-6) defeated Houston (16-16, 10-6) in a five-set, 25-18, 16-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-6 match. Tulane closed out the fifth set with an 8-1 run to advance to Saturday’s semifinal against Cincinnati.

The Green Waves’ Lexi Douglas led the match with 18 kills, adding 19 digs, two assists, and an ace. Kayla Dinkins scored 11 kills and a .429 hitting percentage, Yvette Burcescu 10 while hitting .208, and Lizzy Stefanov nine with a .240 percentage. Abbie Jackson led the Cougars with 17 kills, six digs, four blocks and an ace …

ASUN: FGCU (27-4, 14-2) eliminated Lipscomb (16-13, 11-5) 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23 in the ASUN semifinals Friday in Alico arena. The win ties the team for the most single-season wins since the move to Division I. Previously the program had been 0-3 against Lipscomb in postseason play.

The Gulf Coast was paced by Cortney VanLiew and Erin Shomaker, who each had 16 kills. VanLiew added eight digs, a block and an assist, while Shomaker had four blocks and three digs. Megan Kuper led the Bison with 15 kills, 15 digs, three blocks, an assist and an ace …

Kennesaw State (21-8, 13-3) swept Liberty (19-11, 11-5) 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 to book their championship finals ticket for the third consecutive season. The Owls outhit the Flames .211 to .114 and outdug them 50 to 42. Quin Sutphin led Kennesaw State with 17 kills, six blocks and a dig. Casey Goodwin led Liberty with 14 kills, seven digs and six blocks …

America East: Second-seeded Hartford (15-12, 6-4) defeated third-seeded New Hampshire (17-8, 7-3) with a comeback five-set victory 24-26, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-10. The five-set loss was the first for New Hampshire despite a 5-0 record in five-set regular season matches.

Jenna Bridges scored 27 kills in 47 attempts with only eight errors for a .404 clip. Abby Nash added 17 kills in 41 swings with eight errors for a .220 percentage, while Maddie Lindsay had 15 kills in 50 swings, seven errors for a .160 percentage. Three Hawks led New Hampshire with 12 kills, Hannah Petke, Kennedi Smith, and Abby Sullivan …

Top-seeded Albany (15-10) defeated Stony Brook (9-17) 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22 to advance to the America East championship game. Akuabata Okenwa had 16 kills and four blocks, while Emma Schlagheck had a career-high 12 kills, three blocks and a dig.

Stony Brook’s Maria Poole had 15 kills and three digs …

Atlantic 10: LaSalle (15-12) swept George Washington (15-14) 25-19, 25-14, 26-24. Devin Corah led the Explorers with 14 kills in 24 attempts for a .458 percentage, adding three blocks and a dig. George Washington was led by Skylar Iott, who had 12 kills, three digs, two blocks and two assists.

LaSalle’s next tournament opponent is VCU …

Saint Louis (17-11) defeated Davidson (10-18) to reach the A-10 semifinals 25-15, 25-16, 25-16. The Billikens outhit the Wildcats .366 to .148 as Maya Taylor led with 12 kills, seven digs, and three aces. Sien Gallop followed with 10 kills, six digs and an ace. No Wildcats reached double-figure kills.

Saint Louis will meet Dayton in Saturday’s semifinal match.

Big Sky: The Big Sky was off Friday; Saturday’s schedule features five matches: Idaho (13-16) vs Northern Arizona (19-10), Eastern Washington (6-23) vs Southern Utah (14-15), Montana State (6-22) vs Idaho State (7-22), Sacramento State (14-16) vs. Northern Colorado (22-7) and Montana State (14-12) vs Weber State (21-17).

Big South: No. 4 Presbyterian (15-14) defeated No. 5 UNC Asheville (13-13) 25-23, 25-12, 25-19, the Blue Hose’ first tournament win since 2012. Trinity Williams led PC with a double-double, scoring 16 kills, 10 digs, a block and an ace. Both Lauren Talbert and Erin Cooke had nine kills, Talbert adding 14 digs, two blocks and three aces, Cooke with six digs, three aces and 14 assists. Ansley Rooks led the Bulldogs with seven kills, six digs, two blocks, and an ace.

Presbyterian’s next Big South opponent is Winthrop …

Third-seeded Campbell (14-15) swept sixth-seeded Charleston Southern (16-12) to reach the Big South semifinals, Campbell’s first postseason victory since 2016, also over Charleston Southern. Sarah Colla and Lailah Green led CU with 11 kills each as Colla hit .500 and added a block, while Green hit .333 with eight digs, two aces and a solo block.

Charleston Southern hit .118, led by Brooke Monssen with nine kills but a -.029 percentage with a block and two digs.

Campbell will face High Point in Big South semifinals Saturday …

Colonial Athletic: No. 5 Elon (14-17, 7-9) beat No. 4 Northeastern (14-14, 8-7) 26-24, 23-25, 25-18, 25-12, 16-14 to reach the conference semifinals. Elon was outscored by Northeastern 84 to 81, outhit 67 to 59, and outdug 75-66, but outserved their opponents 9-7 and outblocked them 13-10. Leah Daniel paced the Phoenix’ balanced offense with 17 kills, with Kellyn Trowse adding 13, Julia Crabtree 12, and Nori Thomas 9. Northeastern’s Athena Ardila led all attackers with 19 kills, while Natalie Shollin and Erica Staunton had 13 each.

Elon earned the right to face Towson in Saturday’s semifinal …

Delaware (15-13, 6-10) erased a two-set deficit against Hofstra (17-12, 10-6) to win 23-25, 20-25, 28-26, 25-22, 15-13 to reach the Colonial semifinal. The win is the second for Delaware against Hofstra in as many weekends.

Both teams had four players in double-digit kills: for the Blue Hens, Maria Bellinger (21), Adelina Rivera (17), Bailey Pearlman (13), and Ayala Plummer (10). On the Hofstra side, Athina Dimitriadis (17), Ana Martinovic (14), Laura Masciullo (13), and Madeline Matheny (11).

Delaware will face James Madison in Saturday’s semifinal …

Horizon League: Green Bay (21-8, 12-4) swept Oakland (15-4, 8-8) 25-18, 25-11, 25-20. Green Bay doubled up on Oakland’s hitting percentage, .319 to .158.

Taylor Wolf led Green Bay with 17 kills, a .536 percentage, 15 digs, a block and two aces. Oakland’s Taylor Dellinger led her team with 11 kills, hit .276, two digs and a block …

Northern Kentucky (17-12, 9-7) defeats UIC (20-11, 9-7) 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 to reach the Horizon League semifinals. The Norse sided out 72% of the time, led by Laura Crawford with 12 kills, a .423 hitting percentage, five digs, two aces, one sold block and an assist. Reilly Briggs was close behind with 11 kills, a .333 percentage, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace. Alexandria Hicks led the Flames with eight kills and three digs …

The Horizon semifinals will feature Green Bay against Milwaukee, and Northern Kentucky against Wright State.

Ivy League: Princeton (17-7, 10-2) earned a berth in the NCAA championships by winning the one-match Ivy League playoff, defeating Yale (15-8, 10-2) 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15. The NCAA championship berth is the program’s eighth, the last in 2017 …

Metro Atlantic: Marist (15-14) swept Niagara (13-16) 25-23, 25-11, 25-22 in the MAAC semifinals. The Red Foxes’ Megan Fergus scored 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Nikki DeSerpa had 13 kills, hitting .280 with four digs and a block. None of the Niagara spikers reached double-digit kills …

Sixth-seeded Quinnipiac (13-15, 8-10) upset third-seeded Rider (15-16, 12-6) 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 25-21. The Bobcat’s Georgia Tselepi led her team with 16 kills, a .538 percentage, a dig, and two blocks, one solo. The Broncs were led by Morgan Romano, who hit a match-high 24 kills, a .321 percentage, eight digs, a block, two aces and an assist …

Marist will meet Fairfield in the MAAC semifinals Saturday, while Quinnipiac plays Canisius.

Mid-American: Fourth-seeded Ball State (18-11, 11-5) defeated fifth-seeded Ohio (18-13, 9-7) 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16 to secure a semifinal berth. Three Cardinals finished with double-digit kills as both Kia Holder and Natalie Risi had 16, Allison Hamaker 10. Holder hit .438 with two digs and a solo block, Risi hit .308 with 13 digs, two aces and an assist, and Hamaker hit .364 with three digs.

The Bobcats had three players in double-digit kills, Lauren Park (13), Maggie Nedoma (12), and Tia Jimerson (11). The win sets up Saturday’s match against top-seeded Miami …

Bowling Green (18-11, 11-5) defeated sixth-seeded Buffalo (13-17, 8-8) 25-16, 25-21, 25-16 to advance to the MAC semifinals against second-seeded Central Michigan Saturday. Katelyn Meyer had 23 kills for the Falcons, along with a .415 hitting percentage and a block. Polina Prokudina led the Bulls with 13 kills, a .462 percentage, and two digs …

MEAC: Coppin State (13-17) got its first win in the MEAC tournament since 2014, defeating NC Central (8-24) in four (25-17, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22). Coppin State’s balanced offense had three hitters in double-digit kills as Miajavon Coleman had 15, Paola Caten 14, and Salma Gonzalez 10. Coleman added seven digs, six aces and two blocks, Caten contributed eight digs, two aces and a block, and Gonzalez had four digs, two blocks and an ace. Ammaarah Williams led NC Central with 13 kills, hitting .370 with two digs, an ace, and three blocks, one solo …

Top-seeded Howard (18-12) swept S.C. State (0-29) 25-12, 25-23, 25-18. The Bison’s Kayla Diaz led a balanced offense with Myca Mitchell and Asha Johnson leading with seven kills, followed by Marcelle Butler and Tamar Wells with five each. Alexus Holt led SC State with 15 kills, five digs, two blocks, and an ace …

North Carolina A&T (16-13) beat Maryland-Eastern Shore (12-19) 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19. The Aggies’ Courteney Pitt led with 18 kills, seven digs, an ace and a solo block. Alexis Lee led the Hawks with 13 kills, a .176 percentage and a block …

Morgan State (17-12) defeated Bethune-Cookman (8-24) 25-23, 28-30, 25-20, 25-19 to reach the semifinals. The Lady Bears’ Mykaela Ross had 21 kills, hit .459 with a dig. Zoe McBride had 20 kills, hit .304, with nine digs and a block. Bethune-Cookman was led by Jordan Jefferson with 16 kills, 10 digs, one block and three assists.

Coppin State faces Howard in the first Saturday semifinal, followed by North Carolina A&T against Morgan State …

Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa (22-9, 16-1) defeated Loyola of Chicago (20-10, 13-4) 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-18. The win marks the ninth MVC regular-season title for coach Bobbi Peterson, and program’s 19th total …

Missouri State (10-22, 7-11) beat Southern Illinois (14-18, 6-12) 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 to finish their regular season. The Bears will not qualify for MVC conference play …

Bradley (14-14, 10-7) swept Evansville (16-12, 7-10) 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 to snap a three-match losing skid, assuring themselves at least the fourth seed in the MVC tournament …

Illinois State (17-11, 10-6) swept Indiana State (7-19, 5-11) 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 to win their fourth straight match. The Redbirds close their regular season Saturday against Evansville.

Valparaiso (13-18, 8-9) overcame a 0-2 deficit against Drake (9-21, 3-14) to win 22-25, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-12. The win is the mirror image of the teams’ last meeting October 28, when ValPo ended up on the losing side of the five-set match.

Brittany Anderson had 55 assists, six digs, two blocks and two aces for the Brown and Gold. Drake’s Emily Plock had 15 kills, six blocks, two aces and an assist.

The MVC tournament begins November 28.

Northeast Conference: No. 4 Central Connecticut (15-14) defeated top-ranked Robert Morris (25-5) in five sets, thwarting a comeback 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-12. The Blue Devils scored a season-high 69 team kills, with Emma Henderson contributing 24, Samantha McCreath 20, and Isabelle Roufs 12. CCSU edged the Colonials in hitting percentage .191 to .188. Robert Morris’ Emma Granger led her squad with 23 kills, four digs, three aces and an assist …

Sacred Heart (19-11, 13-30) defeated LIU (12-17, 11-5) 25-15, 25-19, 25-21 to reach the conference final against Central Connecticut Saturday afternoon. The final is SHU’s third championship match in the last four seasons.

The Pioneers’ Lisel Nelis led with 11 kills, hit for .188, with 11 digs, two blocks and an assist. LIU’s offense had three attackers with seven kills: Miranda Strongman, Fleur Wiersma and Karolina Nova …

Ohio Valley: Morehead State (23-8, 12-4) reached its first championship final after sweeping Jacksonville State (20-10, 13-3) 25-20, 25-23, 25-20. Morehead State’s Olivia Lohmeier had 15 kills, six digs, and an ace as Morehead outhit Jacksonville .256 to .128.

Southeast Missouri State (22-10, 12-4) edged Murray State (19-11, 12-4) in a five-set overtime thriller 25-20, 14-25, 25-22, 20-25, 21-19 to reach their first OVC championship final for the first time since 2006.

Offensively, the Redhawks’ Mikayla Kuhlmann posted 14 kills, Laney Malloy 13, Maggie Adams nine, and Annie Wehrheim 8. The Racers’ Rachel’s, Giustino and Holthaus, led Murray State with 26 and 23 kills, respectively …

Southeast Missouri State will face Morehead State Saturday at 6 p.m.

SWAC: Alabama A&M (20-13, 16-3) defeated Grambling (10-24, 4-14) in four sets 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22. Lady Bulldog Terra Brooks completed a double-double with 12 kills, 11 digs while eclipsing the 1,000 career kill mark to reach 1,008. Teammate Jaelin Gant also nearly completed the double-double with 11 kills and nine digs. Grambling’s Chasity Nicks posted 16 kills, five digs, three blocks and an assist for the Lady Tigers …

Prairie View A&M (15-20, 14-4) won its quarterfinal with a 3-1 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (7-22, 5-10) 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18. Tamaira Armstrong sparked the Lady Panthers with 15 kills in 30 swings to hit .400 with 13 digs and two assists. The Lions were led by Zyonn Smith, who hit .500 with 18 kills, 13 digs, two aces and an assist …

No. 5 Alabama State (13-19, 12-6) topped No. 4 Southern (14-22, 11-7) 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 as four Alabama State players reached double-digit kills: Taira Cottingham and Krysta Medearis (14), Bayle’ Bennett (13) and E’laisah Young (11). Southern was led by Brianna Hawkins, who had 17 kills, six digs, two aces, and five blocks, one solo …

Jackson State (18-18, 13-5) cruised against Texas Southern (11-18, 10-8) 25-11, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14, outscoring their opponents 67 to 44. SWAC Playerof the Year Jylen Whitten led the Tigers with 16 kills while hitting .464, six digs and an ace.

Saturday’s semifinals are Prairie View A&M against Jackson State and Alabama A&M versus Alabama State …

Southern Conference: Top-seeded Samford (22-5, 13-1) dominated The Citadel (9-20, 1-11) to reach Saturday’s semifinals 25-21, 25-12, 25-10. Samford hit for a .360 percentage to The Citadel’s .000 and outblocked their opponents nine to one.

Kelsi Hobbs led with 10 kills for the Bulldogs, with six digs, two blocks and an ace. Grace Tiesman had nine kills, nine digs and four blocks. The Citadel was led by Sharlissa Jesus with eight kills but eight errors, five digs, and an ace …

Second-seeded ETSU (24-5, 14-2) beat seventh-seeded UNC Greensboro (10-17, 14-7) in four sets 25-13, 25-18, 31-29, 25-16. Buc Lundyn Coffman finished the match at a .765 attack percentage on 13 kills in 17 attempts, third-best in program history. Her teammate Lauren Hatch scored nine kills in 29 attempts for a .586 percentage, while Kaela Massey scored 16 kills in 35 attempts for a .343 percentage. Maria Esch led Greensboro with 19 kills on 44 swings for a .341 percentage …

Furman (8-20) defeated Wofford (15-16) in four sets (25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21) to move into the SoCon semifinals. Nicole Mack led the Paladins with 17 kills, 15 digs, two assists and an ace, hitting .250. Neci Harris had 10 kills and six blocks while hitting .500. Courtney Hoffman had nine kills and five blocks, four solo. Catie Cronister led the Bulldogs with 20 kills, 12 digs and three aces …

Mercer (14-15, 6-9) upset Western Carolina (17-13, 11-5) in five, 25-20, 31-29, 21-25, 14-25, 15-10. The Bears led in all statistical categories, winning 89 points to the Catamounts’ 63, 70 kills to 49, 7 aces to 5, 12 blocks to 9, 59 assists to 40, and 76 digs to 63 …

Samford will face Furman in Saturday’s first semifinal, followed by Mercer against ETSU …

Southland: Top-seeded Stephen F. Austin (29-1, 16-0) swept eighth-seeded New Orleans (13-18, 6-10) 25-17, 25-23, 25-21. Four Ladyjacks had double-digit digs, with Madelyn Miller (16), Corin Evans (13), Ariana Pagan (12), and Ann Hollas (10). New Orleans was paced by Ehize Omoghibo’s 17 kills, 13 digs and four blocks …

Sam Houston State defeated Southeastern Louisiana for the second time in a week to advance to the semifinals in a 3-2 victory (25-19, 18-25, 27-25, 22-25, 15-10). Breanne Chausse delivered a career-high 26 kills for the Bearkats. Chausse had only three errors in 44 attempts, hitting .523 while adding three digs and two blocks. On the other side, Southeastern Louisiana was led by Karlee Wilkerson, who scored 17 kills but hit -.176 with five blocks and two digs.

Northwestern State (20-11, 11-5) defeated Houston Baptist (17-15, 9-7) 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23, winning three deuce sets. Northwestern State hit .198 to Houston Baptist’s .193. Hannah Brister led the Lady Demons with 24 kills, 21 digs and a block, while Mikayla Vivens led Houston Baptist with 16 kills, 13 digs, three assists and an ace …

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (18-10, 11-5) defeated Central Arkansas (16-13, 10-6) 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 behind strong team defense by the Islanders, holding the Sugar Bears to a .123 percentage.

Chloe Simon had 12 digs, nine kills, hitting .286 for TAMUCC. Madi Bowles led Central Arkansas with 10 kills, hit .333 with two blocks and a dig …

Stephen F. Austin will face Texas A&M Corpus Christi in Saturday’s first semifinal, with Sam Houston State against Northwestern State in the second semifinal.

Summit League: Fourth-seeded Omaha (18-13, 10-6) beat fifth-seeded North Dakota State (13-16, 8-8) 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 25-17 in Summit League quarterfinals after falling to them in back-to-back years. Omaha scored 62 kills while hitting .308, while North Dakota State had 45 kills for a .150 percentage.

Isabella Sade had 21 kills for the Mavericks, with three digs and two blocks. Sadie Limback contributed 16 kills, six digs and two blocks. Anna Blaschko chipped in 11 kills, three digs and two blocks, one solo. Syra Tanchin led the Bison with 17 kills, a dig and a block in the losing effort.

Omaha’s Saturday semifinal opponent is South Dakota.

Purdue Fort Wayne (18-13) defeated Oral Roberts (8-23) 19-15, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16 to earn a semifinal berth. Katie Crowe had 13 kills for the Mastodons, with Sydney Boerst and Sidney Schiller 10 each. ORU’s CeCe Madison led her team with 13, followed by Bri GreenLee with 12, and Sakira LaCour 11.

Purdue Fort Wayne will face Denver in their Saturday semifinal.

Sun Belt: Fourth-seeded Troy (22-8, 10-6) defeated eighth-seeded Arkansas State (17-13, 7-9) after overcoming a 2-1 deficit 26-24, 20-25, 13-25, 25-21, 19-17 to reach its second semifinal in school history, the first since 2012.

Halston Hiller had 15 kills for the Trojans, including the final two swings of the fifth set. She also had three blocks, two digs and an assist. Ashley Guenveur also had 15 kills with 12 digs, three blocks, an ace and an assist. Three Red Wolves scored double-figure kills in the loss as Timber Terrell had 13, Paulina Sobolewska 12, and Madison Brown 11 …

UT Arlington (18-12, 8-8) battled South Alabama (20-11, 11-5) in a five-set 24-26, 25-21, 25-17, 28-30, 15-10 win at Straham Arena. UTA’s Kylie Jedlicka led all attackers with 24 kills, hitting .286 with 21 digs, three blocks and two aces. South Alabama was led by Hannah Harris’ 21 kills, 11 digs, and an ace …

Coastal Carolina will play UT Arlington, while Texas State faces Troy in the Sun Belt semifinals Saturday …

Western Athletic: Second-seeded Grand Canyon (24-5, 13-3) defeated third-seeded Kansas City (17-10, 12-4) 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26 to defeat the Roos for the third time this year but reach the WAC finals for the first time.

The Lopes’ were paced by Melody Horton’s 17 kills, 10 digs and a block. Yeny Murillo tallied 12 kills, four digs, three blocks, two solo, and an assist. Kaira Moss also scored double-digit kills with 11, adding five blocks, one solo, and a dig. The Roos were led by Alicia Harrington’s 21 kills, five blocks, 12 digs, two assists and a block, with both Tyrecia Lukes and Melanie Brecka with 15 kills. Lukes also had six blocks and a dig, while Brecka pitched in 12 digs, two blocks and an ace …

New Mexico State (26-3, 16-0) swept Utah Valley (11-19, 7-9) 25-12, 26-24, 25-21 into the WAC Championship match. The win is the Aggies’ 18th straight.

NM State was led by Savannah Davison’s 15 kills while hitting .393, seven digs, two blocks and an assist. Utah Valley’s Kazna Tarawhiti led her squad with eight kills but hit only .069 along with eight digs and a block.

Saturday’s championship match pits Grand Canyon against New Mexico State …