[Premium] Alhassan, Snyder lead Florida into stretch run, NCAA schedule, MVC tourney

This story not only includes today’s NCAA schedule with some pretty important matches on tap, and a recap of the Missouri Valley quarterfinals, but a feature about Florida seniors Rhamat Alhassan and Carli Snyder. Florida is ranked No. 3 in the AVCA and No. 2 in the NCAA RPI:

They’ve saved the best for last, Alhassan, the blocking-machine middle named the SEC player of the year, and Snyder, also an SEC first-teamer and the glue that holds the Gators together.

It’s a long way from that night they hung out together as freshmen, Alhassan, who plays the violin and does crochet on bus rides, and Snyder, a voracious reader.

“I remember distinctly my freshman year Rhamat teaching me how to knit in my dorm room,” Snyder recalled with a laugh. “We were just sitting there and it was a Friday night after a game and I was just sitting there thinking that when I had this vision of college in my head at a top SEC school I didn’t picture knitting in my dorm room on a Friday night and having so much fun. It was like the most fun night.”