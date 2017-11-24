[Premium] Alhassan, Snyder lead Florida into stretch run, NCAA schedule, MVC tourney

By Lee Feinswog -
0
Senior outside Carli Snyder goes all out on defense for Florida/UAA Communications photo by Jim Burgess

This story not only includes today’s NCAA schedule with some pretty important matches on tap, and a recap of the Missouri Valley quarterfinals, but a feature about Florida seniors Rhamat Alhassan and Carli Snyder. Florida is ranked No. 3 in the AVCA and No. 2 in the NCAA RPI:

They’ve saved the best for last, Alhassan, the blocking-machine middle named the SEC player of the year, and Snyder, also an SEC first-teamer and the glue that holds the Gators together.
It’s a long way from that night they hung out together as freshmen, Alhassan, who plays the violin and does crochet on bus rides, and Snyder, a voracious reader.
“I remember distinctly my freshman year Rhamat teaching me how to knit in my dorm room,” Snyder recalled with a laugh. “We were just sitting there and it was a Friday night after a game and I was just sitting there thinking that when I had this vision of college in my head at a top SEC school I didn’t picture knitting in my dorm room on a Friday night and having so much fun.  It was like the most fun night.”
Upgrade now or Sign in to view Premium content.
We are expanding our coverage and adding Premium content for a modest fee through December 24, 2017. For $9.99, you will also get:
  • Our daily NCAA coverage as we head into the last half of the regular season and into the NCAA Tournament
  • More NCAA features
  • Exclusive beach, juniors and high school features

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR