NM State, Kennesaw, Albany, Sacred Heart win NCAA volleyball bids

The celebrations were on Saturday with more to come Sunday.

NM State completed a perfect WAC season and won that league’s tournament and the NCAA bid that goes with it.

NCAA bids also went to Kennesaw State, Albany, and Sacred Heart.

There were no upsets among the ranked teams.

One of them, No. 11 Colorado State, had already won the Mountain West, but the Rams finished the conference season unbeaten at 18-0 as they won for the 27th time in a row and swept a league opponent for the 13th time this season.

More NCAA spots will be earned on Sunday.

Western Kentucky won its 26th in a row, is now at 30 victories for the season, and the No. 19 Hilltoppers play No. 21 Rice for the Conference USA title on Sunday.

In the Southland, Stephen F. Austin (30-1) has won 23 in a row and plays Sam Houston for the title.

VCU not only tries to win the Atlantic 10, but the Rams go for their 19th victory in a row when they face Dayton for the Atlantic 10 title.

Towson, which has won 21 in a row, plays James Madison for the Colonial Athletic Association crown.

One big streak ended as South Dakota, which had won 24 in a row, lost the Summit League semifinals.

Pac-12: The conference was off Saturday, but there are six matches Sunday, including No. 4 Stanford at Colorado. The Cardinal (21-4, 15-2) holds a two-game lead over No. 10 Washington (22-5, 13-4), which goes to Arizona State. No. 16 Utah (19-9, 11-6), tied with (22-7, 11-6) No. 22 Washington State for third, is home for No. 24 Cal, while WSU goes to Arizona. Oregon State plays at UCLA and Oregon plays at USC.

Big Ten: There were two matches Saturday as No. 7 Minnesota swept visiting Iowa and No. 17 Purdue did the same at No. 23 Michigan.

But the most anticipated B1G match of the week is when No. 6 Nebraska (23-3, 15-2, coming off that Friday-night victory at Minnesota, goes to No. 5 Wisconsin (20-5, 16-1) with first place in the conference on the line. Nebraska is tied with Penn State (22-4, 15-2), which goes to Rutgers. No. 25 Illinois goes to Ohio State, Northwestern is at Maryland and Michigan State is at Indiana.

Minnesota (21-5, 15-3) swept Iowa (9-20, 3-15) as Regan Pittman had 12 kills, hit .348, and had a dig and give blocks in the 25-14, 25-19, 25-22 victory. Stephanie Samedy had 10 kills, seven digs and seven blocks, and setter Kyle Miller had 38 assists, three digs and two blocks. Courtney Buzzerio had 10 kills for Iowa, which hit .061 …

Purdue (20-7, 12-6) beat visiting Michigan (20-7, 12-6) 25-18, 25-22, 29-27. Caitlyn Newton led with 14 kills, an ace, six digs and five blocks, two solo. Blake Mohler had eight kills and hit .385 and had five blocks, one solo. Purdue hit .281.

Michigan, which hit .185, got 15 kills from Paige Jones, who had an assist, an ace and 13 digs. May Pertofsky and Jess Robinson had seven kills each and Sydney Wetterstrom had six kills and four blocks.

Big 12: Four days after No. 3 Baylor’s stunning five-set win over No. 1 Texas, both teams were back in action. Baylor swept at Kansas State, but Texas had to bounce back from losing the first set to beat visiting Kansas in four.

Baylor (23-1, 13-1) won its seventh in a row, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 at K-State (8-19, 3-12). Yossiana Pressley led with 13 kills, an ace and seven digs, and Kara McGhee had 11 kills, hit .563, and had two blocks. Peyton Williams led K-State with eight kills as she hit .500 and had two blocks and four digs …

Texas (20-3, 14-1) actually stayed a half-game up on Baylor in the standings after its 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18 win over Kansas (8-16, 4-10). Micaya White led with 16 kills, an assist, four aces, four blocks and 10 digs. Logan Eggleston had 15 kills, two assists, four aces, a block and 15 digs. Skylar Fields and Brionne Butler had 10 kills each. Jhenna Gabriel was perfect on three attacks, had 43 assists, and two blocks and eight digs.

Ashley Smith led Kansas with 16 kills, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Morgan Christon had 11 kills, hit .364, and had a block and a dig …

In the only other Big 12 match Saturday, Texas Tech (17-12, 7-8) won in five at TCU (9-15, 4-10) as Emily Hill and Brooke Kanas had 19 kills each in the 22-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23, 15-11 victory. Hill had an assist, a block and 12 digs, and Kanas hit .485 and had two blocks and a dig. Caitlin Dugan had 14 kills, three blocks and five digs and setter Alex Kirby had five kills, 58 assists, a block and 12 digs. elan McCall had 27 kills for TCU and had four assists, two blocks and 14 digs. Katie Clark had 13 kills, hit .300, and had six blocks.

ACC: The league was idle Saturday, but the seven matches on Sunday’s slate including No. 2 Pittsburgh trying to go 17-0 in the conference when it plays at NC State. Pittsburgh has a four-game lead over Georgia Tech and North Carolina, which are tied for second. Georgia Tech is home for Notre Dame, while UNC is off. Louisville, a game back and alone in fourth, is home for Miami. Also, Wake Forest goes to Virginia Tech, Duke is at Florida State and Boston College is at Syracuse.

SEC: There are six matches on tap, but No. 14 Kentucky, which leads No. 15 Florida by a game in the win column, is idle. Florida is at Georgia, third-place Texas A&M — two games back in the loss column — is home for Ole Miss, LSU goes to Alabama, South Carolina is at Auburn, and Missouri is at Tennessee.

Big East: The regular season comes to a close as No. 12 Creighton, which won the league, is home for DePaul. Second-place No. 9 Marquette is at Providence, while the tie between St. John’s and Villanova for third will be broken at Nova. Only the top four teams make the Big East tournament.

On Saturday, Butler (14-16, 11-7) swept Xavier (9-17, 8-10) as Brooke Gregory had 12 kills and hit .500 and had two aces, two blocks and three digs.

West Coast Conference: Both ranked teams swept as first-place and No. 20 San Diego beat Portland and No. 13 BYU beat Gonzaga in four.

San Diego (23-5, 16-1) won its eighth match in a row as Katie Lukes had 15 kills with no errors in 20 attacks in the 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 victory. It ensured the Toreros at least a tie for the conference title. Lukes hit .750 and had three digs and two blocks, one solo. Grace Frohling had 11 kills, hit .500, and had a block and two digs. Megan Jacobsen added nine kills and hit .514 as USD hit .551 as a team. Anna Newsome had two kills in two tries, 30 assists, two aces and five digs. Portland (11-17, 3-14) hit .066 …

Gonzaga (10-19, 4-13) came out strong but BYU (24-4, 15-2) responded in a big way and came away with a 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-16 victory. McKenna Miller led with 18 kills and hit .419 to go with an ace, three digs and three blocks. Heather Gneiting had 12 kills, hit .333 and had two aces, two digs and nine blocks, one solo. Madelyn Robinson had nine kills, hit .350 and had seven digs and three blocks. Whitney Bower had two kills in five attempts, 43 assists, 13 digs and a block. Libero Mary Lake added 18 digs, nine assists, two aces and a rare kill.

While BYU hit .328, Gonzaga finished at .100. Sarah Penner and Chapin Gray had 12 kills each. Penner had two aces, three digs and four blocks …

Pepperdine (18-10, 14-3) won at San Francisco (8-20, 4-13) as Shannon Scully had 16 kills, hit .412, and had two aces and 17 digs. Hannah Frohling had nine kills, an assist, three aces and six blocks, Tarah Wylie had eight kills, hit .300, and had an assist, two aces and six blocks. Rachel Ahrens added seven kills, an ace and three blocks. Victoria Rogers had 10 kills and hit .333 for San Francisco …

Santa Clara (19-11, 9-8) beat visiting Loyola Marymount (15-14, 9-8) in four as Julia Sangiacomo and Anna McCreadie had 12 kills each and Taylor Odom 11. Kantor hit .400 and had three assists, two aces, 11 digs and two blocks and her team hit .305. LMU, which hit .150, got 16 kills from Sierra Bartley and 13 from Savannah Slattery.

Conference USA: While both teams are assured at-large NCAA Tournament bids, the tournament title comes down to No. 19 Western Kentucky (30-1) and No. 21 Rice (26-2), the two top teams in the league all season.

WKU swept FAU 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 as the Toppers hit .419. Lauren Matthews led with 14 kills, hit .522 and had five blocks, two solo. Kayland Jackson had 10 kills, hit .533, and had a dig and a block. Paige Briggs had seven kills, hit .312, and had eight digs and a solo block, and Sophia Cerino had seven kills, hit .462, and had two aces, a dig and two blocks. Massiel Matos led FAU with 12 kills …

Rice, which won the title last year, moved into the final with a four-set win over UTSA (16-13) after getting stomped in the first set. Anota Adekunle led with 19 kills in the 12-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 victory. She hit .548 and had four digs and three blocks. Nicole Lennon had 17 kills, hit .405 and had an assist, 17 digs, and two blocks, one solo. Grace Morgan had nine kills, hit .467, and had two digs and a block. Setters Adria Martinez and Carly Graham combined for five kills in nine swings, 45 assists, and 20 digs as their team hit .333. Brianna McCulloch had 13 kills and hit .333 for UTSA.

Mountain West: No. 11 Colorado State (28-1, 18-0) not only finished an unbeaten MW season Saturday with a sweep at Nevada, the Rams won their 27th match in a row.

Breana Runnels led with 12 kills, two aces, a block, and six digs. Paulina Hougaard-Jensen had nine kills, hit .467, and had nine blocks, one solo. Kirstie Hillyer had nine kills, hit .412, and had six blocks, one solo. Nevada hit .010 …

Wyoming (21-8, 16-2), which finished two games back — its only conference losses were to Colorado State won its seventh in a row with a sweep of San Jose State. Wyoming, which has an NCAA RPI of 69, got 12 kills from Halie McArdle and 11 from KC McMahon …

Fresno State swept Utah State as Desiree Sukhov had 13 kills, two aces, 11 digs and a block, and Amilya Thompson had 12 kills, hit .348, and had two aces, five digs and three blocks, one solo … UNLV swept Air Force as Mariena Hayden capped a strong season with 14 kills while hitting .300. She had two aces, six digs and a block … and Boise State beat San Diego State in four. Lauren Ohlinger had 16 kills and hit .324 for Boise and had an assist, two aces, five digs and a block. Hannah Turnlund had 15 kills, six digs and a block for SDSU.

Missouri Valley: The dust settled Saturday after four matches and the six-team tourney field is set. Bradley plays Valparaiso Thursday with the winner getting UNI, and Illinois State faces Evansville with the winner playing Loyola.

UNI (23-9), which won the regular-season title, swept Valpo (13-19) as Katie Busswitz, who hit .476, and Karlie Taylor had 12 kills each. Taylor had an ace, five digs and two blocks …

Loyola (21-10), which finished second, had to go five to win at Drake (9-22). Emily Plock had 26 kills for Drake and hit .303 and had three aces, eight digs and four blocks. Addie Barnes and Heather Kocken had 16 kills each for Loyola and Quinn Spieker had 13 …

Illinois State (19-11) swept Evansville (16-13) as Kaylee Martin had 14 kills … Bradley beat Indiana State in four as four players had 10 or more kills, led by Rachel Pranger’s 16. She added two aces, 17 digs and a block.

American Athletic: The league tournament title comes down to top-seeded Cincinnati (24-5) against third-seeded UCF (23-7), which will be playing at home. Both teams are locks for NCAA tourney bids if they lose.

Cincinnati advanced with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 victory over Tulane (21-10) as Jordan Thompson had 25 kills, hit .396, and had an assist, two aces and seven digs. Maria Mallon had 14 kills, an ace, a solo block and five digs. Armania Heckenmueller had 41 assists, an ace and seven digs. Lexie Douglas had eight kills for Tulane …

UCF swept SMU (18-9) 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 behind 19 kills by McKenna Miller. She hit .320 and had two assists, two blocks and 13 digs. Kristina Fisher had 12 kills and eight digs, and Nerissa Moravec had seven kills and hit .667 and had an assist, eight digs and a dig.

SMU, ranked No. 53 in the RPI, hit .151. Hannah Jacobs had nine kills.

ASUN: Kennesaw State (22-8) is going to the NCAA Tournament after the second-seeded Owls won the rubber match with FGCU (27-5). The teams had split their regular-season matches, but this time KSU won 27-25, 25-22, 24-26, 24-26, 15-13.

“It’s truly hard to find the words at this point to describe how we’re all feeling,” Kennesaw State coach Keith Schunzel said. “I am oozing with pride and pure joy of what our program just did. We had so many reasons to lose that match and our team just kept fighting over and over and over again.”

Dani Ballou led with 22 kills and hit .318 and had four blocks and a dig. Lauren Chastang had 20 kills, two aces, three blocks and 12 digs. Quin Sutphin had 18 kills and six blocks, and Jasmine Brown had 13 kills, hit .320 and had two blocks. Setter Lexi Broadwater had a kill, 69 assists, two aces, a block and 13 digs.

Cortney VanLiew had 15 kills for FGCU and had four blocks and 11 digs. Amanda Carroll had 14 kills, hit .400, an had an ace and 15 digs. Daniele Serrano had 10 kills and hit .385 and had seven blocks, two solo, and Tori Morris had eight kills and 12 blocks, three solo.

America East: UAlbany (16-10) beat Hartford (16-13) 25-16, 21-25, 19-25, 25-15, 15-12 for the NCAA bid as Akuabata Okenwa led with 16 kills and hit .351 and had three blocks. Danielle Tedesco had 11 kills and hit .500 and had two assist, three digs and seven blocks, two solo. Kamara Kelly had nine kills, 10 digs and four blocks and Chloe Evering had six kills, an assist, three digs and five blocks.

“I can’t even put into words how excited and proud I am of every single one of my teammates for bringing their best energy and effort tonight,” Evering said. “Every person on this team contributed to this win tonight and I’m incredibly happy to have finally gotten it done after four years. The energy tonight was insane and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to spend my last season with.”

Hartford’s Jenna Bridges had 25 kills, an assist, five digs and four blocks, one solo. Abby Nash had 20 kills and Maddie Lindsay had 14 kills, eight digs and two blocks.

Atlantic 10: VCU (24-5) plays Dayton (21-8) — which survived an epic five-setter with Saint Louis in the semifinal — for the league’s NCAA bid. Both have an outside shot at an at-large if they lose.

VCU advanced with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 win over La Salle (14-13) as Vicky Giommarini led with 12 kills and hit .632 to go with an ace, four digs and three blocks, one solo. Jasmin Sneed had 10 kills, hit .643, and had eight blocks, one solo. Samantha Graver had 12 kills for La Salle …

Jamie Peterson had 22 kills as Dayton beat the Billikens (17-12) 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 19-17 after facing match point three times in the fifth. Peterson had five assists, two aces, three blocks and 15 digs. Alli Papesh had 16 kills, four digs and three blocks, one solo. Josie Vondran had 10 kills, hit .500, and had 26 assists, a block and three digs.

Maya Taylor led SLU with 19 kills, an assist, an ace, two blocks and eight digs. Sien Gallop had 17 kills, an assist, an ace and 19 digs, and Juliana Phillips had 13 kills, four aces, a block and six digs.

Big Sky: Regular-season play continued as the league was able to solidify its eight-team tournament bracket for play that starts Thursday.

Conference winner Northern Colorado beat Sacramento State in four as Kailey Jo Ince had 20 kills, hit .385, and had six digs … Megan Gneiting and Dani Nay had 10 kills each as Weber State swept Montana State. Gneiting hit .500 and had eight digs and five blocks … Northern Arizona swept Idaho as four players had seven or more kills … Southern Utah beat Eastern Washington in four behind 21 kills from Shannon Webb who had 19 digs and two blocks … and Montana State beat Idaho State in four as Amethyst Harper had 21 kills, hit .388, and had two assists, an ace, 17 digs and three blocks.

Big South: It’s the Fighting Camels of Campbell (17-12) against top-seeded Winthrop (23-4) for the NCAA bid.

Lailah Green had 24 kills as Campbell, the third seed, knocked off High Point (20-12), coming back from 0-2 to win 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13. Green added an ace and seven kills. Sarah Colla had 13 kills, four blocks and six digs, and setters Madee Miner and Emily Mitter combined for 47 assists, three aces, and 17 digs.

Megan Kratzer and Annie Sullivan had 16 kills each for High Point and Gabrielle Idlebird had 15. Kaley Rammelsberg had nine kills and six blocks …

Winthrop beat Presbyterian (15-15) 25-9, 25-22, 25-20 and are back in the title match for the first time since 2007. Campbell last played in the title match in 2015.

Four Winthrop players had seven or more kills, led by Makayla Doyle, who had nine and hit .333 to go with three blocks. Presbyterian hit minus .008.

Big West: No. 18 Hawai’i, which was off, had already claimed the league title and now waits to see its NCAA Tournament situation. The Rainbow Wahine are hoping to be a top-16 seed and get to host the first two rounds. They are ranked No. 12 in the NCAA RPI.

There were three matches to end the regular season as Cal Poly (20-8, 13-3) beat visiting Cal State Fullerton (12-15, 4-12) in four to finish in sole possession of second place, a game back of Hawai’i.

UC Santa Barbara (22-5, 12-4) finished third after sweeping UC Irvine (5-23, 2-14).

Also, UC Davis (17-12, 9-7) finished in a tie for fourth with idle Long Beach State as it swept UC Riverside (6-21, 2-14).

UCSB, ranked No. 33 in the NCAA RPI, and Cal Poly, at No. 36, will likely get at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament.

Against Fullerton, Maia Dvoracek led UCSB with 22 kills, hitting .333, and had an assist, three aces, nine digs and a block. Madilyn Mercer had nine kills and no errors in 12 swings to hit .750 and had two blocks, one solo. Julia Crawford had 18 kills for Fullerton and hit .302 to go with an an ace, nine digs and a block … Lindsey Ruddins had 15 kills and hit .429 for UCSB and had an ace, 10 digs and four blocks … Lauren Matias has 10 kills to lead UC Davis and had an assist, an ace, seven digs and two blocks, one solo.

Colonial Athletic Association: Towson (27-2) takes on James Madison (20-70. Towson won both their meetings in four this season.

Towson beat Elon (14-18) 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 as four players had 11 or more kills. Emily Jarome had 18, hit .325, and had two blocks and four digs. Olivia Finckel had 14 kills, five blocks and five digs, and Lydia Weirs had 12 kills, hit .409 and had three blocks and three digs. Annie Ertz had 11 kills, hit .450, and had an assist, 16 digs and three blocks, one solo. Marrisa Wonders had a kill, 52 assists, and 11 digs as her team hit .319. Leah Daniel had 16 kills for Elon …

James Madison beat Delaware (15-14) 25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-15 despite 29 kills by Maria Bellinger.

M’Kaela White led JMU with 15 kills, hit .517, and had nine blocks and two digs. Danielle Nathan had 13 kills and hit .357 to go with an assist, two digs and five blocks, one solo. Briley Brind’Amour and Sophia Davis had 10 kills and an ace each. Brind’Amour had six digs and three blocks, one solo, and Davis had a dig and five blocks, one solo. Sarah Martin had four kills, 45 assist, six digs and three blocks, one solo, as her team hit .358.

Bellinger hit .385 for Delaware and had an ace, three blocks and 10 digs.

Horizon League: It comes down to Northern Kentucky and Milwaukee for the NCAA bid.

Fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky (18-12) upset top-seeded Wright State (24-5) 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22, while second-seeded Milwaukee (26-5) held off third-seeded Green Bay (21-9) 23-25, 25-19, 25-20, 31-29.

Abby Kanakry had 16 kills to lead Northern Kentucky. She hit .400 and had four digs and three blocks, one solo. Anna Brinkmann had 14 kills, an assist, two aces, six blocks and 10 digs. Reilly Briggs and Laura Crawford had 11 kills each. Crawford had two aces, two blocks and 15 digs.

Teddie Sauer led a balanced Wright State attack with 15 kills. Nyssa Baker had 14 and hit .542, to go with three blocks, two solo …

Green Bay, 47th in the RPI, will hold out hope for an NCAA bid. Taylor Wolf had 25 kills and hit .305 and had an assist, 17 digs and five blocks. Ashley Sledge had 14 kills, hit .481, and had seven blocks.

Metro Atlantic: Regular-season winner Fairfield had to come back from 0-2 against fourth-seeded Marist to get into Sunday’s tournament final, where the Stags will play sixth-seeded Quinnipiac, which also won in five when it upset second-seeded Canisius.

Fairfield (23-5) beat Marist (15-15) 20-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-11 as Mayda Garcia had 21 kills, 14 in the last three sets. Garcia had 13 digs and a block. Joelle Battles had 13 kills, four digs and two blocks, one solo. Laura Seegar had 12 kills and two blocks and setter Manuela Nicolini had two kills, 53 assist, six blocks and eight digs.

Megan Fergus had 28 kills and hit .359 for Marist and had 11 digs and four blocks, one solo. Nikki DeSerpa had 18 kills, three digs and two blocks …

Quinnipiac (14-15), which had split with Canisius (15-16) during the regular season, won 25-23, 25-15, 18-25, 20-25, 15-12. Olga Zampati led with a career-high 24 kills and had three aces, 13 digs and two blocks. Georgia Tselepi had 16 kills, two digs and two blocks, one solo. Morgan Sherwin had 10 kills, five digs and four blocks. Camila Vazquez led a balanced Canisius attack with 13 kills and hit .344 to go with seven blocks. Ella Loussa had 12 kills and nine blocks, Hannah Nelson had nine kills, 13 digs and three blocks, and Leah Simmons had eight kills, five digs and 12 blocks.

Mid-American: The MAC title comes down to fourth-seeded Ball State playing third-seeded Bowling Green.

Ball State (19-11) upset top-seeded Miami (17-11), while Bowling Green (19-11) knocked off second-seeded Central Michigan (21-8).

Ball State is in the title match for the first time since 2005. Sydnee VanBeek led with 17 kills and hit .433 in the 25-18, 28-30, 25-23, 25-20 victory. She had a dig and three blocks. Kia Holder had 11 kills, four digs and a block, and Natalie Mitchem had 10 kills, two block and three digs. Marie Plitt had nine kills, an ace, seven digs and four blocks, one solo.

Avarie Powell had 18 kills and hit .359 for Miami and had five digs and a block. Margaret Payne had 14 kills with no errors in 26 attacks and hit .538 to go with two blocks. Taylor Daignault had 12 kills, two blocks and 25 digs …

Bowling Green is back in for the first time since 2012. Katelyn Meyer led with 18 kills and had an ace, two blocks and five digs. Petra Indrova had 16 kills, hit .364, and had a block and a dig. Jacqueline Askin and Katie Kidwell had nine kills each and Kidwell had nine blocks and six digs. Setter Isabelle Marciniak had three kills, 42 assists, 18 digs and 10 blocks, one solo.

CMU, which hit .082, got 11 kills from Kalina Smith, who had two aces, four blocks and 14 digs.

MEAC: It’s perennial winner Howard against Morgan State, which upset North Carolina A&T, for the NCAA bid.

Howard (19-12) beat Coppin State (13-18) 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20 to get to its sixth final in a row. Jurnee Tipton led the Bison with 19 kills and hit .600 after having one error in 30 attacks. She added two blocks and 11 digs. Kailyn Williams had 12 kills, hit .333, and had three digs, and Myca Mitchell had 11 kills. Coppin State hit .098 …

Zoe McBride had 26 kills as Morgan State (18-12) won 24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11 as it made the title match for the first time 2006. McBride hit .339 and had three aces, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo. Tyler Roberson had 15 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and Mykaela Ross had 12 kills, four digs and three blocks.

Edie Brewer had and incredible line 18 kills, 24 assists, four aces, nine digs and six blocks for NC A&T (16-14).

Northeast Conference: Second-seeded Sacred Heart (20-11) swept fourth-seeded Central Connecticut (15-15) 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 to earn the league’s NCAA bid, its first since 2011.

Liisel Nelis led with 13 kills and hit .333 and she had three aces, 15 digs and a block. Makayla Dole had 10 kills, three digs and four blocks. setter Sarah Cizek had seven kills, 37 assists, an ace, 12 digs and a block. Morgan Woycik led CCSU with seven kills. Her team hit .113.

Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri (23-10) is in the NCAA tourney for the first time since 2006 after the second-seeded Redhawks beat fourth-seeded Morehead State (23-9) 26-24, 25-19, 28-26.

Laney Malloy led SEMO with 16 kills and had 10 digs. Mikayla Kuhlmann had 12 kills, hit .417, and had three digs and two blocks. Setter Claire Ochs had five kills in eight attempts and hit .500 and had 32 assists, an ace, and eight digs.

Olivia Lohmeier had 16 kills for Morehead State and had four digs. Lauren Rokey added 13 kills and two blocks.

Patriot League: The NCAA bid will go to either top-seeded American or third-seeded Army West Point.

American (23-7) beat Navy (17-12) in four as Helena Elbaek had 15 kills, hit .371, and had a dig and four blocks. Zeynep Uzen had 13 kills, an assist, three aces, 13 digs and two solo blocks. Jeanne Westney had 10 kills, an assist, an ace, three digs, and seven blocks, three solo. Setter Olivia Wassner had a kill, 40 assists, 14 digs and a block. Navy’s Avery Stowell and Maddi Sgattoni had 15 kills each …

Army (22-9) upset second-seeded Colgate (22-7) as Courtney Horace led with 16 kills and hit .400 to go with five digs and two blocks, one solo. Monica Eckford had 13 kills and Allie Strong and Emmy Barnhorst had 11 each. Barnhorst had four assists, an ace, three digs and seven blocks, one solo. Setter Hannah Presley had six kills, 48 assists, nine digs and four blocks, one solo.

Alli Lowe finished with 21 kills for Colgate. She hit .370 and had an assist, an ace, six digs and a block. Alex Stein had 10 kills, 12 digs, and three solo blocks.

SWAC: The NCAA bid comes down to fifth-seeded Alabama State (16-21), which upset top-seeded Alabama A&M, against second-seeded Prairie View (16-21) which beat Jackson State in the other semifinal.

Bayle’ Bennett had 16 kills for Alabama State in its four-set win over Alabama A&M (20-14). She had an ace, a block and nine digs. E’laisah Young had 16 kills and hit .441 and had a block and three digs, and Krysta Medearis had 15 kills and three blocks. Setter McKenzie Boland had three kills, 57 assists, three aces and four digs. Jaelin Grant had 11 kills, a block, an ace and 15 digs for Alabama A&M …

Prairie View, which hit .316, got nine kills each from Hannah Estupinan, who hit .467, and Victoria Pearson, who hit .444 and had five assists, three blocks and two digs. Pine Bluff (10-24) got 11 kills from Zyaire Garrit.

Southern Conference: The top two teams all season will go at it Sunday with the NCAA bid on the line, as top-seeded Samford faces No. 2 ETSU.

Samford (23-5) had to go the distance to get past Furman (7-20) in the semifinals 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 28-25, 15-12. Kelsi Hobbs led with 23 kills as she hit .373 and had two assists, an ace, seven digs and two blocks. Lauren Deaton had 17 kills, an assist, 16 digs and two blocks. Sierra Rayzor had 13 kills, hit .667 after having one error in 18 attacks, and had five blocks. Setter Corinne Maeglic had a kill, 53 assists, an ace, 16 digs and four blocks, one solo.

Nicole Mack had 21 kills for Furman and added an ace, 20 digs and three blocks, one solo. Neci Harris had 19 kills, hit .457, and had two assists, a dig and a block. Courtney Hoffman had 12 kills, hit .324 and had two digs and five blocks. Setter Katie Murphy had seven kills with no errors in 20 attacks to hit .350, and had 48 assists, 15 digs and a block ..

ETSU (25-5) beat sixth-seeded Mercer (14-16) 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 as Sara Esposito had 19 kills, hit .600 after having one error in 30 attacks, and had a dig and five blocks, one solo. Kaela Massey had 14 kills and hit .480 go with two aces, eight digs and three blocks, and Lauren Hatch had 13 kills, three digs and a solo block. Setter Emily Arnold had a kill, 49 assists, two aces, three digs and a block.

Brittany Major had 15 kills and hit .467 for Mercer and had four digs and three blocks, two solo. Roberta Todd had 13 kills and hit .370 and had an ace and eight digs.

Southland: The two Texas rivals, top-seeded SFA and second-seeded Sam Houston, will play for the NCAA bid. SFA, 34th in the NCAA RPI, would likely get an at-large bid if it loses.

SFA (30-1) beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (19-11) in four. Corin Evans led with 19 kills and hit .419 and she had an assist, a block and eight digs. Xariah Williams had 11 kills with no errors in 18 attacks to hit .611 and she had three digs and three blocks, one solo. Danae Daron had 10 kills, hit .386, and had six blocks. SFA hit .355.

TAMUCC’s Madison Green had 18 kills, 29 assists, two aces and 16 digs. Chloe Simon had 13 kills and 15 digs …

Sam Houston (18-12) beat Northwestern State (20-12) in four. Ashley Lewis led with 15 kills, a block and 12 digs. Breanne Chausse had 14 kills, a block and a dig.

Northwestern’s Hannah Brister had 27 kills and hit .338 to go with two assists, an ace and 21 digs. She had 24 kills and 21 digs in the quarterfinals.

Summit League: The next week will be a nervous one for regular-season winner South Dakota (27-2), which saw its 24-match winning streak snapped by Omaha (19-13). The Coyotes were upset in the semifinals 21-25, 28-26, 29-27, 26-24.

The other semis winner was Denver, which beat Purdue Fort Wayne in four.

Isabella Sade led Omaha with 17 kills. Anna Blaschko had 15 kills, hit .321, and had four blocks and two digs. Alexa Blase had 15 kills and Sadie Limback 19. Setter Sami Clarkson had a kill, 52 assists, two aces, three blocks and eight digs.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 13 kills for South Dakota but hit .100. She had six digs and three blocks, one solo. Elizabeth Loschen had 11 kills and hit .417 and had six blocks and seven digs …

Denver (22-7) ousted Purdue Fort Wayne (18-14) to make the tourney final for the seventh year in a row. Lydia Bartalo led with 19 kills and she had an assist, two aces, a block and nine digs. Ari Winters had 13 kills, hit .333, and had an assist, a block and five digs. Kalea Fobert and Amanda Green had 11 kills each.

Elizabeth Fuerst led Purdue Fort Wayne with 11 kills and hit .455. She had four digs and four blocks, one solo.

Sun Belt: It will be 1 vs. 2 in this league, too, as top-seeded Texas State (23-6) swept Troy (22-9) and Coastal Carolina (24-5) beat UT Arlington (18-13) in four.

Cheyenne Huskey had 13 kills to lead Texas State as she hit .400 and had an ace, three digs and two blocks. Janell Fitzgerald had 10 kills, hit .368, and had two blocks. Emily DeWalt had four kills in four tries, 31 assists, four digs and nine blocks, and Tyeranee Scott had five kills and 10 blocks. Troy hit .011 …

Anett Nemeth led Coastal with 27 kills as she hit .333. She had an assist, an ace, 10 digs and three blocks. Kyla Manning had 14 kills and hit .312 to go with two aces, nine digs and five blocks, one solo. Brooke Townsend and Madison Hill had 12 kills each for UTA.

Western Athletic: NM State (27-3) went 16-0 in the conference this season, 2-0 in the tournament, and heads into the NCAA Tournament on a 19-match winning streak.

The Aggies swept Grand Canyon (24-6) and defended its title.

Cat Kelly led with 15 kills and hit .429. She had four assists, two aces, a block and seven digs.

Megan Hart had 12 kills, an assist, four blocks and a dig, and Savannah Davison had eight kills, an assist, two aces and 14 digs.

Grand Canyon, which hit .117, got eight kills from Sarah Hagge, who hit .467 and had three blocks.