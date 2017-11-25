NCAA: Kentucky, Louisville get their shares, regular-season ends Saturday

The Commonwealth of Kentucky stood tall Friday in NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball.

That’s because the sixth-ranked Kentucky swept Georgia to clinch a share of the SEC title, the Wildcats’ first since 1988.

And because Louisville came back from being down 0-2 at Syracuse to win in five and clinch a share of the ACC title.

“There’s good volleyball in this part of the country,” Kentucky coach Craig Skinner said. “It’s what it’s all about. It’s good stuff.”

No. 3 Florida plays at Missouri on Sunday and with a victory ends up in a tie with Kentucky.

And Pittsburgh, which swept Virginia Tech on Saturday, plays at Virginia in the lone ACC match of the day and with a victory will finish in a tie with Louisville.

There was a slight upset in the Big Ten as No. 16 Purdue beat No. 10 Michigan State on a night when No. 1 Penn State and No. 8 Minnesota got victories.

In the Pac-12, all three ranked teams won.

In the Big East, No. 17 Creighton moved into the conference-tournament final.

No. 20 Wichita State completed a perfect American Athletic season.

And No. 25 Missouri State won to get to the Missouri Valley title tilt.

All the recaps follow, but first a look at Saturday’s schedule when all regular-season competition finishes up in anticipation of Sunday night’s NCAA Tournament selection show and bracket release.

As mentioned, Pitt goes for a share of the ACC crown.

The Big 12 is back in action with four matches, including a good one as No. 2 Texas goes to No. 18 Baylor. Both, of course, are getting NCAA bids, but Texas is in contention for one of the top four seeds. Also in the Big 12, No. 14 Kansas is home for West Virginia, No. 22 Iowa State plays host to Texas Tech and TCU goes to Oklahoma.

In the Big Ten, top-ranked Penn State tries to claim a share of the title by going to No. 8 Minnesota, while the team with which it’s tied, No. 5 Nebraska, is home for Iowa and Wisconsin entertains Rutgers. Michigan State goes to Indiana and Illinois plays at Ohio State.

The match means everything for Ohio State, which stands 15-15 overall and despite being 8-11 in the B1G and holding an NCAA RPI of 42, a loss means the Buckeyes will be below .500 and will not be postseason eligible.

Pac-12 No. 4 Stanford goes to Cal, No. 13 USC tries to hold onto sole possession of second place when it plays host to No. 19 UCLA and Arizona State goes to Arizona.

Creighton will get a bid either way, and so probably will Marquette, but they play their rubber match in the Big East final. The teams split their regular-season matches.

In the Valley, Missouri State plays Northern Iowa. The Bears are assured of a bid if they lose, but UNI is touch-and-go.

Also, No. 23 Colorado State, the Mountain West champ, plays a non-conference, pre-NCAA tune-up against UC Davis of the Big West.

To watch those matches or find out where they’re being shown, go to our daily VolleyballMag.com TV and streaming listings.

Kentucky claims a share of SEC title: The Wildcats (26-3, 17-1), the top-ranked NCAA RPI team, won at Georgia 25-21, 25-21, 25-14.

Leah Edmond led with 15 kills while hitting .389. She had two aces and two blocks to go with 11 digs. Avery Skinner had 11 kills and hit .308 and Kaz Brown had eight kills, hit .438 and had two blocks. Emily Franklin had seven kills without an error in 14 swings to hit .500 and added two blocks and three digs. UK hit .336.

“We’ve been here forever, we’re here to stay and it’s another step toward the big goal that we’re all competing for, a national championship,” said 13th-year UK coach Craig Skinner.

Now the Wildcats wait until Sunday night to learn their NCAA status.

“I’ve been doing it too long to have expectations. Just see the draw and get ready for round one,” Skinner said. “There’s really nothing you can hope for. We’re gonna host the first and second rounds and it’s a long shot for us to host a regional, but stranger things have happened. Whatever draw we get we’re gonna go hard for it.”

Georgia (20-11, 10-8), likely the most improved team record-wise in the nation after finishing 13-18, 1-17 last season, got 11 kills from Rachel Ritchie, who hit .304 and had five digs.

Also in the SEC, LSU — ranked 38 in the last NCAA RPI but coming off two losses in a row — rallied from being down 0-2 and avoided what could have been a costly loss on Sunday night with a 19-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-9 victory at Tennessee. The Tigers (20-9, 11-7) will finish fourth, a game ahead of Georgia. Taylor Bannister had 16 kills and three blocks and Jacqui Armer, who hit .463 and had seven blocks, and Toni Rodriguez had 15 kills each for LSU. Tessa Grubbs had 12 kills for Tennessee, which ended its season 12-15, 5-13.

Also, Mississippi State (10-23, 1-17) won its first SEC match of the season, beating South Carolina (12-18, 5-13) in four.

Louisville atop ACC: The Cardinals battled back for a 25-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-12 victory as Melanie McHenry had 20 kills, 12 dig and four blocks.

Maggie DeJong had 14 kills, hit .333 and had four blocks and two digs. Tess Clark had 13 kills and seven digs and Jasmine Bennett had 10 kills and 10 blocks, one solo.

Louisville is another of the most-improved teams in the country. Last year, the Cards finished 12-18, 7-13 under former coach Anne Kordes, who retired from college coaching and was replaced by Dani Busboom Kelly.

Syracuse (21-12, 12-8, RPI of 112) got 12 kills from Amber Witherspoon, who had nine blocks, one solo. Santita Ebangwese had 10 kills and five blocks, one solo, for the Orange, who finished in a three-way tie for fifth with Notre Dame and Florida State.

Pittsburgh (24-6, 17-2) swept Virginia Tech 25-22, 26-24, 27-25 as Nika Markovic had 20 kills, hit .419 and had six digs. Stephanie Williams had 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Virginia Tech’s season ended 10-21, 4-16.

NC State and Miami tied for third place. NC State (20-11, 15-5), ranked 41 in the RPI, will be on pins and needles on Sunday night after beating Wake Forest (13-19, 5-15) in four as Julia Brown had 16 kills and Kaitlyn Kearney had 13 and 10 blocks.

Miami (21-5, 15-5) won in four at Clemson (7-25, 2-18) as Olga Strantzali had 17 kills and nine digs. The Hurricanes are 31 in the RPI, have won six in a row and nine of 10, and will almost certainly get a bid on Sunday.

Also hopeful for bids are Notre Dame (RPI 35) and Florida State (40). ND (22-9, 12-8), which has won six of its last seven, swept Boston College (7-23, 4-16) as Sydney Kuhn had 17 kills, four blocks and seven digs. Florida State (18-10, 12-8), which has won six in a row, swept Georgia Tech (13-18, 8-12) as Milica Kubura had 11 kills and Taryn Knuth had eight, hit .400 and had six blocks, one solo.

Also in the ACC, Duke (19-12, 11-9) swept North Carolina (14-14, 11-9) as Cadie Bates had 14 kills and 11 digs.

Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue get B1G wins: Penn State, which hadn’t played a ranked team in three weeks, got off to a slow start and then steamrolled Wisconsin on its home floor 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20. Penn State (28-1, 18-1) got 14 kills kills from Simone Lee, who had 14 digs and two blocks, one solo. Ali Frantti had 11 kills, eight digs and a block, and Haleigh Washington had 10 kills, hit .450 and five blocks. Heidi Theilen had nine kills and six blocks.

No. 11 Wisconsin (19-9, 10-9) was led by Dana Rettke, who had 13 kills, hit .476 and had four blocks. Kelli Bates had 11 kills, 12 digs and a block.

Minnesota (26-4, 15-4) blanked visiting Rutgers 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 as Stephanie Samedy had 14 kills and hit .667 to go with seven digs and a block. Rutgers (5-26, 0-19) got eight kills from Sahbria McLetchie.

Purdue is up and down, to say the least. The Boilermakers, who had lost two matches, then won four in a row that included two big upsets, and then lost back-to-back to Michigan, closed the regular season with an upset of visiting Michigan State 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-21. Purdue is 22-9, 12-8, while the Spartans are 20-8, 13-6, with a trip to Indiana left on Sunday.

Danielle Cuttino led with 22 kills while hitting .457. She had a dig and four blocks. Blake Mohler had 11 kills, hit .364 and had four blocks, one solo. MSU’s Autumn Bailey had 17 kills, hit .350 and had eight digs and two blocks. Alyssa Garvelink had 13 kills and four blocks and Holly Toliver had 12 kills, eight digs and five blocks, one solo.

Michigan beat Indiana 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 to improve to 21-11, 11-9 for its first win in Bloomington since 2013. Michigan hit .326. Carly Skjodt led with nine kills. She had no errors in 26 swings and hit .360 to go with eight digs. Indiana is 12-19, 1-18.

And Maryland (18-14, 7-13) beat Northwestern (14-18, 4-16) 25-23, 25-22, 25-13. Erika Pritchard led the Terps with 15 kills while hitting .500.

Washington, Utah, Oregon win in Pac-12: Washington made its claim for second place with a 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Washington State. The Huskies (24-7, 14-6) need USC to lose to UCLA Sunday or they’ll finish third.

Washington was led by Courtney Schwan, who had 11 kills, hit .375 and had an ace, three blocks — two solo — and six digs. Carly DeHoog and Kara Bajema had eight kills each. DeHoog had four blocks, one solo and Bajema had five of UW’s 11 aces.

Washington State dropped to 17-15, 6-14, and with an NCAA RPI of 37, the ninth-best in the Pac-12, will be nervous Sunday. The Cougars have lost three of five and finished the regular season losing six of nine.

Utah (22-9, 13-7) finished the regular season with a 13-25, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 win at Colorado (22-9, 12-8). Adora Anae led the Utes with 19 kills, two solo blocks and 11 digs. Lauga Gauta had 14 kills. Colorado, which got 20 kills and 10 digs from Alexa Smith and 17 kills and 10 digs from Frankie Shebby, can finish in sole possession of fifth if USC beats UCLA.

Oregon needed a win after losing four in a row. The Ducks responded with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9 win at Oregon State to end the regular season 17-11, 10-10, while OSU dropped to 21-11, 11-9.

Oregon had four players with 11 or more kills. Ronika Stone led with 14 kills and hit .417. She had an ace, four digs and four blocks, one solo. Taylor Agost added 12 kills, an ace, 11 digs and four blocks, one solo.

Oregon State’s Maddie Goings had 14 kills and 14 digs, and Mary-Kate Marshall had 19 kills and 15 digs.

Creighton vs. Marquette: The two top teams in the Big East play for the league’s tournament title after Creighton beat Villanova — to which it had lost last week — 25-20, 25-22, 25-19, while Marquette beat Butler 25-23, 25-23, 25-19.

Creighton (24-6) got 14 kills from Taryn Kloth, who hit .483. Jaali Winters had 11 kills and 14 digs.

Marquette (22-8) was led by Anna Haak, who had 20 kills and hit .450. She had two errors in 40 swings and had 20 digs.

Villanova (18-12) and Butler (23-8) are both NIVC eligible.

Wichita State goes 20-0: The Shockers certainly made a seamless move from the Missouri Valley to the American Athletic, finishing the regular season 28-3, 20-0 after beating Memphis 25-17, 25-14, 25-11. Abbie Lehman led with 11 kills, hit .733 and had four blocks.

Memphis hit .063 as its season ended 10-22, 3-17.

Missouri State vs. UNI: The loser could be on shaky ground, since Missouri State has an RPI of 44 and UNI is 48.

Top-seeded Missouri State (27-5) beat fifth-seeded Indiana State 26-24, 25-15, 25-16. Lily Johnson led with 14 kills and 13 digs as her team hit .324.

Indiana State’s season ended 11-21.

Second-seeded UNI (26-7) beat third-seeded Illinois State 25-20, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15 as Piper Thomas had career highs in kills (28) and blocks (10, one solo). She hit .596 and had two digs, as well.

Illinois State is 21-12 and could get an NIVC bid.