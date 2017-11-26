B1G, ACC, SEC titles all shared as NCAA regular season closes

Now they wait.

The end of the NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball regular season finished with a flourish on Saturday.

Penn State left no doubt who is No. 1.

The Big Ten, ACC and SEC all finished with co-champs, while the Pac-12 ultimately had a tie for second.

Texas finished unbeaten in the Big 12 where West Virginia upset No. 14 Kansas.

UCLA scored an upset in the Pac-12 battle of L.A.

Creighton won the Big East and Missouri State won the Missouri Valley.

Everyone finds out where they stand during the NCAA Tournament selection show at 9 p.m. Eastern on ESPNU, where the NCAA will announce the top four seeds, who’s in, who’s out and who’s where.

Big Ten: Penn State, Nebraska tied at top

They both finished 19-1 in the conference after No. 5 Nebraska first swept Iowa and then top-ranked Penn State grinded out a four-set win at Minnesota.

While No. 10 Michigan State beat Indiana in four and Wisconsin was sweeping Rutgers, Illinois beat Ohio State in five, dropping the Buckeyes to 15-16 overall and thus making them ineligible for postseason play.

Nebraska swept visiting Iowa 25-12, 25-15, 25-23 to improved to 26-4 with a crowd of 8,276 on hand. The Huskers got 15 kills from Mikaela Foecke, who hit .400 and had six digs and three blocks. Briana Holman had 10 kills, hit .571 and had eight blocks, one solo.

Iowa (18-15, 7-13) is hoping for an at-large NCAA bid. Taylor Louis led the Hawkeyes, who hit .067, with 14 kills.

Penn State won at No. 8 Minnesota 29-27, 25-20, 24-26, 25-20 to get to 29-1 a day after winning at No. 11 Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions’ only loss was to Nebraska. Haleigh Washington led with 21 kills while hitting .514. She had five digs and seven blocks, one solo. Simone Lee had 20 kills, eight digs and five blocks. Ali Frantti had six kills, 17 digs and four blocks, two solo.

Minnesota (26-5, 15-5) ended the season losing two of three and three of six. The Gophers were led by Stephanie Samedy, who had 22 kills, 13 digs and two blocks. Alexis Hart had 19 kills, hit .333 and had six digs and two blocks, while Regan Pittman had 10 kills and three blocks.

You can’t play in the postseason if you finish below .500, so Ohio State’s 17-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13 loss to Illinois ended the Buckeyes’ season at 15-16, 8-12.

Illinois (21-10, 12-8) forged into a tie with Purdue for fifth place as Megan Cooney had 13 kills, hit .435 and had four blocks, one colo. Jacqueline Quade and Beth Prince had 12 kills each and Ali Bastianelli had 10 kills and seven blocks, one solo.

Ohio State’s Ashley Wenz went out on a high note with 24 kills while hitting .412 to go with 14 digs and four blocks, one solo. Luisa Schirmer had 14 kills, 15 digs and a solo block.

Michigan State (21-8, 14-6) beat Indiana 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-23 to finish alone in fourth place as Autumn Bailey had 16 kills, hit .333, and added 13 digs, five assists, and a block. Holly Toliver had 12 kills and 10 digs and Brooke Kranda had 13 kills and two blocks.

Indiana’s season ended 12-20, 1-19. Deyshia Lofton had 13 kills and hit. 688 for the Hoosiers and had four blocks, one solo.

Also, Wisconsin dispatched Rutgers 25-15, 25-8, 25-13. The Badgers (20-9, 11-9) got 11 kills from Lauryn Gillis, who hit .500 while getting 10 digs and four blocks, one solo. Setter Sydney Hilley not only had two kills, five digs and two blocks — one solo — but five aces.

Rutgers, which hit minus .012, ended its season 5-27, 0-20.

Pac-12: UCLA sweeps USC, Stanford cruises

The No. 19 Bruins went across Los Angeles and came away with a 25-18, 28-26, 26-24 victory that left UCLA 19-10 overall, 12-8 in the Pac-12, and dropped No. 13 USC to 22-9, 14-6. What’s more, the defeat kept USC from claiming sole possession of second place as it fell into a tie with idle Washington (24-7, 14-6).

UCLA got 11 kills from Jenny Mosser, who had five digs and two blocks. Reily Buechler had 10 kills, seven digs and Madeleine Gates had 10 kills and three blocks.

USC’s Khalia Lanier had 27 kills while hitting .346, but it was her attempt that sailed long to end the match. She added 12 digs. Her team hit .167 as every single Trojan hit .000 but Lanier, Jordan Dunn, who had three kills and hit .500, and Brittany Welsh, who had one kills and hit .200. Welsh had four blocks, one solo.

Fourth-ranked Stanford (26-3, 19-1) ended Cal’s season 25-21, 25-16, 25-17 as Kathryn Plummer, had 16 kills while hitting .371. She added six digs and four blocks. Meghan McClure added nine kills while hitting .400 and Merete Lutz had eight kills and hit .471.

Cal (13-18, 4-16), apparently goes into the postseason in coaching limbo after first-year head coach Matt McShane took a late-season “leave of absence” and was replaced by assistant Jennifer Dorr for the final four matches of the season. Ashton Smith-Gooden led the Bears with 13 kills.

College volleyball ended for the season in Arizona as Arizona (11-18, 5-15) beat visiting Arizona State (10-22, 0-20) 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17. Paige Whipple had 19 kills and 10 digs for the Wildcats.

Pittsburgh gets share of ACC title

In the only conference match Saturday, the Panthers won at Virginia 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 to end up tied with Louisville atop the league. Pittsburgh is 25-6, 18-2 after Stephanie Williams had 15 kills and Nika Markovic 10 while hitting .368 and getting 10 digs and three blocks.

It’s Pittsburgh’s first ACC volleyball title.

Virginia’s season ended 7-24, 3-17.

SEC: 900 for Wise as Florida ties Kentucky

The Gators had to win to finished tied with Kentucky and lost the first set at Missouri and trailed in the second before eventually winning 23-25, 29-27, 25-15, 25-23.

Florida (25-1, 17-1) was led by Shainah Joseph, who had 19 kills, hitting .425. Rachael Kramer had 14 kills, hit .478 and had three blocks, and Carli Snyder had 10 kills, six digs and two blocks. Rhamat Alhassan had seven kills, but hit .056. She had eight blocks.

The victory was also No. 900 of Florida coach Mary Wise’s career.

Third-place Missouri (20-11, 13-5) was led by Melanie Crow, who had 17 kills, six digs and two blocks. Alyssa Munlyn had 10 kills, hit .556 and had three blocks.

Auburn (15-12, 8-10) might have held slim hopes for an NCAA bid, but a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 loss at Arkansas (19-11, 9-9) didn’t help. Also in the SEC, Texas A&M (10-15, 7-11) beat Alabama (18-14, 6-12) 25-23, 25-11, 25-15.

Big12: Texas reigns, WVU upsets Kansas, ISU wins

The No. 2 Longhorns won at No. 18 Baylor 27-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19 to finish the regular season not only 24-2, but at 16-0 unbeaten in the Big 12 for only the second time.

Three Longhorns had 13 kills, including Chiaka Ogbogu, who had seven blocks and four digs, Lexi Sun, who had two digs and two blocks, and Ebony Nwanebu, who had six blocks and two digs. Micaya White had 10 kills, 15 digs and four blocks, one solo.

Baylor (23-6, 13-3) got 23 kills kills from Yossiana Pressley, who had 13 digs and a block. Aniah Philo had 12 kills, 14 digs and three blocks.

Kansas (22-7, 11-5) was stunned on its home court by West Virginia (18-12, 6-10) 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 15-12, which won for the third time in four matches. Payton Caffrey went off for the Mountaineers with 28 kills while hitting .308 to go with 13 digs. Natania Levak had 11 kills and three blocks.

Kansas was led by Kelsie Payne, who had 17 kills and hit .395 while getting two digs and seven blocks. Madison Rigdon had 16 kills, 10 digs and four blocks. The Jayhawks go into the postseason having lost three of their last four.

Iowa State (21-6, 11-5) beat visiting Texas Tech 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 to finish in a tie for third with Kansas. Grace Lazard led with 12 kills and Samara West had 10. Texas Tech is 15-14, 4-12.

Also in in the Big 12, TCU (12-16, 41-12) won at Oklahoma (7-22, 4-12) 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 as Lexi MacLean had 13 kills and six digs.

No. 17 Creighton tops Marquette in five: The 22-25, 25-18, 23-25,25-17, 15-11 win in the Big East tournament title match gave Creighton its four consecutive Big East championship. Both teams will get NCAA bids and this was the rubber match after they split during the regular season.

Creighton (25-6) had five players with 10 or more kills, led by Megan Ballenger, who had 16, hit .481 and had five digs and four blocks, one solo. Marysa Wilkinson had 14 kills, hit .419 and had two blocks. Taryn Kloth had 14 kills, 10 digs and a block. Jaali Winters had 12 kills, 19 digs and a solo block and setter Lydia Dimke had 10 kills, hit .360, 53 assists, an ace, 14 digs and two blocks.

Marquette (22-9) got 18 kills each from Jenna Rosenthal and Allie Barber and 17 from Anna Haak. Rosenthal hit .410, had an ace, five digs and three blocks. Barber had six dig and two blocks and Haak had 22 digs, two aces and a block.

No. 25 Missouri State wins The Valley: The Bears (28-5) went 18-0 in the conference and then won the tournament with a 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 victory over Northern Iowa. Both will get NCAA bids.

Missouri State (28-5) was led by — who else? — Lily Johnson, who had 18 kills while hitting .321 and she had 14 digs. Lynsey Wright added 12 kills, two digs and two blocks.

Karlie Taylor and Jaydlin Seehase had 10 kills each for UNI (26-8).

No. 23 Colorado State tops UC Davis: CSU, which had already won the Mountain West, beat the Big West visitors 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18. Jasmine Hanna led with 14 kills while hitting .464. She had three blocks. Paulina Hougaard-Jensen had 11 kills, hit .556 and had five blocks and three digs.

Mahalia White had 10 kills and seven digs for UC Davis (16-14).