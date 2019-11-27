NCAA: Stanford wins Pac-12, San Diego takes WCC, Baylor wins, coaching news

Stanford again.

Despite playing much of the middle of the season without its best player, Kathryn Plummer, the Cardinal has won the Pac-12 championship for the third year in a row.

Tuesday night, with Plummer leading the way, No. 3 Stanford won in a sweep at No. 25 Washington — 25-22 in all three sets — and captured the league crown for the 19th time overall.

No. 20 San Diego beat Loyola Marymount and won the West Coast Conference title outright, while league foe No. 13 BYU had to go five to get past Pepperdine.

Top-ranked Baylor won in four at West Virginia.

All the recaps follow, but first a look at Wednesday’s matches.

There are five Pac-12 matches as teams are fighting for NCAA seeding or to finish better in the standings. No. 9 Washington, alone in second place, is home for Cal, which at No. 45 in the RPI is living on the edge for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

No. 17 Utah is home for Arizona State. USC goes to Arizona State, No. 50 in the RPI. UCLA plays at Arizona and Oregon is at Colorado.

There are two matches in the Big Ten as No. 16 Purdue goes to No. 23 Michigan and No. 24 Illinois is home for Northwestern.

Four ACC matches are on tap, including No. 2 and league-champion Pittsburgh home for Louisville, which has an NCAA RPI of No. 24 and hopes to impact its NCAA Tournament seeding.

Florida State, which has been ranked this season and stands at No. 35 in the RPI, goes to Miami, North Carolina is home for Wake Forest, and Virginia is at Virginia Tech.

In the SEC, the six-match schedule includes the two teams tied for the lead as No. 14 Kentucky plays at LSU and No. 15 Florida is home for Arkansas. Four other teams with probable NCAA bids are in action, as Texas A&M (19 RPI) goes to South Carolina (41 RPI), Georgia (33 RPI) goes to Alabama, and Missouri (19 RPI) is at Ole Miss. Also, Auburn is at Tennessee.

In the Big 12 two teams likely to get bids are playing. Oklahoma, in third place behind idle No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 Texas and ranked No. 30 in the RPI, is at TCU. Fourth-place Iowa State (37 RPI) is at Kansas.Want to watch a match? We’ve got you covered.

Click here for the complete NCAA.com schedule. To watch any match that is being shown, go to the VolleyballMag.com daily TV and streaming listings. One click will take you right to the broadcast.

Stanford wins Pac-12: Plummer had 21 kills, hit .362, and had two aces, seven digs and three blocks — one solo — as the Cardinal (23-4, 17-2) swept Washington State (22-9, 11-8). Audriana Fitzmorris had nine kills and hit .400, and Meghan McClure had five kills, a block and 12 digs. Setter Jenna Gray had four kills, 35 assists, an ace and four digs.

WSU, ranked No. 56 in the NCAA RPI despite being ranked in the AVCA Poll, has lost three in a row and four of five as its postseason chances dwindle. The Cougars, who hit .157, got nine kills from Magda Jehlarova, who hit .500.

San Diego wins WCC: The Toreros (24-5, 17-1) won the league title outright with their ninth victory in a row, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 over visiting LMU (15-15, 9-9).

Grace Frohling and Katie Lukes had 12 kills each for USD. Frohling had two aces, a block and three digs. Lukes hit .323, had an assist, a block and a dig. Thana Fayad and Lauren Turner had 10 kills each. Turner hit .412 and had six digs, three solo. Setter Anna Newsome had five kills in seven errorless attempts to hit .714 and had 47 assists, an ace and five digs.

Savannah Slattery had 18 kills and hit .302 for LMU and had 10 digs …

BYU (25-4, 16-2) beat visiting Pepperdine (18-11, 14-4) 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 15-3 in a match that Pepperdine desperately needed to win. The Waves are No. 55 in the RPI.

McKenna Miller led BYU with 18 kills and hit .371 for BYU and had an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Taylen Ballard-Nixon had 14 kills and hit .364 to go with a block. Heather Gneiting had nine kills, hit .318 and had had two assists, three digs and six blocks. Setter Whitney Bower had a kill, 46 assists, 11 digs and three blocks.

Pepperdine’s Hannah Frohling had 16 kills, two digs and a block. Shannon Scully and Tarah Wylie had 14 kills each. Wylie hit .367 and had an assist, four digs and four blocks …

Saint Mary’s (11-17, 7-11) won in four at San Francisco (8-21, 4-14) as the WCC season ended. Sienna Young and Elena Baker had 12 kills each. Young had 10 kills and seven digs and Baka had an ace, 17 digs and four blocks, two solo … Santa Clara (20-11, 10-8) swept visiting Pacific (13-17, 5-13). Taylor Odom led with 13 kills and hit .611 and had an ace, a dig and five blocks, one solo. Riley Patterson had 17 kills for Pacific and 11 digs.

Baylor tops WVU: Baylor (24-1, 14-1 Big 12) battled back from a tough first-set loss and won at West Virginia (11-17, 2-13) 30-32, 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.

Yossiana Pressley had 24 kills and hit .254 with two assists, an ace, a block and 13 aces. Gia Milana had 13 kills, an assist, a block and two digs. Shelly Stafford had nine kills, hit .304, and she had five digs and seven blocks. Marieke Van der Mark had six kills, seven blocks and three digs. Setter Hannah Lockin had four kills, 46 assists, three blocks and 13 digs.

Kristina Jordan led West Virginia with 19 kills, an assist, three digs and three blocks, one solo. Katelyn Evans had 18 kills, four blocks and eight digs.

Coaching carousel: While Central Arkansas of the Southland Conference promoted John Newberry, a few other schools have fired their head coaches.

Central Arkansas went 16-14 this season, 10-6 in the SLC, with Jeni Jones Chatman taking maternity leave and Newberry and Marissa Collins filling in. Newberry is a graduate of UCA and is on his second stint coaching at the school.

Jeff Baxter, head coach of the WCC’s Portland was fired on November 18 and assistants Megan Burton and Dylan Hamilton ran the team for the final three matches. The Pilots finished 11-18 overall, 3-15 in the WCC after losing their last nine. Baxter, promoted to head coach in 2018, spent two years before that as an assistant at Portland.

Missouri State of the Missouri Valley fired its coach, Melissa Stokes, before the start of last season and Manolo Concepcion has served as interim head coach. The Bears finished 10-22, 7-1 in the MVC. It lists the job opening on its university employment opportunities website.

McNeese went 11-17, 4-12 in the Southland, and Ashleigh Fitzgerald was let go after six seasons. She had an overall record of 80-109, 32-54 in the Southland.

Another SLC school, Lamar, has an opening because Michelle Kuester resigned after the Cardinals finished 9-17, 4-12. She served as interim head coach in 2017 and was head coach the past two seasons.

Eastern Illinois of the Ohio Valley fired coach Julie Allen after two seasons. This year, EIU finished 3-26 and was 1-17 in the Ohio Valley, winning five sets all season.

Garner-Webb finished 3-22 this season, 1-13 in the Big South, and evidently Kamille Jones is out after one season, since the school has a job posting on the NCAA’s The Market.

South Dakota State finished 6-22 this season, 3-13 in the Summit League, and Nicole Cirillo has resigned after five seasons.

Thanks to atomheartmother of VolleyTalk for the coaching-opening updates.