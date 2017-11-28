NCAA: More coaching openings, NIVC schedule, more POWs, POYs

As the NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball postseason gets under way, we’ve got some intriguing first-round NIVC matches on Tuesday’s schedule plus another wrap-up of conference players of the year around the country.

Start with the NIVC, which has six first-round matches on tap:

At Georgia, UNC Greensboro of the Southern Conference plays UCF of the American Athletic and the SWAC’s Alabama A&M faces the home team, Georgia of the SEC.

At West Virginia, the Fighting Camels of Campbell represent the Big South against Temple of the American Athletic, followed by the home-standing Mountaineers of the Big 12 taking on the MEAC’s Maryland-Eastern Shore.

And at Pacific, Sacramento State of the Big Sky plays the Big West’s UC Irvine and then Pacific of the West Coast Conference plays the Mountain West’s Boise State.

There are four more first-round NIVC matches Wednesday and six more on Thursday.

The NCAA Tournament begins with four matches on Thursday, with Miami (FL) playing Charleston and Florida facing Alabama State in Gainesville; and Purdue playing High Point and Utah taking on Cleveland State in Salt Lake City.

Coaching carousel: There are openings at Oklahoma, Boston College, Fordham and Oklahoma.

Santiago Restrepo resigned after 14 seasons at Oklahoma with an overall record of 242-192. This season, the Sooners were 7-22 overall, 4-12 in the Big 12.

Chris Campbell stepped down at BC after seven seasons in which he was 73-176 overall record, 22-96 in the ACC. The Eagles were 7-23 this season, 4-16 in the ACC. BC said that Allison Keeley will serve as the team’s interim head coach until a new head coach is named.

Gini Ullery-Shrift resigned after five seasons. The Rams wee 12-15 this season, 4-10 in the Atlantic 10.

POYs, POWs: Quite a few of the 32 NCAA conferences had their end-of-year announcements. This list catches you up on the ones that haven’t.

ACC

Player of the year: Olga Strantzali, Sr., OH, Miami

Defensive player of the year: Molly Sauer, Jr., L, Louisville

Setter of the year: Wilma Rivera, Jr., S, Louisville

Freshman of the year: Taryn Knuth, MB, Florida State

Coach of the year: Dan Fisher, Pittsburgh

The ACC release

Big 12

Coach of the year: Ryan McGuyre, Baylor

Player of the year: Chiaka Ogbogu, Texas (6-2, MB, Sr., Coppell, Texas/Coppell)

Libero of the year: Hali Hillegas, Iowa State (5-6, So., Charles City, Iowa/Charles City)

Setter of the year: Ainise Havili, Kansas (5-10, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas/Haltom)

Freshman of the year: Yossiana Pressley, Baylor (6-0, OH, Cypress, Texas/Cypress Falls)

The complete Big 12 release

Big Ten

The Big Ten hasn’t gotten to its POYS. This week’s POWs:

Player: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington

Defensive: Penn State sophomore middle Tori Gorrell

Setter: Purdue senior Ashley Evans

Freshman: Maryland outside Erika Pritchard

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

The Pac-12 hasn’t gotten to its POYS. This week’s POWs:

Offensive: USC sophomore outside Khalia Lanier

Defensive: UCLA junior libero Zana Muno

Freshman: UCLA outside Jenny Mosser

The complete Pac-12 release

SEC

The SEC already announced its POYs. These are POWs:

Player/Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond

Defensive: Kentucky senior libero Ashley Dusek

Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley

Freshman: Texas A&M setter Camille Conner

The complete SEC release

America Athletic

Player of the year: Abbie Lehman, MB, Sr., Wichita State

Setter of the year: Emily Hiebert, S, Sr., Wichita State

Libero of the year: Taylor Horsfall, L, So., Tulsa

Freshman of the year: Shelby Martin, S, ECU

Coach of the year: Chris Lamb, Wichita State

The complete AAC release

Big East

Player of the year: Allie Barber, Marquette, So., OH

Libero of the year: Brittany Witt, Creighton, So., L

Freshman of the year: Hope Werch, Marquette, Fr., OH

Coaching staff of the year: Marquette (Head Coach Ryan Theis)

The complete Big East release

Big West

Player: UC Irvine sophomore middle Makayla Wolfe

Defensive: Wolfe

Freshman: UC Davis outside hitter Mahlia White

The complete Big West release

Mountain West

Player of the year: Colorado State sophomore setter Katie Oleksak

Freshman of the year: Wyoming setter Marissa Harmon

Newcomer: Colorado State freshman outside Breana Runnels

Coach of the year: Colorado State’s Tom Hilbert

The complete MWC release

West Coast Conference

Coach of the year : Jennifer Petrie, San Diego

Player of the year: Kristen Gengenbacher, San Diego :

Defender of the year: Mary Lake, BYU

Freshmen of the year: Kennedy Redding, BYU, and Roxie Wiblin, San Diego

The complete WCC release