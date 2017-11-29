Texas A&M’s Corbelli resigns, WVU, Temple, UCI, Pacific, UGA, UCF win in NIVC

Laurie Corbelli stunned the NCAA Division I women’s college-volleyball world by resigning Tuesday after 25 years at Texas A&M.

The NIVC got under way and UC Irvine, Pacific, UCF, Georgia, Temple and West Virginia were the first-day winners.

There are two more first-round NIVC matches on tap for Wednesday, a day before the NCAA Tournament begins. In Oxford, Miss., Arkansas State of the Sun Belt plays the Ohio Valley’s SIUE before Stephen F. Austin of the Southland Conference plays Ole Miss of the SEC.

In second-round action, Temple plays at West Virginia, UC Irvine plays at Pacific and UCF plays Georgia.

Corbelli steps down, Fresno coach fired: Corbelli, the 1984 Olympian whose husband, John, was her top assistant, had a record of 519-252 at A&M, which included 77-33 since the school joined the SEC. But this season was tough and the Aggies finished 10-15 overall, 7-11 in the SEC.

The A&M news release included this statement from Laurie Corbelli:

“John and I have been incredibly honored to serve Texas A&M for 25 amazing years. We would like to thank John David Crow, Lynn Hickey and Wally Groff for bringing us to Aggieland in 1993. And, of course, to our remarkable current and former athletes and staff, we express our utmost gratitude and heartfelt thanks for your loyalty, your excellence, and your passion for becoming the best you can be. Gig ’em, Aggies!”

Corbelli previously coached at San Francisco and Santa Clara.

There is nothing on the Fresno State website, but the Fresno Bee had the story and reported that Lauren Netherby-Sewell was fired after 10 seasons. Her record in that decade was 132-165. The Bulldogs were 12-18 this season, 7-11 in the Mountain West.

It brings to 19 the number of Division I head-coaching openings.

NIVC first-round recaps: All eight matches Tuesday resulted in sweeps.

Start in West Virginia, where Temple beat Campbell 25-18, 25-9, 25-16 and West Virginia beat Maryland Eastern Shore 25-18, 25-18, 25-14.

Temple of the American Athletic Conference is 20-9 after hitting .316, led by Iva Deak, who had 10 kills with no errors in 15 swings to hit .667. She added two digs and four blocks, one solo. Campbell’s season ended 20-12. The Camels from the Big South hit minus .044.

West Virginia of the Big 12 improved to 19-12 with its 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of UMES. “It’s the first time in 26 years since we’ve been in a postseason tournament,” said third-year WVU coach Reed Sunahara. “I don’t think our players are familiar with this type of match, so they had some jitters tonight. We missed six serves, but we rebounded, and I thought they came out strong after that.”

Payton Caffrey led with 17 kills while hitting .387 and had 17 digs and two aces. Natania Levak added 12 kills.

UMES of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference ended its season 27-9. Lucia Babic led with nine kills and six digs.

In Stockton, Calif., at the University of Pacific, UC Irvine beat Sacramento State, while Pacific eliminated Boise State.

UC Irvine of the Big West (23-7) beat Sacramento State 25-16, 25-19, 25-10. Harlee Kekauoha led with 14 kills while hitting .370 to go with eight digs and two blocks. Makayla Wolfe had 10 kills, six digs and three blocks, two solo.

The Hornets of the Big Sky saw their season end 26-10 as they hit .062.

Pacific of the West Coast Conference is 17-13 after beating Boise State 25-15, 25-21, 25-16. The Tigers got 10 kills from Emily Baptista, who had eight digs and a block. Andie Shelton added nine kills while hitting. 381 to go with six digs and two blocks.

Boise State of the Mountain West ended its season 17-14 and with it the career of one its all-time greats, Sierra Nobley. Nobley, who was on her way to an All-American season when she missed significant time during the middle of this year with mono, had 13 kills, an ace, seven digs and two blocks.

And in Athens, Ga., Central Florida beat UNC Greensboro and Georgia knocked out Alabama A&M.

UCF of the American Athletic beat UNCG 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 to improve to 20-13.

Kia Bright led with 12 kills, an ace, 10 digs and two blocks, while Kristina Fisher had 12 kills and nine digs.

UNCG of the Southern Conference ended its season 19-12. Annchara Montgomery led with eight kills and three blocks in a match when her team hit .059.

Georgia rolled over Alabama A&M 25-17, 25-9, 25-18. The Bulldogs of the SEC improved to 21-11 and was Georgia’s first postseason win since 1995 when it won an NCAA Tournament match.

Rachel Ritchie led a balanced attack with 11 kills, hitting .381. Majesti Bass had eight kills and hit .500.

Alabama A&M of the SWAC finished its season 14-20, hitting .045.