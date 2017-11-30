NCAA tourney gets under way at Florida, Utah, 3 into NIVC’s 2nd round

The NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with two matches each at Florida and Utah and there’s another second-round match in the NIVC

In Gainesville, the 64-team NCAA tourney starts with College of Charleston (27-5), a controversial at-large pick from the Colonial Athletic Association, facing Miami (21-5), which finished tied for third in the the ACC.

Then, second-seeded Florida (25-1), which tied Kentucky for the SEC title, plays host to Alabama State (28-10), which went unbeaten in the SWAC.

In Salt Lake City, High Point (24-7), another controversial at-large from the Big South, plays Purdue (22-9), which finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten.

Then the host team, Utah (22-9), which finished fourth in the Pac-12, faces Cleveland State. The Vikings (22-7) won the Horizon League.

There is also one NIVC match on Thursday when Arkansas State plays at Ole Miss.

To see where and how to watch those matches, go to VolleyballMag.com’s daily TV and streaming listings.

NIVC: West Virginia, Georgia, UCI into third round

West Virginia of the Big 12 beat Temple of the American Athletic Conference 25-23, 25-18, 25-12 as Payton Caffrey and Morgan Montgomery had 12 kills each. Caffrey added eight digs, an ace and two blocks, one solo.

“I thought that was a very good win for us against a very good team,” West Virginia coach Reed Sunahara said. “Temple’s well coached. Bakeer’s [Ganesharathnam] a great coach, but I thought we played well. After the first set, I thought we got a lot better. I thought we were lucky to win the first, but we played well enough to win, and I’m proud of our girls.”

Temple’s season ended 20-10. Dana Westerfield and Katerina Papazoglou led the Owls with nine kills each.

Georgia of the SEC beat UCF of the American Athletic 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.

Freshman T’ara Ceasar led with 16 kills, hit .520, had a block and 10 digs as the Bulldogs improved to 22-11. Majesti Bass, who had five blocks, and Rachel Ritchie added10 kills each.

“A lot of individuals impressed me,” Georgia coach Tom Black said. “I thought our blocking got a lot better, and we had some really tough serving runs, especially down the stretch.”

UCF’s season ended 20-14 as it hit .082. Kia Bright led with eight kills.

UC Irvine of the Big West got a school-record 24th win when the Anteaters won at Pacific 25-21, 25-13, 19-25, 13-25, 15-13.

Haley DeSales led with 17 kills and 18 digs. Harlee Kekauoha added 16 kills, seven digs and two blocks. Setter Ali Koumelis had 45 assists and 16 digs. And Makayla Wolfe had nine blocks, four solo, three of those solos in the fifth set.

Pacific of the West Coast Conference ended its season 17-14. Emily Baptista led with 19 kills, nine digs and three blocks. Andie Shelton had 12 kills, 16 digs and 15 assists.

In first-round matches in Oxford, Miss., Arkansas State ousted SIUE, while Ole Miss beat Stephen F. Austin. They play Thursday.

Arkansas State (21-11) of the Sun Belt Conference went overtime in all three sets in which it won 25-21, 28-30, 29-27, 27-25.

“We honestly didn’t play very well,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr said. “However, we were able to grind out some tough points when we had to. The main point of us playing in this tournament was to get our team used to playing, and winning, in the postseason. I want our team to get used to this for years to come. I’m glad to get the win and proud of the team for fighting so hopefully we combine the effort with better play tomorrow.”

Georgia plays the Ole Miss-Arkansas State winner.

“You’ve got to go one round at a time,” Black said. “Every round is going to get more challenging, so keep your eyes on the next one. That’s part of the beauty of playing in a tournament. There are just so many things that you don’t know. You just have to be adaptable whenever your number is called.”

Carlisa May led with 21 kills and hit .180 as her team hit .134. Kenzie Fields had 10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Jackie Scott had 17 kills, 13 digs and three blocks, one solo, as SIUE of the Ohio Valley Conference ended its season 23-7.

Ole Miss of the SEC needed just one hour, 11 minutes to win 25-12, 25-21, 25-19. The Rebels (18-14) got 15 kills from Kate Gibson and 13 from Lexi Thompson. Gibson hit .379 and had 12 digs and three blocks, one solo, while Thompson had eight digs, an ace and a block.

SFA’s season ended 26-8. Dane Daron led with nine kills.