Florida, Miami, Utah, Purdue win, Friday’s NCAA schedule, NIVC results

Florida beat Alabama State, Miami ousted College of Charleston, Utah bounced Cleveland State and Purdue eliminated High Point, so all are on to the second round as the NCAA Tournament got under way Thursday.

The rest of the field gets going Friday as Florida faces Miami and Utah takes on Purdue for a spot in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16.

There were eight more NIVC matches Thursday, including Ole Miss beating Arkansas State to get into the quarterfinals.

The recaps follow plus some more coaching news, but first Friday’s lineup with a reminder to go to VolleyballMag.com’s daily TV and streaming listings to click and watch all the matches.

As mentioned, there are two second-round matches. Second-seeded Florida of the SEC plays host to Miami of the ACC at 7 p.m. Eastern, while 11th-seeded Utah of the Pac-12 plays Purdue of the Big Ten at 7 p.m. Mountain.

The other NCAA matches, in alphabetical order based on the home team and all times Eastern:

At Baylor

Colorado vs. James Madison, 5:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.

At BYU

BYU vs. American, 9 p.m.

Kennesaw State vs. Oregon, 6 p.m.

At Creighton

Creighton vs. Coastal Carolina, 8 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m.

At Iowa State

Wisconsin vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.

Princeton vs. Iowa State, 8 p.m.

At Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs. Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

At Minnesota

Minnesota vs. North Dakota, 8 p.m.

UNI vs. Louisville, 5:30 p.m.

At Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Stony Brook, 8 p.m.

Florida State vs. Washington State, 5:30 p.m

At Penn State

Penn State vs. Howard, 7:30 p.m.

VCU vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

At Stanford

Stanford vs. CSU Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

At Texas

Oregon State vs. NC State, 5:30 p.m.

Fairfield vs. Texas, 8 p.m.

At USC

San Diego vs. LSU, 8 p.m.

Central Arkansas vs. USC, 10 p.m.

NCAA Tournament



Florida, Miami advance: The Gators (26-1) made short work of SWAC-champion Alabama State 25-9, 25-13, 25-9 in a match that took one hour, 5 minutes. Florida, which hit .446, was led by Carli Snyder, who had eight kills, three of the Gators’ 11 aces, a block and six digs. Shainah Joseph had nine kills and hit .533. Paige Hammons had four aces and Rhamat Alhassan had five kills in seven errorless swings and two blocks, one solo.

“A lot of good things happened in a first-round match,” Florida coach Mary Wise said.

Alabama State finished its season 28-11, which included 18-0 in the SWAC. The Hornets hit minus .014 and had just 17 kills.

Miami (22-5) beat Charleston 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 as Elizaveta Lukianova and Olga Strantzali had 14 kills each. Lukianova hit .435 and had two blocks, while Strantzali had three of her teams’s 10 aces, two solo blocks and eight digs. Madison Dill added eight kills while hitting .636 and Kolby Bird had eight kills, two blocks and five digs.

“It’s always exciting to be in the tournament and I had a lot of fun today,” Strantzali said. “I’m excited for the next game because we get to play against one of the best teams in the country. And I hope we do a good job tomorrow.”

Charleston of the Colonial Athletic Association ended its season 27-6.

“I am proud of my team,” C of C coach Jason Kepner said. “We did a good job throughout, following our game plan. We started a little slow, Miami did a good job being aggressive in the first game, but we recovered moving forward. We were 20-20 in the third in and let those next six points slip away. It gave them the momentum they needed in the fourth set. I am very proud of the effort our girls put up against a great Miami team.”

Kennedy Madison led with 11 kills and hit .455 to go with four blocks. Krissy Mummey had 10 kills, two aces, eight digs and five blocks, one solo.

“I am proud of everyone on my team for sticking together and giving Miami a fight,” Mummey said. “It didn’t turn out how we wanted it to, but I had so much fun this whole season.”

Utah, Purdue move on: The Utes blasted Cleveland State 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 to improve to 23-9 as Adora Anae had 11 kills while hitting .348. She had 13 digs and a block. Carly Trueman added nine kills while hitting .333, Kenzie Koerber had six kills and five blocks and Tawnee Luafalemana had five kills and five blocks.

“I just told our team in the locker room that I loved our preparation for that match,” Utah coach Beth Launiere said. “I loved how we came out from the start, especially because it has been a focus of ours all week and we have been talking about it.

“We also knew that Cleveland State would have a pushback and they did in set two because they are a good team, but I thought we also handled that. We talked about ebbs and flows throughout the course of the match, but I thought we handled what came at us.

Cleveland State, which won the Horizon League and had won 12 matches in a row, ended its season 22-8. Rachel Stover led with seven kills.

Purdue of the Big Ten beat High Point, an at-large from the Big South, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-12.

Danielle Cuttino led with 18 kills, hitting .368, and she had four blocks. Sherridan Atkinson had 11 kills, six digs and four blocks.

“We’re happy to be moving on,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. “I know how hard it is to advance in the NCAA Tournament and to get into the NCAA Tournament so we’re really excited that we got the win. I’m proud of the way we fought, the way we competed and now we’re ready for whatever happens next.”

High Point’s season ended 24-8. Katie Doering led the Panthers with 10 kills, hitting .381. Her team hit .073.

“I really loved the way we came out after we talked about our level of competing and that was where it needed to be to start the match,” HP coach Tom Mendoza said. “We won the first set without playing the greatest set of our season, but we competed hard enough and made enough plays to win. The second set was uncharacteristic going away from some of the things we focus on. But in the third set we came back and played the way we needed to play.

“Obviously in the fourth set they went on a couple of runs, but we competed the whole way. Overall, we have a lot to be proud of and this group is writing this program’s history.”

NIVC



Ole Miss (19-14) of the SEC beat Arkansas State (21-12) of the Sun Belt 18-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 and will now face Georgia on Sunday. The Rebels were led by Emily Stroup, who had 18 kills, six blocks and six digs. Carlisa May led ASU with 20 kills.

All the other matches were first-rounders, including Green Bay of the Horizon League (16-15) getting past Bowling Green of the MAC (17-12) 25-21, 32-30, 18-25, 16-25, 16-14. Lydia Deweese led Green Bay with 17 kills and Jessica Wolf had 36 of her team’s 126 digs. Bowling Green got 16 kills and seven blocks from Nicole Slimko and 38 digs from Kallie Seimet.

Green Bay will play Illinois State (22-12) of the Missouri Valley, which beat IUPUI (16-15) of the Horizon League 25-18, 25-12, 25-16. Sydney Holt and Juma Armando had 12 kills each for ISU.

Syracuse of the ACC improved to 21-13 with its 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 win over Albany of the American East (11-15). The Orange, who will play Towson in the next round, got 13 kills from Sanita Ebangwese and 11 from Ella Saade. Akubatta Okenwa had 11 to lead Albany.

Towson (27-5) of the CAA had to go five to beat Colgate (18-11) of the Patriot League, rallying from being down 0-2 before winning 18-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-11. Towson, in the postseason for the first time since 2004, got 11 kills from Carola Biver, who had 13 digs and two blocks, and 10 kills from Julymar Otero, who had 13 digs and two blocks. Alli Lowe led Colgate with 25 kills, three digs and three blocks.

North Texas and TCU both won and the Texas teams play each other Friday. North Texas (29-3) of Conference USA beat Oral Roberts (15-14) of the Summit 25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16 as Holly Milam and Valerie Valerian had 16 kills each. Shelby Cox led ORU with 14 kills.

TCU of the Big 12 (13-16) beat Wyoming of the Mountain West (17-14) 28-26, 25-21, 26-24. TCU’s Abigail Buckingham had a career-high 19 kills, while Anna Walsh had 12 and five blocks. Jackie McBride led Wyoming with 12 kills and four blocks.

Texas Tech and Texas State both won at Texas State and will play each other on Friday.

Texas Tech of the Big 12 (16-14) got past SMU (21-11) of the Big East 26-24, 25-23, 25-20. Emily Hill had 20 kills and hit .348 while getting 13 digs for the Red Raiders. Chandler Atwood had 17 kills, hit .349 and had two digs and two blocks. Kelly Brunstein had 13 kills for SMU, with only one error in 16 swings to hit .750. She also had two blocks.

Texas State of the Sun Belt improved to 25-9 with its 25-21, 25-21, 25-20 win over Rice of Conference USA (21-9). Jaliyah Bolden led Texas State with 19 kills, hitting .548. Megan Porter had 12 kills and 17 digs. Rice’s Nicole Lennon had nine kills and 12 digs.

McFatrich resigns from Mississippi State: He was 41-56 in three seasons, including 10-23 this season, 1-17 in the SEC. State’s news release said, “MSU will begin a national search immediately for a new volleyball coach.”