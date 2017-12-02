NCAA tourney: Florida, Utah into regionals, Missouri, NC State among winners

Through 34 matches of the NCAA Tournament, there was one upset and Howard took a set off top-seeded Penn State.

Missouri knocked off No. 19 Kansas on Friday and in what many would consider a surprise NC State beat Oregon State, but all 16 seeds are through.

That includes second-seeded Florida and 11th-seeded Utah, both now in the round of 16.

Also, Syracuse, Green Bay, Texas Tech and TCU won NIVC matches.

All the recaps follow, but first Saturday’s lineup with a reminder to go to VolleyballMag.com’s daily TV and streaming listings to click and watch all the matches.

There are 14 more second-round matches Saturday (all times Eastern):

Michigan State vs. Creighton, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Penn State, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa State, 7:30 p.m.

Washington State vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m

NC State vs. Texas, 8 p.m.

Missouri vs. Wichita State, 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. USC, 8 p.m.,

UNI vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Oregon vs. BYU, 9 p.m.

Colorado State vs. Stanford, 9 p.m.

Colorado vs. Baylor, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly vs. UCLA, 10 p.m.

Illinois vs. Washington, 10 p.m.



Florida, Utah in final 16: Both won at home, Florida of the SEC grinding past Miami of the ACC 25-14, 19-25, 25-11, 25-23, and Utah of the Pac-12 ousting Purdue of the Big Ten 25-23, 25-19, 13-25, 27-25 after trailing 20-15 in the fourth.

Florida (27-1) moved on to a regional for the 24th time in program history after Shainah Joseph went off with 19 kills, hitting .515, and had five blocks. Carli Snyder had 13 kills, hit .361 and had nine digs and a block and Rhamat Alhassan had nine kills in 13 errorless swings to go with five blocks and a dig.

It offset another big match for Miami senior outside Olga Strantzali, who ended her career with 20 kills, hit .415 and had 10 digs, two blocks and an ace.

“That was another epic second-round match which our team was very fortunate to be a part of,” Florida coach Mary Wise said. “We don’t win that match if we didn’t play as well as we did.

“Miami has some great servers and one of the most elite left sides we have seen in years. It’s our first opportunity to see Olga play and she is the real deal. If you weren’t playing against her it would be a treat to just watch her. I was really impressed with her game and shots and it wasn’t like we weren’t trying to stop her. For a night where it was neck and neck and we still hit .366, it tells you how hard it is to win these matches at this point of the tournament.”

Miami ended its season 22-6.

Utah is 24-9 and in the round of 16 for the first time since 2008 as Adora Anae had another incredible match. She had 27 kills, hit .367, and added 12 digs and two blocks. Tawnee Luafalemana had 12 kills and Carly Trueman 10.

“Unbelievable match in terms of competitiveness,” Utah coach Beth Launiere said. “I thought those were two really great teams going at it tonight. Purdue is an amazing team. They’re as physical of a team that we have ever played this season, I think. We also knew that serving and passing was going to be pretty important tonight and that came to fruition. That was maybe the difference. I thought we served really well and passed really well. You know, lots of stuff goes through your head when you are down 22-18 and 24-22, but just a week ago we were down 23-20 at Colorado and we came back and won that fourth set.

“I felt like we were pretty confident and felt that it was great volleyball being played. There were some swings where I thought the match was over and nothing was going down on either team. It was truly an earned win and we had to work hard for it. Statistically, Purdue put up some big numbers, but I thought we just got some things done and made some plays late in the fourth set that made the difference. It was a great volleyball match, great environment, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Purdue ended its season 23-10. Danielle Cuttino led with 16 kills, five blocks and six digs, while Azariah Stahl had 15 kills, hit .481 and had 11 digs. Blake Mohler had 10 kills, hit .529 and had six blocks, one solo.

“Coach Beth Launiere has been a friend of mine for a long time and is a wonderful person. I think everyone here knows that. This is certainly one of the best teams she’s had the fortune to coach,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. “They’re a likable team, they play hard, they compete, they’re well coached, well disciplined, they’re athletic, they can do some different things, and they were every bit as good as I was afraid they might be.”

Colorado, Baylor win: Colorado of the Pac-12 beat James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association 25-21, 25-14, 25-12, while 12th-seeded Baylor of the Big 12 swept Miami, Ohio, of the MAC.

Colorado is 23-8 after Frankie Shebby had 12 kills, eight digs and a block. Naghede Abu added nine kills, hit .615 and had two digs and two blocks, one solo.

“Having the opportunity to play another game is everything that we’re looking forward to, so as long as we can keep playing we’ll be happy,” said Anna Pfefferle, who had seven kills, five digs and four blocks.

JMU’s season ended 23-6 as the Duke hit .029.

Baylor was led again by freshman Yossiana Pressley, who had 17 kills, hit .361 and added an ace, nine digs and a block. Shelly Fanning had 11 kills, two digs and four blocks. Said Fanning of Pressley, “Honestly I could not block her if I was on the other side.”

Miami’s season ended 22-9 after hitting .104.

BYU, Oregon sweep: The 13th-seeded Cougars of the West Coast Conference rolled past Patriot League winner American 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 after Oregon of the Pac-12 beat Atlantic Sun-champion Kennesaw State 28-26, 25-19, 25-18.

Veronica Jones-Perry led BYU (29-2) with 13 kills, three digs and two aces.

American’s season ended 26-8 as the Eagles hit .027.

Oregon (18-11) got 11 kills from Taylor Agost.

Kennesaw State’s season ended 21-4. Sydni Shelton led with 10 kills.

Creighton, Michigan State advance: Ninth-seeded Creighton of the Big East had to go four to beat Sun Belt-champion Coastal Carolina 25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-22, while Michigan State of the Big Ten made quick work of Missouri Valley winner Missouri State 25-19, 25-11, 25-15.

Creighton (26-6) got 13 kills from Marysa Wilkinson — who had six blocks — and 12 from Jaali Winters, who had 14 digs. Setter Lydia Dimke had five kills, 10 digs and a block.

Coastal Carolina’s season ended 20-8, but not before the remarkable Leah Hardeman finished her career with 25 more kills. She hit .353, had three aces, 14 digs and a block.

Michigan State (22-8) got 12 kills each from Brooke Kranda and Alyssa Garvelink, who hit .526 and had seven blocks.

Missouri State finished 28-6 and hit .071. The tremendous career of Lily Johnson ended with her getting five kills and hitting .000.

Wisconsin, Iowa State sweep: Wisconsin of the Big Ten won its in-state battle with Marquette of the Big East 27-25, 25-21, 25-11 and then the home team, 14th-seeded Iowa State of the Big 12 eliminated Ivy League-champion Princeton 25-21, 25-17, 25-14.

Wisconsin (21-9) got 11 kills each from Kelli Bates, Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg.

Marquette ended its season 22-10. Anna Haak led with 11 kills and Allie Barber had 10.

Iowa State got 14 kills from Grace Lazard, who hit .522 and had two aces and two blocks. Jess Schaben also had 14 kills to go with 11 digs and three blocks.

Princeton’s season ended 18-8. Maggie O’Connell led with 11 kills.

Kentucky, Western Kentucky notch sweeps: The fourth-seeded Wildcats of the SEC ousted ETSU of the Southern Conference 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 after Conference USA-champion Western Kentucky beat Notre Dame of the ACC 25-16, 25-18, 25-22.

Kentucky (27-3) got 14 kills from Avery Skinner, who hit .407, and 11 from Leah Edmond, who had three digs and two blocks.

ETSU’s season ended 19-12. Leah Clayton and Braedyn Tutton had eight kills each.

WKU (31-3) got another big match from Alyssa Cavanaugh, who had 18 kills, four digs and a block. Sydney Engle had 11 kills, hit .579 and 13 digs and four blocks. Setter Jessica Lucas had six kills, an ace, two digs and four blocks.

Notre Dame’s season ended 22-10. Sydney Kuhn and Jemma Yeadon had 11 kills each.

Minnesota, UNI get sweeps: The seventh-seeded Gophers of the Big Ten sent North Dakota, finishing its last year in the Big Sky before moving to The Summit, packing 25-20, 25-15, 25-21. Earlier, UNI of the Missouri Valley made surprisingly short work of ACC co-champion Louisville 25-21, 25-15, 27-25.

Minnesota (27-5) was led by Brittany McLean’s 13 kills. Alexis Hart added 10.

North Dakota’s season ended 30-8. Jordan Vail led with nine kills as the Skyhawks lost in the first round in Minneapolis for the second straight year.

UNI (27-8) was led by Piper Thomas, who had 18 kills while hitting .500 to go with two digs and four blocks, and Karlie Taylor, who had 17 kills and 15 digs.

Louisville ended its season 24-7. The Cardinals got nine kills from Amanda Green.

Nebraska, Washington State advance: The fifth-seeded Huskers of the Big Ten blew past Stony Brook of the America East 25-10, 25-14, 25-12, while Washington State of the Pac-12 had all it could handle in getting past the ACC’s Florida State 34-32, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13.

Nebraska (27-4) won their 14th match in a row and hit .402 as Annika Albrecht had 14 kills, hit .500 and had seven digs and three blocks. Mikaela Foecke had nine kills in 15 errorless swings to hit .600 and had eight digs and two blocks. Lauren Stivrins had eight kills and six blocks. Kenzie Maloney had four aces.

Stony Brook’s season ended 18-13 as it made its first NCAA appearance. McKyla Brooks and Maria Poole had five kills each for the Seawolves.

“It was amazing. After hearing that crowd, they were so loud and I’ve never experienced anything like it,” Stony Brook freshman libero Kiani Kerstetter said. “But it was so much fun and I had a great time.”

Taylor Mims was spectacular with 28 kills, five blocks and 22 digs as Washington State (18-15) got past Florida State. Jocelyn Urias added 13 kills while hitting .444 to go with six digs, an ace and four blocks, and Claire Martin and Ella Lajos had 10 kills each.

FSU saw its season end 18-11. Taryn Knuth led with 16 kills while hitting .424. She added six digs and four blocks. Natasha Calkins added 11 kills.

Penn State, Pittsburgh both win in four: The Big Ten-champion Nittany Lions, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, beat Howard of the MEAC 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-16, after ACC co-champion Pittsburgh put an end to the nation’s longest winning streak by beating VCU of the Atlantic 10 25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15.

Penn State (30-1) got 13 kills from Haleigh Washington, who hit .500. She had five blocks, one solo. Ali Frantti had 12 kills, six digs and three blocks, one solo. Tori Gorrell added 11 kills, hit .714 and had three blocks.

Howard’s season ended 16-16. Jessica Young led with 11 kills as her team hit .085.

Pittsburgh (26-6) was led by Nika Markovic, who had 17 kills, 13 digs and four blocks. Layne Van Buskirk had 13 kills and hit .458.

VCU, in the NCAA Tournament for the first time, finished 30-3 after winning its previous 27 matches. Vicky Giommarini led with 11 kills.

Stanford sweeps, Colorado State wins: The third-seeded Cardinal, which won the Pac-12, rolled over the Western Athletic Conference’s CSU Bakersfield 25-11, 25-15, 25-17. Earlier, Mountain West-champion Colorado State ousted Michigan of the Big Ten 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24.

Stanford (27-3) hit .417. Audriana Fitzmorris led with 10 kills in 12 errorless swings and had eight blocks. Kathryn Plummer added nine kills and three blocks.

CSU Bakersfield ended its season 19-14. The Roadrunners hit .011.

Colorado State (29-3) has 16 blocks. Kirstie Hillyer and Jasmine Hanna had 13 kills each. Hillyer hit .480 and had six blocks, while Hanna hit .400 and had four digs and a block. Breana Runnels added 12 kills, an ace, four digs and two blocks. Paulina Houggard-Jensen had nine kills, an ace, two digs and nine blocks, one solo. It was the second win of the year for CSU over Michigan after sweeping the Wolverines in Fort Collins in early September.

Michigan saw its season end 21-12 as Carly Skjodt led with 17 kills and 15 digs. Claire Kieffer-Wright had 13 kills and Katherine Mahlke and Cori Crocker had 12 kills each.

Texas, NC State move on: Sixth-seeded Texas, the Big 12 champion, beat Metro Atlantic winner Fairfield 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 after NC State of the ACC eliminated the Pac-12’s Oregon State in five for its first NCAA tourney win ever 25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13.

Texas (25-2) got 12 kills from Micaya White, who had six digs and three blocks, one solo. Chiaka Ogbogu had 11 kills in 12 swings with no errors to hit .917. She had two digs and four blocks.

Fairfield’s season ended 25-7. Megan Theiller had 15 kills and eight digs.

NC State, which trailed 10-7 in the fifth before rallying, was led by Bree Bailey, who had 22 kills, an ace, two blocks and two digs. Julia Brown had 19 kills and 14 digs to go with a block, and Melissa Evans had 15 kills.

“We’re just excited to be playing another day,” NC State coach Linda Hampton-Keith said. “And what a great first-round matchup. It’s a shame that someone had to bow out in the first round, because that was an awesome match.

Oregon State’s season ended 21-12. Mary-Kate Marshall led the Beavers once again — she had their most kills in 29 of of 33 matches — going out in style with 19 kills, two aces, eight digs and three blocks.

Washington sweeps, Illini survive in five: The eight-seeded Huskies of the Pac-12 dispatched LIU Brooklyn of the Northeast Conference 25-10, 25-13, 25-18 in an hour, 12 minutes after it took Illinois of the Big Ten 2 hours, 27 minutes to get past the Big West’s Hawai’i 25-18, 25-17, 13-25, 24-26, 15-10.

Washington (25-7) hit .478. Kara Bajema had 15 kills, nine digs and a block and Courtney Schwan had 10 kills with no errors in 18 attacks and had three digs.

LIU Brooklyn saw its season end 20-10. Filippa Hansson and Viktoria Fink had six kills each.

Illinois is 22-10 after its marathon. Jacqueline Quade had 15 kills, six digs and five blocks, while Megan Cooney and Beth Prince had 10 kills each.

Hawai’i’s season ended 20-8. Emily Maglio led with 18 kills and four blocks, two solo. McKenna Granato had 15 kills and 21 digs and Natasha Burns had 13 kills, hitting .524.

Wichita State sweeps, Mizzou stuns KU: American Athletic Conference-champion Wichita State, the 16th seed, swept the Big South’s Radford 25-16, 25-18, 25-15, while the SEC’s Missouri got past Kansas of 25-23, 15-25, 25-15, 20-25, 15-10.

Missouri has won nine of its last 11, losing only twice to Florida in that time.

Wichita State (29-3) played in front of a home crowd of 7,257. Abbie Lehman led with 14 kills while hitting .609. Mikaela Raudsepp had 13 kills, hit .435 and had six digs, and Alex Koon had 10 kills and hit .421 as their team hit .440.

Radford’s season ended 25-5. Maddie Palmer finished her fabulous career with 15 kills and eight digs.

Missouri is in the second round for the third year in a row. The Tigers were led by Kira Larson, who had 17 kills, hitting .400, and had 10 digs. Sydney Deeken had 12 kills, nine digs and two blocks and Dariana Hollingsworth had 11 kills and 19 digs.

Kansas ended its season 22-8. Madison Rigdon led with 15 kills, 12 digs and three blocks. Jada Burse had 12 kills and Kelsie Payne had 10 kills, seven digs and four blocks.

USC, USD both win in four: Tenth-seeded USC of the Pac-12 beat Central Arkansas, which won the Southland Conference, 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-12, after West Coast Conference co-champion San Diego got past LSU of the SEC 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21.

USC (23-9) got a big performance from Khalia Lanier, who had 24 kills while hitting .320. She had four aces and five digs. Brittany Abercrombie had 14 kills and Niki Withers 11 to go with four blocks.

Central Arkansas ended its season 27-5 as Savanah Allen and Megan Nash had 12 kills each.

San Diego is 25-5 after beating LSU as Jayden Kennedy had 17 kills, Lauren Fuller 15 and Addie Picha 13.

LSU ended its season 20-10. Gina Tillis ended her career with 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks, two solo. Jacqui Armer added 12 kills and two blocks and Toni Rodriguez and Taylor Bannister had 11 kills each.

UCLA, Cal Poly sweep: UCLA of the Pac-12, the No. 15 seed, put an end to Austin Peay’s season, dropping the Governors of the Ohio Valley Conference 25-10, 25-13, 25-15. Earlier, Big West-champion Cal Poly beat Denver of the Summit League 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.

UCLA (20-10) was led by Reily Buechler, who had 13 kills and 10 digs. Jenny Mosser had nine kills and five digs and setter Sarah Sponcil had 18 digs.

Austin Peay ended its season 30-6 as the Govs hit .051.

Cal Poly, led by UCLA transfer Torrey Van Winden, who will now meet her old team, improved to 27-2. Van Winden had 20 kills, hit .500, and had an ace. Raeann Greisen had 10 kills and hit .643 while getting two digs and three blocks.

Denver’s season ended 23-6 as Cassie Baird led with 11 kills and six digs.

NIVC: Syracuse swept Towson, Green Bay beat Illinois State in four, Texas Tech swept Texas State and TCU got past North Texas in five. Click here to get to NIVC’s tournament central for all the results, recaps and the brackets as the 32-team tournament is down to eight teams.