The breakdown of Friday’s eight NCAA Tournament volleyball matches

Great players, the hottest teams, coaches with big-time credentials.

In essence, the Who’s Who of NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball gets after it today as the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals — the round of 16 — get under way at four sites.

That includes all four of last years national semifinalists — defending-champion Stanford, Texas, Nebraska and Minnesota — as detailed earlier this week four women coaches in the round of 16 for the first time in six years — Florida’s Mary Wise, Michigan State’s Cathy George, Utah’s Beth Launiere and BYU’s Heather Olmstead — and, of course, rosters sprinkled with many of the players we know who will be VolleyballMag.com All-Americans.

The four finals are Saturday and then the winners advance to the NCAA Division I Volleyball Championship in Kansas City December 14-16. It coincides with the AVCA Convention and is the biggest college-volleyball party of the year.

Unlike the first two rounds, the regional starting times are staggered with broadcasts alternated between ESPNU and ESPN3, so in theory you should never miss the end of any of Friday’s matches.

Here’s some of what you need to know about all four regionals. All times are Eastern.

At Kentucky

No. 4 Kentucky (28-3) vs. No. 13 BYU (30-2), noon, ESPNU

No. 5 Nebraska (28-4) vs. Colorado (24-9), 2 p.m., ESPN3



Kentucky coach Craig Skinner worked for Nebraska coach John Cook twice, first at Wisconsin and then at Nebraska. The former outside hitter at Ball State is fortunate to have four players in his lineup who are in the top echelon of their positions, national player-of-the-year candidate outside Leah Edmond, middle Kaz Brown, setter Madison Lilley — just a freshman — and libero Ashley Dusek. UK lost only to Creighton, Kansas and Florida.

BYU is led by its own national POY candidate, outside Veronica Jones-Perry. You have to stop her to stop BYU, which lost only to Baylor in Hawai’i and to WCC rival San Diego.

Nebraska lost its first two matches of the season, to Oregon and Florida, and then to Northern Iowa on September 18. Since then the balanced and dangerous Huskers are 22-1 with a lineup of household volleyball names that will hurt you in so many ways. Nebraska, which won it all two years ago, has so many players who can simply pound the ball, from Mikaela Foecke to Annika Albrecht to Briana Holman to Laura Stivrins to Jazz Sweet. Setter Kelly Hunter runs the show as well as anyone.

Third-year coach Jesse Mahoney saw Colorado drift in and out of the rankings this season, but the Buffs are back in the round of 16 for the first time since 1997. The Buffs attack as well as anyone from the pins with Alexa Smith and Frankie Shebby and have only lost to ranked Pac-12 teams since early October.

At Penn State

No. 1 Penn State (31-1) vs. Missouri (22-11), 2 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan State (23-8) vs. Illinois (23-10), 4 p.m., ESPN3



Penn State has the best 1-2 punch in the country with outside Simone Lee and middle Haleigh Washington. The Nittany Lions, who lost only to Nebraska to open the Big Ten season, have won 20 in a row since. What’s more, Penn State has the longest-tenured and most successful coach in the game in Russ Rose, winding down his 39th year with seven NCAA titles to his credit, the last in 2013 and 2014. This is the first time Penn State is the host for a regional since 2010.



You should not sleep on Missouri, which finished third in the SEC behind Florida and Kentucky. Coach Wayne Kreklow’s team got off to a slow start but is healthy, intact and when playing well is as good as anyone. Since losing to Georgia on October 20, the Tigers are 10-2, losing only to Florida in that span. Missouri doesn’t have household names, but opposite Kira Larson is as good as anyone at that position, middles Alyssa Munlyn and Kayla Caffey are outstanding and outsides Sydney Deeken and Dariana Hollingsworth do more than get the job done. What’s more, after missing time, outsides Leketor Member-Meneh and Melanie Crow give Mizzou more depth than most teams.

In their only Big Ten matchup this season, Michigan State swept Illinois. Michigan State is the most experience team in the field, with three redshirt-seniors and four seniors. The Spartans get strong offense from the pins in Autumn Bailey, Brooke Kranda and Holly Toliver, middles Alyssa Garvelink and Megan Tompkins can keep up with most and setter Rachel Minarick and freshman libero Jamye Cox are simply good.



Illinois might be the least talked-about team remaining, but the Illini are more than capable of getting through after turning it on at the right time. Setter Jordyn Poulter is as good as they come, middle Ali Bastianelli is having a great season, sophomore outside Jacqueline Quade, the team’s leading attacker, is underrated and freshman outside Megan Cooney has had a strong season. And now that libero Brandi Donnelly is healthy, it’s no wonder Illinois is improved.

At Florida

No. 2 Florida (27-1) vs. No. 15 UCLA (21-10), 4 p.m., ESPNU

No. 7 Minnesota (28-5) vs. No. 10 Southern California (24-9), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Not that the others are lacking, but this is the elite-coaching regional. Florida’s Mary Wise is the most accomplished woman coach of all time, UCLA’s Mike Sealy won it all in 2011, Minnesota’s Hugh McCutcheon has not only had remarkable success in his six seasons in the Twin Cities, but coached the USA men to gold in the 2008 Olympics and the USA women to silver in 2012. And then there’s Mick Haley of USC, the 2000 USA women’s Olympic coach who has won titles as the coach at Texas (1988) and USC (2002, 2003), but this year had one of the best turnarounds in the country. Last year, the Trojans were seventh in the Pac-12 and this year tied for second after being picked to finish sixth.



This regional also pits perhaps the two most competitive outside hitters in the game against each in Florida’s Carli Snyder and UCLA’s Reily Buechler. Both lead their respective teams in kills and both are fantastic defenders with great serves.



Florida has perhaps the premier middle in the college game in Rhamat Alhassan, who is complemented by 6-foot-8 Rachael Kramer. When Florida is in system and can work the middles, the Gators are hard to stop. But setter Allie Monserez has as good a right-side option as there is in Shainah Joseph.



UCLA might be led by the senior Buechler, but youngsters have been super, in freshmen outsides Jenny Mosser and Mac May and sophomore middle Madeleine Gates. And senior transfer Sarah Sponcil has had as good a season as any setter in the country.



Minnesota has depth and experience, but its biggest weapon is freshman right side Stephanie Samedy, who — if it weren’t for Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke — would be right up there for national freshman of the year. Outside hitter Alexis Hart is as powerful as anyone and the middles, Regan Pittman and Molly Lohman, are outstanding. And setter Samantha Seliger-Swenson is elite.



When playing well, no team is better than USC. Of course, that doesn’t happen all the time. But when the Trojans are in system, their fast offense gives people fits, led by superior leaper and ball-crushing outside Khalia Lanier. She’s lethal from the pin and also from the back row. USC gets you from the other side, too, where big lefty Brittany Abercrombie has had an All-American season. Haley and staff have tinkered with the lineup all season long and have probably gotten more production out of more players than any team in the country.

At Stanford

No. 6 Texas (26-2) vs. No. 11 Utah (24-9), 9 p.m. ESPN3

No. 3 Stanford (28-3) vs. Wisconsin (22-9), 11 p.m., ESPNU



The NCAA might have saved the best for last with Stanford and the team it beat in last year’s final, Texas, which was pretty disappointed to have to travel for the regional.

The coaches in this regional aren’t bad, either, but this is the star-studded player regional.



Start with Texas, where coach Jerritt Elliot might have the most balanced and talented team in the field. Texas, which has won 20 matches in a row and is in the round of 16 for the 12th year in a row, can hurt you from every angle. Outside hitter Micaya White can carry the team, but so can the other outside, freshman Lexi Sun, and middle Chiaka Ogbogu, and right side Ebony Nwanebu. Libero Cat McCoy has had another great season and freshman Ashley Shook has run the offense as well as you could expect from a freshman.



Experienced Utah has a national POY candidate in senior outside hitter Adora Anae, who simply unloads on the ball like few in the game. The Utes might actually be flying under the postseason radar but they’ve come on strong the third of the season and have as many weapons as most with senior Carly Trueman, junior middle Berkeley Oblad and senior middle Tawnee Luafelemana. Utah is a fantastic defensive team, too, and serves extremely tough.



Stanford won it all last year, coach John Dunning retired, middle Inky Ajanaku, the VolleyballMag.com national POY, graduated, and the Cardinal is as good as ever. Kevin Hambly, who left Illinois to take over on The Farm, has a team that lost only to Penn State (twice) and to Washington.

Stanford has the tallest team, led by 6-6 Kathryn Plummer, the sophomore outside who is the favorite to be the national POY. One middle is 6-6 Audriana Fitzmorris and the right side is 6-8 Merete Lutz. And it’s not like the other players are small: setter Jenna Gray is 6-1, the other outside, Meghan McClure is a 6-footer, and the other middle, Tami Alade, is 6-2. And Stanford might have the best libero in the country in Morgan Hentz.



Wisconsin struggled at times this season but coach Kelly Sheffield’s Badgers have been through the Big Ten battles. As mentioned, the 6-8 Rettke is likely the national freshman of the year — and should be in the national POY discussion — after leading the Badgers in kills, aces and blocks while hitting .446.

Outside Kelli Bates is as good as they come and so is middle Tionna Williams. Wisconsin lost four-time All-American setter Lauren Carlini to graduation and freshman Sydney Hilley has done a great job in her place. Nonetheless, it’s a tall task to beat Stanford on its home floor.