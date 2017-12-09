Regional finals set: UK-Huskers, Florida-USC, Penn St.-MSU, Stanford-Texas

From the time the NCAA Tournament’s round of 16 started just after noon Eastern on Friday, when Kentucky had to rally from being down 0-2 to beat BYU, to the last match of the day, one that started just after midnight on the East Coast but saw Stanford come back to win in four over Wisconsin in the West, well, it was a heck of a day.



To wit:



— USC not only beat Minnesota, but swept the Gophers



— Texas beat Utah in a match for the ages, winning 16-14 in the fifth



— Michigan State and Florida won in four



— Penn State and Nebraska won in sweeps



